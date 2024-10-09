All
Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected: Measuring the true disruption of NFL defenders

2Y7XJK8 Detroit, United States. 30th Sep, 2024. DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 30: Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson (97) jumps off the line during the game between Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions on September 30, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI (Photo by Allan Dranberg/CSM/Sipa USA) (Credit Image: © Allan Dranberg/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By PFF.com

• Who else but Aidan Hutchinson? Hutchinson leads the league in defensive impact plays over expected through five weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A couple of weeks ago, we unveiled “Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected,” which evaluates players based on their position and snap count, measuring how often they are expected to make impact plays and comparing it to their actual production.

Here is how the league's defenders have fared through five weeks of action.

What is Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected?

We evaluate each player based on their position and the number of snaps they play to determine how often they are expected to make an impact play. A positive number indicates they're exceeding expectations, while a negative number suggests they're falling short.

Some players are in roles designed to generate impact plays, while others do more of the foundational work to support these plays, so the stat needs context rather than being seen as strictly good or bad.

A defensive impact play includes pressures, defensive stops, batted passes, forced incompletions or interceptions.

Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected Through Week 5 (min. 100 snaps)

Name Team Position Snaps Impact Plays DIPOE
Aidan Hutchinson Lions ED 248 40 19.25
Zach Allen Broncos DI 312 36 15.01
Carl Granderson Saints ED 256 36 14.58
Kobie Turner Rams DI 266 32 14.10
Chris Jones Chiefs DI 245 28 11.51
Braden Fiske Rams DI 207 25 11.07
Budda Baker Cardinals S 306 21 10.77
Cameron Heyward Steelers DI 213 25 10.67
Paulson Adebo Saints CB 332 23 10.59
Nick Bosa 49ers ED 242 30 9.75
Daron Payne Commanders DI 198 23 9.68
Dorian Williams Bills LB 250 26 9.56
Micah Parsons Cowboys ED 226 28 9.09
Jonathon Cooper Broncos ED 251 30 9.00
Brian Branch Lions S 180 15 8.98
Grant Delpit Browns S 300 19 8.97
Trey Hendrickson Bengals ED 216 27 8.92
Ivan Pace Jr. Vikings LB 112 16 8.64
Chamarri Conner Chiefs S 192 15 8.58
Azeez Al-Shaair Texans LB 296 28 8.54
