Chip Percentage: How frequently are NFL edge rushers getting chipped?

2T53YBH Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA. 2nd Nov, 2023. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ WATT (90) rushes into the backfield during the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Credit Image: © Brent Gudenschwager/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

By PFF.com

T.J. Watt is an obvious problem: No defender in the NFL has been chipped more than Watt, who has been contacted on more than a third of his pass-rush snaps through five weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A few weeks ago, we introduced “Chip Percentage,” which tracks how often a pass rusher is chipped while pursuing the quarterback (including plays nullified by penalties).

A chip is when a blocker, usually a running back or tight end, briefly hits an edge rusher to disrupt their path to the quarterback before continuing their assignment. This technique is used to slow down or hinder a pass rusher’s momentum, making it harder for them to apply pressure on the quarterback.

Here is how the league's defenders have fared through five weeks of action.

Chip rate through NFL Week 5 (min. 50 snaps)

Player Team Pos. Pass-rush snaps Chipped Chip %
T.J. Watt Steelers ED 156 56 35.90%
Myles Garrett Browns ED 134 31 23.13%
Rashan Gary Packers ED 135 29 21.48%
Bryce Huff Eagles ED 71 14 19.72%
Maxx Crosby Raiders ED 135 26 19.26%
Micah Parsons Cowboys ED 119 20 16.81%
Michael Hoecht Rams ED 61 10 16.39%
Will McDonald IV Jets ED 107 17 15.89%
Jonathon Cooper Broncos ED 138 21 15.22%
Aidan Hutchinson Lions ED 174 26 14.94%
Marshawn Kneeland Cowboys ED 68 10 14.71%
Takk McKinley Jets ED 57 8 14.04%
Kingsley Enagbare Packers ED 79 11 13.92%
Danielle Hunter Texans ED 153 21 13.73%
Khalil Mack Chargers ED 110 15 13.64%
Nick Bosa 49ers ED 147 20 13.61%
Alex Highsmith Steelers ED 67 9 13.43%
Darrell Taylor Bears ED 84 11 13.10%
Dante Fowler Jr. Commanders ED 92 12 13.04%
Micheal Clemons Jets ED 100 13 13.00%
Nik Bonitto Broncos ED 109 14 12.84%
Jared Verse Rams ED 103 13 12.62%
DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys ED 88 11 12.50%
Preston Smith Packers ED 122 15 12.30%
Javontae Jean-Baptiste Commanders ED 57 7 12.28%
Za'Darius Smith Browns ED 115 14 12.17%
Carl Granderson Saints ED 165 20 12.12%
Joseph Ossai Bengals ED 75 9 12.00%
Brian Burns Giants ED 160 19 11.88%
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants ED 161 19 11.80%
Janarius Robinson Raiders ED 60 7 11.67%
Derick Hall Seahawks ED 104 12 11.54%
Lukas Van Ness Packers ED 78 9 11.54%
Montez Sweat Bears ED 123 14 11.38%
James Smith-Williams Falcons ED 62 7 11.29%
Dorance Armstrong Commanders ED 110 12 10.91%
Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars ED 156 17 10.90%
Zaven Collins Cardinals ED 66 7 10.61%
Trey Hendrickson Bengals ED 125 13 10.40%
Chase Young Saints ED 164 17 10.37%
Byron Young Rams ED 107 11 10.28%
Travon Walker Jaguars ED 171 17 9.94%
Will Anderson Jr. Texans ED 144 14 9.72%
Dayo Odeyingbo Colts ED 138 13 9.42%
Kwity Paye Colts ED 85 8 9.41%
Jadeveon Clowney Panthers ED 97 9 9.28%
Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings ED 130 12 9.23%
Harold Landry III Titans ED 88 8 9.09%
David Ojabo Ravens ED 89 8 8.99%
Yaya Diaby Buccaneers ED 134 12 8.96%
Anthony Nelson Buccaneers ED 79 7 8.86%
Charles Harris Panthers ED 91 8 8.79%
Chris Braswell Buccaneers ED 69 6 8.70%
Von Miller Bills ED 70 6 8.57%
Dennis Gardeck Cardinals ED 71 6 8.45%
Jonathan Greenard Vikings ED 190 16 8.42%
Dre'Mont Jones Seahawks ED 121 10 8.26%
Alex Wright Browns ED 61 5 8.20%
Kyle Van Noy Ravens ED 110 9 8.18%
Arden Key Titans ED 88 7 7.95%
Josh Paschal Lions ED 76 6 7.89%
Ogbo Okoronkwo Browns ED 51 4 7.84%
Leonard Floyd 49ers ED 104 8 7.69%
Josh Sweat Eagles ED 104 8 7.69%
DJ Johnson Panthers ED 52 4 7.69%
Odafe Oweh Ravens ED 137 10 7.30%
Laiatu Latu Colts ED 111 8 7.21%
Tyquan Lewis Colts ED 98 7 7.14%
Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers ED 84 6 7.14%
DeMarcus Walker Bears ED 142 10 7.04%
Marcus Davenport Lions ED 59 4 6.78%
Josh Uche Patriots ED 77 5 6.49%
A.J. Epenesa Bills ED 108 7 6.48%
Matthew Judon Falcons ED 93 6 6.45%
Jonah Elliss Broncos ED 63 4 6.35%
Chauncey Golston Cowboys ED 80 5 6.25%
Chop Robinson Dolphins ED 66 4 6.06%
Bud Dupree Chargers ED 85 5 5.88%
Sam Hubbard Bengals ED 124 7 5.65%
Keion White Patriots ED 143 8 5.59%
Arik Armstead Jaguars ED 127 7 5.51%
Pat Jones II Vikings ED 136 7 5.15%
Boye Mafe Seahawks ED 80 4 5.00%
Arnold Ebiketie Falcons ED 61 3 4.92%
Lorenzo Carter Falcons ED 85 4 4.71%
Deatrich Wise Jr. Patriots ED 109 5 4.59%
Azeez Ojulari Giants ED 68 3 4.41%
Yetur Gross-Matos 49ers ED 50 2 4.00%
Nick Herbig Steelers ED 79 3 3.80%
Derek Barnett Texans ED 55 2 3.64%
George Karlaftis Chiefs ED 167 6 3.59%
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Buccaneers ED 112 4 3.57%
Tavius Robinson Ravens ED 56 2 3.57%
Jaelan Phillips Dolphins ED 63 2 3.17%
Emmanuel Ogbah Dolphins ED 98 3 3.06%
Tyree Wilson Raiders ED 68 2 2.94%
Greg Rousseau Bills ED 140 4 2.86%
Anfernee Jennings Patriots ED 71 2 2.82%
Mike Danna Chiefs ED 107 3 2.80%
L.J. Collier Cardinals ED 81 2 2.47%
Cameron Jordan Saints ED 93 2 2.15%
Dawuane Smoot Bills ED 55 1 1.82%
Brandon Graham Eagles ED 64 1 1.56%
LaBryan Ray Panthers ED 81 1 1.23%

 

