Pass-Protection Win Rate: Ranking the NFL's top pass-blockers after four weeks

• Lane Johnson leads the way at tackle: Johnson is the only offensive lineman in the NFL who has not yet lost a pass-blocking rep.
• Tyler Smith is dominating at guard: The Cowboys' interior lineman has lost only six of his 169 reps at guard so far.
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
This week, we're introducing a metric called “Pass-Protection Win Rate,” which measures how frequently an offensive lineman successfully completes a pass-blocking rep without being beaten (plays excluding screens, RPOs and spikes).
Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through four weeks of action.
OFFENSIVE TACKLES (Min. 50 snaps)
|Name
|Team
|Pass blocks
|Losses
|Win rate
|Lane Johnson
|Eagles
|74
|0
|100.00%
|Taylor Moton
|Panthers
|137
|4
|97.08%
|Rashawn Slater
|Chargers
|65
|2
|96.92%
|Laremy Tunsil
|Texans
|155
|7
|95.48%
|Ronnie Stanley
|Ravens
|111
|6
|94.59%
|Tristan Wirfs
|Buccaneers
|129
|7
|94.57%
|Jordan Mailata
|Eagles
|141
|8
|94.33%
|Zach Tom
|Packers
|121
|7
|94.21%
|Trent Brown
|Bengals
|91
|6
|93.41%
|Alex Palczewski
|Broncos
|60
|4
|93.33%
|Spencer Brown
|Bills
|113
|8
|92.92%
|Taylor Decker
|Lions
|127
|9
|92.91%
|Penei Sewell
|Lions
|127
|9
|92.91%
|Orlando Brown Jr.
|Bengals
|153
|11
|92.81%
|Cornelius Lucas
|Commanders
|65
|5
|92.31%
|Rob Havenstein
|Rams
|89
|7
|92.13%
|Brian O'Neill
|Vikings
|114
|9
|92.11%
|Dan Moore Jr.
|Steelers
|134
|11
|91.79%
|Andrew Thomas
|Giants
|153
|13
|91.50%
|Andrew Wylie
|Commanders
|112
|10
|91.07%
|Tytus Howard
|Texans
|165
|15
|90.91%
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|Raiders
|75
|7
|90.67%
|Bernhard Raimann
|Colts
|106
|10
|90.57%
|Joe Alt
|Chargers
|74
|7
|90.54%
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|Cardinals
|124
|12
|90.32%
|JC Latham
|Titans
|124
|12
|90.32%
|Amarius Mims
|Bengals
|62
|6
|90.32%
|Jawaan Taylor
|Chiefs
|121
|12
|90.08%
|Austin Jackson
|Dolphins
|130
|13
|90.00%
|Tyron Smith
|Jets
|136
|14
|89.71%
|Trent Williams
|49ers
|144
|15
|89.58%
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Giants
|153
|16
|89.54%
|Christian Darrisaw
|Vikings
|113
|12
|89.38%
|Jake Matthews
|Falcons
|126
|14
|88.89%
|Mike Onwenu
|Patriots
|126
|14
|88.89%
|Dawand Jones
|Browns
|157
|18
|88.54%
|Rasheed Walker
|Packers
|121
|14
|88.43%
|Garett Bolles
|Broncos
|126
|15
|88.10%
|Morgan Moses
|Jets
|84
|10
|88.10%
|Taliese Fuaga
|Saints
|100
|12
|88.00%
|Terron Armstead
|Dolphins
|58
|7
|87.93%
|Braden Smith
|Colts
|106
|13
|87.74%
|Ikem Ekwonu
|Panthers
|137
|17
|87.59%
|Darnell Wright
|Bears
|145
|18
|87.59%
|Mike McGlinchey
|Broncos
