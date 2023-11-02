Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 9

• The return of fantasy-relevant DeAndre Hopkins: After four games outside of the top 35 PPR wide receivers this season, Hopkins is in line for a positive man coverage-heavy matchup.

• Still concerns about DeVonta Smith being a top option: Despite coming off a great fantasy performance, Smith draws an undesirable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys‘ top-tier man coverage unit.

• George Pickens another strong Thursday night play: Going against the Titans' man coverage, which has been poor this season, Pickens should be able to deliver a strong bounce-back game in Week 9.

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

Week 9 opponent: Cleveland Browns

Man coverage rank: 1st (46.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 32nd (51.5%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zach Pascal 7 1 9 88.9% 14.3% 1.9 Greg Dortch 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Andre Baccellia 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Marquise Brown 59 11 135 63.7% 33.9% 42.5 Rondale Moore 50 5 44 68.2% 14.0% 9.4 Michael Wilson 53 1 4 100.0% 3.8% 1.4

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zach Pascal 33 3 10 -30.0% 21.2% 4 Greg Dortch 16 0 0 0.0% 6.3% 0 Andre Baccellia 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Marquise Brown 220 27 281 74.7% 21.4% 61.1 Rondale Moore 175 14 79 -7.6% 12.6% 21.9 Michael Wilson 190 24 397 76.3% 17.4% 75.7

The Browns have played the highest rate of man coverage in the league this season.

Cleveland’s man defense has also generated the highest defensive success rate in the league (64.9%) this season.

The Browns' man defense has allowed a first down-plus-touchdown rate of just 32.4% — the sixth-best mark in the league.

Michael Wilson is one of the wide receiver waiver wire targets this week . While he has performed well against zone defenses, earning 0.40 fantasy points per route run (33rd), he has struggled against man with just a 3.8% target rate and 0.03 fantasy points per route run (102nd).

Marquise Brown has excelled against man coverage, ranking seventh in fantasy points per route run (0.72) and sixth in receiving grade (89.2). He should continue to be a strong play this week, even with the change at quarterback.

Week 9 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mack Hollins 25 1 7 100.0% 8.0% 1.7 KhaDarel Hodge 14 3 77 48.1% 21.4% 10.7 Van Jefferson 45 1 8 75.0% 6.7% 1.8 Scott Miller 10 0 0 0.0% 10.0% 0 Drake London 46 6 73 84.9% 30.4% 25.3

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mack Hollins 112 13 204 79.9% 19.6% 33.4 KhaDarel Hodge 68 5 62 75.8% 8.8% 11.2 Van Jefferson 182 11 129 93.0% 11.0% 23.9 Scott Miller 54 6 74 70.3% 13.0% 19.4 Drake London 212 31 365 73.4% 19.8% 67.5

Minnesota has run zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

Minnesota has allowed 9.2 yards per reception while in zone coverage, which ranks as the fifth-best mark in the league.

Atlanta’s wide receivers haven’t been overly encouraging for fantasy purposes this season, with only Scott Miller cracking the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against zone — and doing so on the smallest sample size of the group.

Drake London has managed just 0.32 fantasy points per route run (59th) against zone coverage this season, and his overall target rate drops more than 10 percentage points when he faces man.

Week 9 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rank: 30th (12.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 1st (87.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Seahawks have played the highest zone coverage rate in the league this season.

Seattle has been just above league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.78) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (33.8%) while in zone.

Zay Flowers has been far and away the Ravens' top wide receiver this year, and that is especially true against zone coverage. He ranks tied for 24th in fantasy points per route run (0.44) against zone, while no other Baltimore wide receiver cracks the top 80 in that regard (minimum of 35 routes run).

Flowers should continue to be trusted in lineups and draws a positive matchup against the Seahawks in Week 9.

Week 9 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Man coverage rank: T-13th (24.4%)

Zone coverage rank: T-19th (75.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Stefon Diggs 97 20 240 69.2% 28.9% 68 Trent Sherfield 28 2 14 14.3% 7.1% 3.4 Gabe Davis 95 8 125 70.4% 15.8% 20.5 Khalil Shakir 34 5 51 39.2% 17.7% 16.1 Deonte Harty 20 0 0 0.0% 5.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Stefon Diggs 201 44 508 74.4% 29.9% 106.8 Trent Sherfield 55 4 30 26.7% 12.7% 7 Gabe Davis 190 23 309 76.4% 15.8% 83.9 Khalil Shakir 50 9 116 64.7% 18.0% 20.6 Deonte Harty 57 13 113 37.2% 24.6% 30.3

The Bengals have played an above-average rate of man coverage this season.

