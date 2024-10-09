Bull-Rush Win Rate: Highlighting the NFL's most effective bull-rushers

• Dexter Lawrence leads the way: Through five weeks, Lawrence has won 61.54% of his bull-rush snaps, the highest rate in the league.
• Jared Verse making a name for himself: The Rams' rookie edge rusher leads the way among rookies at 39.29%.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric called “bull-rush win rate,” which looks at how often a pass rusher beats his blocker when using a bull rush.
Here is how the league's pass rushers fared through five weeks of action.
Bull-rush win rate through Week 5 (Min. 10 attempts)
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Bull-rush Snaps
|Win Rate
|Dexter Lawrence
|NYG
|DL
|13
|61.54%
|Micah Parsons
|DAL
|LB
|10
|60.00%
|Carl Granderson
|NO
|LB
|18
|44.44%
|Myles Garrett
|CLV
|DL
|14
|42.86%
|A'Shawn Robinson
|CAR
|DL
|12
|41.67%
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DET
|DL
|15
|40.00%
|Nick Bosa
|SF
|DL
|10
|40.00%
|Taven Bryan
|IND
|DL
|10
|40.00%
|Jared Verse
|LA
|LB
|28
|39.29%
|Yaya Diaby
|TB
|LB
|28
|39.29%
|Brandon Graham
|PHI
|LB
|13
|38.46%
|Osa Odighizuwa
|DAL
|DL
|16
|37.50%
|Travis Jones
|BLT
|DL
|19
|36.84%
|Elijah Chatman
|NYG
|DL
|11
|36.36%
|Takk McKinley
|NYJ
|DL
|11
|36.36%
|Cameron Heyward
|PIT
|DL
|25
|36.00%
|Chase Young
|NO
|LB
|25
|36.00%
|Zach Allen
|DEN
|DL
|14
|35.71%
|George Karlaftis
|KC
|DL
|22
|31.82%
|Khalil Mack
|LAC
|DL
|32
|31.25%
|Greg Rousseau
|BUF
|DL
|16
|31.25%
|Dre'Mont Jones
|SEA
|LB
|13
|30.77%
|Trey Hendrickson
|CIN
|DL
|13
|30.77%
|Kwity Paye
|IND
|DL
|20
|30.00%
|Lukas Van Ness
|GB
|DL
|10
|30.00%
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|LAC
|LB
|21
|28.57%
|Chop Robinson
|MIA
|DL
|14
|28.57%
|Will Anderson Jr.
|HST
|DL
|33
|27.27%
|Vita Vea
|TB
|DL
|22
|27.27%
|Chris Jones
|KC
|DL
|19
|26.32%
|Tyree Wilson
|LV
|LB
|16
|25.00%
|Daron Payne
|WAS
|DL
|12
|25.00%
|Ed Oliver
|BUF
|DL
|12
|25.00%
|Josh Hines-Allen
|JAX
|DL
|34
|23.53%
|Jalen Carter
|PHI
|DL
|13
|23.08%
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|NYG
|DL
|13
|23.08%
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DET
|DL
|13
|23.08%
|Michael Hoecht
|LA
|LB
|13
|23.08%
|Micheal Clemons
|NYJ
|DL
|13
|23.08%
|Tyquan Lewis
|IND
|DL
|18
|22.22%
|Byron Young
|LA
|LB
|23
|21.74%
|Tershawn Wharton
|KC
|DL
|23
|21.74%
|Laiatu Latu
|IND
|DL
|14
|21.43%
|Travon Walker
|JAX
|DL
|25
|20.00%
|Morgan Fox
|LAC
|DL
|20
|20.00%
|Larry Ogunjobi
|PIT
|DL
|15
|20.00%
|Jaelan Phillips
