Introducing Sideline-Passing Grade: The NFL's best quarterbacks at targeting players down the sideline

• Jayden Daniels‘ exceptional season: The Commanders QB has earned a 93.9 grade when throwing within two yards of the sidelines. No other quarterback is above 90.0.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “Sideline-Passing Grade,” which looks at how quarterbacks perform when throwing down the sideline.

What is a Sideline-Passing Grade?

This metric evaluates all throws a quarterback attempts within two yards of the sidelines to determine who performs best in that area. It also accounts for plays nullified by penalties.

Here is how the league's quarterbacks have fared so far, with 2023 data included for some historical context.

SIDELINE-PASSING GRADE THROUGH FOUR WEEKS (Min. 8 dropbacks)

SIDELINE-PASSING GRADE FROM 2023 (Min. 25 dropbacks)