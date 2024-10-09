All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Introducing Reach-Block Grading: Highlighting the league's best offensive linemen on reach blocks

2Y78AF8 Minnesota Vikings tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) prepares to block against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

By PFF.com

Christian Darrisaw leads the way in 2024: The Vikings tackle has earned a league-best 95.4 grade on reach blocks in 2024.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “reach-block grade,” which measures the effectiveness of offensive linemen when asked to execute a reach block.

What is reach-block grading?

A reach block is an offensive line technique in which a blocker attempts to get outside a defender to prevent them from making a play on the ball.

In simple terms, the blocker wants to “reach” across the defender’s body to cut them off from the direction of the play. It’s common in zone-blocking schemes, especially for runs to the outside, where the offensive lineman needs to move quickly and get in front of the defender, even if the defender starts in a position outside of them.

The goal is to create space for the running back to get past the defender.

Reach block grade and rate evaluate the effectiveness and frequency of a run-blocker's reach blocks. The grade reflects how well they execute these blocks, while the reach-block percentage indicates how often they are assigned this task.

Here is how the league's offensive linemen have fared through five weeks, with 2023 numbers included for historical context.

Reach-block grade through five weeks of the 2024 NFL season (min. 10 attempts)

Name Team Pos. Reach-block % Reach-block grade
Christian Darrisaw Vikings T 7.46% 95.4
Zach Frazier Steelers C 14.29% 95.1
Aaron Banks 49ers G 19.26% 88.9
Zion Johnson Chargers G 8.55% 86.5
Tyler Linderbaum Ravens C 13.84% 83.6
Drew Dalman Falcons C 33.90% 81.4
Alijah Vera-Tucker Jets G 12.26% 81.3
Trent Williams 49ers T 10.56% 80.9
Garrett Bradbury Vikings C 35.25% 79.9
Layden Robinson Patriots G 13.08% 79.9
Frank Ragnow Lions C 14.58% 77.7
Juice Scruggs Texans C 24.00% 74.8
Dominick Puni 49ers G 15.28% 74.4
Connor McGovern Bills C 10.48% 73.9
Coleman Shelton Bears C 17.83% 73.3
Aaron Brewer Dolphins C 12.86% 70.2
Graham Barton Buccaneers C 22.22% 69.5
David Andrews Patriots C 22.73% 68.7
Lucas Patrick Saints G 10.85% 68.4
Elgton Jenkins Packers G 10.13% 67.8
Jake Brendel 49ers C 27.97% 67.3
Ethan Pocic Browns C 15.29% 66.8
Lloyd Cushenberry III Titans C 15.69% 66.5
Connor Williams Seahawks C 23.00% 66.3
Hjalte Froholdt Cardinals C 8.53% 65.5
Ed Ingram Vikings G 10.79% 65.3
Joe Tippmann Jets C 27.36% 65.1
Ted Karras Bengals C 9.52% 65
Tyler Smith Cowboys G 9.57% 64.2
Cam Jurgens Eagles C 20.35% 62.5
Blake Brandel Vikings G 17.99% 60.2
Matthew Bergeron Falcons G 14.55% 59.7
Chris Lindstrom Falcons G 10.09% 59.5
John Michael Schmitz Jr. Giants C 9.52% 59
Liam Eichenberg Dolphins G 9.22% 58.8
Austin Corbett Panthers C 15.38% 57.7
Trevor Penning Saints T 8.97% 56.9
Nick Leverett Patriots C 40.00% 55.3
Beaux Limmer Rams C 22.61% 54.6
Cooper Beebe Cowboys C 14.78% 53.8
Zack Martin Cowboys G 8.93% 52.4
Bradley Bozeman Chargers C 14.53% 52.3
Josh Oliver Vikings TE 9.62% 49.7
Luke Wattenberg Broncos C 11.71% 48.9
Andre James Raiders C 12.38% 47.6
Ryan Neuzil Falcons C 35.29% 45.9
Shaq Mason Texans G 15.57% 45.6
Josh Myers Packers C 16.46% 37.9
Kenyon Green Texans G 14.75% 28.5

Reach-block grade from 2023 (min. 30 attempts)

Name Team Pos. Reach-block % Reach-block grade
Connor Williams Dolphins C 34.10% 93.6
Drew Dalman Falcons C 22.76% 93.5
David Andrews Patriots C 10.72% 92.7
Coleman Shelton Rams C 17.19% 91.3
Garrett Bradbury Vikings C 15.20% 90.5
Erik McCoy Saints C 23.06% 89
Chris Lindstrom Falcons G 10.87% 89
Quinn Meinerz Broncos G 11.39% 88.3
Joe Tippmann Jets C 24.45% 86
Ethan Pocic Browns C 21.34% 84.7
Andre James Raiders C 17.11% 84.6
Trent Williams 49ers T 8.89% 84.4
Lloyd Cushenberry III Broncos C 17.73% 84
Jake Brendel 49ers C 28.26% 82.4
Frank Ragnow Lions C 23.24% 81.8
Graham Glasgow Lions G 8.28% 77.9
Creed Humphrey Chiefs C 18.52% 72.8
Lucas Patrick Bears C 17.69% 72.1
Aaron Brewer Titans C 20.33% 71.4
Peter Skoronski Titans G 10.23% 71.1
Ryan Kelly Colts C 12.07% 70.9
Robert Hunt Dolphins G 16.97% 70.4
Jason Kelce Eagles C 13.88% 70.4
Spencer Burford 49ers G 10.36% 70.2
Tyler Linderbaum Ravens C 18.54% 69.7
Hjalte Froholdt Cardinals C 14.19% 68.3
Cesar Ruiz Saints G 7.16% 68.3
Laken Tomlinson Jets G 10.66% 67.8
Aaron Banks 49ers G 12.67% 67.4
Connor McGovern Jets C 23.66% 66.2
Josh Myers Packers C 22.01% 65.9
Elgton Jenkins Packers G 8.64% 65.5
Connor McGovern Bills G 6.82% 63.5
Liam Eichenberg Dolphins C 16.07% 63.2
Robert Hainsey Buccaneers C 13.70% 62.4
Greg Van Roten Raiders G 7.52% 62.3
Nick Gates Commanders C 18.82% 61.5
Ted Karras Bengals C 11.71% 60.9
Jarrett Patterson Texans C 20.32% 60.5
Dylan Parham Raiders G 11.74% 60.5
Austin Jackson Dolphins T 11.08% 59.7
Matthew Bergeron Falcons G 12.12% 58.9
Will Clapp Chargers C 18.91% 58.5
Mason Cole Steelers C 17.63% 56
Bradley Bozeman Panthers C 16.99% 55
Isaiah Wynn Dolphins G 20.83% 54.6
John Michael Schmitz Jr. Giants C 14.39% 54.6
Evan Brown Seahawks C 13.85% 53.9
James Hurst Saints G 8.16% 51.6
Lester Cotton Dolphins G 18.90% 50.4
Ben Powers Broncos G 7.16% 49.4
Mitch Morse Bills C 11.26% 48.3
Jake Matthews Falcons T 7.74% 47.1
Cody Whitehair Bears G 9.61% 46
Luke Fortner Jaguars C 14.49% 41.5
Tyler Larsen Commanders C 25.53% 41.3
Tyler Biadasz Cowboys C 15.51% 33.7

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.