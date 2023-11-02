Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 9

2T49BKP Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a catch before running it into the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

By Jonathon Macri
Nov 2, 2023

• The return of fantasy-relevant DeAndre Hopkins: After four games outside of the top 35 PPR wide receivers this season, Hopkins is in line for a positive man coverage-heavy matchup.

• Still concerns about DeVonta Smith being a top option: Despite coming off a great fantasy performance, Smith draws an undesirable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys top-tier man coverage unit.

George Pickens another strong Thursday night play: Going against the Titans' man coverage, which has been poor this season, Pickens should be able to deliver a strong bounce-back game in Week 9.

Estimated Reading Time: 29 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

WR:CB Matchup Chart

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 9 opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • Man coverage rank: 1st (46.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 32nd (51.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 7 1 9 88.9% 14.3% 1.9
Greg Dortch 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Andre Baccellia 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Marquise Brown 59 11 135 63.7% 33.9% 42.5
Rondale Moore 50 5 44 68.2% 14.0% 9.4
Michael Wilson 53 1 4 100.0% 3.8% 1.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 33 3 10 -30.0% 21.2% 4
Greg Dortch 16 0 0 0.0% 6.3% 0
Andre Baccellia 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Marquise Brown 220 27 281 74.7% 21.4% 61.1
Rondale Moore 175 14 79 -7.6% 12.6% 21.9
Michael Wilson 190 24 397 76.3% 17.4% 75.7
  • The Browns have played the highest rate of man coverage in the league this season.
  • Cleveland’s man defense has also generated the highest defensive success rate in the league (64.9%) this season.
  • The Browns' man defense has allowed a first down-plus-touchdown rate of just 32.4% — the sixth-best mark in the league.
  • Michael Wilson is one of the wide receiver waiver wire targets this week. While he has performed well against zone defenses, earning 0.40 fantasy points per route run (33rd), he has struggled against man with just a 3.8% target rate and 0.03 fantasy points per route run (102nd).
  • Marquise Brown has excelled against man coverage, ranking seventh in fantasy points per route run (0.72) and sixth in receiving grade (89.2). He should continue to be a strong play this week, even with the change at quarterback.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Atlanta Falcons

Week 9 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mack Hollins 25 1 7 100.0% 8.0% 1.7
KhaDarel Hodge 14 3 77 48.1% 21.4% 10.7
Van Jefferson 45 1 8 75.0% 6.7% 1.8
Scott Miller 10 0 0 0.0% 10.0% 0
Drake London 46 6 73 84.9% 30.4% 25.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mack Hollins 112 13 204 79.9% 19.6% 33.4
KhaDarel Hodge 68 5 62 75.8% 8.8% 11.2
Van Jefferson 182 11 129 93.0% 11.0% 23.9
Scott Miller 54 6 74 70.3% 13.0% 19.4
Drake London 212 31 365 73.4% 19.8% 67.5
  • Minnesota has run zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • Minnesota has allowed 9.2 yards per reception while in zone coverage, which ranks as the fifth-best mark in the league.
  • Atlanta’s wide receivers haven’t been overly encouraging for fantasy purposes this season, with only Scott Miller cracking the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against zone — and doing so on the smallest sample size of the group.
  • Drake London has managed just 0.32 fantasy points per route run (59th) against zone coverage this season, and his overall target rate drops more than 10 percentage points when he faces man.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Baltimore Ravens

Week 9 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rank: 30th (12.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 1st (87.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 39 2 34 100.0% 25.6% 5.4
Nelson Agholor 46 6 102 64.7% 19.6% 28.2
Laquon Treadwell 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Devin Duvernay 22 1 -2 100.0% 13.6% 0.8
Rashod Bateman 40 4 50 80.0% 17.5% 9
Zay Flowers 76 8 61 32.8% 22.4% 14.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 102 12 128 67.2% 15.7% 24.8
Nelson Agholor 106 11 120 81.7% 12.3% 23
Laquon Treadwell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Devin Duvernay 34 1 10 60.0% 11.8% 2
Rashod Bateman 95 10 102 84.3% 13.7% 20.2
Zay Flowers 186 36 400 59.3% 22.6% 82
  • The Seahawks have played the highest zone coverage rate in the league this season.
  • Seattle has been just above league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.78) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (33.8%) while in zone.
  • Zay Flowers has been far and away the Ravens' top wide receiver this year, and that is especially true against zone coverage. He ranks tied for 24th in fantasy points per route run (0.44) against zone, while no other Baltimore wide receiver cracks the top 80 in that regard (minimum of 35 routes run).
  • Flowers should continue to be trusted in lineups and draws a positive matchup against the Seahawks in Week 9.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Buffalo Bills

