Introducing Stunt Success Rate: Highlighting the league's best teams on stunts

• The Rams are pulling out the tricks: The Rams lead the league in generating quarterback pressure on stunts this season.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.
One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.
This week, we're introducing a metric called “Stunt Success Rate,” which measures how effective NFL teams are when using stunts.
What is Stunt Success Rate?
A stunt is a maneuver used by defensive linemen or linebackers to create confusion for the offensive line and disrupt the blocking scheme. It involves two or more defenders switching their typical paths or gaps during a pass rush or run defense.
Here, we analyze each defense's performance when using a stunt on passing plays, focusing on how frequently they generate pressure. This data is used to calculate a Defensive Stunt Success rate.
Here is how the league's defenses have fared so far, with 2023 data included for some historical context.
Stunt Success Rate through five weeks of the 2024 NFL season
|Team
|Total dropbacks faced
|Plays with stunt
|Stunt plays with pressure
|Stunt pressure rate
|LA
|151
|40
|23
|57.50%
|ATL
|177
|35
|20
|57.10%
|PHI
|147
|35
|19
|54.30%
|MIA
|143
|42
|22
|52.40%
|JAX
|213
|36
|18
|50.00%
|HST
|174
|34
|17
|50.00%
|DEN
|187
|61
|30
|49.20%
|MIN
|260
|66
|30
|45.50%
|KC
|190
|22
|10
|45.50%
|BUF
|198
|42
|19
|45.20%
|SEA
|184
|40
|18
|45.00%
|CLV
|174
|38
|17
|44.70%
|NYJ
|167
|63
|27
|42.90%
|CHI
|173
|47
|20
|42.60%
|LAC
|138
|38
|16
|42.10%
|DET
|178
|55
|23
|41.80%
|GB
|201
|67
|28
|41.80%
|IND
|188
|42
|17
|40.50%
|NE
|189
|50
|20
|40.00%
|WAS
|172
|40
|16
|40.00%
|PIT
|170
|48
|19
|39.60%
|CIN
|182
|33
|13
|39.40%
|NO
|210
|61
|24
|39.30%
|TB
|234
|79
|31
|39.20%
|NYG
|189
|35
|13
|37.10%
|DAL
|163
|46
|17
|37.00%
|SF
|163
|41
|14
|34.10%
|ARZ
|165
|54
|17
|31.50%
|BLT
|209
|51
|16
|31.40%
|CAR
|161
|27
|8
|29.60%
|LV
|179
|62
|16
|25.80%
|TEN
|119
|23
|5
|21.70%
Stunt Success Rate from the 2023 NFL season
|Team
|Total dropbacks faced
|Plays with stunt
|Stunt plays with pressure
|
Stunt pressure rate
|DET
|785
|183
|99
|54.10%
|DAL
|619
|244
|129
|52.90%
|MIA
|700
|193
|99
|51.30%
|NYG
|636
|145
|72
|49.70%
|LV
|653
|166
|82
|49.40%
|SF
|840
|173
|80
|46.20%
|JAX
|698
|195
|90
|46.20%
|PHI
|781
|167
|77
|46.10%
|CIN
|646
|161
|74
|46.00%
|BLT
|820
|242
|111
|45.90%
|BUF
|716
|184
|84
|45.70%
|HST
|731
|178
|81
|45.50%
|NYJ
|606
|205
|93
|45.40%
|LA
|712
|218
|96
|44.00%
|LAC
|669
|194
|85
|43.80%
|CLV
|640
|183
|80
|43.70%
|KC
|832
|126
|55
|43.70%
|MIN
|679
|156
|68
|43.60%
|IND
|647
|140
|61
|43.60%
|SEA
|665
|191
|83
|43.50%
|NO
|634
|210
|89
|42.40%
|ATL
|621
|176
|74
|42.00%
|TB
|769
|256
|105
|41.00%
|NE
|640
|179
|73
|40.80%
|CAR
|522
|101
|41
|40.60%
|ARZ
|578
|137
|55
|40.10%
|GB
|729
|267
|107
|40.10%
|DEN
|642
|187
|74
|39.60%
|PIT
|688
|195
|77
|39.50%
|WAS
|665
|162
|62
|38.30%
|TEN
|646
|185
|68
|36.80%
|CHI
|676
|211
|71
|33.60%