Calais Campbell Dolphins DI 157 19 8.44
Cam Lewis Bills S 291 18 8.27
Yaya Diaby Buccaneers ED 227 27 8.00
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Browns LB 305 28 7.95
Josh Sweat Eagles ED 156 21 7.95
Zach Sieler Dolphins DI 225 23 7.86
Jonathan Greenard Vikings ED 266 30 7.74
Jared Verse Rams ED 220 26 7.59
Kyle Hamilton Ravens S 313 18 7.54
Brian Burns Giants ED 260 29 7.24
Robert Spillane Raiders LB 316 28 7.22
Josh Uche Patriots ED 131 18 7.04
Jordan Whitehead Buccaneers S 329 18 7.00
Ja'Quan McMillian Broncos CB 241 16 6.99
Andru Phillips Giants CB 112 11 6.81
Vita Vea Buccaneers DI 167 18 6.76
Sebastian Joseph-Day Titans DI 108 14 6.73
Fred Warner 49ers LB 248 23 6.69
E.J. Speed Colts LB 364 30 6.07
Chase Young Saints ED 239 26 6.00
Kyle Van Noy Ravens ED 156 19 5.95
Montaric Brown Jaguars CB 296 17 5.94
Dexter Lawrence Giants DI 239 22 5.92
Alontae Taylor Saints CB 274 16 5.76
Denzel Perryman Chargers LB 159 16 5.55
Boye Mafe Seahawks ED 150 18 5.45
Kyler Gordon Bears CB 256 15 5.43
Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars LB 146 15 5.40
D.J. Reed Jets CB 258 15 5.36
Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars ED 247 26 5.33
Will Anderson Jr. Texans ED 224 24 5.25
Marcus Maye Dolphins S 116 9 5.12
Jalen Pitre Texans CB 293 16 5.05
Quincy Williams Jets LB 323 26 4.76
Jalen Carter Eagles DI 198 18 4.68
Henry To'oTo'o Texans LB 264 22 4.64
Javon Kinlaw Jets DI 169 16 4.63
Ji'Ayir Brown 49ers S 283 14 4.54
Tyquan Lewis Colts ED 197 21 4.51
Josh Metellus Vikings S 315 15 4.47
Leo Chenal Chiefs LB 145 14 4.47
Jaycee Horn Panthers CB 336 17 4.44
Kwity Paye Colts ED 162 18 4.44
Devon Witherspoon Seahawks CB 310 16 4.42
Jerome Baker Seahawks LB 161 15 4.41
Tony Adams Jets S 318 15 4.37
DeShon Elliott Steelers S 259 13 4.34
Greg Rousseau Bills ED 235 24 4.33
Frankie Luvu Commanders LB 284 23 4.33
Odafe Oweh Ravens ED 200 21 4.26
Devonte Wyatt Packers DI 115 12 4.26
Myles Garrett Browns ED 224 23 4.25
Daiyan Henley Chargers LB 210 18 4.19
Jordyn Brooks Dolphins LB 287 23 4.13
Levi Onwuzurike Lions DI 178 16 4.02
DeMarvion Overshown Cowboys LB 228 19 4.01
Javon Hargrave 49ers DI 104 11 4.00
Zaven Collins Cardinals ED 168 18 3.94
Carlton Davis III Lions CB 270 14 3.91
Riley Moss Broncos CB 324 16 3.89
Travis Jones Ravens DI 210 18 3.87
Morgan Fox Chargers DI 122 12 3.79
Lavonte David Buccaneers LB 354 27 3.72
Bobby Wagner Commanders LB 294 23 3.67
Tershawn Wharton Chiefs DI 228 19 3.66
Leonard Floyd 49ers ED 172 18 3.61
Jessie Bates III Falcons S 342 15 3.57
Terrel Bernard Bills LB 144 13 3.53
Marcus Jones Patriots CB 201 11 3.49
David Long Jr. Dolphins LB 176 15 3.43
Christian Izien Buccaneers S 318 14 3.37
Dante Fowler Jr. Commanders ED 151 16 3.36
Jarran Reed Seahawks DI 218 18 3.33
