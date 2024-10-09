Introducing Stunt Success Rate: Highlighting the league's best teams on stunts

• The Rams are pulling out the tricks: The Rams lead the league in generating quarterback pressure on stunts this season.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “Stunt Success Rate,” which measures how effective NFL teams are when using stunts.

What is Stunt Success Rate?

A stunt is a maneuver used by defensive linemen or linebackers to create confusion for the offensive line and disrupt the blocking scheme. It involves two or more defenders switching their typical paths or gaps during a pass rush or run defense.

Here, we analyze each defense's performance when using a stunt on passing plays, focusing on how frequently they generate pressure. This data is used to calculate a Defensive Stunt Success rate.

Here is how the league's defenses have fared so far, with 2023 data included for some historical context.

Stunt Success Rate through five weeks of the 2024 NFL season

Team Total dropbacks faced Plays with stunt Stunt plays with pressure Stunt pressure rate LA 151 40 23 57.50% ATL 177 35 20 57.10% PHI 147 35 19 54.30% MIA 143 42 22 52.40% JAX 213 36 18 50.00% HST 174 34 17 50.00% DEN 187 61 30 49.20% MIN 260 66 30 45.50% KC 190 22 10 45.50% BUF 198 42 19 45.20% SEA 184 40 18 45.00% CLV 174 38 17 44.70% NYJ 167 63 27 42.90% CHI 173 47 20 42.60% LAC 138 38 16 42.10% DET 178 55 23 41.80% GB 201 67 28 41.80% IND 188 42 17 40.50% NE 189 50 20 40.00% WAS 172 40 16 40.00% PIT 170 48 19 39.60% CIN 182 33 13 39.40% NO 210 61 24 39.30% TB 234 79 31 39.20% NYG 189 35 13 37.10% DAL 163 46 17 37.00% SF 163 41 14 34.10% ARZ 165 54 17 31.50% BLT 209 51 16 31.40% CAR 161 27 8 29.60% LV 179 62 16 25.80% TEN 119 23 5 21.70%

Stunt Success Rate from the 2023 NFL season