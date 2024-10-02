All
Introducing Sideline-Passing Grade: The NFL's best quarterbacks at targeting players down the sideline

2Y7Y8CP Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. The Commanders won 42-14. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

By PFF.com

Jayden Daniels‘ exceptional season: The Commanders QB has earned a 93.9 grade when throwing within two yards of the sidelines. No other quarterback is above 90.0.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “Sideline-Passing Grade,” which looks at how quarterbacks perform when throwing down the sideline.

What is a Sideline-Passing Grade?

This metric evaluates all throws a quarterback attempts within two yards of the sidelines to determine who performs best in that area. It also accounts for plays nullified by penalties.

Here is how the league's quarterbacks have fared so far, with 2023 data included for some historical context.

SIDELINE-PASSING GRADE THROUGH FOUR WEEKS (Min. 8 dropbacks)

Name Team Grade Comp. % Yards Big-time throws
Jayden Daniels Commanders 93.9 66.67% 88 1
Josh Allen Bills 88.9 55.56% 93 3
Derek Carr Saints 88.3 36.36% 38 1
Kyler Murray Cardinals 84 47.06% 114 2
Geno Smith Seahawks 80.5 45.45% 119 1
Aaron Rodgers Jets 80.5 40.00% 81 2
Justin Fields Steelers 77.4 61.11% 172 2
Daniel Jones Giants 73.2 40.00% 106 1
Lamar Jackson Ravens 71.1 36.36% 99 1
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 69.9 50.00% 108 1
C.J. Stroud Texans 69.5 50.00% 99 2
Will Levis Titans 68.5 50.00% 50 0
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 68.2 27.27% 35 1
Sam Darnold Vikings 66.1 66.67% 155 0
Jordan Love Packers 65 53.85% 101 1
Dak Prescott Cowboys 61.2 50.00% 121 2
Joe Burrow Bengals 59.9 20.00% 60 2
Deshaun Watson Browns 59.6 52.63% 116 2
Brock Purdy 49ers 59.2 47.06% 87 1
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 56.6 23.53% 44 0
Jared Goff Lions 52.2 53.85% 39 0
Bo Nix Broncos 40.2 30.77% 35 1
Gardner Minshew Raiders 38 40.00% 96 2
Jalen Hurts Eagles 35.5 38.89% 99 1
Jacoby Brissett Patriots 31.2 11.11% 8 0
Caleb Williams Bears 29.8 22.22% 40 0
Matthew Stafford Rams 27.7 35.71% 93 0

SIDELINE-PASSING GRADE FROM 2023 (Min. 25 dropbacks)

Name Team Grade Comp. % Yards Big-time throws
Brock Purdy 49ers 92.2 60.00% 288 5
Russell Wilson Broncos 91.2 42.86% 434 10
Joe Flacco Browns 89.1 54.84% 321 3
Matthew Stafford Rams 88.3 42.19% 460 11
Sam Howell Commanders 85.4 45.90% 478 14
Jordan Love Packers 82.1 46.77% 358 10
Josh Allen Bills 81 49.33% 619 10
Geno Smith Seahawks 78.7 47.13% 548 10
Tyrod Taylor Giants 77.5 33.33% 220 8
Aidan O'Connell Raiders 76.7 42.42% 194 4
Lamar Jackson Ravens 76.7 47.06% 336 8
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 76.4 36.59% 471 10
Jalen Hurts Eagles 75.1 42.17% 514 12
Derek Carr Saints 69.7 46.25% 507 9
Dak Prescott Cowboys 69.7 46.43% 435 7
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 69.3 42.00% 361 6
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 68.6 49.12% 394 4
Joe Burrow Bengals 68.4 42.42% 338 6
Justin Fields Bears 68.3 43.10% 308 7
Jake Browning Bengals 67.5 53.85% 217 4
Deshaun Watson Browns 66 29.63% 142 3
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 65.8 48.39% 264 7
Desmond Ridder Falcons 64.2 46.34% 259 2
C.J. Stroud Texans 64.1 41.10% 432 4
Ryan Tannehill Titans 63.3 45.16% 189 2
Kenny Pickett Steelers 62.7 43.55% 359 5
Jared Goff Lions 61.2 42.86% 199 2
Tommy DeVito Giants 59.2 38.46% 174 4
Justin Herbert Chargers 58.8 40.00% 351 4
Joshua Dobbs Vikings 58.2 38.00% 297 2
Kyler Murray Cardinals 56.6 37.93% 143 2
Bryce Young Panthers 54.2 39.51% 402 10
Zach Wilson Jets 53.5 39.58% 227 2
Will Levis Titans 51.9 45.24% 239 4
Gardner Minshew Colts 49.9 34.78% 241 1
Mac Jones Patriots 39.2 37.04% 93 0
