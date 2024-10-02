Pass-Protection Win Rate: Ranking the NFL's top pass-blockers after four weeks

• Lane Johnson leads the way at tackle: Johnson is the only offensive lineman in the NFL who has not yet lost a pass-blocking rep.

• Tyler Smith is dominating at guard: The Cowboys' interior lineman has lost only six of his 169 reps at guard so far.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “Pass-Protection Win Rate,” which measures how frequently an offensive lineman successfully completes a pass-blocking rep without being beaten (plays excluding screens, RPOs and spikes).

Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through four weeks of action.

Click here to jump to a position:

Tackle | Guard | Center

OFFENSIVE TACKLES (Min. 50 snaps)

OFFENSIVE GUARDS (Min. 50 snaps)

CENTERS (Min. 50 snaps)