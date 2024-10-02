All
Pass-Protection Win Rate: Ranking the NFL's top pass-blockers after four weeks

2Y4TCYD Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (65) reacts to the touchdown during the NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. The Falcons won 22-21. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

By PFF.com

Lane Johnson leads the way at tackle: Johnson is the only offensive lineman in the NFL who has not yet lost a pass-blocking rep.

Tyler Smith is dominating at guard: The Cowboys' interior lineman has lost only six of his 169 reps at guard so far. 

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “Pass-Protection Win Rate,” which measures how frequently an offensive lineman successfully completes a pass-blocking rep without being beaten (plays excluding screens, RPOs and spikes).

Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through four weeks of action.

Click here to jump to a position:

Tackle | Guard | Center

OFFENSIVE TACKLES (Min. 50 snaps)

Name Team Pass blocks Losses Win rate
Lane Johnson Eagles 74 0 100.00%
Taylor Moton Panthers 137 4 97.08%
Rashawn Slater Chargers 65 2 96.92%
Laremy Tunsil Texans 155 7 95.48%
Ronnie Stanley Ravens 111 6 94.59%
Tristan Wirfs Buccaneers 129 7 94.57%
Jordan Mailata Eagles 141 8 94.33%
Zach Tom Packers 121 7 94.21%
Trent Brown Bengals 91 6 93.41%
Alex Palczewski Broncos 60 4 93.33%
Spencer Brown Bills 113 8 92.92%
Taylor Decker Lions 127 9 92.91%
Penei Sewell Lions 127 9 92.91%
Orlando Brown Jr. Bengals 153 11 92.81%
Cornelius Lucas Commanders 65 5 92.31%
Rob Havenstein Rams 89 7 92.13%
Brian O'Neill Vikings 114 9 92.11%
Dan Moore Jr. Steelers 134 11 91.79%
Andrew Thomas Giants 153 13 91.50%
Andrew Wylie Commanders 112 10 91.07%
Tytus Howard Texans 165 15 90.91%
Thayer Munford Jr. Raiders 75 7 90.67%
Bernhard Raimann Colts 106 10 90.57%
Joe Alt Chargers 74 7 90.54%
Paris Johnson Jr. Cardinals 124 12 90.32%
JC Latham Titans 124 12 90.32%
Amarius Mims Bengals 62 6 90.32%
Jawaan Taylor Chiefs 121 12 90.08%
Austin Jackson Dolphins 130 13 90.00%
Tyron Smith Jets 136 14 89.71%
Trent Williams 49ers 144 15 89.58%
Jermaine Eluemunor Giants 153 16 89.54%
Christian Darrisaw Vikings 113 12 89.38%
Jake Matthews Falcons 126 14 88.89%
Mike Onwenu Patriots 126 14 88.89%
Dawand Jones Browns 157 18 88.54%
Rasheed Walker Packers 121 14 88.43%
Garett Bolles Broncos 126 15 88.10%
Morgan Moses Jets 84 10 88.10%
Taliese Fuaga Saints 100 12 88.00%
Terron Armstead Dolphins 58 7 87.93%
Braden Smith Colts 106 13 87.74%
Ikem Ekwonu Panthers 137 17 87.59%
Darnell Wright Bears 145 18 87.59%
Mike McGlinchey Broncos 80 10 87.50%
Wanya Morris Chiefs 72 9 87.50%
Dion Dawkins Bills 111 14 87.39%
Kelvin Beachum Cardinals 71 9 87.32%
Patrick Mekari Ravens 90 12 86.67%
Justin Skule Buccaneers 103 14 86.41%
Anton Harrison Jaguars 125 17 86.40%
Kolton Miller Raiders 146 20 86.30%
Trevor Penning Saints 100 14 86.00%
Cam Robinson Jaguars 140 20 85.71%
Colton McKivitz 49ers 146 21 85.62%
Charles Cross Seahawks 170 25 85.29%
Alaric Jackson Rams 60 9 85.00%
Tyler Guyton Cowboys 169 26 84.62%
Trey Pipkins III Chargers 97 15 84.54%
Vederian Lowe Patriots 51 8 84.31%
Terence Steele Cowboys 169 27 84.02%
Kaleb McGary Falcons 68 11 83.82%
DJ Glaze Raiders 71 12 83.10%
Storm Norton Falcons 58 10 82.76%
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Jets 52 9 82.69%
Broderick Jones Steelers 105 19 81.90%
Braxton Jones Bears 145 28 80.69%
Stone Forsythe Seahawks 162 33 79.63%
James Hudson III Browns 142 29 79.58%
Nicholas Petit-Frere Titans 109 24 77.98%
Warren McClendon Rams 79 18 77.22%
Fred Johnson Eagles 67 21 68.66%

OFFENSIVE GUARDS (Min. 50 snaps)

