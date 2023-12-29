Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 17

2W9CP9M Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches his second touchdown of the first half as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

By Jonathon Macri
Dec 29, 2023

Mike Evans faces off against a familiar division rival: Evans has been among the NFL's best wide receivers against man coverage this season and will need to deploy that skill set against the Saints.

The Rams' wide receivers are improving versus man coverage: Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp began the year with less success against man, but as the season has gone on, their overall success has translated across both coverage types.

Tee Higgins has earned his way back into fantasy lineups: Higgins should be a key option for the Bengals against the Chiefs in Week 17 due to his man coverage-beating ability.

Estimated Reading Time: 22 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

WR:CB Matchup Chart

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 17 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Man coverage rank: 14th (24.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 19th (74.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 12 1 9 88.9% 8.3% 1.9
Greg Dortch 37 4 94 30.9% 16.2% 25.4
Andre Baccellia 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 95 13 188 66.5% 28.4% 49.8
Rondale Moore 87 5 44 68.2% 12.6% 9.4
Michael Wilson 68 1 4 100.0% 11.8% 1.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 69 3 10 -30.0% 17.4% 4.0
Greg Dortch 153 11 90 51.1% 14.4% 20.0
Andre Baccellia 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 365 38 386 73.1% 18.4% 82.6
Rondale Moore 344 28 251 34.7% 11.9% 59.1
Michael Wilson 286 27 431 76.1% 13.6% 82.1
  • Philadelphia has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 36.5% of man coverage snaps — the fifth-best mark in the league.
  • Marquise Brown is listed as questionable this week after missing Week 16’s game, and he is by far Arizona’s most effective wide receiver versus man coverage, earning 0.52 fantasy points per route run (tied for 21st).

Atlanta Falcons

Week 17 opponent: Chicago Bears
  • Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Mack Hollins 26 2 16 81.3% 11.5% 3.6
KhaDarel Hodge 34 5 104 49.0% 20.6% 15.4
Van Jefferson 66 1 8 75.0% 7.6% 1.8
Scott Miller 21 1 4 -100.0% 9.5% 1.4
Chris Blair 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Drake London 77 14 181 71.8% 32.5% 44.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 9 0 0 0.0% 22.2% 0.0
Mack Hollins 121 16 235 76.2% 20.7% 39.5
KhaDarel Hodge 131 9 128 75.0% 9.9% 21.8
Van Jefferson 270 14 169 92.3% 10.7% 30.9
Scott Miller 92 8 91 70.3% 13.0% 29.1
Chris Blair 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Drake London 342 47 627 80.5% 18.7% 109.7
  • Chicago has recorded just a 47.1% defensive success rate in zone, which is a below-average mark, and a 50.0% rate in man, which ranks seventh worst.
  • Drake London has found success against man coverage, earning 0.57 fantasy points per route run (tied for 15th) but just 0.32 (tied for 55th) against zone.

Baltimore Ravens

Week 17 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Man coverage rank: 20th (21.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 75 8 170 65.3% 26.7% 31.0
Nelson Agholor 83 12 182 51.6% 20.5% 54.2
Laquon Treadwell 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 24 1 -2 100.0% 12.5% 0.8
Tylan Wallace 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 89 8 93 78.5% 14.6% 17.3
Zay Flowers 141 20 188 28.2% 23.4% 38.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 206 26 362 72.7% 19.9% 74.2
Nelson Agholor 209 16 142 72.5% 10.1% 30.2
Laquon Treadwell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 40 3 20 10.0% 15.0% 5.0
Tylan Wallace 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 208 20 220 86.4% 17.3% 48.0
Zay Flowers 367 54 564 61.5% 18.5% 134.4
  • Miami's defense has given up the fifth-most yards per coverage snap (6.84) and the 10th-highest explosive play rate allowed (16.1%) from man coverage.
  • Zay Flowers has struggled against man coverage, earning just 0.28 fantasy points per route run (tied for 65th), though he leads the team in that regard versus zone (0.37).

Buffalo Bills

Week 17 opponent: New England Patriots
  • Man coverage rank: 6th (32.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 168 26 312 67.9% 25.6% 81.2
Andy Isabella 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trent Sherfield 41 3 23 0.0% 12.2% 5.3
Gabe Davis 164 12 181 78.5% 14.6% 36.1
Khalil Shakir 94 9 96 55.2% 12.8% 24.6
Deonte Harty 25 1 25 84.0% 12.0% 3.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 354 70 758 64.9% 28.5% 169.8
Trent Sherfield 99 5 39 38.5% 11.1% 8.9
Gabe Davis 349 31 544 74.4% 14.0% 121.4
Khalil Shakir 173 20 371 53.1% 13.3% 63.1
Deonte Harty 75 13 113 37.2% 22.7% 30.3
  • New England’s man defense is a top-five unit in first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.0%) and is above average in explosive play rate allowed (13.0%) and yards allowed per coverage snap (5.61).
  • Gabe Davis has been ineffective against man coverage this season, ranking tied for 79th in fantasy points per route run (0.22), tied for 77th in receiving grade (61.3) and tied for 76th in yards per route run (1.08) versus man.