Week 9 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Man coverage rank: T-13th (24.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: T-19th (75.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 97 20 240 69.2% 28.9% 68
Trent Sherfield 28 2 14 14.3% 7.1% 3.4
Gabe Davis 95 8 125 70.4% 15.8% 20.5
Khalil Shakir 34 5 51 39.2% 17.7% 16.1
Deonte Harty 20 0 0 0.0% 5.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 201 44 508 74.4% 29.9% 106.8
Trent Sherfield 55 4 30 26.7% 12.7% 7
Gabe Davis 190 23 309 76.4% 15.8% 83.9
Khalil Shakir 50 9 116 64.7% 18.0% 20.6
Deonte Harty 57 13 113 37.2% 24.6% 30.3
  • The Bengals have played an above-average rate of man coverage this season.
  • The Bengals have allowed just 4.92 yards per man coverage snap (seventh best) with a defensive success rate of 61.9% in man coverage — the second-best mark in the league.
  • Stefon Diggs has been dominant regardless of coverage faced, ranking among the top 10 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.70) and zone (0.53).
  • Khalil Shakir, a waiver wire target for this week, has had the second-most fantasy success against man coverage among Bills wide receivers, earning 0.47 fantasy points per route run to rank 31st among qualifying wide receivers. He could be a fine deep league option in Week 9, as he has been more involved in the offense as of late.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Carolina Panthers

Week 9 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
  • Man coverage rank: 32nd (10.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 2nd (87.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 74 19 205 54.1% 33.8% 57.5
DJ Chark Jr. 60 7 98 86.7% 20.0% 22.8
Laviska Shenault Jr. 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 29 0 0 0.0% 6.9% 0
Jonathan Mingo 55 5 72 55.6% 14.6% 12.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 212 38 376 68.6% 21.2% 81.6
DJ Chark Jr. 172 8 122 73.8% 9.9% 26.2
Laviska Shenault Jr. 31 6 36 -66.7% 19.4% 9.6
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 111 17 121 62.8% 21.6% 29.1
Jonathan Mingo 155 14 123 77.2% 16.1% 26.3
  • The Colts have played zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the league this season.
  • Indianapolis ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per reception (11.5), yards allowed per coverage snap (6.73), and explosive play rate allowed (15.4%) while in zone coverage.
  • The Panthers' wide receivers, specifically Adam Thielen, have performed much better against man coverage this season. Thielen ranks only 38th in fantasy points per route run against zone but is tied for fifth in fantasy points per route run against man (0.78).
  • Thielen is still seeing strong volume and has a positive matchup to bring those numbers up this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Chicago Bears

Week 9 opponent: New Orleans Saints
  • Man coverage rank: 3rd (35.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Equanimeous St. Brown 11 1 21 95.2% 9.1% 3.1
Darnell Mooney 44 1 11 90.9% 11.4% 2.1
DJ Moore 57 7 249 42.6% 22.8% 37.9
Tyler Scott 20 2 13 53.8% 20.0% 3.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 23 0 0 0.0% 4.4% 0
Velus Jones Jr. 12 3 9 33.3% 33.3% 3.9
Equanimeous St. Brown 24 0 0 0.0% 4.2% 0
Darnell Mooney 189 14 214 69.2% 10.1% 41.4
DJ Moore 223 37 442 62.4% 19.3% 105.2
Tyler Scott 88 6 49 89.8% 12.5% 10.9
  • The Saints have played man coverage at the third-highest rate this season.
  • New Orleans has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 26.7% of man coverage snaps — the best mark in the league.
  • The Saints have also generated a 60.2% defensive success rate while in man, which is the fifth-best mark in the league.
  • D.J. Moore is the only Bears wide receiver worth considering this week, as he ranks 15th in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage (0.66), is seeing a slightly higher target rate while in man and generates a much higher yards per route run figure against man (4.37) than zone (2.16).
  • Meanwhile, Darnell Mooney has managed just 0.05 fantasy points per route run against man, ranking 99th among 106 qualifying wide receivers this season.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 9 opponent: Buffalo Bills
  • Man coverage rank: 16th (23.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 17th (76.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 66 5 42 54.8% 15.2% 15.2
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 1 2 -100.0% 100.0% 1.2
Trenton Irwin 24 3 27 48.1% 12.5% 5.7
Tee Higgins 47 6 49 55.1% 29.8% 22.9
Ja'Marr Chase 70 15 146 52.1% 28.6% 47.6
Andrei Iosivas 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 200 28 202 60.9% 16.0% 54.2
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Trenton Irwin 69 8 74 52.7% 14.5% 15.4
Charlie Jones 3 1 6 -16.7% 66.7% 1.6
Tee Higgins 142 13 169 68.0% 18.3% 29.9
Ja'Marr Chase 214 45 510 49.6% 29.4% 102
Andrei Iosivas 27 3 14 114.3% 14.8% 16.4
  • The Bills have deployed a league-average rate of man and zone coverage this season.
  • Buffalo’s coverage weakness has come in man, where the team has allowed 11.2 yards per coverage target and a 30.2% explosive play rate — both the worst marks in the league.
  • The Bills have been about league average in yards allowed per coverage target (7.3) and explosive play rate allowed (12.1%) while in zone.
  • Tee Higgins has endured more struggles against zone coverage this season, ranking tied for 94th in fantasy points per route run (0.21) with a 58.0 receiving grade (76th). Both rank last on the team.
  • It will be up to Higgins to strike when facing man coverage, as he leads the team’s starting receivers in target rate against man and has earned 0.49 fantasy points per route run to rank 29th among wide receivers. He’ll likely be more of a WR3 this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Cleveland Browns