The Bengals have allowed just 4.92 yards per man coverage snap (seventh best) with a defensive success rate of 61.9% in man coverage — the second-best mark in the league.

Stefon Diggs has been dominant regardless of coverage faced, ranking among the top 10 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.70) and zone (0.53).

Khalil Shakir , a waiver wire target for this week , has had the second-most fantasy success against man coverage among Bills wide receivers, earning 0.47 fantasy points per route run to rank 31st among qualifying wide receivers. He could be a fine deep league option in Week 9, as he has been more involved in the offense as of late.

Week 9 opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Man coverage rank: 32nd (10.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 2nd (87.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Colts have played zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the league this season.

Indianapolis ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per reception (11.5), yards allowed per coverage snap (6.73), and explosive play rate allowed (15.4%) while in zone coverage.

The Panthers' wide receivers, specifically Adam Thielen , have performed much better against man coverage this season. Thielen ranks only 38th in fantasy points per route run against zone but is tied for fifth in fantasy points per route run against man (0.78).

, Thielen is still seeing strong volume and has a positive matchup to bring those numbers up this week.

Week 9 opponent: New Orleans Saints

Man coverage rank: 3rd (35.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.4%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Trent Taylor 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Equanimeous St. Brown 11 1 21 95.2% 9.1% 3.1 Darnell Mooney 44 1 11 90.9% 11.4% 2.1 DJ Moore 57 7 249 42.6% 22.8% 37.9 Tyler Scott 20 2 13 53.8% 20.0% 3.3

Versus zone

The Saints have played man coverage at the third-highest rate this season.

New Orleans has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 26.7% of man coverage snaps — the best mark in the league.

The Saints have also generated a 60.2% defensive success rate while in man, which is the fifth-best mark in the league.

D.J. Moore is the only Bears wide receiver worth considering this week, as he ranks 15th in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage (0.66), is seeing a slightly higher target rate while in man and generates a much higher yards per route run figure against man (4.37) than zone (2.16).

Meanwhile, Darnell Mooney has managed just 0.05 fantasy points per route run against man, ranking 99th among 106 qualifying wide receivers this season.

Week 9 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rank: 16th (23.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 17th (76.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bills have deployed a league-average rate of man and zone coverage this season.

Buffalo’s coverage weakness has come in man, where the team has allowed 11.2 yards per coverage target and a 30.2% explosive play rate — both the worst marks in the league.

The Bills have been about league average in yards allowed per coverage target (7.3) and explosive play rate allowed (12.1%) while in zone.

Tee Higgins has endured more struggles against zone coverage this season, ranking tied for 94th in fantasy points per route run (0.21) with a 58.0 receiving grade (76th). Both rank last on the team.

It will be up to Higgins to strike when facing man coverage, as he leads the team’s starting receivers in target rate against man and has earned 0.49 fantasy points per route run to rank 29th among wide receivers. He’ll likely be more of a WR3 this week.

Week 9 opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Man coverage rank: 26th (17.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Marquise Goodwin 40 3 10 10.0% 17.5% 4 Amari Cooper 198 22 365 80.3% 22.2% 64.5 Donovan Peoples-Jones 174 7 68 70.6% 6.9% 13.8 Elijah Moore 192 20 185 62.7% 17.7% 38.5 Cedric Tillman 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0 David Bell 24 3 28 32.1% 25.0% 5.8

The Cardinals have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

Arizona’s zone coverage has allowed 7.12 yards per coverage snap, which ranks as the fourth-worst mark in the league.

The Cardinals have also earned a 49.9 coverage grade while in zone and a first down or a touchdown on 41.9% of zone coverage snaps — both of which rank as the second-worst marks in the league.

Cleveland’s wide receivers haven’t produced much fantasy success against zone coverage this season. Amari Cooper leada the group in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.33) but ranks outside of the top 50 wide receivers. Cooper is worth starting, considering the matchup, while Elijah Moore could be considered a deeper league play purely due to the matchup.

