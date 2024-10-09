Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected: Measuring the true disruption of NFL defenders

• Who else but Aidan Hutchinson? Hutchinson leads the league in defensive impact plays over expected through five weeks.
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
A couple of weeks ago, we unveiled “Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected,” which evaluates players based on their position and snap count, measuring how often they are expected to make impact plays and comparing it to their actual production.
Here is how the league's defenders have fared through five weeks of action.
What is Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected?
We evaluate each player based on their position and the number of snaps they play to determine how often they are expected to make an impact play. A positive number indicates they're exceeding expectations, while a negative number suggests they're falling short.
Some players are in roles designed to generate impact plays, while others do more of the foundational work to support these plays, so the stat needs context rather than being seen as strictly good or bad.
A defensive impact play includes pressures, defensive stops, batted passes, forced incompletions or interceptions.
Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected Through Week 5 (min. 100 snaps)
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Impact Plays
|DIPOE
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Lions
|ED
|248
|40
|19.25
|Zach Allen
|Broncos
|DI
|312
|36
|15.01
|Carl Granderson
|Saints
|ED
|256
|36
|14.58
|Kobie Turner
|Rams
|DI
|266
|32
|14.10
|Chris Jones
|Chiefs
|DI
|245
|28
|11.51
|Braden Fiske
|Rams
|DI
|207
|25
|11.07
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|S
|306
|21
|10.77
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|DI
|213
|25
|10.67
|Paulson Adebo
|Saints
|CB
|332
|23
|10.59
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|ED
|242
|30
|9.75
|Daron Payne
|Commanders
|DI
|198
|23
|9.68
|Dorian Williams
|Bills
|LB
|250
|26
|9.56
|Micah Parsons
|Cowboys
|ED
|226
|28
|9.09
|Jonathon Cooper
|Broncos
|ED
|251
|30
|9.00
|Brian Branch
|Lions
|S
|180
|15
|8.98
|Grant Delpit
|Browns
|S
|300
|19
|8.97
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|ED
|216
|27
|8.92
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|Vikings
|LB
|112
|16
|8.64
|Chamarri Conner
|Chiefs
|S
|192
|15
|8.58
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Texans
|LB
|296
|28
|8.54
|Calais Campbell
|Dolphins
|DI
|157
|19
|8.44
|Cam Lewis
|Bills
|S
|291
|18
|8.27
|Yaya Diaby
|Buccaneers
|ED
|227
|27
|8.00
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Browns
|LB
|305
|28
|7.95
|Josh Sweat
|Eagles
|ED
|156
|21
|7.95
|Zach Sieler
|Dolphins
|DI
|225
|23
|7.86
|Jonathan Greenard
|Vikings
|ED
|266
|30
|7.74
|Jared Verse
|Rams
|ED
|220
|26
|7.59
|Kyle Hamilton
|Ravens
|S
|313
|18
|7.54
|Brian Burns
|Giants
|ED
|260
|29
|7.24
|Robert Spillane
|Raiders
|LB
|316
|28
|7.22
|Josh Uche
|Patriots
|ED
|131
|18
|7.04
|Jordan Whitehead
|Buccaneers
|S
|329
|18
|7.00
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|Broncos
|CB
|241
|16
|6.99
|Andru Phillips
|Giants
|CB
|112
|11
|6.81
|Vita Vea
|Buccaneers
|DI
|167
|18
|6.76
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|Titans
|DI
|108
|14
|6.73
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|LB
|248
|23
|6.69
|E.J. Speed
|Colts
|LB
|364
|30
|6.07
|Chase Young
|Saints
|ED
|239
|26
|6.00
|Kyle Van Noy
|Ravens
|ED
|156
|19
|5.95
|Montaric Brown
|Jaguars
|CB
|296
|17
|5.94
|Dexter Lawrence
|Giants
|DI
|239
|22
|5.92
|Alontae Taylor
|Saints
|CB
|274
|16
|5.76
|Denzel Perryman