Week 9 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • Man coverage rank: 26th (17.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 7 0 0 0.0% 28.6% 0
Amari Cooper 41 8 113 90.3% 24.4% 19.3
Donovan Peoples-Jones 44 1 29 93.1% 11.4% 3.9
Elijah Moore 47 7 71 53.5% 23.4% 14.1
Cedric Tillman 7 1 5 80.0% 28.6% 1.5
David Bell 7 1 5 80.0% 14.3% 1.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 40 3 10 10.0% 17.5% 4
Amari Cooper 198 22 365 80.3% 22.2% 64.5
Donovan Peoples-Jones 174 7 68 70.6% 6.9% 13.8
Elijah Moore 192 20 185 62.7% 17.7% 38.5
Cedric Tillman 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0
David Bell 24 3 28 32.1% 25.0% 5.8
  • The Cardinals have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • Arizona’s zone coverage has allowed 7.12 yards per coverage snap, which ranks as the fourth-worst mark in the league.
  • The Cardinals have also earned a 49.9 coverage grade while in zone and a first down or a touchdown on 41.9% of zone coverage snaps — both of which rank as the second-worst marks in the league.
  • Cleveland’s wide receivers haven’t produced much fantasy success against zone coverage this season. Amari Cooper leada the group in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.33) but ranks outside of the top 50 wide receivers. Cooper is worth starting, considering the matchup, while Elijah Moore could be considered a deeper league play purely due to the matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Dallas Cowboys

Week 9 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Man coverage rank: T-13th (24.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: T-19th (75.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 53 5 48 97.9% 13.2% 21.8
Michael Gallup 60 5 58 32.8% 13.3% 10.8
KaVontae Turpin 7 3 42 83.3% 71.4% 13.2
CeeDee Lamb 65 15 247 64.0% 27.7% 45.7
Jalen Tolbert 21 3 30 50.0% 14.3% 6
Jalen Brooks 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 120 11 110 80.9% 16.7% 22
Michael Gallup 134 15 165 70.9% 20.2% 31.5
KaVontae Turpin 25 3 22 22.7% 12.0% 5.2
CeeDee Lamb 168 31 386 61.9% 22.6% 81.6
Jalen Tolbert 67 4 41 97.6% 10.5% 8.1
Jalen Brooks 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
  • The Eagles have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.
  • Philadelphia is one of the 10 best teams in the league in yards allowed per coverage snap while in man (4.98) and is league average in zone (6.23).
  • Philadelphia’s zone defense is more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 38.6% of plays and an explosive play on 15.3% of zone coverage plays. Both are among the 10 worst marks in the NFL.
  • CeeDee Lamb ranks tied for 13th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.49) against zone coverage and is tied for ninth in fantasy points per route run against man (0.70). There are no concerns about starting Lamb this week against the Eagles.
  • Both of Brandin Cooks’ receiving touchdowns have come against man coverage this season, as he ranks tied for 41st in fantasy points per route run on such plays.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Denver Broncos

Week 9 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandon Johnson 28 3 16 31.3% 14.3% 10.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Courtland Sutton 63 10 133 72.9% 17.5% 29.3
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Jerry Jeudy 56 6 67 70.1% 10.7% 18.7
Marvin Mims Jr. 26 3 83 59.0% 15.4% 11.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Phillip Dorsett 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0
Brandon Johnson 95 5 106 78.3% 8.4% 27.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 61 4 26 69.2% 8.2% 12.6
Courtland Sutton 193 23 247 85.4% 17.1% 77.7
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Jerry Jeudy 148 21 269 75.5% 22.3% 47.9
Marvin Mims Jr. 59 8 163 71.8% 17.0% 30.3

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Detroit Lions

Week 9 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 24 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Kalif Raymond 29 2 22 31.8% 10.3% 4.2
Josh Reynolds 57 8 145 69.0% 19.3% 28.5
Antoine Green 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 59 12 117 60.7% 25.4% 23.7
Jameson Williams 7 0 0 0.0% 42.9% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 68 5 34 73.5% 13.2% 8.4
Kalif Raymond 93 16 209 58.4% 20.4% 42.9
Josh Reynolds 179 14 252 73.4% 10.6% 51.2
Antoine Green 41 1 2 50.0% 4.9% 1.2
Dylan Drummond 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 203 45 548 63.0% 29.1% 117.8
Jameson Williams 57 6 71 88.7% 21.1% 19.1

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Green Bay Packers

Week 9 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rank: 29th (15.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 5th (81.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 14 0 0 0.0% 7.1% 0
Christian Watson 17 2 24 75.0% 23.5% 10.4
Jayden Reed 41 3 46 82.6% 26.8% 13.6
Romeo Doubs 48 3 22 63.6% 16.7% 11.2
Dontayvion Wicks 28 2 40 50.0% 25.0% 12
Malik Heath 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 47 5 62 90.3% 21.3% 11.2
Christian Watson 101 9 152 53.9% 19.8% 24.2
Jayden Reed 143 17 268 64.9% 16.8% 55.8
Romeo Doubs 172 24 254 74.4% 23.3% 73.4
Dontayvion Wicks 94 8 100 76.0% 12.8% 18
Malik Heath 16 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0
  • The Rams have played zone coverage at a top-five rate this season.
  • The Rams have earned a 45.3 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the worst mark in the league.
  • Romeo Doubs has been much more effective against zone coverage than man this season, leading the team with 0.43 fantasy points per route run (tied for 26th) and earning a much higher target rate.
  • Jayden Reed has also been efficient with his opportunities against zone, earning 0.39 fantasy points per route run (tied for 34th). Reed and Doubs could continue to be fine deeper league options in a positive matchup while Christian Watson continues to be a non-factor so far.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Houston Texans

