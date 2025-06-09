2025 NFL Offseason Rankings: Every position ranked

Ranking season is underway at PFF, and we’re going position by position to evaluate every unit across the league ahead of the 2025 NFL season. These rankings are grounded in PFF’s full offseason roster evaluations and reflect how every starting group stacks up heading into training camp.

This article serves as the central index for all of our position rankings. Each piece includes 2024 PFF grades and overall context for how and why each player or unit ranks where they do.

The 2025 NFL Draft is well behind us, and teams’ rosters are generally set heading into training camp. Here, we'll rank all 32 rosters along with comprehensive breakdowns of strengths, weaknesses, X-factors and rookies to watch for each team.

As expected, this list kicks off with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. The two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion owns the highest PFF grade of any quarterback since he entered the league, but here’s the twist: over the past three seasons, that top spot hasn’t been quite as uncontested, as Mahomes ranks behind Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in PFF grade since 2022. And that means that the gap between him and the chasing pack is the narrowest it has ever been.

PFF's pre-season positional ranking series rolls on with the running backs. It's a tougher position to rank, given the razor-thin differences in talent and how each brings facets of the game (rushing, receiving, pass blocking).

Wide receiver remains one of the most dynamic and scheme-shaping roles in the modern game. From versatile slot threats to dominant outside weapons, the league’s best receivers bring unique skill sets that demand defensive attention and elevate quarterback play. Using a combination of advanced data, film evaluation and scheme analysis, this list highlights the top 32 wide receivers entering the 2025 NFL season.

A year ago, the top four tight ends on this list were all on teams that reached the conference championship games. This year, none of the top six tight ends' teams accomplished the feat. Regardless, the position remains one of the most valuable to team success and is generally one of the most difficult to develop at the NFL level. A top-tier receiving tight end can transform any NFL offense and is a nightmare matchup for defenses.

As the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl run showed, having a good offensive line — or the league's best — is an important component to success in the NFL. Fielding arguably the best offensive tackle duo also helps.

While often overlooked, quality interior offensive line play can be a vital piece of an offense, setting the table for playmakers to do their best work. Many guards on this list stand atop the NFL in a variety of metrics, regardless of position.

The center position can often be overlooked, but it is undoubtedly a crucial position that can make or break the performance of every position along the offensive line. Protection calls and slides often flow through the man in the middle, making the best of the best at the position a crucial piece to any dominant protection scheme.

With so many different schemes and fronts deployed in the NFL, it’s fun to look at which players who line up on the interior — which can be anything from a 4i defensive end to a 0-technique nose tackle — fare against one another.

In today’s NFL, edge defender has become one of the game’s premier positions, and the league is loaded with elite talent off the edge. This ranking was built using a comprehensive approach, factoring in career trajectory, advanced metrics and in-depth film evaluation to identify the top 32 edge defenders heading into the 2025 season. Here’s how they stack up.

Linebackers are the heart of a defense and perhaps the most difficult position to rank on the football field. Unlike other spots on the defense, high-level play at linebacker requires a complete game in all three major defensive facets. Being able to fit the run, cover and rush the passer sets apart the elite names from the rest of the pack. While not every player on this list is proficient in all three, each brings something to the table.

These cornerback rankings are primarily influenced by PFF advanced coverage grade, which takes into account a player's standard PFF coverage grade (primarily influenced by plays where the defender was targeted), ability to prevent separation, difficulty of assignment and PFF grade on plays when not targeted. Adjustments were made for some players based on their health and snap counts across multiple years.

We're continuing to highlight the best NFL players at every position heading into the 2025 season. Next up are the top 32 safeties. Safety performance can be volatile in the NFL, so one bad season does not carry as much weight as it might for other positions.