|Chargers
|LB
|159
|16
|5.55
|Boye Mafe
|Seahawks
|ED
|150
|18
|5.45
|Kyler Gordon
|Bears
|CB
|256
|15
|5.43
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Jaguars
|LB
|146
|15
|5.40
|D.J. Reed
|Jets
|CB
|258
|15
|5.36
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|ED
|247
|26
|5.33
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|ED
|224
|24
|5.25
|Marcus Maye
|Dolphins
|S
|116
|9
|5.12
|Jalen Pitre
|Texans
|CB
|293
|16
|5.05
|Quincy Williams
|Jets
|LB
|323
|26
|4.76
|Jalen Carter
|Eagles
|DI
|198
|18
|4.68
|Henry To'oTo'o
|Texans
|LB
|264
|22
|4.64
|Javon Kinlaw
|Jets
|DI
|169
|16
|4.63
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|49ers
|S
|283
|14
|4.54
|Tyquan Lewis
|Colts
|ED
|197
|21
|4.51
|Josh Metellus
|Vikings
|S
|315
|15
|4.47
|Leo Chenal
|Chiefs
|LB
|145
|14
|4.47
|Jaycee Horn
|Panthers
|CB
|336
|17
|4.44
|Kwity Paye
|Colts
|ED
|162
|18
|4.44
|Devon Witherspoon
|Seahawks
|CB
|310
|16
|4.42
|Jerome Baker
|Seahawks
|LB
|161
|15
|4.41
|Tony Adams
|Jets
|S
|318
|15
|4.37
|DeShon Elliott
|Steelers
|S
|259
|13
|4.34
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|ED
|235
|24
|4.33
|Frankie Luvu
|Commanders
|LB
|284
|23
|4.33
|Odafe Oweh
|Ravens
|ED
|200
|21
|4.26
|Devonte Wyatt
|Packers
|DI
|115
|12
|4.26
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|ED
|224
|23
|4.25
|Daiyan Henley
|Chargers
|LB
|210
|18
|4.19
|Jordyn Brooks
|Dolphins
|LB
|287
|23
|4.13
|Levi Onwuzurike
|Lions
|DI
|178
|16
|4.02
|DeMarvion Overshown
|Cowboys
|LB
|228
|19
|4.01
|Javon Hargrave
|49ers
|DI
|104
|11
|4.00
|Zaven Collins
|Cardinals
|ED
|168
|18
|3.94
|Carlton Davis III
|Lions
|CB
|270
|14
|3.91
|Riley Moss
|Broncos
|CB
|324
|16
|3.89
|Travis Jones
|Ravens
|DI
|210
|18
|3.87
|Morgan Fox
|Chargers
|DI
|122
|12
|3.79
|Lavonte David
|Buccaneers
|LB
|354
|27
|3.72
|Bobby Wagner
|Commanders
|LB
|294
|23
|3.67
|Tershawn Wharton
|Chiefs
|DI
|228
|19
|3.66
|Leonard Floyd
|49ers
|ED
|172
|18
|3.61
|Jessie Bates III
|Falcons
|S
|342
|15
|3.57
|Terrel Bernard
|Bills
|LB
|144
|13
|3.53
|Marcus Jones
|Patriots
|CB
|201
|11
|3.49
|David Long Jr.
|Dolphins
|LB
|176
|15
|3.43
|Christian Izien
|Buccaneers
|S
|318
|14
|3.37
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|Commanders
|ED
|151
|16
|3.36
|Jarran Reed
|Seahawks
|DI
|218
|18
|3.33
|Kenny Moore II
|Colts
|CB
|232
|12
|3.33
|Osa Odighizuwa
|Cowboys
|DI
|248
|20
|3.31
|Dee Alford
|Falcons
|CB
|180
|10
|3.27
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|Seahawks
|S
|322
|14
|3.24
|Jaquan Brisker
|Bears
|S
|293
|13
|3.21
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Panthers
|ED
|201
|20
|3.18
|Nathan Shepherd
|Saints
|DI
|176
|15
|3.16
|Dorance Armstrong
|Commanders
|ED
|178
|18
|3.10
|Denzel Ward
|Browns
|CB
|214
|11
|3.00
|Amik Robertson
|Lions
|CB
|134
|8
|2.99
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|Texans
|DI
|164
|14
|2.97
|Germaine Pratt
|Bengals
|LB
|320
|24
|2.96
|Tykee Smith
|Buccaneers
|CB
|269
|13
|2.95
|Kyle Dugger
|Patriots
|S
|212
|10
|2.91
|Jourdan Lewis
|Cowboys
|CB
|217
|11
|2.89
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|ED
|181
|18
|2.85
|Ventrell Miller
|Jaguars
|LB
|155
|13
|2.81
|Marlon Humphrey
|Ravens
|CB
|303
|14
|2.68
|Jaylen Watson
|Chiefs
|CB
|304
|14
|2.64
|Micah McFadden
|Giants
|LB
|173
|14
|2.63
|Darrell Taylor
|Bears
|ED
|136
|14
|2.62
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|Jaguars
|DI
|110
|10
|2.60
|Jarrian Jones
|Jaguars
|CB
|145
|8
|2.58
|Zyon McCollum
|Buccaneers
|CB
|307
|14
|2.53
|Karl Brooks
|Packers
|DI
|142
|12
|2.45
|Amani Hooker
|Titans
|S
|228
|10
|2.38
|Mike Hughes
|Falcons
|CB
|259
|12
|2.32
|Malcolm Roach
|Broncos
|DI
|144
|12
|2.31
|Zack Baun
|Eagles
|LB
|254
|19
|2.30
|Michael Carter II
|Jets
|CB
|126
|7
|2.29
|Derwin James Jr.