Week 9 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Man coverage rank: 17th (22.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 39 4 41 90.2% 18.0% 8.1
Noah Brown 21 2 41 34.1% 19.1% 6.1
Nico Collins 40 8 187 46.5% 25.0% 32.7
Tank Dell 25 3 85 50.6% 12.0% 17.5
John Metchie III 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Xavier Hutchinson 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 142 18 186 70.4% 23.2% 42.6
Noah Brown 65 6 73 46.6% 13.9% 13.3
Nico Collins 162 25 390 59.0% 23.5% 76
Tank Dell 133 19 255 74.1% 21.8% 50.5
John Metchie III 39 6 72 59.7% 18.0% 13.2
Xavier Hutchinson 29 1 9 77.8% 6.9% 1.9
  • The Buccaneers have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.
  • Tampa Bay has been league average in defensive success rate while in man (51.7%), and they are slightly below average in that regard in zone (45.6%).
  • Nico Collins (0.82) and Tank Dell (0.70) rank among the top 10 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage this season.
  • Collins has earned the most yards per route run (4.68) versus man coverage among qualifying wide receivers.
  • Collins has found continued success against zone, ranking tied for 18th with 0.47 fantasy points per route run. Dell ranks tied for 38th with 0.38 fantasy points per route run.
  • Both Texans wide receivers are good options this week in a positive matchup against the Buccaneers.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Indianapolis Colts

Week 9 opponent: Carolina Panthers
  • Man coverage rank: 31st (11.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 3rd (85.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 6 1 12 -16.7% 16.7% 2.2
Michael Pittman Jr. 97 17 207 45.4% 24.7% 49.7
Juwann Winfree 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Amari Rodgers 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Alec Pierce 89 6 119 88.2% 13.5% 17.9
Josh Downs 75 12 121 47.1% 22.7% 30.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 16 4 27 -51.9% 37.5% 6.7
Michael Pittman Jr. 221 33 322 52.2% 22.2% 71.2
Juwann Winfree 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0
Amari Rodgers 19 0 0 0.0% 10.5% 0
Alec Pierce 201 11 124 75.8% 9.0% 23.4
Josh Downs 189 28 352 57.1% 19.1% 69.2
  • The Panthers have played zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.
  • The Panthers have allowed 8.3 yards per coverage target while in zone coverage, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL.
  • Carolina has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 41.8% of zone coverage snaps, ranking third worst in the league.
  • While Michael Pittman has been the Colts’ most effective fantasy asset this season, specifically against man coverage, rookie Josh Downs leads the team when facing zone coverage.
  • Downs has earned 0.37 fantasy points per route run (42nd) and a 72.4 receiving grade (tied for 33rd) versus zone — both of which lead the Colts' wide receivers.
  • Downs should be another strong WR3 with upside play this week in a positive matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 9 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 12 2 19 84.2% 25.0% 3.9
Jamal Agnew 17 0 0 0.0% 5.9% 0
Jacob Harris 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Christian Kirk 53 7 85 76.5% 24.5% 15.5
Calvin Ridley 53 6 118 89.8% 18.9% 17.8
Elijah Cooks 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Tim Jones 14 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 76 6 59 86.4% 18.4% 23.9
Jamal Agnew 88 9 92 66.3% 12.5% 18.2
Jacob Harris 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Christian Kirk 224 36 436 65.6% 19.6% 97.6
Calvin Ridley 232 27 333 79.6% 20.3% 72.3
Elijah Cooks 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Tim Jones 60 4 14 71.4% 10.0% 5.4