Week 9 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Man coverage rank: T-13th (24.4%)

Zone coverage rank: T-19th (75.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Brandin Cooks 53 5 48 97.9% 13.2% 21.8 Michael Gallup 60 5 58 32.8% 13.3% 10.8 KaVontae Turpin 7 3 42 83.3% 71.4% 13.2 CeeDee Lamb 65 15 247 64.0% 27.7% 45.7 Jalen Tolbert 21 3 30 50.0% 14.3% 6 Jalen Brooks 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Brandin Cooks 120 11 110 80.9% 16.7% 22 Michael Gallup 134 15 165 70.9% 20.2% 31.5 KaVontae Turpin 25 3 22 22.7% 12.0% 5.2 CeeDee Lamb 168 31 386 61.9% 22.6% 81.6 Jalen Tolbert 67 4 41 97.6% 10.5% 8.1 Jalen Brooks 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

The Eagles have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.

Philadelphia is one of the 10 best teams in the league in yards allowed per coverage snap while in man (4.98) and is league average in zone (6.23).

Philadelphia’s zone defense is more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 38.6% of plays and an explosive play on 15.3% of zone coverage plays. Both are among the 10 worst marks in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb ranks tied for 13th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.49) against zone coverage and is tied for ninth in fantasy points per route run against man (0.70). There are no concerns about starting Lamb this week against the Eagles.

Both of Brandin Cooks ’ receiving touchdowns have come against man coverage this season, as he ranks tied for 41st in fantasy points per route run on such plays.

Week 9 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 9 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 9 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rank: 29th (15.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 5th (81.7%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Samori Toure 14 0 0 0.0% 7.1% 0 Christian Watson 17 2 24 75.0% 23.5% 10.4 Jayden Reed 41 3 46 82.6% 26.8% 13.6 Romeo Doubs 48 3 22 63.6% 16.7% 11.2 Dontayvion Wicks 28 2 40 50.0% 25.0% 12 Malik Heath 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Samori Toure 47 5 62 90.3% 21.3% 11.2 Christian Watson 101 9 152 53.9% 19.8% 24.2 Jayden Reed 143 17 268 64.9% 16.8% 55.8 Romeo Doubs 172 24 254 74.4% 23.3% 73.4 Dontayvion Wicks 94 8 100 76.0% 12.8% 18 Malik Heath 16 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0

The Rams have played zone coverage at a top-five rate this season.

The Rams have earned a 45.3 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the worst mark in the league.

Romeo Doubs has been much more effective against zone coverage than man this season, leading the team with 0.43 fantasy points per route run (tied for 26th) and earning a much higher target rate.

Jayden Reed has also been efficient with his opportunities against zone, earning 0.39 fantasy points per route run (tied for 34th). Reed and Doubs could continue to be fine deeper league options in a positive matchup while Christian Watson continues to be a non-factor so far.

Week 9 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Man coverage rank: 17th (22.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Buccaneers have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.

Tampa Bay has been league average in defensive success rate while in man (51.7%), and they are slightly below average in that regard in zone (45.6%).

Nico Collins (0.82) and Tank Dell (0.70) rank among the top 10 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage this season.

Collins has earned the most yards per route run (4.68) versus man coverage among qualifying wide receivers.

Collins has found continued success against zone, ranking tied for 18th with 0.47 fantasy points per route run. Dell ranks tied for 38th with 0.38 fantasy points per route run.

Both Texans wide receivers are good options this week in a positive matchup against the Buccaneers.

Week 9 opponent: Carolina Panthers

Man coverage rank: 31st (11.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 3rd (85.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Panthers have played zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.

The Panthers have allowed 8.3 yards per coverage target while in zone coverage, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL.

Carolina has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 41.8% of zone coverage snaps, ranking third worst in the league.

While Michael Pittman has been the Colts’ most effective fantasy asset this season, specifically against man coverage, rookie Josh Downs leads the team when facing zone coverage.

Downs has earned 0.37 fantasy points per route run (42nd) and a 72.4 receiving grade (tied for 33rd) versus zone — both of which lead the Colts' wide receivers.

Downs should be another strong WR3 with upside play this week in a positive matchup.

Week 9 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

Week 9 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rank: 12th (25.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 22nd (73.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Dolphins have deployed both man and zone coverage at a league-average rate this season.

Miami ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.53) and yards per coverage target (9.2).

The Dolphins have done a good job bending but not breaking while in man, as they rank among the 10 best teams in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (36.7%).

Miami has been about league average as a zone coverage unit.

Rashee Rice is one of the most effective wide receivers against zone coverage this season, earning 0.71 fantasy points per route run against zone (second) while earning a high-end target rate. This will be a positive matchup for him in deeper leagues.