|Chargers
|S
|172
|8
|2.25
|Troy Hill
|Panthers
|CB
|181
|9
|2.24
|Nnamdi Madubuike
|Ravens
|DI
|220
|17
|2.20
|Solomon Thomas
|Jets
|DI
|147
|12
|2.11
|Roquan Smith
|Ravens
|LB
|318
|23
|2.09
|Jonathan Allen
|Commanders
|DI
|192
|15
|2.08
|Elandon Roberts
|Steelers
|LB
|107
|9
|1.96
|Chauncey Golston
|Cowboys
|ED
|144
|14
|1.95
|Jabrill Peppers
|Patriots
|S
|241
|10
|1.95
|Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
|Titans
|CB
|109
|6
|1.93
|Dante Stills
|Cardinals
|DI
|120
|10
|1.93
|Jonathan Jones
|Patriots
|CB
|218
|10
|1.85
|B.J. Hill
|Bengals
|DI
|122
|10
|1.79
|Rodney McLeod
|Browns
|S
|158
|7
|1.72
|Noah Igbinoghene
|Commanders
|CB
|195
|9
|1.71
|Keeanu Benton
|Steelers
|DI
|153
|12
|1.71
|Will McDonald IV
|Jets
|ED
|183
|17
|1.69
|Josey Jewell
|Panthers
|LB
|218
|16
|1.67
|Elijah Molden
|Chargers
|S
|160
|7
|1.65
|Marist Liufau
|Cowboys
|LB
|127
|10
|1.65
|Reed Blankenship
|Eagles
|S
|220
|9
|1.65
|Tyrann Mathieu
|Saints
|S
|281
|11
|1.61
|Javon Bullard
|Packers
|S
|281
|11
|1.61
|Stephon Gilmore
|Vikings
|CB
|305
|13
|1.60
|Ernest Jones
|Titans
|LB
|204
|15
|1.59
|Travon Walker
|Jaguars
|ED
|268
|24
|1.57
|Devin Bush
|Browns
|LB
|144
|11
|1.53
|Jamien Sherwood
|Jets
|LB
|266
|19
|1.51
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|ED
|233
|21
|1.50
|Roy Lopez
|Cardinals
|DI
|171
|13
|1.49
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Eagles
|S
|255
|10
|1.48
|Jack Jones
|Raiders
|CB
|282
|12
|1.46
|D.J. Jones
|Broncos
|DI
|142
|11
|1.45
|Quinyon Mitchell
|Eagles
|CB
|257
|11
|1.40
|Tyree Wilson
|Raiders
|ED
|115
|11
|1.38
|Tyrice Knight
|Seahawks
|LB
|117
|9
|1.31
|Kristian Fulton
|Chargers
|CB
|233
|10
|1.29
|Julian Love
|Seahawks
|S
|291
|11
|1.27
|Evan Williams
|Packers
|S
|112
|5
|1.26
|Nate Wiggins
|Ravens
|CB
|127
|6
|1.25
|Tim Settle
|Texans
|DI
|145
|11
|1.24
|Jevon Holland
|Dolphins
|S
|263
|10
|1.21
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Falcons
|DI
|101
|8
|1.20
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Steelers
|DI
|161
|12
|1.17
|Marcus Epps
|Raiders
|S
|176
|7
|1.12
|Adam Butler
|Raiders
|DI
|251
|18
|1.11
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|Bears
|DI
|207
|15
|1.07
|Jaylon Johnson
|Bears
|CB
|293
|12
|1.05
|Ja'Sir Taylor
|Chargers
|CB
|109
|5
|0.93
|Poona Ford
|Chargers
|DI
|135
|10
|0.92
|Harrison Smith
|Vikings
|S
|332
|12
|0.90
|Shaq Thompson
|Panthers
|LB
|245
|17
|0.89
|Bud Dupree
|Chargers
|ED
|133
|12
|0.87
|Anthony Nelson
|Buccaneers
|ED
|145
|13
|0.87
|Davon Godchaux
|Patriots
|DI
|225
|16
|0.86
|John Franklin-Myers
|Broncos
|DI
|136
|10
|0.85
|Isaac Yiadom
|49ers
|CB
