Bull-Rush Win Rate: Highlighting the NFL's most effective bull-rushers

• Dexter Lawrence leads the way: Through five weeks, Lawrence has won 61.54% of his bull-rush snaps, the highest rate in the league.

• Jared Verse making a name for himself: The Rams' rookie edge rusher leads the way among rookies at 39.29%.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric called “bull-rush win rate,” which looks at how often a pass rusher beats his blocker when using a bull rush.

Here is how the league's pass rushers fared through five weeks of action.

Bull-rush win rate through Week 5 (Min. 10 attempts)