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Man coverage rank: 12th (25.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 22nd (73.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Mecole Hardman Jr. 13 2 18 11.1% 30.8% 3.8
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 58 4 84 60.7% 12.1% 12.4
Kadarius Toney 13 2 28 57.1% 15.4% 4.8
Justin Watson 37 4 123 94.3% 16.2% 16.3
Justyn Ross 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0
Skyy Moore 54 4 81 54.3% 16.7% 18.1
Rashee Rice 46 4 31 16.1% 21.7% 13.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 14 1 6 66.7% 21.4% 1.6
Mecole Hardman Jr. 30 2 7 -28.6% 10.0% 2.7
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 186 8 144 77.8% 7.5% 28.4
Kadarius Toney 76 17 81 3.7% 31.6% 31.1
Justin Watson 109 8 138 87.7% 12.8% 21.8
Justyn Ross 30 3 34 85.3% 16.7% 6.4
Skyy Moore 148 10 87 74.7% 11.5% 18.7
Rashee Rice 100 26 330 32.7% 28.0% 71
  • The Dolphins have deployed both man and zone coverage at a league-average rate this season.
  • Miami ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.53) and yards per coverage target (9.2).
  • The Dolphins have done a good job bending but not breaking while in man, as they rank among the 10 best teams in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (36.7%).
  • Miami has been about league average as a zone coverage unit.
  • Rashee Rice is one of the most effective wide receivers against zone coverage this season, earning 0.71 fantasy points per route run against zone (second) while earning a high-end target rate. This will be a positive matchup for him in deeper leagues.
  • Justin Watson can be considered a dart throw, even deeper leagues, as he leads the team in fantasy points per route run (tied for 35th) and receiving grade versus man (21st).
  • Watson is generating 3.32 yards per route run against man, which ranks as the ninth-best mark in the league.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 9 opponent: New York Giants
  • Man coverage rank: 2nd (39.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 31st (59.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 71 13 140 78.6% 38.0% 45
DeAndre Carter 8 1 5 -40.0% 25.0% 1.5
Kristian Wilkerson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Jakobi Meyers 62 8 71 76.1% 21.0% 27.1
Hunter Renfrow 32 1 7 85.7% 6.3% 1.7
Tre Tucker 25 2 52 88.5% 12.0% 7.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 197 34 399 71.7% 25.4% 73.9
DeAndre Carter 24 1 16 -18.8% 8.3% 2.6
Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Jakobi Meyers 182 30 333 81.7% 24.2% 81.3
Hunter Renfrow 109 9 85 60.0% 12.8% 17.5
Tre Tucker 58 2 21 85.7% 6.9% 4.1
  • The Giants have played the second-highest rate of man coverage this season.
  • The Giants have been a league-average defense in coverage metrics while in man this season.
  • Davante Adams ranks 16th in fantasy points per route run against man (0.63), while Jakobi Meyers ranks tied for 35th (0.44). Both have strong target rates, regardless of coverage faced. Fantasy managers will just have to hope that the most recent game sample against the Lions does not become the norm.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rank: 8th (29.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 25th (69.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 92 19 190 52.6% 26.1% 56
Mike Williams 39 7 130 60.8% 28.2% 26
Keelan Doss 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Joshua Palmer 83 12 184 75.5% 18.1% 30.4
Derius Davis 6 3 7 -185.7% 50.0% 3.7
Simi Fehoko 4 1 9 22.2% 25.0% 7.9
Quentin Johnston 44 5 45 68.9% 15.9% 9.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 187 35 453 71.3% 25.1% 86.3
Mike Williams 68 12 119 54.6% 20.6% 23.9
Keelan Doss 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Joshua Palmer 154 11 193 70.5% 14.9% 36.3
Derius Davis 21 4 31 -64.5% 23.8% 7.1
Simi Fehoko 4 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0
Quentin Johnston 89 7 69 56.5% 14.6% 13.9
  • The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • They have been an above-average team in limiting receiving yards, allowing 11.3 yards per reception (12th best) and 5.30 yards per coverage snap (11th best) while in man coverage.
  • Both Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston rank outside of the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage, making this a more difficult matchup for whoever plays the secondary wide receiver role for the Chargers this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Los Angeles Rams

Week 9 opponent: Green Bay Packers
  • Man coverage rank: 27th (17.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 6th (81.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Cooper Kupp 41 5 47 63.8% 36.6% 9.7
Ben Skowronek 6 1 10 20.0% 16.7% 2
Austin Trammell 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Tutu Atwell 74 6 93 80.6% 18.9% 15.3
Puka Nacua 73 9 162 36.4% 23.3% 31.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Cooper Kupp 93 16 269 65.1% 23.7% 48.9
Ben Skowronek 35 2 23 52.2% 14.3% 10.3
Austin Trammell 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Tutu Atwell 211 22 268 78.4% 15.2% 66.8
Puka Nacua 223 52 633 67.8% 30.0% 121.3
  • The Packers have played zone coverage at the sixth-highest rate this season.
  • They are among the 10 best teams at limiting receiving yards, allowing just an 11.2% explosive play rate (eighth best), 7.0 yards per coverage target (eighth best) and 9.4 yards per reception (sixth best).
  • Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both rank among the top 10 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run and receiving grade versus zone coverage this season.
  • While not an easy matchup, it’s still much better than last week when we cautioned to temper expectations. Going against a zone-heavy defense plays much more to the duo’s strengths this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Miami Dolphins

Week 9 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Man coverage rank: 5th (32.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 28th (65.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 59 10 151 61.6% 25.4% 31.1
Robbie Chosen 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Chase Claypool 21 0 0 0.0% 9.5% 0
River Cracraft 8 2 14 78.6% 25.0% 9.4
Braxton Berrios 35 6 60 68.3% 22.9% 12
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 4 1 1 100.0% 50.0% 7.1
Erik Ezukanma 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0
Jaylen Waddle 54 7 127 55.1% 24.1% 25.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 179 51 863 62.0% 38.6% 179.3
Robbie Chosen 32 1 68 61.8% 6.3% 13.8
Chase Claypool 76 5 66 81.8% 15.8% 17.6
River Cracraft 27 4 73 58.9% 22.2% 11.3
Braxton Berrios 128 14 134 64.2% 14.1% 33.4
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 65 7 116 75.9% 12.3% 18.6
Erik Ezukanma 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Jaylen Waddle 148 30 353 57.5% 27.0% 77.3
  • The Chiefs have played man coverage at a top-five rate this season.
  • Kansas City has allowed an 8.6% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks as the second-best mark in the league.
  • Kansas City is also allowing just 4.60 yards per coverage snap while in man — the fourth-best mark in the league.
  • While nobody is benching Tyreek Hill, it is worth noting that while he leads the league in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (1.00), he has been about half as effective against man, with 0.53 fantasy points per route run. That does still rank among the top 25 wide receivers. Playing against his former team will surely provide him with extra motivation, as well.
  • Jaylen Waddle has also not been as effective against man coverage compared to zone. He ranks inside the top 10 in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.52) but 30th against man (0.48). He should still see enough volume to be a worthy starting option.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Minnesota Vikings