Justin Watson can be considered a dart throw, even deeper leagues, as he leads the team in fantasy points per route run (tied for 35th) and receiving grade versus man (21st).

Watson is generating 3.32 yards per route run against man, which ranks as the ninth-best mark in the league.

Week 9 opponent: New York Giants

Man coverage rank: 2nd (39.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 31st (59.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Giants have played the second-highest rate of man coverage this season.

The Giants have been a league-average defense in coverage metrics while in man this season.

Davante Adams ranks 16th in fantasy points per route run against man (0.63), while Jakobi Meyers ranks tied for 35th (0.44). Both have strong target rates, regardless of coverage faced. Fantasy managers will just have to hope that the most recent game sample against the Lions does not become the norm.

Week 9 opponent: New York Jets

Man coverage rank: 8th (29.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 25th (69.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

They have been an above-average team in limiting receiving yards, allowing 11.3 yards per reception (12th best) and 5.30 yards per coverage snap (11th best) while in man coverage.

Both Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston rank outside of the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage, making this a more difficult matchup for whoever plays the secondary wide receiver role for the Chargers this week.

Week 9 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rank: 27th (17.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 6th (81.5%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Demarcus Robinson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Cooper Kupp 41 5 47 63.8% 36.6% 9.7 Ben Skowronek 6 1 10 20.0% 16.7% 2 Austin Trammell 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Tutu Atwell 74 6 93 80.6% 18.9% 15.3 Puka Nacua 73 9 162 36.4% 23.3% 31.2

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Demarcus Robinson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Cooper Kupp 93 16 269 65.1% 23.7% 48.9 Ben Skowronek 35 2 23 52.2% 14.3% 10.3 Austin Trammell 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Tutu Atwell 211 22 268 78.4% 15.2% 66.8 Puka Nacua 223 52 633 67.8% 30.0% 121.3

The Packers have played zone coverage at the sixth-highest rate this season.

They are among the 10 best teams at limiting receiving yards, allowing just an 11.2% explosive play rate (eighth best), 7.0 yards per coverage target (eighth best) and 9.4 yards per reception (sixth best).

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both rank among the top 10 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run and receiving grade versus zone coverage this season.

While not an easy matchup, it’s still much better than last week when we cautioned to temper expectations. Going against a zone-heavy defense plays much more to the duo’s strengths this week.

Week 9 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Man coverage rank: 5th (32.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 28th (65.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Chiefs have played man coverage at a top-five rate this season.

Kansas City has allowed an 8.6% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks as the second-best mark in the league.

Kansas City is also allowing just 4.60 yards per coverage snap while in man — the fourth-best mark in the league.

While nobody is benching Tyreek Hill , it is worth noting that while he leads the league in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (1.00), he has been about half as effective against man, with 0.53 fantasy points per route run. That does still rank among the top 25 wide receivers. Playing against his former team will surely provide him with extra motivation, as well.

Jaylen Waddle has also not been as effective against man coverage compared to zone. He ranks inside the top 10 in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.52) but 30th against man (0.48). He should still see enough volume to be a worthy starting option.

Week 9 opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Man coverage rank: 21st (21.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.1%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points K.J. Osborn 63 9 116 61.2% 19.1% 20.6 Trishton Jackson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Brandon Powell 34 4 52 59.6% 20.6% 9.2 Justin Jefferson 31 8 136 64.0% 38.7% 27.6 Jordan Addison 61 7 127 55.9% 19.7% 37.7

Versus zone

The Falcons have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.

Atlanta is an average defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.10) and yards allowed per reception (10.6) in zone this season.

Atlanta has been more effective in man coverage, allowing just 10.2 yards per reception (tied for sixth best) and 5.25 yards per coverage snap (ninth best).

Jordan Addison is on the rise in Justin Jefferson ‘s absence , and considering the question mark at quarterback now, he is the lone Minnesota wide receiver worth trusting this week.

‘s absence Addison has earned 0.43 fantasy points per route run against zone (26th) and 0.62 fantasy points per route run against man (17th) this season.

Week 9 opponent: Washington Commanders

Man coverage rank: 10th (25.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 23rd (73.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Commanders have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

Washington has managed a 57.1% defensive success rate (seventh best) and a 52.9% completion rate (second best) while in man coverage this season.

