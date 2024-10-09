Introducing Reach-Block Grading: Highlighting the league's best offensive linemen on reach blocks

• Christian Darrisaw leads the way in 2024: The Vikings tackle has earned a league-best 95.4 grade on reach blocks in 2024.
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.
One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.
This week, we're introducing a metric called “reach-block grade,” which measures the effectiveness of offensive linemen when asked to execute a reach block.
What is reach-block grading?
A reach block is an offensive line technique in which a blocker attempts to get outside a defender to prevent them from making a play on the ball.
In simple terms, the blocker wants to “reach” across the defender’s body to cut them off from the direction of the play. It’s common in zone-blocking schemes, especially for runs to the outside, where the offensive lineman needs to move quickly and get in front of the defender, even if the defender starts in a position outside of them.
The goal is to create space for the running back to get past the defender.
Reach block grade and rate evaluate the effectiveness and frequency of a run-blocker's reach blocks. The grade reflects how well they execute these blocks, while the reach-block percentage indicates how often they are assigned this task.
Here is how the league's offensive linemen have fared through five weeks, with 2023 numbers included for historical context.
Reach-block grade through five weeks of the 2024 NFL season (min. 10 attempts)
|Name
|Team
|Pos.
|Reach-block %
|Reach-block grade
|Christian Darrisaw
|Vikings
|T
|7.46%
|95.4
|Zach Frazier
|Steelers
|C
|14.29%
|95.1
|Aaron Banks
|49ers
|G
|19.26%
|88.9
|Zion Johnson
|Chargers
|G
|8.55%
|86.5
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Ravens
|C
|13.84%
|83.6
|Drew Dalman
|Falcons
|C
|33.90%
|81.4
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|Jets
|G
|12.26%
|81.3
|Trent Williams
|49ers
|T
|10.56%
|80.9
|Garrett Bradbury
|Vikings
|C
|35.25%
|79.9
|Layden Robinson
|Patriots
|G
|13.08%
|79.9
|Frank Ragnow
|Lions
|C
|14.58%
|77.7
|Juice Scruggs
|Texans
|C
|24.00%
|74.8
|Dominick Puni
|49ers
|G
|15.28%
|74.4
|Connor McGovern
|Bills
|C
|10.48%
|73.9
|Coleman Shelton
|Bears
|C
|17.83%
|73.3
|Aaron Brewer
|Dolphins
|C
|12.86%
|70.2
|Graham Barton
|Buccaneers
|C
|22.22%
|69.5
|David Andrews
|Patriots
|C
|22.73%
|68.7
|Lucas Patrick
|Saints
|G
|10.85%
|68.4
|Elgton Jenkins
|Packers
|G
|10.13%
|67.8
|Jake Brendel
|49ers
|C
|27.97%
|67.3
|Ethan Pocic
|Browns
|C
|15.29%
|66.8
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|Titans
|C
|15.69%
|66.5
|Connor Williams
|Seahawks
|C
|23.00%
|66.3
|Hjalte Froholdt
|Cardinals
|C
|8.53%
|65.5
|Ed Ingram
|Vikings
|G
|10.79%
|65.3
|Joe Tippmann
|Jets
|C
|27.36%
|65.1
|Ted Karras
|Bengals
|C
|9.52%
|65
|Tyler Smith
|Cowboys
|G
|9.57%
|64.2
|Cam Jurgens
|Eagles
|C
|20.35%
|62.5
|Blake Brandel
|Vikings
|G
|17.99%
|60.2
|Matthew Bergeron
|Falcons
|G
|14.55%
|59.7
|Chris Lindstrom
|Falcons
|G
|10.09%
|59.5
|John Michael Schmitz Jr.
|Giants
|C
|9.52%
|59
|Liam Eichenberg
|Dolphins
|G
|9.22%
|58.8
|Austin Corbett
|Panthers
|C
|15.38%
|57.7
|Trevor Penning
|Saints
|T
|8.97%
|56.9
|Nick Leverett
|Patriots
|C
|40.00%
|55.3
|Beaux Limmer
|Rams
|C
|22.61%
|54.6
|Cooper Beebe
|Cowboys
|C
|14.78%
|53.8
|Zack Martin
|Cowboys
|G
|8.93%
|52.4
|Bradley Bozeman
|Chargers
|C
|14.53%
|52.3
|Josh Oliver
|Vikings
|TE
|9.62%
|49.7
|Luke Wattenberg
|Broncos
|C
|11.71%
|48.9
|Andre James
|Raiders
|C
|12.38%
|47.6
|Ryan Neuzil
|Falcons
|C
|35.29%
|45.9
|Shaq Mason
|Texans
|G
|15.57%
|45.6
|Josh Myers
|Packers
|C
|16.46%
|37.9
|Kenyon Green
|Texans
|G
|14.75%
|28.5
Reach-block grade from 2023 (min. 30 attempts)
|Name
|Team
|Pos.
