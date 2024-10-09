All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Bull-Rush Win Rate: Highlighting the NFL's most effective bull-rushers

2WB025A New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) leads the defense onto the field before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By PFF.com

Dexter Lawrence leads the way: Through five weeks, Lawrence has won 61.54% of his bull-rush snaps, the highest rate in the league.

Jared Verse making a name for himself: The Rams' rookie edge rusher leads the way among rookies at 39.29%.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric called “bull-rush win rate,” which looks at how often a pass rusher beats his blocker when using a bull rush. 

Here is how the league's pass rushers fared through five weeks of action.

Bull-rush win rate through Week 5 (Min. 10 attempts)

Player Team Position Bull-rush Snaps Win Rate
Dexter Lawrence NYG DL 13 61.54%
Micah Parsons DAL LB 10 60.00%
Carl Granderson NO LB 18 44.44%
Myles Garrett CLV DL 14 42.86%
A'Shawn Robinson CAR DL 12 41.67%
Aidan Hutchinson DET DL 15 40.00%
Nick Bosa SF DL 10 40.00%
Taven Bryan IND DL 10 40.00%
Jared Verse LA LB 28 39.29%
Yaya Diaby TB LB 28 39.29%
Brandon Graham PHI LB 13 38.46%
Osa Odighizuwa DAL DL 16 37.50%
Travis Jones BLT DL 19 36.84%
Elijah Chatman NYG DL 11 36.36%
Takk McKinley NYJ DL 11 36.36%
Cameron Heyward PIT DL 25 36.00%
Chase Young NO LB 25 36.00%
Zach Allen DEN DL 14 35.71%
George Karlaftis KC DL 22 31.82%
Khalil Mack LAC DL 32 31.25%
Greg Rousseau BUF DL 16 31.25%
Dre'Mont Jones SEA LB 13 30.77%
Trey Hendrickson CIN DL 13 30.77%
Kwity Paye IND DL 20 30.00%
Lukas Van Ness GB DL 10 30.00%
Tuli Tuipulotu LAC LB 21 28.57%
Chop Robinson MIA DL 14 28.57%
Will Anderson Jr. HST DL 33 27.27%
Vita Vea TB DL 22 27.27%
Chris Jones KC DL 19 26.32%
Tyree Wilson LV LB 16 25.00%
Daron Payne WAS DL 12 25.00%
Ed Oliver BUF DL 12 25.00%
Josh Hines-Allen JAX DL 34 23.53%
Jalen Carter PHI DL 13 23.08%
Kayvon Thibodeaux NYG DL 13 23.08%
Levi Onwuzurike DET DL 13 23.08%
Michael Hoecht LA LB 13 23.08%
Micheal Clemons NYJ DL 13 23.08%
Tyquan Lewis IND DL 18 22.22%
Byron Young LA LB 23 21.74%
Tershawn Wharton KC DL 23 21.74%
Laiatu Latu IND DL 14 21.43%
Travon Walker JAX DL 25 20.00%
Morgan Fox LAC DL 20 20.00%
Larry Ogunjobi PIT DL 15 20.00%
Jaelan Phillips MIA LB 10 20.00%
Nnamdi Madubuike BLT DL 32 18.75%
Arden Key TEN LB 16 18.75%
David Onyemata ATL DL 16 18.75%
John Franklin-Myers DEN DL 16 18.75%
Montez Sweat CHI DL 16 18.75%
Jonathon Cooper DEN LB 54 18.52%
Deatrich Wise Jr. NE DL 11 18.18%
Josh Paschal DET DL 11 18.18%
Arik Armstead JAX DL 23 17.39%
Folorunso Fatukasi HST DL 12 16.67%
Jermaine Johnson NYJ LB 12 16.67%
Charles Harris CAR LB 19 15.79%
Danielle Hunter HST DL 13 15.38%
Von Miller BUF LB 13 15.38%
William Gholston TB DL 13 15.38%
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka TB LB 20 15.00%
Rashan Gary GB DL 20 15.00%
Roy Robertson-Harris JAX DL 27 14.81%
Tim Settle HST DL 27 14.81%
Jonah Elliss DEN LB 21 14.29%
DJ Johnson CAR LB 14 14.29%
Emmanuel Ogbah MIA DL 15 13.33%
Jonathan Bullard MIN DL 15 13.33%
Kingsley Enagbare GB LB 16 12.50%
Tavius Robinson BLT DL 16 12.50%
Devonte Wyatt GB DL 17 11.76%
Sam Hubbard CIN DL 18 11.11%
DaVon Hamilton JAX DL 19 10.53%
Jonathan Greenard MIN DL 19 10.53%
Za'Darius Smith CLV DL 19 10.53%
Anfernee Jennings NE LB 10 10.00%
DeMarcus Walker CHI DL 10 10.00%
Dorance Armstrong WAS DL 10 10.00%
John Jenkins LV DL 10 10.00%
Khristian Boyd NO DL 10 10.00%
Quinton Jefferson CLV DL 10 10.00%
Sheldon Rankins CIN DL 10 10.00%
Leonard Floyd SF LB 11 9.09%
Karl Brooks GB DL 12 8.33%
Mario Edwards Jr. HST DL 25 8.00%
Otito Ogbonnia LAC DL 25 8.00%
Braden Fiske LA DL 13 7.69%
Anthony Nelson TB DL 14 7.14%
Broderick Washington BLT DL 14 7.14%
Grady Jarrett ATL DL 14 7.14%
Jeffery Simmons TEN DL 14 7.14%
Joshua Uche NE LB 14 7.14%
Christian Wilkins LV DL 15 6.67%
Daniel Ekuale NE DL 17 5.88%
Derick Hall SEA LB 18 5.56%
Janarius Robinson LV DL 18 5.56%
Nik Bonitto DEN LB 19 5.26%
Kenny Clark GB DL 23 4.35%
Grover Stewart IND DL 24 4.17%
Harold Landry III TEN DL 17 0.00%
T.J. Slaton GB DL 15 0.00%
Maxx Crosby LV DL 12 0.00%
Preston Smith GB DL 12 0.00%
Logan Hall TB DL 11 0.00%
T'Vondre Sweat TEN DL 11 0.00%
Javontae Jean-Baptiste WAS DL 10 0.00%
Lorenzo Carter ATL LB 10 0.00%
Will McDonald IV NYJ LB 10 0.00%
Zach Carter CIN DL 10 0.00%

 

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.