Kenny Moore II Colts CB 232 12 3.33
Osa Odighizuwa Cowboys DI 248 20 3.31
Dee Alford Falcons CB 180 10 3.27
Rayshawn Jenkins Seahawks S 322 14 3.24
Jaquan Brisker Bears S 293 13 3.21
Jadeveon Clowney Panthers ED 201 20 3.18
Nathan Shepherd Saints DI 176 15 3.16
Dorance Armstrong Commanders ED 178 18 3.10
Denzel Ward Browns CB 214 11 3.00
Amik Robertson Lions CB 134 8 2.99
Folorunso Fatukasi Texans DI 164 14 2.97
Germaine Pratt Bengals LB 320 24 2.96
Tykee Smith Buccaneers CB 269 13 2.95
Kyle Dugger Patriots S 212 10 2.91
Jourdan Lewis Cowboys CB 217 11 2.89
Khalil Mack Chargers ED 181 18 2.85
Ventrell Miller Jaguars LB 155 13 2.81
Marlon Humphrey Ravens CB 303 14 2.68
Jaylen Watson Chiefs CB 304 14 2.64
Micah McFadden Giants LB 173 14 2.63
Darrell Taylor Bears ED 136 14 2.62
Jeremiah Ledbetter Jaguars DI 110 10 2.60
Jarrian Jones Jaguars CB 145 8 2.58
Zyon McCollum Buccaneers CB 307 14 2.53
Karl Brooks Packers DI 142 12 2.45
Amani Hooker Titans S 228 10 2.38
Mike Hughes Falcons CB 259 12 2.32
Malcolm Roach Broncos DI 144 12 2.31
Zack Baun Eagles LB 254 19 2.30
Michael Carter II Jets CB 126 7 2.29
Derwin James Jr. Chargers S 172 8 2.25
Troy Hill Panthers CB 181 9 2.24
Nnamdi Madubuike Ravens DI 220 17 2.20
Solomon Thomas Jets DI 147 12 2.11
Roquan Smith Ravens LB 318 23 2.09
Jonathan Allen Commanders DI 192 15 2.08
Elandon Roberts Steelers LB 107 9 1.96
Chauncey Golston Cowboys ED 144 14 1.95
Jabrill Peppers Patriots S 241 10 1.95
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Titans CB 109 6 1.93
Dante Stills Cardinals DI 120 10 1.93
Jonathan Jones Patriots CB 218 10 1.85
B.J. Hill Bengals DI 122 10 1.79
Rodney McLeod Browns S 158 7 1.72
Noah Igbinoghene Commanders CB 195 9 1.71
Keeanu Benton Steelers DI 153 12 1.71
Will McDonald IV Jets ED 183 17 1.69
Josey Jewell Panthers LB 218 16 1.67
Elijah Molden Chargers S 160 7 1.65
Marist Liufau Cowboys LB 127 10 1.65
Reed Blankenship Eagles S 220 9 1.65
Tyrann Mathieu Saints S 281 11 1.61
Javon Bullard Packers S 281 11 1.61
Stephon Gilmore Vikings CB 305 13 1.60
Ernest Jones Titans LB 204 15 1.59
Travon Walker Jaguars ED 268 24 1.57
Devin Bush Browns LB 144 11 1.53
Jamien Sherwood Jets LB 266 19 1.51
Maxx Crosby Raiders ED 233 21 1.50
Roy Lopez Cardinals DI 171 13 1.49
C.J. Gardner-Johnson Eagles S 255 10 1.48
Jack Jones Raiders CB 282 12 1.46
D.J. Jones Broncos DI 142 11 1.45
Quinyon Mitchell Eagles CB 257 11 1.40
Tyree Wilson Raiders ED 115 11 1.38
Tyrice Knight Seahawks LB 117 9 1.31
Kristian Fulton Chargers CB 233 10 1.29
Julian Love Seahawks S 291 11 1.27
Evan Williams Packers S 112 5 1.26
Nate Wiggins Ravens CB 127 6 1.25
Tim Settle Texans DI 145 11 1.24
Jevon Holland Dolphins S 263 10 1.21
Ta'Quon Graham Falcons DI 101 8 1.20
