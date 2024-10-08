Chip Percentage: How frequently are NFL edge rushers getting chipped?

• T.J. Watt is an obvious problem: No defender in the NFL has been chipped more than Watt, who has been contacted on more than a third of his pass-rush snaps through five weeks.
• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
A few weeks ago, we introduced “Chip Percentage,” which tracks how often a pass rusher is chipped while pursuing the quarterback (including plays nullified by penalties).
A chip is when a blocker, usually a running back or tight end, briefly hits an edge rusher to disrupt their path to the quarterback before continuing their assignment. This technique is used to slow down or hinder a pass rusher’s momentum, making it harder for them to apply pressure on the quarterback.
Here is how the league's defenders have fared through five weeks of action.
Chip rate through NFL Week 5 (min. 50 snaps)
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Pass-rush snaps
|Chipped
|Chip %
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|ED
|156
|56
|35.90%
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|ED
|134
|31
|23.13%
|Rashan Gary
|Packers
|ED
|135
|29
|21.48%
|Bryce Huff
|Eagles
|ED
|71
|14
|19.72%
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|ED
|135
|26
|19.26%
|Micah Parsons
|Cowboys
|ED
|119
|20
|16.81%
|Michael Hoecht
|Rams
|ED
|61
|10
|16.39%
|Will McDonald IV
|Jets
|ED
|107
|17
|15.89%
|Jonathon Cooper
|Broncos
|ED
|138
|21
|15.22%
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Lions
|ED
|174
|26
|14.94%
|Marshawn Kneeland
|Cowboys
|ED
|68
|10
|14.71%
|Takk McKinley
|Jets
|ED
|57
|8
|14.04%
|Kingsley Enagbare
|Packers
|ED
|79
|11
|13.92%
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|ED
|153
|21
|13.73%
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|ED
|110
|15
|13.64%
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|ED
|147
|20
|13.61%
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|ED
|67
|9
|13.43%
|Darrell Taylor
|Bears
|ED
|84
|11
|13.10%
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|Commanders
|ED
|92
|12
|13.04%
|Micheal Clemons
|Jets
|ED
|100
|13
|13.00%
|Nik Bonitto
|Broncos
|ED
|109
|14
|12.84%
|Jared Verse
|Rams
|ED
|103
|13
|12.62%
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Cowboys
|ED
|88
|11
|12.50%
|Preston Smith
|Packers
|ED
|122
|15
|12.30%
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|Commanders
|ED
|57
|7
|12.28%
|Za'Darius Smith
|Browns
|ED
|115
|14
|12.17%
|Carl Granderson
|Saints
|ED
|165
|20
|12.12%
|Joseph Ossai
|Bengals
|ED
|75
|9
|12.00%
|Brian Burns
|Giants
|ED
|160
|19
|11.88%
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Giants
|ED
|161
|19
|11.80%
|Janarius Robinson
|Raiders
|ED
|60
|7
|11.67%
|Derick Hall
|Seahawks
|ED
|104
|12
|11.54%
|Lukas Van Ness
|Packers
|ED
|78
|9
|11.54%
|Montez Sweat
|Bears
|ED
|123
|14
|11.38%
|James Smith-Williams
|Falcons
|ED
|62
|7
|11.29%
|Dorance Armstrong
|Commanders
|ED
|110
|12
|10.91%
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|ED
|156
|17
|10.90%
|Zaven Collins
|Cardinals
|ED
|66
|7
|10.61%