Kendrick Bourne remains the lone New England wide receiver worth trusting in lineups, as he has earned 0.50 fantasy points per route run to rank inside the top 30 at his position. No other New England wide receiver has cracked the top 60 in that regard.

Week 9 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rank: 20th (21.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 11th (77.4%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Michael Thomas 61 11 109 82.6% 34.4% 27.9 Keith Kirkwood 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0 Lynn Bowden 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Rashid Shaheed 56 5 120 86.7% 14.3% 23 Chris Olave 64 9 163 60.1% 28.1% 25.3

Versus zone

The Bears have played an above-average rate of zone coverage this season.

Chicago’s zone defense has allowed 7.00 yards per coverage snap (sixth worst) and has just a 40.9% overall defensive success rate, which ranks as the third-worst mark in the league.

Rashid Shaheed leads the team in fantasy points per route run versus zone coverage (0.35), with Chris Olave not far behind (0.32). However, both rank outside of the top 40 at their position in that regard.

This is a strong matchup for the Saints' wide receivers this week.

Week 9 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Man coverage rank: 23rd (20.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Raiders have played zone coverage at an above-average rate this season.

They are allowing just 8.3 yards per reception in zone — the best mark in the league — while also allowing just 5.49 yards per coverage snap in zone, which ranks fourth.

None of the Giants' wide receivers can be trusted this week, as they all rank below average in fantasy points per route run and receiving grade versus zone coverage.

Week 9 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Man coverage rank: 24th (19.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 9th (78.6%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Randall Cobb 48 1 12 8.3% 10.4% 2.2 Irvin Charles 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Allen Lazard 76 7 84 88.1% 14.5% 15.4 Malik Taylor 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Garrett Wilson 87 16 161 82.0% 31.0% 32.1 Xavier Gipson 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Randall Cobb 79 2 8 87.5% 8.9% 2.8 Irvin Charles 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Allen Lazard 150 10 171 80.1% 12.0% 33.1 Malik Taylor 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Garrett Wilson 161 23 308 65.6% 23.6% 65.8 Xavier Gipson 18 1 4 0.0% 11.1% 1.4

The Chargers have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

They have given up an explosive play on 17.4% of coverage snaps while in zone, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

The Chargers have also allowed 8.6 yards per coverage target, 7.49 yards per coverage snap and 12.3 yards per reception while in zone — all among the five worst marks in the league.

Despite not seeing as high of a target rate against zone, Garrett Wilson has delivered more fantasy points per route run (0.41) against zone with a better receiving grade (79.1) and yards per route run (2.44) figure.

Week 9 opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Man coverage rank: 4th (34.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 29th (64.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Julio Jones 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Britain Covey 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Olamide Zaccheaus 44 0 0 0.0% 4.6% 0 A.J. Brown 79 23 343 67.3% 39.2% 75.3 DeVonta Smith 86 10 115 73.9% 15.1% 27.5 Quez Watkins 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

The Cowboys have played man coverage at the fourth-highest rate in the league this season.

Dallas has allowed just 4.32 yards per coverage snap and 5.6 yards per coverage target while in man which are both the second-best marks in the league.

Dallas has also been a top-five team at limiting first downs and touchdowns per man coverage snap (31.9%).

A.J. Brown has delivered more fantasy points per route run versus man (0.95) than any wide receiver in the league and should see plenty of man this week. However, this is also his toughest matchup yet.

This is likely to be a tougher matchup for DeVonta Smith , who is coming off a top-10 PPR wide receiver finish. He has managed just 0.32 fantasy points per route run (58th) with a 63.5 receiving grade (56th) against man coverage.

Week 9 opponent: Tennessee Titans

Man coverage rank: 11th (25.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 21st (73.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Titans have played an above-average rate of man coverage this season.

Tennessee has allowed 10.2 yards per coverage target and a 20.3% explosive play rate against man — both among the three worst marks in the league.

George Pickens ranks 12th among qualifying wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.69) and 16th in receiving grade (79.3) against man coverage this season.

Pickens could be a great play on Thursday night with a strong target rate and efficiency in a positive matchup.