|80
|10
|87.50%
|Wanya Morris
|Chiefs
|72
|9
|87.50%
|Dion Dawkins
|Bills
|111
|14
|87.39%
|Kelvin Beachum
|Cardinals
|71
|9
|87.32%
|Patrick Mekari
|Ravens
|90
|12
|86.67%
|Justin Skule
|Buccaneers
|103
|14
|86.41%
|Anton Harrison
|Jaguars
|125
|17
|86.40%
|Kolton Miller
|Raiders
|146
|20
|86.30%
|Trevor Penning
|Saints
|100
|14
|86.00%
|Cam Robinson
|Jaguars
|140
|20
|85.71%
|Colton McKivitz
|49ers
|146
|21
|85.62%
|Charles Cross
|Seahawks
|170
|25
|85.29%
|Alaric Jackson
|Rams
|60
|9
|85.00%
|Tyler Guyton
|Cowboys
|169
|26
|84.62%
|Trey Pipkins III
|Chargers
|97
|15
|84.54%
|Vederian Lowe
|Patriots
|51
|8
|84.31%
|Terence Steele
|Cowboys
|169
|27
|84.02%
|Kaleb McGary
|Falcons
|68
|11
|83.82%
|DJ Glaze
|Raiders
|71
|12
|83.10%
|Storm Norton
|Falcons
|58
|10
|82.76%
|Olumuyiwa Fashanu
|Jets
|52
|9
|82.69%
|Broderick Jones
|Steelers
|105
|19
|81.90%
|Braxton Jones
|Bears
|145
|28
|80.69%
|Stone Forsythe
|Seahawks
|162
|33
|79.63%
|James Hudson III
|Browns
|142
|29
|79.58%
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|Titans
|109
|24
|77.98%
|Warren McClendon
|Rams
|79
|18
|77.22%
|Fred Johnson
|Eagles
|67
|21
|68.66%
OFFENSIVE GUARDS (Min. 50 snaps)
|Name
|Team
|Pass blocks
|Losses
|Win rate
|Tyler Smith
|Cowboys
|169
|6
|96.45%
|Robert Hunt
|Panthers
|137
|5
|96.35%
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|Jets
|136
|5
|96.32%
|Elgton Jenkins
|Packers
|121
|5
|95.87%
|Quenton Nelson
|Colts
|106
|5
|95.28%
|Brandon Scherff
|Jaguars
|139
|7
|94.96%
|Damien Lewis
|Panthers
|95
|5
|94.74%
|Zack Martin
|Cowboys
|160
|9
|94.38%
|Will Fries
|Colts
|106
|6
|94.34%
|Ezra Cleveland
|Jaguars
|140
|8
|94.29%
|Mason McCormick
|Steelers
|52
|3
|94.23%
|John Simpson
|Jets
|136
|8
|94.12%
|Dominick Puni
|49ers
|145
|9
|93.79%
|Sam Cosmi
|Commanders
|112
|7
|93.75%
|Michael Jordan
|Patriots
|79
|5
|93.67%
|Jonah Jackson
|Rams
|79
|5
|93.67%
|Lucas Patrick
|Saints
|93
|6
|93.55%
|Teven Jenkins
|Bears
|123
|8
|93.50%
|Alex Cappa
|Bengals
|153
|10
|93.46%
|Cody Mauch
|Buccaneers
|129
|9
|93.02%
|Blake Brandel
|Vikings
|114
|8
|92.98%
|Jon Runyan
|Giants
|153
|11
|92.81%
|Nick Allegretti
|Commanders
|111
|8
|92.79%
|Daniel Faalele
|Ravens
|111
|8
|92.79%
|Shaq Mason
|Texans
|165
|12
|92.73%
|Sean Rhyan
|Packers
|104
|8
|92.31%
|Cordell Volson
|Bengals
|153
|12
|92.16%
|Cesar Ruiz
|Saints
|63
|5
|92.06%
|Evan Brown
|Cardinals
|124
|10
|91.94%
|David Edwards
|Bills
|111
|9
|91.89%
|James Daniels
|Steelers
|98
|8
|91.84%
|Quinn Meinerz
|Broncos
|140
|12
|91.43%
|Kevin Dotson
|Rams
|139
|12
|91.37%
|Dylan Parham
|Raiders
|126
|11
|91.27%
|Matthew Bergeron
|Falcons
|126
|11
|91.27%
|O'Cyrus Torrence
|Bills
|113
|10