|165
|7
|0.83
|Byron Young
|Rams
|ED
|241
|21
|0.83
|T.J. Edwards
|Bears
|LB
|293
|20
|0.73
|Jamel Dean
|Buccaneers
|CB
|356
|14
|0.70
|Laiatu Latu
|Colts
|ED
|183
|16
|0.69
|Montez Sweat
|Bears
|ED
|207
|18
|0.68
|Shaquill Griffin
|Vikings
|CB
|197
|8
|0.64
|Dennis Gardeck
|Cardinals
|ED
|160
|14
|0.61
|Andrew Billings
|Bears
|DI
|199
|14
|0.61
|Jeffery Simmons
|Titans
|DI
|140
|10
|0.58
|Maliek Collins
|49ers
|DI
|201
|14
|0.48
|Deommodore Lenoir
|49ers
|CB
|282
|11
|0.46
|Christian Wilkins
|Raiders
|DI
|246
|17
|0.45
|Keisean Nixon
|Packers
|CB
|283
|11
|0.42
|Terrion Arnold
|Lions
|CB
|257
|10
|0.40
|Brandon Graham
|Eagles
|ED
|127
|11
|0.37
|Kevin Givens
|49ers
|DI
|114
|8
|0.33
|Jaylon Jones
|Colts
|CB
|367
|14
|0.29
|Percy Butler
|Commanders
|S
|112
|4
|0.26
|Sam Hubbard
|Bengals
|ED
|248
|21
|0.25
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|Saints
|CB
|101
|4
|0.23
|Jordan Hicks
|Browns
|LB
|164
|11
|0.22
|Dax Hill
|Bengals
|CB
|262
|10
|0.21
|Storm Duck
|Dolphins
|CB
|102
|4
|0.19
|Ronnie Hickman Jr.
|Browns
|S
|174
|6
|0.18
|Raekwon McMillan
|Patriots
|LB
|195
|13
|0.18
|Eric Murray
|Texans
|S
|205
|7
|0.15
|Nick Herbig
|Steelers
|ED
|142
|12
|0.12
|SirVocea Dennis
|Buccaneers
|LB
|105
|7
|0.10
|Roger McCreary
|Titans
|CB
|158
|6
|0.10
|Mike Sainristil
|Commanders
|CB
|266
|10
|0.06
|Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
|Patriots
|DI
|119
|8
|-0.01
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|ED
|263
|22
|-0.01
|T.J. Slaton
|Packers
|DI
|134
|9
|-0.02
|A'Shawn Robinson
|Panthers
|DI
|253
|17
|-0.02
|Kerby Joseph
|Lions
|S
|271
|9
|-0.06
|Arik Armstead
|Jaguars
|ED
|168
|14
|-0.06
|Marshon Lattimore
|Saints
|CB
|243
|9
|-0.08
|Jerry Tillery
|Vikings
|DI
|165
|11
|-0.10
|Zaire Franklin
|Colts
|LB
|367
|24
|-0.13
|Cameron Jordan
|Saints
|ED
|145
|12
|-0.13
|Otito Ogbonnia
|Chargers
|DI
|121
|8
|-0.14
|Derick Hall
|Seahawks
|ED
|205
|17
|-0.16
|Kendall Fuller
|Dolphins
|CB
|165
|6
|-0.17
|Alim McNeill
|Lions
|DI
|181
|12
|-0.18
|Nick Bolton
|Chiefs
|LB
|292
|19
|-0.20
|Tyrique Stevenson
|Bears
|CB
|300
|11
|-0.21
|Justin Reid
|Chiefs
|S
|306
|10
|-0.23
|Cor'Dale Flott
|Giants
|CB
|247
|9
|-0.23
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Giants
|ED
|242
|20
|-0.25
|Quinnen Williams
|Jets
|DI
|227
|15
|-0.27
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|Raiders
|S
|158
|5
|-0.28
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|ED
|123
|10
|-0.29
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|Titans
|LB
|233
|15
|-0.32
|Xavier Woods
|Panthers
|S
|340
|11
|-0.36
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|Jaguars