Week 9 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
  • Man coverage rank: 21st (21.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 63 9 116 61.2% 19.1% 20.6
Trishton Jackson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Brandon Powell 34 4 52 59.6% 20.6% 9.2
Justin Jefferson 31 8 136 64.0% 38.7% 27.6
Jordan Addison 61 7 127 55.9% 19.7% 37.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 249 21 244 64.3% 13.7% 57.4
Trishton Jackson 14 1 7 71.4% 7.1% 1.7
Brandon Powell 66 9 90 78.9% 16.7% 18
N'Keal Harry 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Justin Jefferson 168 28 435 68.5% 23.8% 83.5
Jordan Addison 207 29 355 72.1% 18.4% 88.5
  • The Falcons have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.
  • Atlanta is an average defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.10) and yards allowed per reception (10.6) in zone this season.
  • Atlanta has been more effective in man coverage, allowing just 10.2 yards per reception (tied for sixth best) and 5.25 yards per coverage snap (ninth best).
  • Jordan Addison is on the rise in Justin Jefferson‘s absence, and considering the question mark at quarterback now, he is the lone Minnesota wide receiver worth trusting this week.
  • Addison has earned 0.43 fantasy points per route run against zone (26th) and 0.62 fantasy points per route run against man (17th) this season.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

New England Patriots

Week 9 opponent: Washington Commanders
  • Man coverage rank: 10th (25.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 23rd (73.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 58 6 52 78.8% 15.5% 11.2
Ty Montgomery 5 1 -2 350.0% 40.0% 0.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster 39 6 37 54.1% 28.2% 9.7
Kendrick Bourne 64 6 78 47.4% 21.9% 31.8
Jalen Reagor 7 1 11 81.8% 28.6% 2.1
Tyquan Thornton 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Demario Douglas 27 4 31 41.9% 33.3% 7.1
Kayshon Boutte 11 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 141 9 106 64.2% 11.4% 19.6
Ty Montgomery 16 3 25 48.0% 37.5% 5.5
JuJu Smith-Schuster 69 9 52 69.2% 20.3% 20.2
Kendrick Bourne 171 31 328 49.1% 24.0% 69.8
Jalen Reagor 35 0 0 0.0% 2.9% 0
Tyquan Thornton 19 2 8 37.5% 15.8% 2.8
Demario Douglas 88 15 191 52.4% 21.6% 34.1
Kayshon Boutte 32 0 0 0.0% 9.4% 0
  • The Commanders have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • Washington has managed a 57.1% defensive success rate (seventh best) and a 52.9% completion rate (second best) while in man coverage this season.
  • Kendrick Bourne remains the lone New England wide receiver worth trusting in lineups, as he has earned 0.50 fantasy points per route run to rank inside the top 30 at his position. No other New England wide receiver has cracked the top 60 in that regard.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

New Orleans Saints

Week 9 opponent: Chicago Bears
  • Man coverage rank: 20th (21.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 11th (77.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 61 11 109 82.6% 34.4% 27.9
Keith Kirkwood 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0
Lynn Bowden 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Rashid Shaheed 56 5 120 86.7% 14.3% 23
Chris Olave 64 9 163 60.1% 28.1% 25.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 235 27 330 74.8% 16.6% 60
Kirk Merritt 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Keith Kirkwood 33 1 1 100.0% 9.1% 1.1
Lynn Bowden 23 0 0 0.0% 4.4% 0
Rashid Shaheed 190 18 359 76.3% 14.2% 65.9
A.T. Perry 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Chris Olave 239 35 354 65.3% 24.3% 76.4
  • The Bears have played an above-average rate of zone coverage this season.
  • Chicago’s zone defense has allowed 7.00 yards per coverage snap (sixth worst) and has just a 40.9% overall defensive success rate, which ranks as the third-worst mark in the league.
  • Rashid Shaheed leads the team in fantasy points per route run versus zone coverage (0.35), with Chris Olave not far behind (0.32). However, both rank outside of the top 40 at their position in that regard.
  • This is a strong matchup for the Saints' wide receivers this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