Larry Ogunjobi Steelers DI 161 12 1.17
Marcus Epps Raiders S 176 7 1.12
Adam Butler Raiders DI 251 18 1.11
Gervon Dexter Sr. Bears DI 207 15 1.07
Jaylon Johnson Bears CB 293 12 1.05
Ja'Sir Taylor Chargers CB 109 5 0.93
Poona Ford Chargers DI 135 10 0.92
Harrison Smith Vikings S 332 12 0.90
Shaq Thompson Panthers LB 245 17 0.89
Bud Dupree Chargers ED 133 12 0.87
Anthony Nelson Buccaneers ED 145 13 0.87
Davon Godchaux Patriots DI 225 16 0.86
John Franklin-Myers Broncos DI 136 10 0.85
Isaac Yiadom 49ers CB 165 7 0.83
Byron Young Rams ED 241 21 0.83
T.J. Edwards Bears LB 293 20 0.73
Jamel Dean Buccaneers CB 356 14 0.70
Laiatu Latu Colts ED 183 16 0.69
Montez Sweat Bears ED 207 18 0.68
Shaquill Griffin Vikings CB 197 8 0.64
Dennis Gardeck Cardinals ED 160 14 0.61
Andrew Billings Bears DI 199 14 0.61
Jeffery Simmons Titans DI 140 10 0.58
Maliek Collins 49ers DI 201 14 0.48
Deommodore Lenoir 49ers CB 282 11 0.46
Christian Wilkins Raiders DI 246 17 0.45
Keisean Nixon Packers CB 283 11 0.42
Terrion Arnold Lions CB 257 10 0.40
Brandon Graham Eagles ED 127 11 0.37
Kevin Givens 49ers DI 114 8 0.33
Jaylon Jones Colts CB 367 14 0.29
Percy Butler Commanders S 112 4 0.26
Sam Hubbard Bengals ED 248 21 0.25
Kool-Aid McKinstry Saints CB 101 4 0.23
Jordan Hicks Browns LB 164 11 0.22
Dax Hill Bengals CB 262 10 0.21
Storm Duck Dolphins CB 102 4 0.19
Ronnie Hickman Jr. Browns S 174 6 0.18
Raekwon McMillan Patriots LB 195 13 0.18
Eric Murray Texans S 205 7 0.15
Nick Herbig Steelers ED 142 12 0.12
SirVocea Dennis Buccaneers LB 105 7 0.10
Roger McCreary Titans CB 158 6 0.10
Mike Sainristil Commanders CB 266 10 0.06
Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Patriots DI 119 8 -0.01
Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings ED 263 22 -0.01
T.J. Slaton Packers DI 134 9 -0.02
A'Shawn Robinson Panthers DI 253 17 -0.02
Kerby Joseph Lions S 271 9 -0.06
Arik Armstead Jaguars ED 168 14 -0.06
Marshon Lattimore Saints CB 243 9 -0.08
Jerry Tillery Vikings DI 165 11 -0.10
Zaire Franklin Colts LB 367 24 -0.13
Cameron Jordan Saints ED 145 12 -0.13
Otito Ogbonnia Chargers DI 121 8 -0.14
Derick Hall Seahawks ED 205 17 -0.16
Kendall Fuller Dolphins CB 165 6 -0.17
Alim McNeill Lions DI 181 12 -0.18
Nick Bolton Chiefs LB 292 19 -0.20
Tyrique Stevenson Bears CB 300 11 -0.21
Justin Reid Chiefs S 306 10 -0.23
Cor'Dale Flott Giants CB 247 9 -0.23
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants ED 242 20 -0.25
Quinnen Williams Jets DI 227 15 -0.27
Isaiah Pola-Mao Raiders S 158 5 -0.28
Alex Highsmith Steelers ED 123 10 -0.29
Kenneth Murray Jr. Titans LB 233 15 -0.32
Xavier Woods Panthers S 340 11 -0.36
Roy Robertson-Harris Jaguars DI 184 12 -0.38
Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals LB 234 15 -0.39