|DI
|184
|12
|-0.38
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Cardinals
|LB
|234
|15
|-0.39
|David Onyemata
|Falcons
|DI
|214
|14
|-0.40
|Harold Landry III
|Titans
|ED
|196
|16
|-0.40
|Matthew Judon
|Falcons
|ED
|208
|17
|-0.41
|Alex Singleton
|Broncos
|LB
|190
|12
|-0.49
|Samuel Womack III
|Colts
|CB
|147
|5
|-0.49
|Donovan Wilson
|Cowboys
|S
|314
|10
|-0.49
|Azeez Ojulari
|Giants
|ED
|114
|9
|-0.54
|Kenny Clark
|Packers
|DI
|231
|15
|-0.54
|Lukas Van Ness
|Packers
|ED
|126
|10
|-0.54
|Jonah Elliss
|Broncos
|ED
|126
|10
|-0.54
|Da'Shawn Hand
|Dolphins
|DI
|142
|9
|-0.55
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|Lions
|LB
|115
|7
|-0.56
|Rasul Douglas
|Bills
|CB
|310
|11
|-0.58
|Mike Danna
|Chiefs
|ED
|175
|14
|-0.64
|Mike Jackson
|Panthers
|CB
|340
|12
|-0.71
|Jaylon Carlies
|Colts
|LB
|102
|6
|-0.71
|Caelen Carson
|Cowboys
|CB
|153
|5
|-0.72
|Elijah Chatman
|Giants
|DI
|100
|6
|-0.73
|Trevon Diggs
|Cowboys
|CB
|314
|11
|-0.73
|Trent McDuffie
|Chiefs
|CB
|314
|11
|-0.73
|Tyrel Dodson
|Seahawks
|LB
|316
|20
|-0.78
|Jalen Ramsey
|Dolphins
|CB
|262
|9
|-0.79
|Quandre Diggs
|Titans
|S
|234
|7
|-0.82
|Camryn Bynum
|Vikings
|S
|325
|10
|-0.86
|DeWayne Carter
|Bills
|DI
|117
|7
|-0.87
|Derrick Barnes
|Lions
|LB
|120
|7
|-0.89
|DJ Turner II
|Bengals
|CB
|131
|4
|-0.90
|Blake Cashman
|Vikings
|LB
|333
|21
|-0.90
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|ED
|238
|19
|-0.92
|Phidarian Mathis
|Commanders
|DI
|103
|6
|-0.93
|Chop Robinson
|Dolphins
|ED
|131
|10
|-0.96
|P.J. Locke
|Broncos
|S
|330
|10
|-1.03
|Troy Andersen
|Falcons
|LB
|229
|14
|-1.06
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|Texans
|CB
|296
|10
|-1.06
|Kamari Lassiter
|Texans
|CB
|296
|10
|-1.06
|Darius Slay
|Eagles
|CB
|243
|8
|-1.08
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|Browns
|DI
|165
|10
|-1.10
|Christian Rozeboom
|Rams
|LB
|231
|14
|-1.19
|Jaelan Phillips
|Dolphins
|ED
|134
|10
|-1.21
|Jason Pinnock
|Giants
|S
|306
|9
|-1.23
|DaVon Hamilton
|Jaguars
|DI
|152
|9
|-1.23
|Greg Newsome II
|Browns
|CB
|247
|8
|-1.23
|Nick Cross
|Colts
|S
|366
|11
|-1.23
|Harrison Phillips
|Vikings
|DI
|197
|12
|-1.26
|Marshawn Kneeland
|Cowboys
|ED
|111
|8
|-1.29
|Jeremy Chinn
|Commanders
|S
|278
|8
|-1.29
|Ronald Darby
|Jaguars
|CB
|329
|11
|-1.29
|Cole Bishop
|Bills
|S
|129
|3
|-1.31
|DaQuan Jones
|Bills
|DI
|183
|11
|-1.31
|Alohi Gilman
|Chargers
|S
|190
|5
|-1.35
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|Dolphins
|ED
|208
|16
|-1.41
|Deonte Banks
|Giants
|CB
|306
|10
|-1.43
|T'Vondre Sweat
|Titans
|DI
|170
|10
|-1.44
|Beanie Bishop Jr.
