All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Introducing Stunt Success Rate: Highlighting the league's best teams on stunts

2Y92EKG Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) runs during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By PFF.com

• The Rams are pulling out the tricks: The Rams lead the league in generating quarterback pressure on stunts this season.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “Stunt Success Rate,” which measures how effective NFL teams are when using stunts.

What is Stunt Success Rate?

A stunt is a maneuver used by defensive linemen or linebackers to create confusion for the offensive line and disrupt the blocking scheme. It involves two or more defenders switching their typical paths or gaps during a pass rush or run defense.

Here, we analyze each defense's performance when using a stunt on passing plays, focusing on how frequently they generate pressure. This data is used to calculate a Defensive Stunt Success rate.

Here is how the league's defenses have fared so far, with 2023 data included for some historical context.

Stunt Success Rate through five weeks of the 2024 NFL season

Team Total dropbacks faced Plays with stunt Stunt plays with pressure Stunt pressure rate
LA 151 40 23 57.50%
ATL 177 35 20 57.10%
PHI 147 35 19 54.30%
MIA 143 42 22 52.40%
JAX 213 36 18 50.00%
HST 174 34 17 50.00%
DEN 187 61 30 49.20%
MIN 260 66 30 45.50%
KC 190 22 10 45.50%
BUF 198 42 19 45.20%
SEA 184 40 18 45.00%
CLV 174 38 17 44.70%
NYJ 167 63 27 42.90%
CHI 173 47 20 42.60%
LAC 138 38 16 42.10%
DET 178 55 23 41.80%
GB 201 67 28 41.80%
IND 188 42 17 40.50%
NE 189 50 20 40.00%
WAS 172 40 16 40.00%
PIT 170 48 19 39.60%
CIN 182 33 13 39.40%
NO 210 61 24 39.30%
TB 234 79 31 39.20%
NYG 189 35 13 37.10%
DAL 163 46 17 37.00%
SF 163 41 14 34.10%
ARZ 165 54 17 31.50%
BLT 209 51 16 31.40%
CAR 161 27 8 29.60%
LV 179 62 16 25.80%
TEN 119 23 5 21.70%

Stunt Success Rate from the 2023 NFL season

Team Total dropbacks faced Plays with stunt Stunt plays with pressure
Stunt pressure rate
DET 785 183 99 54.10%
DAL 619 244 129 52.90%
MIA 700 193 99 51.30%
NYG 636 145 72 49.70%
LV 653 166 82 49.40%
SF 840 173 80 46.20%
JAX 698 195 90 46.20%
PHI 781 167 77 46.10%
CIN 646 161 74 46.00%
BLT 820 242 111 45.90%
BUF 716 184 84 45.70%
HST 731 178 81 45.50%
NYJ 606 205 93 45.40%
LA 712 218 96 44.00%
LAC 669 194 85 43.80%
CLV 640 183 80 43.70%
KC 832 126 55 43.70%
MIN 679 156 68 43.60%
IND 647 140 61 43.60%
SEA 665 191 83 43.50%
NO 634 210 89 42.40%
ATL 621 176 74 42.00%
TB 769 256 105 41.00%
NE 640 179 73 40.80%
CAR 522 101 41 40.60%
ARZ 578 137 55 40.10%
GB 729 267 107 40.10%
DEN 642 187 74 39.60%
PIT 688 195 77 39.50%
WAS 665 162 62 38.30%
TEN 646 185 68 36.80%
CHI 676 211 71 33.60%
Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.