David Onyemata Falcons DI 214 14 -0.40
Harold Landry III Titans ED 196 16 -0.40
Matthew Judon Falcons ED 208 17 -0.41
Alex Singleton Broncos LB 190 12 -0.49
Samuel Womack III Colts CB 147 5 -0.49
Donovan Wilson Cowboys S 314 10 -0.49
Azeez Ojulari Giants ED 114 9 -0.54
Kenny Clark Packers DI 231 15 -0.54
Lukas Van Ness Packers ED 126 10 -0.54
Jonah Elliss Broncos ED 126 10 -0.54
Da'Shawn Hand Dolphins DI 142 9 -0.55
Malcolm Rodriguez Lions LB 115 7 -0.56
Rasul Douglas Bills CB 310 11 -0.58
Mike Danna Chiefs ED 175 14 -0.64
Mike Jackson Panthers CB 340 12 -0.71
Jaylon Carlies Colts LB 102 6 -0.71
Caelen Carson Cowboys CB 153 5 -0.72
Elijah Chatman Giants DI 100 6 -0.73
Trevon Diggs Cowboys CB 314 11 -0.73
Trent McDuffie Chiefs CB 314 11 -0.73
Tyrel Dodson Seahawks LB 316 20 -0.78
Jalen Ramsey Dolphins CB 262 9 -0.79
Quandre Diggs Titans S 234 7 -0.82
Camryn Bynum Vikings S 325 10 -0.86
DeWayne Carter Bills DI 117 7 -0.87
Derrick Barnes Lions LB 120 7 -0.89
DJ Turner II Bengals CB 131 4 -0.90
Blake Cashman Vikings LB 333 21 -0.90
Danielle Hunter Texans ED 238 19 -0.92
Phidarian Mathis Commanders DI 103 6 -0.93
Chop Robinson Dolphins ED 131 10 -0.96
P.J. Locke Broncos S 330 10 -1.03
Troy Andersen Falcons LB 229 14 -1.06
Derek Stingley Jr. Texans CB 296 10 -1.06
Kamari Lassiter Texans CB 296 10 -1.06
Darius Slay Eagles CB 243 8 -1.08
Dalvin Tomlinson Browns DI 165 10 -1.10
Christian Rozeboom Rams LB 231 14 -1.19
Jaelan Phillips Dolphins ED 134 10 -1.21
Jason Pinnock Giants S 306 9 -1.23
DaVon Hamilton Jaguars DI 152 9 -1.23
Greg Newsome II Browns CB 247 8 -1.23
Nick Cross Colts S 366 11 -1.23
Harrison Phillips Vikings DI 197 12 -1.26
Marshawn Kneeland Cowboys ED 111 8 -1.29
Jeremy Chinn Commanders S 278 8 -1.29
Ronald Darby Jaguars CB 329 11 -1.29
Cole Bishop Bills S 129 3 -1.31
DaQuan Jones Bills DI 183 11 -1.31
Alohi Gilman Chargers S 190 5 -1.35
Emmanuel Ogbah Dolphins ED 208 16 -1.41
Deonte Banks Giants CB 306 10 -1.43
T'Vondre Sweat Titans DI 170 10 -1.44
Beanie Bishop Jr. Steelers CB 200 6 -1.47
Broderick Washington Ravens DI 126 7 -1.48
Pat Jones II Vikings ED 185 14 -1.48
Will Harris Saints S 284 8 -1.49
Mike Hilton Bengals CB 174 5 -1.50
Mario Edwards Jr. Texans DI 171 10 -1.51
Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings CB 308 10 -1.51
Jihad Ward Vikings DI 142 8 -1.55
Alex Wright Browns ED 103 7 -1.62
Payton Wilson Steelers LB 147 8 -1.67
Alex Anzalone Lions LB 208 12 -1.68
Charles Snowden Raiders ED 140 10 -1.72
Donte Jackson Steelers CB 289 9 -1.80
Max Melton Cardinals CB 102 2 -1.81
Quentin Lake Rams CB 317 10 -1.85
Taylor Rapp Bills S 205 5 -1.85
Josh Paschal Lions ED 106 7 -1.87
Grady Jarrett Falcons DI 236 14 -1.88
Julian Blackmon Colts S 297 8 -1.93