|Steelers
|CB
|200
|6
|-1.47
|Broderick Washington
|Ravens
|DI
|126
|7
|-1.48
|Pat Jones II
|Vikings
|ED
|185
|14
|-1.48
|Will Harris
|Saints
|S
|284
|8
|-1.49
|Mike Hilton
|Bengals
|CB
|174
|5
|-1.50
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|Texans
|DI
|171
|10
|-1.51
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|Vikings
|CB
|308
|10
|-1.51
|Jihad Ward
|Vikings
|DI
|142
|8
|-1.55
|Alex Wright
|Browns
|ED
|103
|7
|-1.62
|Payton Wilson
|Steelers
|LB
|147
|8
|-1.67
|Alex Anzalone
|Lions
|LB
|208
|12
|-1.68
|Charles Snowden
|Raiders
|ED
|140
|10
|-1.72
|Donte Jackson
|Steelers
|CB
|289
|9
|-1.80
|Max Melton
|Cardinals
|CB
|102
|2
|-1.81
|Quentin Lake
|Rams
|CB
|317
|10
|-1.85
|Taylor Rapp
|Bills
|S
|205
|5
|-1.85
|Josh Paschal
|Lions
|ED
|106
|7
|-1.87
|Grady Jarrett
|Falcons
|DI
|236
|14
|-1.88
|Julian Blackmon
|Colts
|S
|297
|8
|-1.93
|Brandon Jones
|Broncos
|S
|298
|8
|-1.96
|Damar Hamlin
|Bills
|S
|328
|9
|-1.96
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|Buccaneers
|ED
|215
|16
|-1.99
|Jordan Howden
|Saints
|S
|120
|2
|-2.01
|Justin Simmons
|Falcons
|S
|330
|9
|-2.03
|Anfernee Jennings
|Patriots
|ED
|168
|12
|-2.06
|Garrett Williams
|Cardinals
|CB
|189
|5
|-2.06
|Za'Darius Smith
|Browns
|ED
|180
|13
|-2.06
|Milton Williams
|Eagles
|DI
|120
|6
|-2.07
|Xavier McKinney
|Packers
|S
|332
|9
|-2.10
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|Giants
|DI
|195
|11
|-2.12
|Tre'von Moehrig
|Raiders
|S
|303
|8
|-2.13
|Nik Bonitto
|Broncos
|ED
|193
|14
|-2.15
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|ED
|265
|20
|-2.18
|Ed Oliver
|Bills
|DI
|181
|10
|-2.18
|Nick Scott
|Panthers
|S
|185
|4
|-2.18
|Charvarius Ward
|49ers
|CB
|277
|8
|-2.35
|Quinton Jefferson
|Browns
|DI
|139
|7
|-2.35
|Shelby Harris
|Browns
|DI
|184
|10
|-2.38
|Eric Kendricks
|Cowboys
|LB
|295
|17
|-2.40
|Tre'Davious White
|Rams
|CB
|252
|7
|-2.42
|Daniel Ekuale
|Patriots
|DI
|244
|14
|-2.42
|Nate Hobbs
|Raiders
|CB
|279
|8
|-2.43
|Tre Brown
|Seahawks
|CB
|201
|5
|-2.51
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|ED
|281
|21
|-2.52
|Kamren Curl
|Rams
|S
|317
|8
|-2.59
|Jonathan Bullard
|Vikings
|DI
|158
|8
|-2.63
|L'Jarius Sneed
|Titans
|CB
|232
|6
|-2.67
|Keion White
|Patriots
|ED
|271
|20
|-2.68
|Brandon Stephens
|Ravens
|CB
|313
|9
|-2.70
|Nakobe Dean
|Eagles
|LB
|254
|14
|-2.70
|Justin Jones
|Cardinals
|DI
|100
|4
|-2.73
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|Colts
|ED
|224
|16
|-2.75
|Jordan Davis
|Eagles
|DI
|130
|6
|-2.75
|Jakorian Bennett
|Raiders
|CB
|261
|7
|-2.75
|Kader Kohou