Week 9 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Ray-Ray McCloud III 35 0 0 0.0% 2.9% 0 Jauan Jennings 46 4 73 69.9% 15.2% 11.3 Deebo Samuel 48 2 46 67.4% 16.7% 12.6 Brandon Aiyuk 56 12 199 65.3% 32.1% 43.9 Ronnie Bell 8 1 9 100.0% 25.0% 7.9

Versus zone

Week 9 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Man coverage rank: 9th (28.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 24th (69.9%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Tyler Lockett 44 7 65 83.1% 22.7% 19.5 D.K. Metcalf 40 6 86 91.9% 37.5% 20.6 Cody Thompson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Jake Bobo 16 2 20 20.0% 12.5% 10 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 39 3 19 -52.6% 15.4% 10.9

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Tyler Lockett 179 28 305 76.7% 21.2% 70.5 D.K. Metcalf 153 21 318 73.0% 19.0% 58.8 Cody Thompson 5 1 10 70.0% 20.0% 2 Jake Bobo 66 8 115 78.3% 15.2% 25.5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 139 20 190 42.6% 20.1% 45

The Ravens have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

Baltimore has earned a 73.8 team coverage grade while in man — the second-best mark in the league.

Baltimore has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 31.1% of man coverage snaps and an explosive play on just 10.9% of man coverage snaps — both top-five marks.

D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could be in for a difficult matchup. Metcalf ranks 25th in fantasy points per route run against man (0.52) and Lockett ranks 35th (0.44).

Week 9 opponent: Houston Texans

Man coverage rank: 25th (19.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 8th (80.3%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mike Evans 25 4 45 82.2% 28.0% 20.5 Chris Godwin 31 7 91 57.1% 29.0% 22.1 Deven Thompkins 14 1 8 37.5% 14.3% 1.8 Trey Palmer 25 5 42 90.5% 28.0% 15.2 Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mike Evans 188 29 462 72.7% 23.9% 93.2 Chris Godwin 206 31 361 60.7% 22.3% 67.1 Deven Thompkins 75 12 66 22.7% 21.3% 24.6 Trey Palmer 161 7 74 85.1% 9.3% 20.4 Rakim Jarrett 33 2 16 87.5% 12.1% 3.6

The Texans have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

The Texans have earned an 85.8 team coverage grade, the sixth-best mark in the league.

Houston has also allowed a touchdown on only 31.6% of zone coverage plays, ranking eighth.

Mike Evans has been productive regardless of the type of coverage, ranking tied for 11th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.50) and tied for third in that regard against man (0.82). Evans should continue to be a strong play this week.

Chris Godwin hasn’t been as successful against zone coverage this season, ranking 51st in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.33). He ranks eighth in that regard against man (0.71).

Interestingly, Godwin still owns a strong 80.3 receiving grade versus zone (tied for 18th), so he isn’t completely ineffective, but temper expectations for him this week.

Week 9 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Man coverage rank: 6th (31.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 26th (67.5%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points DeAndre Hopkins 47 10 148 82.4% 31.9% 24.8 Chris Moore 22 2 41 85.4% 13.6% 6.1 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 44 5 67 44.8% 18.2% 17.7 Colton Dowell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Kyle Philips 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0 Treylon Burks 26 4 24 41.7% 23.1% 6.4

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points DeAndre Hopkins 146 21 356 78.4% 23.3% 74.6 Chris Moore 70 3 99 83.8% 8.6% 12.9 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 121 12 134 71.6% 13.2% 37.4 Colton Dowell 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0 Kyle Philips 40 4 30 36.7% 12.5% 7 Treylon Burks 69 2 75 80.0% 13.0% 9.5

The Steelers have run man coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the league.

Pittsburgh has earned just a 49.3 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 29th.

Pittsburgh has allowed an 18.8% explosive play rate while in man coverage this season, which ranks as the sixth-worst mark in the league.

DeAndre Hopkins has delivered 0.53 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, ranking 23rd among wide receivers.

Hopkins has also earned an 82.2 receiving grade versus man coverage — tied for 12th this season — while posting 3.02 yards per route run versus man to rank 10th.

Hopkins is likely the Titans' lone receiving option worth trusting this week due to the new quarterback situation still being a small sample.

Week 9 opponent: New England Patriots

Man coverage rank: 7th (30.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 27th (66.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Patriots have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

New England has been average to below average while in man coverage, including allowing a first down or a touchdown on 41.3% of such snaps (17th).

Washington’s wide receivers draw another neutral matchup this week but haven’t been overly effective against man coverage. Only Curtis Samuel cracks the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.38).

Terry McLaurin (0.28) and Jahan Dotson (0.20) will hope to be more effective this week to bring those numbers up. Both are coming off decent fantasy performances last week.