|91.15%
|Joe Thuney
|Chiefs
|121
|11
|90.91%
|Robert Jones
|Dolphins
|109
|10
|90.83%
|Liam Eichenberg
|Dolphins
|130
|12
|90.77%
|Matt Pryor
|Bears
|75
|7
|90.67%
|Mekhi Becton
|Eagles
|107
|10
|90.65%
|Nate Davis
|Bears
|74
|7
|90.54%
|Wyatt Teller
|Browns
|116
|11
|90.52%
|Andrew Vorhees
|Ravens
|94
|9
|90.43%
|Will Hernandez
|Cardinals
|124
|12
|90.32%
|Spencer Anderson
|Steelers
|120
|12
|90.00%
|Kevin Zeitler
|Lions
|127
|13
|89.76%
|Graham Glasgow
|Lions
|127
|13
|89.76%
|Dillon Radunz
|Titans
|114
|12
|89.47%
|Ben Powers
|Broncos
|140
|15
|89.29%
|Trey Smith
|Chiefs
|121
|13
|89.26%
|Aaron Banks
|49ers
|139
|15
|89.21%
|Anthony Bradford
|Seahawks
|138
|15
|89.13%
|Greg Van Roten
|Giants
|153
|17
|88.89%
|Joel Bitonio
|Browns
|177
|21
|88.14%
|Logan Bruss
|Rams
|59
|7
|88.14%
|Cody Whitehair
|Raiders
|108
|13
|87.96%
|Laken Tomlinson
|Seahawks
|170
|21
|87.65%
|Zak Zinter
|Browns
|64
|8
|87.50%
|Landon Dickerson
|Eagles
|141
|18
|87.23%
|Ben Bredeson
|Buccaneers
|129
|17
|86.82%
|Kenyon Green
|Texans
|164
|22
|86.59%
|Chris Lindstrom
|Falcons
|124
|18
|85.48%
|Peter Skoronski
|Titans
|124
|18
|85.48%
|Ed Ingram
|Vikings
|114
|17
|85.09%
|Zion Johnson
|Chargers
|98
|15
|84.69%
|Layden Robinson
|Patriots
|126
|21
|83.33%
CENTERS (Min. 50 snaps)
|Name
|Team
|Pass blocks
|Losses
|Win rate
|Austin Corbett
|Panthers
|137
|3
|97.81%
|Creed Humphrey
|Chiefs
|121
|3
|97.52%
|Ted Karras
|Bengals
|153
|5
|96.73%
|Juice Scruggs
|Texans
|130
|5
|96.15%
|Cooper Beebe
|Cowboys
|169
|7
|95.86%
|Joe Tippmann
|Jets
|136
|7
|94.85%
|Connor Williams
|Seahawks
|170
|9
|94.71%
|Aaron Brewer
|Dolphins
|130
|7
|94.62%
|Ryan Kelly
|Colts
|73
|4
|94.52%
|Luke Wattenberg
|Broncos
|140
|8
|94.29%
|Cam Jurgens
|Eagles
|134
|8
|94.03%
|Tyler Biadasz
|Commanders
|112
|7
|93.75%
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Ravens
|111
|7
|93.69%
|Mitch Morse
|Jaguars
|140
|9
|93.57%
|Zach Frazier
|Steelers
|134
|9
|93.28%
|Andre James
|Raiders
|146
|10
|93.15%
|John Michael Schmitz Jr.
|Giants
|153
|11
|92.81%
|David Andrews
|Patriots
|95
|7
|92.63%
|Jake Brendel
|49ers
|146
|11
|92.47%
|Josh Myers
|Packers
|119
|9
|92.44%
|Coleman Shelton
|Bears
|145
|11
|92.41%
|Bradley Bozeman
|Chargers
|98
|8
|91.84%
|Ryan Neuzil
|Falcons
|57
|5
|91.23%
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|Titans
|124
|11
|91.13%
|Hjalte Froholdt
|Cardinals
|124
|11
|91.13%
|Graham Barton
|Buccaneers
|129
|13
|89.92%
|Drew Dalman
|Falcons
|69
|7
|89.86%
|Connor McGovern
|Bills
|105
|11
|89.52%
|Ethan Pocic
|Browns
|151
|17
|88.74%
|Frank Ragnow
|Lions
|106
|13
|87.74%
|Garrett Bradbury
|Vikings
|114
|15
|86.84%
|Beaux Limmer
|Rams
|114
|16
|85.96%