|Dolphins
|CB
|208
|5
|-2.77
|Tariq Woolen
|Seahawks
|CB
|289
|8
|-2.80
|John Jenkins
|Raiders
|DI
|161
|8
|-2.83
|Troy Reeder
|Rams
|LB
|302
|17
|-2.86
|Jahlani Tavai
|Patriots
|LB
|302
|17
|-2.86
|Takk McKinley
|Jets
|ED
|106
|6
|-2.87
|Nolan Smith
|Eagles
|ED
|106
|6
|-2.87
|Devin Lloyd
|Jaguars
|LB
|211
|11
|-2.87
|L.J. Collier
|Cardinals
|ED
|154
|10
|-2.89
|Jaire Alexander
|Packers
|CB
|185
|4
|-2.91
|Jordan Jackson
|Broncos
|DI
|103
|4
|-2.93
|Avonte Maddox
|Eagles
|CB
|213
|5
|-2.96
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Cowboys
|ED
|167
|11
|-2.98
|Christian Gonzalez
|Patriots
|CB
|322
|9
|-3.03
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|ED
|156
|10
|-3.05
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|Bengals
|CB
|297
|8
|-3.10
|Cody Barton
|Broncos
|LB
|245
|13
|-3.11
|Chidobe Awuzie
|Titans
|CB
|110
|1
|-3.11
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Steelers
|S
|303
|7
|-3.13
|Benjamin St-Juste
|Commanders
|CB
|298
|8
|-3.14
|Rashan Gary
|Packers
|ED
|217
|15
|-3.16
|Zach Carter
|Bengals
|DI
|151
|7
|-3.16
|Eddie Goldman
|Falcons
|DI
|122
|5
|-3.21
|Sauce Gardner
|Jets
|CB
|301
|8
|-3.25
|Kingsley Enagbare
|Packers
|ED
|135
|8
|-3.30
|Bryan Cook
|Chiefs
|S
|309
|7
|-3.33
|Jimmie Ward
|Texans
|S
|190
|3
|-3.35
|Shy Tuttle
|Panthers
|DI
|110
|4
|-3.40
|Mazi Smith
|Cowboys
|DI
|155
|7
|-3.43
|Logan Hall
|Buccaneers
|DI
|170
|8
|-3.44
|Jordan Fuller
|Panthers
|S
|163
|2
|-3.45
|Pat Surtain II
|Broncos
|CB
|334
|9
|-3.48
|LaBryan Ray
|Panthers
|DI
|171
|8
|-3.51
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|Browns
|CB
|282
|7
|-3.54
|Micheal Clemons
|Jets
|ED
|174
|11
|-3.56
|Grover Stewart
|Colts
|DI
|217
|11
|-3.60
|Johnathan Hankins
|Seahawks
|DI
|158
|7
|-3.63
|Luke Masterson
|Raiders
|LB
|102
|3
|-3.71
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Chargers
|CB
|234
|5
|-3.74
|Kevin Byard
|Bears
|S
|293
|6
|-3.79
|Vonn Bell
|Bengals
|S
|326
|7
|-3.90
|Jalyn Holmes
|Jets
|DI
|103
|3
|-3.93
|Malik Mustapha
|49ers
|S
|148
|1
|-3.95
|Charles Harris
|Panthers
|ED
|179
|11
|-3.98
|Logan Wilson
|Bengals
|LB
|335
|18
|-4.03
|Jack Campbell
|Lions
|LB
|199
|9
|-4.08
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Patriots
|S
|212
|3
|-4.09
|Maason Smith
|Jaguars
|DI
|106
|3
|-4.13
|Leonard Williams
|Seahawks
|DI
|151
|6
|-4.16
|Tyler Nubin
|Giants
|S
|306
|6
|-4.23
|Bobby Okereke
|Giants
|LB
|308
|16
|-4.25
|Quan Martin
|Commanders
|S
|277
|5
|-4.26
|Arden Key
|Titans
|ED
|172
|10
|-4.39
|Baylon Spector
|Bills
|LB
|174
|7
|-4.44
|Bryce Huff
|Eagles