Name Team Pass blocks Losses Win rate
Tyler Smith Cowboys 169 6 96.45%
Robert Hunt Panthers 137 5 96.35%
Alijah Vera-Tucker Jets 136 5 96.32%
Elgton Jenkins Packers 121 5 95.87%
Quenton Nelson Colts 106 5 95.28%
Brandon Scherff Jaguars 139 7 94.96%
Damien Lewis Panthers 95 5 94.74%
Zack Martin Cowboys 160 9 94.38%
Will Fries Colts 106 6 94.34%
Ezra Cleveland Jaguars 140 8 94.29%
Mason McCormick Steelers 52 3 94.23%
John Simpson Jets 136 8 94.12%
Dominick Puni 49ers 145 9 93.79%
Sam Cosmi Commanders 112 7 93.75%
Michael Jordan Patriots 79 5 93.67%
Jonah Jackson Rams 79 5 93.67%
Lucas Patrick Saints 93 6 93.55%
Teven Jenkins Bears 123 8 93.50%
Alex Cappa Bengals 153 10 93.46%
Cody Mauch Buccaneers 129 9 93.02%
Blake Brandel Vikings 114 8 92.98%
Jon Runyan Giants 153 11 92.81%
Nick Allegretti Commanders 111 8 92.79%
Daniel Faalele Ravens 111 8 92.79%
Shaq Mason Texans 165 12 92.73%
Sean Rhyan Packers 104 8 92.31%
Cordell Volson Bengals 153 12 92.16%
Cesar Ruiz Saints 63 5 92.06%
Evan Brown Cardinals 124 10 91.94%
David Edwards Bills 111 9 91.89%
James Daniels Steelers 98 8 91.84%
Quinn Meinerz Broncos 140 12 91.43%
Kevin Dotson Rams 139 12 91.37%
Dylan Parham Raiders 126 11 91.27%
Matthew Bergeron Falcons 126 11 91.27%
O'Cyrus Torrence Bills 113 10 91.15%
Joe Thuney Chiefs 121 11 90.91%
Robert Jones Dolphins 109 10 90.83%
Liam Eichenberg Dolphins 130 12 90.77%
Matt Pryor Bears 75 7 90.67%
Mekhi Becton Eagles 107 10 90.65%
Nate Davis Bears 74 7 90.54%
Wyatt Teller Browns 116 11 90.52%
Andrew Vorhees Ravens 94 9 90.43%
Will Hernandez Cardinals 124 12 90.32%
Spencer Anderson Steelers 120 12 90.00%
Kevin Zeitler Lions 127 13 89.76%
Graham Glasgow Lions 127 13 89.76%
Dillon Radunz Titans 114 12 89.47%
Ben Powers Broncos 140 15 89.29%
Trey Smith Chiefs 121 13 89.26%
Aaron Banks 49ers 139 15 89.21%
Anthony Bradford Seahawks 138 15 89.13%
Greg Van Roten Giants 153 17 88.89%
Joel Bitonio Browns 177 21 88.14%
Logan Bruss Rams 59 7 88.14%
Cody Whitehair Raiders 108 13 87.96%
Laken Tomlinson Seahawks 170 21 87.65%
Zak Zinter Browns 64 8 87.50%
Landon Dickerson Eagles 141 18 87.23%
Ben Bredeson Buccaneers 129 17 86.82%
Kenyon Green Texans 164 22 86.59%
Chris Lindstrom Falcons 124 18 85.48%
Peter Skoronski Titans 124 18 85.48%
Ed Ingram Vikings 114 17 85.09%
Zion Johnson Chargers 98 15 84.69%
Layden Robinson Patriots 126 21 83.33%

CENTERS (Min. 50 snaps)

Name Team Pass blocks Losses Win rate
Austin Corbett Panthers 137 3 97.81%
Creed Humphrey Chiefs 121 3 97.52%
Ted Karras Bengals 153 5 96.73%
Juice Scruggs Texans 130 5 96.15%
Cooper Beebe Cowboys 169 7 95.86%
Joe Tippmann Jets 136 7 94.85%
Connor Williams Seahawks 170 9 94.71%
Aaron Brewer Dolphins 130 7 94.62%
Ryan Kelly Colts 73 4 94.52%
Luke Wattenberg Broncos 140 8 94.29%
Cam Jurgens Eagles 134 8 94.03%
Tyler Biadasz Commanders 112 7 93.75%
Tyler Linderbaum Ravens 111 7 93.69%
Mitch Morse Jaguars 140 9 93.57%
Zach Frazier Steelers 134 9 93.28%
Andre James Raiders 146 10 93.15%
John Michael Schmitz Jr. Giants 153 11 92.81%
David Andrews Patriots 95 7 92.63%
Jake Brendel 49ers 146 11 92.47%
Josh Myers Packers 119 9 92.44%
Coleman Shelton Bears 145 11 92.41%
Bradley Bozeman Chargers 98 8 91.84%
Ryan Neuzil Falcons 57 5 91.23%
Lloyd Cushenberry III Titans 124 11 91.13%
Hjalte Froholdt Cardinals 124 11 91.13%
Graham Barton Buccaneers 129 13 89.92%
Drew Dalman Falcons 69 7 89.86%
Connor McGovern Bills 105 11 89.52%
Ethan Pocic Browns 151 17 88.74%
Frank Ragnow Lions 106 13 87.74%
Garrett Bradbury Vikings 114 15 86.84%
Beaux Limmer Rams 114 16 85.96%

