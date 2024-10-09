Double-Team Rate: Measuring how often interior defenders face double teams

• Folorunso Fatukasi leads the way: The Texans defender has been double-teamed on 64 of his 89 snaps through five weeks.
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.
One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.
This week, we're presenting a metric called “double-team rate,” which measures how often interior defenders face double teams.
What is double-team rate?
Interior defenders aren’t just responsible for reaching the ball carrier — they also need to absorb blocks to keep their second-level teammates clean. Our double-team rate measures how often a player is double-teamed by calculating the percentage of snaps they face a double team compared to their total snaps.
Double-team rate through five weeks of the 2024 NFL season (min. 50 run-defense snaps)
|Name
|Team
|Run-defense snaps
|Run-defense snaps vs. 2 or more blockers
|Double-team rate
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|HST
|89
|64
|71.90%
|Nathan Shepherd
|NO
|73
|50
|68.50%
|Dexter Lawrence
|NYG
|72
|47
|65.30%
|Bryan Bresee
|NO
|61
|38
|62.30%
|B.J. Hill
|CIN
|58
|36
|62.10%
|Quinnen Williams
|NYJ
|88
|53
|60.20%
|Andrew Billings
|CHI
|100
|59
|59.00%
|Otito Ogbonnia
|LAC
|56
|32
|57.10%
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|CLV
|81
|46
|56.80%
|Zach Carter
|CIN
|71
|40
|56.30%
|Jay Tufele
|CIN
|79
|44
|55.70%
|Kenny Clark
|GB
|89
|49
|55.10%
|Da'Shawn Hand
|MIA
|90
|49
|54.40%
|Daron Payne
|WAS
|70
|38
|54.30%
|Eddie Goldman
|ATL
|65
|35
|53.80%
|Mike Pennel
|KC
|52
|28
|53.80%
|Maliek Collins
|SF
|82
|44
|53.70%
|T.J. Slaton
|GB
|69
|37
|53.60%
|Calais Campbell
|MIA
|60
|32
|53.30%
|Javon Kinlaw
|NYJ
|68
|36
|52.90%
|David Onyemata
|ATL
|103
|54
|52.40%
|D.J. Jones
|DEN
|71
|37
|52.10%
|Keeanu Benton
|PIT
|73
|38
|52.10%
|Grover Stewart
|IND
|115
|59
|51.30%
|Christian Wilkins
|LV
|88
|45
|51.10%
|Jarran Reed
|SEA
|91
|46
|50.50%
|John Jenkins
|LV
|93
|47
|50.50%
|Daniel Ekuale
|NE
|94
|47
|50.00%
|Adam Butler
|LV
|88
|44
|50.00%
|Jalen Carter
|PHI
|76
|38
|50.00%
|Raekwon Davis
|IND
|70
|35
|50.00%
|Jonathan Allen
|WAS
|69
|34
|49.30%
|Jonathan Bullard
|MIN
|61
|30
|49.20%
|Benito Jones
|MIA
|70
|34
|48.60%
|Nnamdi Madubuike
|BLT
|60
|29
|48.30%
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|HST
|56
|27
|48.20%
|Johnathan Hankins
|SEA
|94
|45
|47.90%
|Harrison Phillips
|MIN
|69
|33
|47.80%
|DaVon Hamilton
|JAX
|57
|27
|47.40%
|A'Shawn Robinson
|CAR
|132
|62
|47.00%
|Leonard Williams
|SEA
|59
|27
|45.80%
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|CHI
|81
|37
|45.70%
|Solomon Thomas
|NYJ
|66
|30
|45.50%
|Taven Bryan
|IND
|75
|34
|45.30%
|Ed Oliver
|BUF
|69
|31
|44.90%
|DeWayne Carter
|BUF
|58
|26
|44.80%
|Shelby Harris
|CLV
|85
|38
|44.70%
|Mazi Smith
|DAL
|86
|38
|44.20%
|Alim McNeill
|DET
|50
|22
|44.00%
|Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
|NE
|57
|25
|43.90%
|Roy Lopez
|ARZ
|96
|42
|43.80%
|Travis Jones
|BLT
|64
|28
|43.80%
|Osa Odighizuwa
|DAL
|115
|50
|43.50%
|Shy Tuttle
|CAR
|69
|30
|43.50%
|Cameron Heyward
|PIT
|88
|38
|43.20%
|Poona Ford
|LAC
|63
|27
|42.90%
|Zach Allen
|DEN
|115
|49
|42.60%
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|JAX
|54
|23
|42.60%
|Davon Godchaux
|NE
|109
|46
|42.20%
|T'Vondre Sweat
|TEN
|83
|35
|42.20%
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DET
|55
|23
|41.80%
|Jordan Jackson
|DEN
|55
|23
|41.80%
|Zach Sieler
|MIA
|95
|39
|41.10%
|Tershawn Wharton
|KC
|67
|27
|40.30%
|Bobby Brown III
|LA
|103
|39
|37.90%
|Larry Ogunjobi
|PIT
|64
|24
|37.50%
|Dante Stills
|ARZ
|54
|20
|37.00%
|Malcolm Roach
|DEN
|65
|24
|36.90%
|Jerry Tillery
|MIN
|68
|25
|36.80%
|Grady Jarrett
|ATL
|109
|40
|36.70%
|DaQuan Jones
|BUF
|89
|32
|36.00%
|Braden Fiske
|LA
|90
|32
|35.60%
|Jalyn Holmes
|NYJ
|62
|22
|35.50%
|Milton Williams
|PHI
|60
|21
|35.00%
|Ta'Quon Graham
|ATL
|52
|18
|34.60%
|Greg Gaines
|TB
|61
|21
|34.40%
|Jordan Davis
|PHI
|67
|23
|34.30%
|Chris Jones
|KC
|70
|24
|34.30%
|Kobie Turner
|LA
|120
|41
|34.20%
|Linval Joseph
|DAL
|53
|18
|34.00%
|LaBryan Ray
|CAR
|90
|30
|33.30%
|Jeffery Simmons
|TEN
|60
|20
|33.30%
|Nick Thurman
|CAR
|77
|25
|32.50%
|Quinton Jefferson
|CLV
|51
|15
|29.40%
|Neville Gallimore
|LA
|59
|17
|28.80%
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|NYG
|84
|24
|28.60%
|Bilal Nichols
|ARZ
|82
|23
|28.00%
|L.J. Collier
|ARZ
|73
|19
|26.00%
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|JAX
|55
|14
|25.50%
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|TEN
|58
|14
|24.10%