|ED
|113
|5
|-4.46
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|Patriots
|ED
|161
|9
|-4.47
|Bilal Nichols
|Cardinals
|DI
|156
|6
|-4.50
|A.J. Terrell
|Falcons
|CB
|335
|8
|-4.52
|Preston Smith
|Packers
|ED
|198
|12
|-4.57
|Demario Davis
|Saints
|LB
|254
|12
|-4.70
|Trenton Simpson
|Ravens
|LB
|224
|10
|-4.73
|DeMarcus Walker
|Bears
|ED
|248
|16
|-4.75
|Tavius Robinson
|Ravens
|ED
|105
|4
|-4.79
|DJ Johnson
|Panthers
|ED
|153
|8
|-4.80
|Calen Bullock
|Texans
|S
|234
|3
|-4.82
|Jay Tufele
|Bengals
|DI
|146
|5
|-4.82
|Chuck Clark
|Jets
|S
|324
|6
|-4.83
|Taven Bryan
|Colts
|DI
|132
|4
|-4.88
|Eddie Jackson
|Ravens
|S
|177
|1
|-4.92
|Christian Benford
|Bills
|CB
|322
|7
|-5.03
|Bryan Bresee
|Saints
|DI
|225
|10
|-5.14
|Dre'Mont Jones
|Seahawks
|ED
|217
|13
|-5.16
|Joey Porter Jr.
|Steelers
|CB
|301
|6
|-5.25
|Jalen Thompson
|Cardinals
|S
|307
|5
|-5.26
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Bears
|LB
|293
|14
|-5.27
|Malik Hooker
|Cowboys
|S
|312
|5
|-5.43
|Raekwon Davis
|Colts
|DI
|141
|4
|-5.49
|Jordan Poyer
|Dolphins
|S
|195
|1
|-5.52
|Starling Thomas V
|Cardinals
|CB
|228
|3
|-5.52
|Antonio Johnson
|Jaguars
|S
|347
|6
|-5.60
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|Commanders
|ED
|104
|3
|-5.70
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|Browns
|ED
|105
|3
|-5.79
|De'Vondre Campbell
|49ers
|LB
|272
|12
|-5.88
|Geno Stone
|Bengals
|S
|330
|5
|-6.03
|Drue Tranquill
|Chiefs
|LB
|259
|11
|-6.03
|Joseph Ossai
|Bengals
|ED
|146
|6
|-6.22
|K.J. Britt
|Buccaneers
|LB
|247
|10
|-6.24
|Isaiah McDuffie
|Packers
|LB
|264
|11
|-6.36
|Andre Cisco
|Jaguars
|S
|343
|5
|-6.46
|Marcus Williams
|Ravens
|S
|314
|4
|-6.49
|A.J. Epenesa
|Bills
|ED
|187
|9
|-6.65
|Michael Hoecht
|Rams
|ED
|187
|9
|-6.65
|James Smith-Williams
|Falcons
|ED
|165
|7
|-6.81
|Eric Stokes
|Packers
|CB
|265
|3
|-6.90
|Chad Muma
|Jaguars
|LB
|153
|3
|-7.06
|Nick Thurman
|Panthers
|DI
|120
|1
|-7.07
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|Cardinals
|CB
|302
|4
|-7.29
|Kaden Elliss
|Falcons
|LB
|342
|15
|-7.49
|David Ojabo
|Ravens
|ED
|127
|3
|-7.63
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Falcons
|ED
|129
|3
|-7.80
|Quay Walker
|Packers
|LB
|332
|14
|-7.83
|Bobby Brown III
|Rams
|DI
|164
|3
|-8.03
|Chris Braswell
|Buccaneers
|ED
|123
|2
|-8.29
|Pete Werner
|Saints
|LB
|218
|6
|-8.33
|Greg Gaines
|Buccaneers
|DI
|206
|5
|-8.86
|Cobie Durant
|Rams
|CB
|293
|2
|-8.95
|Kyzir White
|Cardinals
|LB
|308
|11
|-9.25
|Lorenzo Carter
|Falcons
|ED
|185
|6
|-9.48
|Patrick Queen
|Steelers
|LB
|305
|8
|-12.05