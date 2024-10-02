Introducing QB ISO Percentage: Measuring how often quarterbacks operate without help from the offensive scheme

• Derek Carr‘s turnaround: The Saints quarterback operated without help on 56.49% of his dropbacks in 2023, the highest rate in the league. Through four weeks of the 2024 campaign, he's had help on just 15.38% of his dropbacks.

• Bryce Young‘s rough start: Young was asked to play without help on 51.39% of his dropbacks in 2024.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “QB ISO Percentage,” which looks at which quarterbacks are assisted the most by the offense they play in.

What is QB ISO Percentage?

QB ISO Percentage measures how often a quarterback operates without the benefits of offensive play designs intended to make their job easier. “Help” is defined as:

Use of motion (standard, ghost, or jet)

Play action

Quick-game passing concepts

RPOs

Screens

This metric also includes plays nullified by penalties.

While these elements can simplify a quarterback’s task, receiving such assistance doesn’t negatively reflect on a quarterback’s skill. Instead, QB ISO Percentage adds valuable context to how much support a quarterback receives within their offensive system.

Here is how the league's quarterbacks have fared so far, with 2023 data included for some historical context.

QB ISO PERCENTAGE THROUGH FOUR WEEKS (Min. 40 dropbacks)

QB ISO PERCENTAGE FROM 2023 (Min. 100 dropbacks)