|Reach-block %
|Reach-block grade
|Connor Williams
|Dolphins
|C
|34.10%
|93.6
|Drew Dalman
|Falcons
|C
|22.76%
|93.5
|David Andrews
|Patriots
|C
|10.72%
|92.7
|Coleman Shelton
|Rams
|C
|17.19%
|91.3
|Garrett Bradbury
|Vikings
|C
|15.20%
|90.5
|Erik McCoy
|Saints
|C
|23.06%
|89
|Chris Lindstrom
|Falcons
|G
|10.87%
|89
|Quinn Meinerz
|Broncos
|G
|11.39%
|88.3
|Joe Tippmann
|Jets
|C
|24.45%
|86
|Ethan Pocic
|Browns
|C
|21.34%
|84.7
|Andre James
|Raiders
|C
|17.11%
|84.6
|Trent Williams
|49ers
|T
|8.89%
|84.4
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|Broncos
|C
|17.73%
|84
|Jake Brendel
|49ers
|C
|28.26%
|82.4
|Frank Ragnow
|Lions
|C
|23.24%
|81.8
|Graham Glasgow
|Lions
|G
|8.28%
|77.9
|Creed Humphrey
|Chiefs
|C
|18.52%
|72.8
|Lucas Patrick
|Bears
|C
|17.69%
|72.1
|Aaron Brewer
|Titans
|C
|20.33%
|71.4
|Peter Skoronski
|Titans
|G
|10.23%
|71.1
|Ryan Kelly
|Colts
|C
|12.07%
|70.9
|Robert Hunt
|Dolphins
|G
|16.97%
|70.4
|Jason Kelce
|Eagles
|C
|13.88%
|70.4
|Spencer Burford
|49ers
|G
|10.36%
|70.2
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Ravens
|C
|18.54%
|69.7
|Hjalte Froholdt
|Cardinals
|C
|14.19%
|68.3
|Cesar Ruiz
|Saints
|G
|7.16%
|68.3
|Laken Tomlinson
|Jets
|G
|10.66%
|67.8
|Aaron Banks
|49ers
|G
|12.67%
|67.4
|Connor McGovern
|Jets
|C
|23.66%
|66.2
|Josh Myers
|Packers
|C
|22.01%
|65.9
|Elgton Jenkins
|Packers
|G
|8.64%
|65.5
|Connor McGovern
|Bills
|G
|6.82%
|63.5
|Liam Eichenberg
|Dolphins
|C
|16.07%
|63.2
|Robert Hainsey
|Buccaneers
|C
|13.70%
|62.4
|Greg Van Roten
|Raiders
|G
|7.52%
|62.3
|Nick Gates
|Commanders
|C
|18.82%
|61.5
|Ted Karras
|Bengals
|C
|11.71%
|60.9
|Jarrett Patterson
|Texans
|C
|20.32%
|60.5
|Dylan Parham
|Raiders
|G
|11.74%
|60.5
|Austin Jackson
|Dolphins
|T
|11.08%
|59.7
|Matthew Bergeron
|Falcons
|G
|12.12%
|58.9
|Will Clapp
|Chargers
|C
|18.91%
|58.5
|Mason Cole
|Steelers
|C
|17.63%
|56
|Bradley Bozeman
|Panthers
|C
|16.99%
|55
|Isaiah Wynn
|Dolphins
|G
|20.83%
|54.6
|John Michael Schmitz Jr.
|Giants
|C
|14.39%
|54.6
|Evan Brown
|Seahawks
|C
|13.85%
|53.9
|James Hurst
|Saints
|G
|8.16%
|51.6
|Lester Cotton
|Dolphins
|G
|18.90%
|50.4
|Ben Powers
|Broncos
|G
|7.16%
|49.4
|Mitch Morse
|Bills
|C
|11.26%
|48.3
|Jake Matthews
|Falcons
|T
|7.74%
|47.1
|Cody Whitehair
|Bears
|G
|9.61%
|46
|Luke Fortner
|Jaguars
|C
|14.49%
|41.5
|Tyler Larsen
|Commanders
|C
|25.53%
|41.3
|Tyler Biadasz
|Cowboys
|C
|15.51%
|33.7