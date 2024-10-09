All
Double-Team Rate: Measuring how often interior defenders face double teams

2Y7YHDW Houston Texans defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (91) defends in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in Houston. The Texans defeated the Jaguars 24-20. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

By PFF.com

Folorunso Fatukasi leads the way: The Texans defender has been double-teamed on 64 of his 89 snaps through five weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

This week, we're presenting a metric called “double-team rate,” which measures how often interior defenders face double teams.

What is double-team rate? 

Interior defenders aren’t just responsible for reaching the ball carrier — they also need to absorb blocks to keep their second-level teammates clean. Our double-team rate measures how often a player is double-teamed by calculating the percentage of snaps they face a double team compared to their total snaps.

Double-team rate through five weeks of the 2024 NFL season (min. 50 run-defense snaps)

Name Team Run-defense snaps Run-defense snaps vs. 2 or more blockers Double-team rate
Folorunso Fatukasi HST 89 64 71.90%
Nathan Shepherd NO 73 50 68.50%
Dexter Lawrence NYG 72 47 65.30%
Bryan Bresee NO 61 38 62.30%
B.J. Hill CIN 58 36 62.10%
Quinnen Williams NYJ 88 53 60.20%
Andrew Billings CHI 100 59 59.00%
Otito Ogbonnia LAC 56 32 57.10%
Dalvin Tomlinson CLV 81 46 56.80%
Zach Carter CIN 71 40 56.30%
Jay Tufele CIN 79 44 55.70%
Kenny Clark GB 89 49 55.10%
Da'Shawn Hand MIA 90 49 54.40%
Daron Payne WAS 70 38 54.30%
Eddie Goldman ATL 65 35 53.80%
Mike Pennel KC 52 28 53.80%
Maliek Collins SF 82 44 53.70%
T.J. Slaton GB 69 37 53.60%
Calais Campbell MIA 60 32 53.30%
Javon Kinlaw NYJ 68 36 52.90%
David Onyemata ATL 103 54 52.40%
D.J. Jones DEN 71 37 52.10%
Keeanu Benton PIT 73 38 52.10%
Grover Stewart IND 115 59 51.30%
Christian Wilkins LV 88 45 51.10%
Jarran Reed SEA 91 46 50.50%
John Jenkins LV 93 47 50.50%
Daniel Ekuale NE 94 47 50.00%
Adam Butler LV 88 44 50.00%
Jalen Carter PHI 76 38 50.00%
Raekwon Davis IND 70 35 50.00%
Jonathan Allen WAS 69 34 49.30%
Jonathan Bullard MIN 61 30 49.20%
Benito Jones MIA 70 34 48.60%
Nnamdi Madubuike BLT 60 29 48.30%
Mario Edwards Jr. HST 56 27 48.20%
Johnathan Hankins SEA 94 45 47.90%
Harrison Phillips MIN 69 33 47.80%
DaVon Hamilton JAX 57 27 47.40%
A'Shawn Robinson CAR 132 62 47.00%
Leonard Williams SEA 59 27 45.80%
Gervon Dexter Sr. CHI 81 37 45.70%
Solomon Thomas NYJ 66 30 45.50%
Taven Bryan IND 75 34 45.30%
Ed Oliver BUF 69 31 44.90%
DeWayne Carter BUF 58 26 44.80%
Shelby Harris CLV 85 38 44.70%
Mazi Smith DAL 86 38 44.20%
Alim McNeill DET 50 22 44.00%
Jeremiah Pharms Jr. NE 57 25 43.90%
Roy Lopez ARZ 96 42 43.80%
Travis Jones BLT 64 28 43.80%
Osa Odighizuwa DAL 115 50 43.50%
Shy Tuttle CAR 69 30 43.50%
Cameron Heyward PIT 88 38 43.20%
Poona Ford LAC 63 27 42.90%
Zach Allen DEN 115 49 42.60%
Jeremiah Ledbetter JAX 54 23 42.60%
Davon Godchaux NE 109 46 42.20%
T'Vondre Sweat TEN 83 35 42.20%
Levi Onwuzurike DET 55 23 41.80%
Jordan Jackson DEN 55 23 41.80%
Zach Sieler MIA 95 39 41.10%
Tershawn Wharton KC 67 27 40.30%
Bobby Brown III LA 103 39 37.90%
Larry Ogunjobi PIT 64 24 37.50%
Dante Stills ARZ 54 20 37.00%
Malcolm Roach DEN 65 24 36.90%
Jerry Tillery MIN 68 25 36.80%
Grady Jarrett ATL 109 40 36.70%
DaQuan Jones BUF 89 32 36.00%
Braden Fiske LA 90 32 35.60%
Jalyn Holmes NYJ 62 22 35.50%
Milton Williams PHI 60 21 35.00%
Ta'Quon Graham ATL 52 18 34.60%
Greg Gaines TB 61 21 34.40%
Jordan Davis PHI 67 23 34.30%
Chris Jones KC 70 24 34.30%
Kobie Turner LA 120 41 34.20%
Linval Joseph DAL 53 18 34.00%
LaBryan Ray CAR 90 30 33.30%
Jeffery Simmons TEN 60 20 33.30%
Nick Thurman CAR 77 25 32.50%
Quinton Jefferson CLV 51 15 29.40%
Neville Gallimore LA 59 17 28.80%
Rakeem Nunez-Roches NYG 84 24 28.60%
Bilal Nichols ARZ 82 23 28.00%
L.J. Collier ARZ 73 19 26.00%
Roy Robertson-Harris JAX 55 14 25.50%
Sebastian Joseph-Day TEN 58 14 24.10%