Brandon Jones Broncos S 298 8 -1.96
Damar Hamlin Bills S 328 9 -1.96
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Buccaneers ED 215 16 -1.99
Jordan Howden Saints S 120 2 -2.01
Justin Simmons Falcons S 330 9 -2.03
Anfernee Jennings Patriots ED 168 12 -2.06
Garrett Williams Cardinals CB 189 5 -2.06
Za'Darius Smith Browns ED 180 13 -2.06
Milton Williams Eagles DI 120 6 -2.07
Xavier McKinney Packers S 332 9 -2.10
Rakeem Nunez-Roches Giants DI 195 11 -2.12
Tre'von Moehrig Raiders S 303 8 -2.13
Nik Bonitto Broncos ED 193 14 -2.15
George Karlaftis Chiefs ED 265 20 -2.18
Ed Oliver Bills DI 181 10 -2.18
Nick Scott Panthers S 185 4 -2.18
Charvarius Ward 49ers CB 277 8 -2.35
Quinton Jefferson Browns DI 139 7 -2.35
Shelby Harris Browns DI 184 10 -2.38
Eric Kendricks Cowboys LB 295 17 -2.40
Tre'Davious White Rams CB 252 7 -2.42
Daniel Ekuale Patriots DI 244 14 -2.42
Nate Hobbs Raiders CB 279 8 -2.43
Tre Brown Seahawks CB 201 5 -2.51
T.J. Watt Steelers ED 281 21 -2.52
Kamren Curl Rams S 317 8 -2.59
Jonathan Bullard Vikings DI 158 8 -2.63
L'Jarius Sneed Titans CB 232 6 -2.67
Keion White Patriots ED 271 20 -2.68
Brandon Stephens Ravens CB 313 9 -2.70
Nakobe Dean Eagles LB 254 14 -2.70
Justin Jones Cardinals DI 100 4 -2.73
Dayo Odeyingbo Colts ED 224 16 -2.75
Jordan Davis Eagles DI 130 6 -2.75
Jakorian Bennett Raiders CB 261 7 -2.75
Kader Kohou Dolphins CB 208 5 -2.77
Tariq Woolen Seahawks CB 289 8 -2.80
John Jenkins Raiders DI 161 8 -2.83
Troy Reeder Rams LB 302 17 -2.86
Jahlani Tavai Patriots LB 302 17 -2.86
Takk McKinley Jets ED 106 6 -2.87
Nolan Smith Eagles ED 106 6 -2.87
Devin Lloyd Jaguars LB 211 11 -2.87
L.J. Collier Cardinals ED 154 10 -2.89
Jaire Alexander Packers CB 185 4 -2.91
Jordan Jackson Broncos DI 103 4 -2.93
Avonte Maddox Eagles CB 213 5 -2.96
DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys ED 167 11 -2.98
Christian Gonzalez Patriots CB 322 9 -3.03
Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers ED 156 10 -3.05
Cam Taylor-Britt Bengals CB 297 8 -3.10
Cody Barton Broncos LB 245 13 -3.11
Chidobe Awuzie Titans CB 110 1 -3.11
Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers S 303 7 -3.13
Benjamin St-Juste Commanders CB 298 8 -3.14
Rashan Gary Packers ED 217 15 -3.16
Zach Carter Bengals DI 151 7 -3.16
Eddie Goldman Falcons DI 122 5 -3.21
Sauce Gardner Jets CB 301 8 -3.25
Kingsley Enagbare Packers ED 135 8 -3.30
Bryan Cook Chiefs S 309 7 -3.33
Jimmie Ward Texans S 190 3 -3.35
Shy Tuttle Panthers DI 110 4 -3.40
Mazi Smith Cowboys DI 155 7 -3.43
Logan Hall Buccaneers DI 170 8 -3.44
Jordan Fuller Panthers S 163 2 -3.45
Pat Surtain II Broncos CB 334 9 -3.48
LaBryan Ray Panthers DI 171 8 -3.51
Martin Emerson Jr. Browns CB 282 7 -3.54
Micheal Clemons Jets ED 174 11 -3.56
