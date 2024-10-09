Measuring fourth-down aggressiveness: Where every NFL team stands after Week 5

• The “Tush Push” is back in Philly: The Philadelphia Eagles have been the most aggressive team on fourth downs this season.

• Here come the Commanders: Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense has been the third-most aggressive team on fourth downs this year.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A couple of weeks ago, we unveiled a fourth-down aggressiveness metric that measures how frequently and willingly teams attempt to convert on fourth down.

Here is how the league's teams have fared through five weeks of action.

How PFF's fourth-down aggressiveness metric works

This metric focuses on how often teams go for it on fourth down, based on how much more (or less) frequently a team opts to go for it compared to traditional norms. It’s not a measure of whether the decision was correct but rather an assessment of how a team's aggressiveness compares to historical tendencies. Instead of simply counting how many times a team attempts a fourth-down conversion, this metric accounts for the varying opportunities teams have during a game.

As noted, a team could consistently make the best choices on fourth down throughout an entire season and still have a low aggressiveness rating. Conversely, a team could make poor decisions yet earn a high aggressiveness rating. This metric is not about right or wrong decisions—it highlights how often a team goes for it on fourth down relative to what is typically expected.

To calculate this, we’ve built a model using data from every regular and postseason game since 2006. The model evaluates every fourth-down scenario, considering factors like field position, score margin, time remaining, timeouts, and yards to go. It estimates how often a team would traditionally go for it in each situation. The result shows how much more or less frequently a team goes for it, expressed as a percentage compared to historical norms.

Teams are then categorized into six levels of aggressiveness: Daring, bold, resolute, hesitant, cautious and conservative.