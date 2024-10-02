All
Introducing QB ISO Percentage: Measuring how often quarterbacks operate without help from the offensive scheme

2Y48BY1 New Orleans Saints' Mason Tipton (84) ad Derek Carr, right, delebrate a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

By PFF.com

Derek Carr‘s turnaround: The Saints quarterback operated without help on 56.49% of his dropbacks in 2023, the highest rate in the league. Through four weeks of the 2024 campaign, he's had help on just 15.38% of his dropbacks. 

Bryce Young‘s rough start: Young was asked to play without help on 51.39% of his dropbacks in 2024. 

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “QB ISO Percentage,” which looks at which quarterbacks are assisted the most by the offense they play in. 

What is QB ISO Percentage?

QB ISO Percentage measures how often a quarterback operates without the benefits of offensive play designs intended to make their job easier. “Help” is defined as:

  • Use of motion (standard, ghost, or jet)
  • Play action
  • Quick-game passing concepts
  • RPOs
  • Screens

This metric also includes plays nullified by penalties.

While these elements can simplify a quarterback’s task, receiving such assistance doesn’t negatively reflect on a quarterback’s skill. Instead, QB ISO Percentage adds valuable context to how much support a quarterback receives within their offensive system.

Here is how the league's quarterbacks have fared so far, with 2023 data included for some historical context.

QB ISO PERCENTAGE THROUGH FOUR WEEKS (Min. 40 dropbacks)

Name Team Dropbacks QB ISO %
Bryce Young Panthers 72 51.39%
Bo Nix Broncos 168 48.21%
Dak Prescott Cowboys 180 47.78%
Caleb Williams Bears 179 43.02%
Will Levis Titans 128 42.19%
Anthony Richardson Colts 91 39.56%
Jacoby Brissett Patriots 129 39.53%
Geno Smith Seahawks 198 39.39%
Jordan Love Packers 99 39.39%
Aaron Rodgers Jets 153 37.91%
Brock Purdy 49ers 154 37.66%
Joe Burrow Bengals 162 37.65%
Deshaun Watson Browns 197 37.56%
Daniel Jones Giants 170 37.06%
Kirk Cousins Falcons 143 36.36%
Jayden Daniels Commanders 148 35.81%
Jalen Hurts Eagles 163 34.36%
Kyler Murray Cardinals 136 33.82%
Justin Fields Steelers 145 33.79%
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 159 32.70%
Lamar Jackson Ravens 135 31.85%
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 147 31.29%
Josh Allen Bills 127 29.92%
Jared Goff Lions 141 27.66%
Sam Darnold Vikings 130 26.92%
Gardner Minshew Raiders 152 24.34%
Andy Dalton Panthers 87 22.99%
C.J. Stroud Texans 172 22.67%
Justin Herbert Chargers 106 22.64%
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 152 20.39%
Matthew Stafford Rams 152 17.76%
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 77 16.88%
Malik Willis Packers 48 16.67%
Derek Carr Saints 117 15.38%
Skylar Thompson Dolphins 41 12.20%

QB ISO PERCENTAGE FROM 2023 (Min. 100 dropbacks)

Name Team Dropbacks QB ISO %
Derek Carr Saints 609 56.49%
Bryce Young Panthers 663 50.38%
Will Levis Titans 310 47.74%
Mitch Trubisky Steelers 132 45.45%
Russell Wilson Broncos 568 45.42%
Tommy DeVito Giants 243 44.86%
Kyler Murray Cardinals 326 44.17%
Taylor Heinicke Falcons 161 44.10%
Anthony Richardson Colts 107 42.99%
P.J. Walker Browns 135 42.22%
Zach Wilson Jets 463 42.12%
Trevor Siemian Jets 177 41.81%
Jalen Hurts Eagles 649 41.76%
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Browns 132 41.67%
Tyrod Taylor Giants 242 41.32%
Deshaun Watson Browns 218 39.91%
Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders 203 38.92%
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 684 38.60%
Joshua Dobbs Vikings 524 38.55%
Ryan Tannehill Titans 291 37.80%
Sam Howell Commanders 750 37.73%
Kirk Cousins Vikings 353 37.39%
Josh Allen Bills 695 36.98%
Jake Browning Bengals 298 36.91%
Kenny Pickett Steelers 386 35.75%
Jared Goff Lions 673 35.66%
Daniel Jones Giants 220 35.45%
Geno Smith Seahawks 591 34.86%
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 681 34.65%
Mac Jones Patriots 395 34.43%
Gardner Minshew Colts 580 33.79%
Joe Burrow Bengals 422 33.65%
Aidan O'Connell Raiders 380 32.63%
Lamar Jackson Ravens 599 32.22%
Jordan Love Packers 663 30.92%
Nick Mullens Vikings 172 30.81%
C.J. Stroud Texans 593 30.02%
Bailey Zappe Patriots 253 28.46%
Easton Stick Chargers 208 28.37%
Dak Prescott Cowboys 710 28.17%
Joe Flacco Browns 224 28.13%
Justin Fields Bears 478 27.20%
Tyson Bagent Bears 166 26.51%
Matthew Stafford Rams 602 25.91%
Desmond Ridder Falcons 464 25.22%
Justin Herbert Chargers 552 24.82%
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 718 23.54%
Brock Purdy 49ers 525 20.95%
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 636 15.25%