Carolina Panthers

Week 17 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Man coverage rank: 29th (15.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 4th (83.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 169 33 365 59.5% 26.0% 87.5
DJ Chark Jr. 132 13 180 87.2% 15.9% 49.0
Laviska Shenault Jr. 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 11 1 18 44.4% 9.1% 2.8
Terrace Marshall Jr. 36 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Jonathan Mingo 145 8 109 62.4% 13.8% 18.9
Mike Strachan 8 1 45 84.4% 12.5% 5.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 410 62 599 69.9% 20.2% 127.9
DJ Chark Jr. 296 19 281 81.9% 10.5% 59.1
Laviska Shenault Jr. 36 9 53 -47.2% 25.0% 14.3
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 31 3 15 -60.0% 12.9% 4.5
Terrace Marshall Jr. 162 18 134 64.2% 16.1% 31.4
Jonathan Mingo 354 33 309 61.2% 17.0% 63.9
Mike Strachan 23 0 0 0.0% 8.7% 0.0
  • Jacksonville has been about average at limiting yards per reception (10.3), yards per coverage snap (6.01) and explosive play rate (12.7%) while in zone coverage.
  • Adam Thielen hasn’t been as effective against zone coverage compared to man. He has earned just 0.31 fantasy points per route run against zone (tied for 60th) and 0.52 against man (tied for 21st).

Chicago Bears

Week 17 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
  • Man coverage rank: 21st (20.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 9 1 11 27.3% 22.2% 2.1
Collin Johnson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Equanimeous St. Brown 23 1 21 95.2% 4.4% 3.1
Darnell Mooney 114 8 93 30.1% 15.8% 17.3
DJ Moore 124 21 438 60.3% 26.6% 82.8
Tyler Scott 54 3 17 58.8% 11.1% 4.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 31 0 0 0.0% 3.2% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 29 3 9 33.3% 17.2% 3.9
Collin Johnson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Equanimeous St. Brown 60 3 23 95.7% 6.7% 5.3
Darnell Mooney 352 23 321 62.6% 10.5% 61.1
DJ Moore 407 62 703 58.7% 19.9% 156.3
Tyler Scott 169 11 124 58.9% 10.7% 23.4
  • Atlanta ranks around the league average to slightly below average in limiting yards per reception, yards per coverage snap and yards per target from both coverages this season.
  • DJ Moore is the lone Bears wide receiver worth considering this week, as he ranks tied for 31st in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.38) and tied for eighth in that regard versus man (0.67). The rest of Chicago's wide receivers fail to crack the top 90.

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Man coverage rank: 5th (32.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 27th (65.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 115 13 129 55.8% 18.3% 31.9
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 1 2 -100.0% 100.0% 1.2
Trenton Irwin 58 4 59 50.8% 12.1% 9.9
Stanley Morgan 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tee Higgins 82 10 108 64.8% 25.6% 32.8
Ja'Marr Chase 123 22 276 46.0% 22.8% 79.6
Andrei Iosivas 18 3 28 17.9% 22.2% 5.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 410 51 505 54.7% 16.1% 107.5
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trenton Irwin 172 18 219 64.8% 12.8% 45.9
Stanley Morgan 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 15 4 15 -33.3% 40.0% 5.5
Tee Higgins 292 31 529 63.5% 17.5% 101.9
Shedrick Jackson 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Ja'Marr Chase 418 71 880 56.6% 23.9% 171.0
Andrei Iosivas 95 7 52 100.0% 14.7% 24.2
  • Kansas City has allowed a 10.5% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks fifth.
  • Tee Higgins has seen a much higher target rate versus man coverage (26%) than zone coverage (18%), though he has delivered similar fantasy points per route run figures against man (0.40) and zone (0.35).

Cleveland Browns

Week 17 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rank: 8th (29.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 25th (68.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 8 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0.0
Amari Cooper 100 18 202 86.6% 26.0% 50.2
Elijah Moore 101 11 117 63.2% 19.8% 22.7
Cedric Tillman 63 5 44 75.0% 19.1% 9.4
David Bell 12 2 46 17.4% 16.7% 12.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 60 4 67 68.7% 18.3% 10.7
Amari Cooper 437 54 1048 76.1% 22.0% 176.8
James Proche II 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Elijah Moore 435 43 462 71.0% 16.6% 95.2
Cedric Tillman 241 12 129 64.3% 8.7% 24.9
David Bell 68 6 46 41.3% 19.1% 10.6
  • The Jets are a top-10 man coverage unit at limiting yards per coverage target (6.4) and a top-five in defensive success rate (60.4%).
  • Amari Cooper — the only Browns wide receiver who has had success against man coverage this season — has earned 0.50 fantasy points per route run (tied for 27th) but is inactive. The rest of the team’s wide receivers rank outside the top 75.