Grover Stewart Colts DI 217 11 -3.60
Johnathan Hankins Seahawks DI 158 7 -3.63
Luke Masterson Raiders LB 102 3 -3.71
Asante Samuel Jr. Chargers CB 234 5 -3.74
Kevin Byard Bears S 293 6 -3.79
Vonn Bell Bengals S 326 7 -3.90
Jalyn Holmes Jets DI 103 3 -3.93
Malik Mustapha 49ers S 148 1 -3.95
Charles Harris Panthers ED 179 11 -3.98
Logan Wilson Bengals LB 335 18 -4.03
Jack Campbell Lions LB 199 9 -4.08
Jaylinn Hawkins Patriots S 212 3 -4.09
Maason Smith Jaguars DI 106 3 -4.13
Leonard Williams Seahawks DI 151 6 -4.16
Tyler Nubin Giants S 306 6 -4.23
Bobby Okereke Giants LB 308 16 -4.25
Quan Martin Commanders S 277 5 -4.26
Arden Key Titans ED 172 10 -4.39
Baylon Spector Bills LB 174 7 -4.44
Bryce Huff Eagles ED 113 5 -4.46
Deatrich Wise Jr. Patriots ED 161 9 -4.47
Bilal Nichols Cardinals DI 156 6 -4.50
A.J. Terrell Falcons CB 335 8 -4.52
Preston Smith Packers ED 198 12 -4.57
Demario Davis Saints LB 254 12 -4.70
Trenton Simpson Ravens LB 224 10 -4.73
DeMarcus Walker Bears ED 248 16 -4.75
Tavius Robinson Ravens ED 105 4 -4.79
DJ Johnson Panthers ED 153 8 -4.80
Calen Bullock Texans S 234 3 -4.82
Jay Tufele Bengals DI 146 5 -4.82
Chuck Clark Jets S 324 6 -4.83
Taven Bryan Colts DI 132 4 -4.88
Eddie Jackson Ravens S 177 1 -4.92
Christian Benford Bills CB 322 7 -5.03
Bryan Bresee Saints DI 225 10 -5.14
Dre'Mont Jones Seahawks ED 217 13 -5.16
Joey Porter Jr. Steelers CB 301 6 -5.25
Jalen Thompson Cardinals S 307 5 -5.26
Tremaine Edmunds Bears LB 293 14 -5.27
Malik Hooker Cowboys S 312 5 -5.43
Raekwon Davis Colts DI 141 4 -5.49
Jordan Poyer Dolphins S 195 1 -5.52
Starling Thomas V Cardinals CB 228 3 -5.52
Antonio Johnson Jaguars S 347 6 -5.60
Javontae Jean-Baptiste Commanders ED 104 3 -5.70
Ogbo Okoronkwo Browns ED 105 3 -5.79
De'Vondre Campbell 49ers LB 272 12 -5.88
Geno Stone Bengals S 330 5 -6.03
Drue Tranquill Chiefs LB 259 11 -6.03
Joseph Ossai Bengals ED 146 6 -6.22
K.J. Britt Buccaneers LB 247 10 -6.24
Isaiah McDuffie Packers LB 264 11 -6.36
Andre Cisco Jaguars S 343 5 -6.46
Marcus Williams Ravens S 314 4 -6.49
A.J. Epenesa Bills ED 187 9 -6.65
Michael Hoecht Rams ED 187 9 -6.65
James Smith-Williams Falcons ED 165 7 -6.81
Eric Stokes Packers CB 265 3 -6.90
Chad Muma Jaguars LB 153 3 -7.06
Nick Thurman Panthers DI 120 1 -7.07
Sean Murphy-Bunting Cardinals CB 302 4 -7.29
Kaden Elliss Falcons LB 342 15 -7.49
David Ojabo Ravens ED 127 3 -7.63
Arnold Ebiketie Falcons ED 129 3 -7.80
Quay Walker Packers LB 332 14 -7.83
Bobby Brown III Rams DI 164 3 -8.03
Chris Braswell Buccaneers ED 123 2 -8.29
Pete Werner Saints LB 218 6 -8.33
Greg Gaines Buccaneers DI 206 5 -8.86
Cobie Durant Rams CB 293 2 -8.95
Kyzir White Cardinals LB 308 11 -9.25
Lorenzo Carter Falcons ED 185 6 -9.48
Patrick Queen Steelers LB 305 8 -12.05

 