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|ED
|125
|13
|10.40%
|Chase Young
|Saints
|ED
|164
|17
|10.37%
|Byron Young
|Rams
|ED
|107
|11
|10.28%
|Travon Walker
|Jaguars
|ED
|171
|17
|9.94%
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|ED
|144
|14
|9.72%
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|Colts
|ED
|138
|13
|9.42%
|Kwity Paye
|Colts
|ED
|85
|8
|9.41%
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Panthers
|ED
|97
|9
|9.28%
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|ED
|130
|12
|9.23%
|Harold Landry III
|Titans
|ED
|88
|8
|9.09%
|David Ojabo
|Ravens
|ED
|89
|8
|8.99%
|Yaya Diaby
|Buccaneers
|ED
|134
|12
|8.96%
|Anthony Nelson
|Buccaneers
|ED
|79
|7
|8.86%
|Charles Harris
|Panthers
|ED
|91
|8
|8.79%
|Chris Braswell
|Buccaneers
|ED
|69
|6
|8.70%
|Von Miller
|Bills
|ED
|70
|6
|8.57%
|Dennis Gardeck
|Cardinals
|ED
|71
|6
|8.45%
|Jonathan Greenard
|Vikings
|ED
|190
|16
|8.42%
|Dre'Mont Jones
|Seahawks
|ED
|121
|10
|8.26%
|Alex Wright
|Browns
|ED
|61
|5
|8.20%
|Kyle Van Noy
|Ravens
|ED
|110
|9
|8.18%
|Arden Key
|Titans
|ED
|88
|7
|7.95%
|Josh Paschal
|Lions
|ED
|76
|6
|7.89%
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|Browns
|ED
|51
|4
|7.84%
|Leonard Floyd
|49ers
|ED
|104
|8
|7.69%
|Josh Sweat
|Eagles
|ED
|104
|8
|7.69%
|DJ Johnson
|Panthers
|ED
|52
|4
|7.69%
|Odafe Oweh
|Ravens
|ED
|137
|10
|7.30%
|Laiatu Latu
|Colts
|ED
|111
|8
|7.21%
|Tyquan Lewis
|Colts
|ED
|98
|7
|7.14%
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|ED
|84
|6
|7.14%
|DeMarcus Walker
|Bears
|ED
|142
|10
|7.04%
|Marcus Davenport
|Lions
|ED
|59
|4
|6.78%
|Josh Uche
|Patriots
|ED
|77
|5
|6.49%
|A.J. Epenesa
|Bills
|ED
|108
|7
|6.48%
|Matthew Judon
|Falcons
|ED
|93
|6
|6.45%
|Jonah Elliss
|Broncos
|ED
|63
|4
|6.35%
|Chauncey Golston
|Cowboys
|ED
|80
|5
|6.25%
|Chop Robinson
|Dolphins
|ED
|66
|4
|6.06%
|Bud Dupree
|Chargers
|ED
|85
|5
|5.88%
|Sam Hubbard
|Bengals
|ED
|124
|7
|5.65%
|Keion White
|Patriots
|ED
|143
|8
|5.59%
|Arik Armstead
|Jaguars
|ED
|127
|7
|5.51%
|Pat Jones II
|Vikings
|ED
|136
|7
|5.15%
|Boye Mafe
|Seahawks
|ED
|80
|4
|5.00%
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Falcons
|ED
|61
|3
|4.92%
|Lorenzo Carter
|Falcons
|ED
|85
|4
|4.71%
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|Patriots
|ED
|109
|5
|4.59%
|Azeez Ojulari
|Giants
|ED
|68
|3
|4.41%
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|49ers
|ED
|50
|2
|4.00%
|Nick Herbig
|Steelers
|ED
|79
|3
|3.80%
|Derek Barnett
|Texans
|ED
|55
|2
|3.64%
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|ED
|167
|6
|3.59%
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|Buccaneers
|ED
|112
|4
|3.57%
|Tavius Robinson
|Ravens
|ED
|56
|2
|3.57%
|Jaelan Phillips
|Dolphins
|ED
|63
|2
|3.17%
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|Dolphins
|ED
|98
|3
|3.06%
|Tyree Wilson
|Raiders
|ED
|68
|2
|2.94%
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|ED
|140
|4
|2.86%
|Anfernee Jennings
|Patriots
|ED
|71
|2
|2.82%
|Mike Danna
|Chiefs
|ED
|107
|3
|2.80%
|L.J. Collier
|Cardinals
|ED
|81
|2
|2.47%
|Cameron Jordan
|Saints
|ED
|93
|2
|2.15%
|Dawuane Smoot
|Bills
|ED
|55
|1
|1.82%
|Brandon Graham
|Eagles
|ED
|64
|1
|1.56%
|LaBryan Ray
|Panthers
|ED
|81
|1
|1.23%