|MIA
|LB
|10
|20.00%
|Nnamdi Madubuike
|BLT
|DL
|32
|18.75%
|Arden Key
|TEN
|LB
|16
|18.75%
|David Onyemata
|ATL
|DL
|16
|18.75%
|John Franklin-Myers
|DEN
|DL
|16
|18.75%
|Montez Sweat
|CHI
|DL
|16
|18.75%
|Jonathon Cooper
|DEN
|LB
|54
|18.52%
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|NE
|DL
|11
|18.18%
|Josh Paschal
|DET
|DL
|11
|18.18%
|Arik Armstead
|JAX
|DL
|23
|17.39%
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|HST
|DL
|12
|16.67%
|Jermaine Johnson
|NYJ
|LB
|12
|16.67%
|Charles Harris
|CAR
|LB
|19
|15.79%
|Danielle Hunter
|HST
|DL
|13
|15.38%
|Von Miller
|BUF
|LB
|13
|15.38%
|William Gholston
|TB
|DL
|13
|15.38%
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|TB
|LB
|20
|15.00%
|Rashan Gary
|GB
|DL
|20
|15.00%
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|JAX
|DL
|27
|14.81%
|Tim Settle
|HST
|DL
|27
|14.81%
|Jonah Elliss
|DEN
|LB
|21
|14.29%
|DJ Johnson
|CAR
|LB
|14
|14.29%
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|MIA
|DL
|15
|13.33%
|Jonathan Bullard
|MIN
|DL
|15
|13.33%
|Kingsley Enagbare
|GB
|LB
|16
|12.50%
|Tavius Robinson
|BLT
|DL
|16
|12.50%
|Devonte Wyatt
|GB
|DL
|17
|11.76%
|Sam Hubbard
|CIN
|DL
|18
|11.11%
|DaVon Hamilton
|JAX
|DL
|19
|10.53%
|Jonathan Greenard
|MIN
|DL
|19
|10.53%
|Za'Darius Smith
|CLV
|DL
|19
|10.53%
|Anfernee Jennings
|NE
|LB
|10
|10.00%
|DeMarcus Walker
|CHI
|DL
|10
|10.00%
|Dorance Armstrong
|WAS
|DL
|10
|10.00%
|John Jenkins
|LV
|DL
|10
|10.00%
|Khristian Boyd
|NO
|DL
|10
|10.00%
|Quinton Jefferson
|CLV
|DL
|10
|10.00%
|Sheldon Rankins
|CIN
|DL
|10
|10.00%
|Leonard Floyd
|SF
|LB
|11
|9.09%
|Karl Brooks
|GB
|DL
|12
|8.33%
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|HST
|DL
|25
|8.00%
|Otito Ogbonnia
|LAC
|DL
|25
|8.00%
|Braden Fiske
|LA
|DL
|13
|7.69%
|Anthony Nelson
|TB
|DL
|14
|7.14%
|Broderick Washington
|BLT
|DL
|14
|7.14%
|Grady Jarrett
|ATL
|DL
|14
|7.14%
|Jeffery Simmons
|TEN
|DL
|14
|7.14%
|Joshua Uche
|NE
|LB
|14
|7.14%
|Christian Wilkins
|LV
|DL
|15
|6.67%
|Daniel Ekuale
|NE
|DL
|17
|5.88%
|Derick Hall
|SEA
|LB
|18
|5.56%
|Janarius Robinson
|LV
|DL
|18
|5.56%
|Nik Bonitto
|DEN
|LB
|19
|5.26%
|Kenny Clark
|GB
|DL
|23
|4.35%
|Grover Stewart
|IND
|DL
|24
|4.17%
|Harold Landry III
|TEN
|DL
|17
|0.00%
|T.J. Slaton
|GB
|DL
|15
|0.00%
|Maxx Crosby
|LV
|DL
|12
|0.00%
|Preston Smith
|GB
|DL
|12
|0.00%
|Logan Hall
|TB
|DL
|11
|0.00%
|T'Vondre Sweat
|TEN
|DL
|11
|0.00%
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|WAS
|DL
|10
|0.00%
|Lorenzo Carter
|ATL
|LB
|10
|0.00%
|Will McDonald IV
|NYJ
|LB
|10
|0.00%
|Zach Carter
|CIN
|DL
|10
|0.00%