Measuring fourth-down aggressiveness: Where every NFL team stands after Week 5

2Y63T3K Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates throwing a pass for a touchdown with offensive tackle Trent Scott (73) in the second half during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

By PFF.com

• The “Tush Push” is back in Philly: The Philadelphia Eagles have been the most aggressive team on fourth downs this season.

• Here come the Commanders: Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense has been the third-most aggressive team on fourth downs this year.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A couple of weeks ago, we unveiled a fourth-down aggressiveness metric that measures how frequently and willingly teams attempt to convert on fourth down.

Here is how the league's teams have fared through five weeks of action.

How PFF's fourth-down aggressiveness metric works

This metric focuses on how often teams go for it on fourth down, based on how much more (or less) frequently a team opts to go for it compared to traditional norms. It’s not a measure of whether the decision was correct but rather an assessment of how a team's aggressiveness compares to historical tendencies. Instead of simply counting how many times a team attempts a fourth-down conversion, this metric accounts for the varying opportunities teams have during a game.

As noted, a team could consistently make the best choices on fourth down throughout an entire season and still have a low aggressiveness rating. Conversely, a team could make poor decisions yet earn a high aggressiveness rating. This metric is not about right or wrong decisions—it highlights how often a team goes for it on fourth down relative to what is typically expected.

To calculate this, we’ve built a model using data from every regular and postseason game since 2006. The model evaluates every fourth-down scenario, considering factors like field position, score margin, time remaining, timeouts, and yards to go. It estimates how often a team would traditionally go for it in each situation. The result shows how much more or less frequently a team goes for it, expressed as a percentage compared to historical norms.

Teams are then categorized into six levels of aggressiveness: Daring, bold, resolute, hesitant, cautious and conservative.

Rank Team Attempts Aggressiveness Tier
1 Eagles 9 0.935482 DARING
2 Bills 7 0.934066 DARING
3 Commanders 8 0.74435 DARING
4 Rams 11 0.727307 DARING
5 Packers 3 0.663363 DARING
6 Jaguars 12 0.60727 DARING
7 Falcons 9 0.593306 DARING
8 Lions 7 0.586755 DARING
9 49ers 5 0.580754 DARING
10 Vikings 4 0.509231 BOLD
11 Dolphins 15 0.453218 BOLD
12 Seahawks 7 0.427466 BOLD
13 Cardinals 7 0.408832 BOLD
14 Cowboys 6 0.368184 BOLD
15 Giants 11 0.34385 BOLD
16 Colts 6 0.305342 BOLD
17 Saints 5 0.300282 BOLD
18 Browns 15 0.258546 RESOLUTE
19 Bengals 4 0.147988 RESOLUTE
20 Bears 10 0.14631 RESOLUTE
21 Ravens 4 0.137526 RESOLUTE
22 Texans 8 0.130695 RESOLUTE
23 Titans 5 0.086855 RESOLUTE
24 Panthers 12 0.073597 RESOLUTE
25 Raiders 6 0.055588 RESOLUTE
26 Broncos 7 0.031719 RESOLUTE
27 Jets 3 0.002535 HESITANT
28 Patriots 7 -0.05403 HESITANT
29 Buccaneers 3 -0.07781 HESITANT
30 Steelers 5 -0.08184 HESITANT
31 Chiefs 6 -0.32443 CAUTIOUS
32 Chargers 1 -0.65494 CONSERVATIVE