New York Giants

Week 9 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Man coverage rank: 23rd (20.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 9 1 4 100.0% 22.2% 1.4
Darius Slayton 65 6 111 83.8% 16.9% 17.1
Parris Campbell 24 2 8 100.0% 12.5% 2.8
Isaiah Hodgins 39 1 24 37.5% 10.3% 3.4
Wan'Dale Robinson 30 5 40 42.5% 23.3% 9
Jalin Hyatt 35 0 0 0.0% 8.6% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 28 3 22 63.6% 14.3% 5.2
Darius Slayton 203 13 146 58.9% 9.9% 27.6
Parris Campbell 87 14 77 44.2% 23.0% 21.7
Isaiah Hodgins 106 11 96 66.7% 13.2% 26.6
Wan'Dale Robinson 108 18 123 45.5% 19.4% 30.3
Jalin Hyatt 133 9 195 88.7% 8.3% 28.5
  • The Raiders have played zone coverage at an above-average rate this season.
  • They are allowing just 8.3 yards per reception in zone — the best mark in the league — while also allowing just 5.49 yards per coverage snap in zone, which ranks fourth.
  • None of the Giants' wide receivers can be trusted this week, as they all rank below average in fantasy points per route run and receiving grade versus zone coverage.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

New York Jets

Week 9 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Man coverage rank: 24th (19.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 9th (78.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 48 1 12 8.3% 10.4% 2.2
Irvin Charles 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Allen Lazard 76 7 84 88.1% 14.5% 15.4
Malik Taylor 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Garrett Wilson 87 16 161 82.0% 31.0% 32.1
Xavier Gipson 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 79 2 8 87.5% 8.9% 2.8
Irvin Charles 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Allen Lazard 150 10 171 80.1% 12.0% 33.1
Malik Taylor 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Garrett Wilson 161 23 308 65.6% 23.6% 65.8
Xavier Gipson 18 1 4 0.0% 11.1% 1.4
  • The Chargers have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • They have given up an explosive play on 17.4% of coverage snaps while in zone, the third-worst mark in the NFL.
  • The Chargers have also allowed 8.6 yards per coverage target, 7.49 yards per coverage snap and 12.3 yards per reception while in zone — all among the five worst marks in the league.
  • Despite not seeing as high of a target rate against zone, Garrett Wilson has delivered more fantasy points per route run (0.41) against zone with a better receiving grade (79.1) and yards per route run (2.44) figure.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Man coverage rank: 4th (34.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 29th (64.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Britain Covey 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Olamide Zaccheaus 44 0 0 0.0% 4.6% 0
A.J. Brown 79 23 343 67.3% 39.2% 75.3
DeVonta Smith 86 10 115 73.9% 15.1% 27.5
Quez Watkins 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 18 2 11 100.0% 16.7% 9.1
Britain Covey 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Olamide Zaccheaus 138 5 79 75.9% 5.8% 18.9
A.J. Brown 221 37 596 69.5% 22.2% 108.6
DeVonta Smith 234 29 367 75.7% 18.4% 77.7
Quez Watkins 45 4 21 -23.8% 11.1% 6.1
  • The Cowboys have played man coverage at the fourth-highest rate in the league this season.
  • Dallas has allowed just 4.32 yards per coverage snap and 5.6 yards per coverage target while in man which are both the second-best marks in the league.
  • Dallas has also been a top-five team at limiting first downs and touchdowns per man coverage snap (31.9%).
  • A.J. Brown has delivered more fantasy points per route run versus man (0.95) than any wide receiver in the league and should see plenty of man this week. However, this is also his toughest matchup yet.
  • This is likely to be a tougher matchup for DeVonta Smith, who is coming off a top-10 PPR wide receiver finish. He has managed just 0.32 fantasy points per route run (58th) with a 63.5 receiving grade (56th) against man coverage.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 9 opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Man coverage rank: 11th (25.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 21st (73.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 36 2 13 76.9% 13.9% 3.3
Diontae Johnson 6 3 77 26.0% 66.7% 10.7
Miles Boykin 1 1 5 100.0% 100.0% 1.5
Calvin Austin III 30 2 82 58.5% 20.0% 16.2
George Pickens 39 4 108 43.5% 30.8% 26.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 172 16 131 75.6% 12.8% 29.1
Diontae Johnson 88 13 135 88.9% 25.0% 26.5
Miles Boykin 14 0 0 0.0% 7.1% 0
Calvin Austin III 126 12 80 57.5% 14.3% 20
Gunner Olszewski 3 1 0 #DIV/0! 33.3% 1
George Pickens 211 24 414 68.6% 19.0% 71.4
  • The Titans have played an above-average rate of man coverage this season.
  • Tennessee has allowed 10.2 yards per coverage target and a 20.3% explosive play rate against man — both among the three worst marks in the league.
  • George Pickens ranks 12th among qualifying wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.69) and 16th in receiving grade (79.3) against man coverage this season.
  • Pickens could be a great play on Thursday night with a strong target rate and efficiency in a positive matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

San Francisco 49ers

Week 9 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Ray-Ray McCloud III 35 0 0 0.0% 2.9% 0
Jauan Jennings 46 4 73 69.9% 15.2% 11.3
Deebo Samuel 48 2 46 67.4% 16.7% 12.6
Brandon Aiyuk 56 12 199 65.3% 32.1% 43.9
Ronnie Bell 8 1 9 100.0% 25.0% 7.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Willie Snead IV 3 1 9 66.7% 33.3% 1.9
Chris Conley 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 60 8 90 33.3% 15.0% 17
Jauan Jennings 92 8 108 75.9% 13.0% 18.8
Deebo Samuel 92 18 256 44.9% 23.9% 43.6
Brandon Aiyuk 134 23 421 82.4% 24.6% 65.1
Ronnie Bell 24 2 22 50.0% 8.3% 4.2

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Seattle Seahawks

Week 9 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
  • Man coverage rank: 9th (28.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 24th (69.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 44 7 65 83.1% 22.7% 19.5
D.K. Metcalf 40 6 86 91.9% 37.5% 20.6
Cody Thompson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Jake Bobo 16 2 20 20.0% 12.5% 10
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 39 3 19 -52.6% 15.4% 10.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 179 28 305 76.7% 21.2% 70.5
D.K. Metcalf 153 21 318 73.0% 19.0% 58.8
Cody Thompson 5 1 10 70.0% 20.0% 2
Jake Bobo 66 8 115 78.3% 15.2% 25.5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 139 20 190 42.6% 20.1% 45
  • The Ravens have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • Baltimore has earned a 73.8 team coverage grade while in man — the second-best mark in the league.
  • Baltimore has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 31.1% of man coverage snaps and an explosive play on just 10.9% of man coverage snaps — both top-five marks.
  • D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could be in for a difficult matchup. Metcalf ranks 25th in fantasy points per route run against man (0.52) and Lockett ranks 35th (0.44).

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 9 opponent: Houston Texans
  • Man coverage rank: 25th (19.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 8th (80.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 25 4 45 82.2% 28.0% 20.5
Chris Godwin 31 7 91 57.1% 29.0% 22.1
Deven Thompkins 14 1 8 37.5% 14.3% 1.8
Trey Palmer 25 5 42 90.5% 28.0% 15.2
Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 188 29 462 72.7% 23.9% 93.2
Chris Godwin 206 31 361 60.7% 22.3% 67.1
Deven Thompkins 75 12 66 22.7% 21.3% 24.6
Trey Palmer 161 7 74 85.1% 9.3% 20.4
Rakim Jarrett 33 2 16 87.5% 12.1% 3.6
  • The Texans have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • The Texans have earned an 85.8 team coverage grade, the sixth-best mark in the league.
  • Houston has also allowed a touchdown on only 31.6% of zone coverage plays, ranking eighth.
  • Mike Evans has been productive regardless of the type of coverage, ranking tied for 11th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.50) and tied for third in that regard against man (0.82). Evans should continue to be a strong play this week.
  • Chris Godwin hasn’t been as successful against zone coverage this season, ranking 51st in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.33). He ranks eighth in that regard against man (0.71).
  • Interestingly, Godwin still owns a strong 80.3 receiving grade versus zone (tied for 18th), so he isn’t completely ineffective, but temper expectations for him this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Tennessee Titans

Week 9 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Man coverage rank: 6th (31.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 26th (67.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 47 10 148 82.4% 31.9% 24.8
Chris Moore 22 2 41 85.4% 13.6% 6.1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 44 5 67 44.8% 18.2% 17.7
Colton Dowell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
Kyle Philips 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0
Treylon Burks 26 4 24 41.7% 23.1% 6.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 146 21 356 78.4% 23.3% 74.6
Chris Moore 70 3 99 83.8% 8.6% 12.9
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 121 12 134 71.6% 13.2% 37.4
Colton Dowell 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0
Kyle Philips 40 4 30 36.7% 12.5% 7
Treylon Burks 69 2 75 80.0% 13.0% 9.5
  • The Steelers have run man coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the league.
  • Pittsburgh has earned just a 49.3 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 29th.
  • Pittsburgh has allowed an 18.8% explosive play rate while in man coverage this season, which ranks as the sixth-worst mark in the league.
  • DeAndre Hopkins has delivered 0.53 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, ranking 23rd among wide receivers.
  • Hopkins has also earned an 82.2 receiving grade versus man coverage — tied for 12th this season — while posting 3.02 yards per route run versus man to rank 10th.
  • Hopkins is likely the Titans' lone receiving option worth trusting this week due to the new quarterback situation still being a small sample.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Washington Commanders

Week 9 opponent: New England Patriots
  • Man coverage rank: 7th (30.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 27th (66.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 4 2 15 26.7% 50.0% 3.5
Curtis Samuel 72 11 106 60.4% 19.4% 27.6
Byron Pringle 12 2 31 103.2% 33.3% 5.1
Terry McLaurin 88 9 157 78.3% 22.7% 24.7
Dyami Brown 35 3 59 45.8% 11.4% 8.9
Jahan Dotson 96 9 99 54.5% 10.4% 18.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 24 7 101 66.3% 29.2% 23.1
Curtis Samuel 152 24 226 60.2% 19.1% 52.6
Byron Pringle 25 2 14 92.9% 12.0% 3.4
Terry McLaurin 227 33 338 73.4% 18.9% 78.8
Dyami Brown 66 3 28 67.9% 10.6% 5.8
Jahan Dotson 222 21 192 85.4% 15.8% 52.2
Mitchell Tinsley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0
  • The Patriots have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • New England has been average to below average while in man coverage, including allowing a first down or a touchdown on 41.3% of such snaps (17th).
  • Washington’s wide receivers draw another neutral matchup this week but haven’t been overly effective against man coverage. Only Curtis Samuel cracks the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.38).
  • Terry McLaurin (0.28) and Jahan Dotson (0.20) will hope to be more effective this week to bring those numbers up. Both are coming off decent fantasy performances last week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 9 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.