Dallas Cowboys

Week 17 opponent: Detroit Lions
  • Man coverage rank: 10th (27.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 22nd (72.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 122 13 216 74.1% 13.9% 52.6
Michael Gallup 111 11 144 68.1% 13.5% 31.4
KaVontae Turpin 16 4 42 71.4% 37.5% 14.2
CeeDee Lamb 140 35 587 62.0% 35.0% 123.7
Jalen Tolbert 63 9 74 74.3% 20.6% 16.4
Jalen Brooks 12 2 31 87.1% 16.7% 5.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 333 30 342 79.8% 14.4% 82.2
Michael Gallup 254 23 274 78.8% 15.4% 56.4
KaVontae Turpin 62 8 85 68.2% 19.4% 28.5
CeeDee Lamb 412 74 837 65.8% 24.3% 181.7
Jalen Tolbert 180 10 177 93.2% 10.0% 33.7
Jalen Brooks 17 3 32 21.9% 17.7% 6.2
  • The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate while in man (15.8%) and are allowing explosive plays at the fourth-worst rate while in zone (16.2%).
  • CeeDee Lamb ranks among the league’s best in fantasy points per route run versus man (0.88) and zone (0.44) this season.

Denver Broncos

Week 17 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 10th (79.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandon Johnson 43 5 50 36.0% 16.3% 22.0
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 44 3 26 38.5% 9.1% 5.6
Courtland Sutton 101 16 229 69.4% 21.8% 44.9
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 105 10 104 45.2% 13.3% 26.4
Marvin Mims Jr. 59 3 83 59.0% 11.9% 11.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Phillip Dorsett 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
David Sills V 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Brandon Johnson 117 6 119 79.8% 9.4% 29.9
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 130 8 67 40.3% 8.5% 26.7
Courtland Sutton 345 42 546 82.6% 17.7% 150.6
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 300 38 521 65.3% 19.3% 90.1
Marvin Mims Jr. 164 18 278 61.5% 14.6% 51.8
  • The Chargers have allowed 7.24 yards per coverage snap and 12.0 yards per reception while in zone — both of which are bottom-two marks in the league.
  • Courtland Sutton will be catching passes from a different quarterback this week (Jarrett Stidham), but it is worth noting that Sutton is tied with CeeDee Lamb in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (0.44, 16th) this season and could still find success this week.

Detroit Lions

Week 17 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Man coverage rank: 4th (35.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 24 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kalif Raymond 48 5 71 62.0% 12.5% 12.1
Josh Reynolds 99 11 180 70.0% 17.2% 35.0
Donovan Peoples-Jones 48 2 34 91.2% 12.5% 5.4
Antoine Green 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 118 22 198 58.6% 28.0% 41.8
Jameson Williams 45 5 82 45.1% 22.2% 13.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 68 5 34 73.5% 13.2% 8.4
Kalif Raymond 164 27 357 53.2% 20.7% 68.7
Josh Reynolds 316 23 371 78.7% 11.1% 84.1
Donovan Peoples-Jones 197 9 96 70.8% 8.1% 18.6
Antoine Green 41 1 2 50.0% 4.9% 1.2
Dylan Drummond 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 397 84 1083 55.9% 27.2% 240.3
Jameson Williams 179 17 203 80.8% 16.2% 49.3
  • Dallas has allowed 4.88 yards per coverage snap and 6.2 yards per coverage target in man. Both are top-six figures.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds are tied in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.35, 50th), with Reynolds having slightly higher yards per route run figure (1.80) than St. Brown (1.66).

Green Bay Packers

Week 17 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • Man coverage rank: 26th (17.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 20 1 6 66.7% 15.0% 1.6
Bo Melton 6 1 11 100.0% 50.0% 2.1
Christian Watson 64 11 115 82.6% 28.1% 40.5
Jayden Reed 89 10 142 81.7% 25.8% 42.2
Romeo Doubs 121 8 91 78.0% 12.4% 29.1
Dontayvion Wicks 54 5 67 65.7% 24.1% 17.7
Malik Heath 29 5 40 95.0% 20.7% 15.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 58 6 78 76.9% 24.1% 13.8
Bo Melton 22 4 40 70.0% 22.7% 8.0
Christian Watson 205 17 307 72.0% 17.1% 59.7
Jayden Reed 255 44 450 50.7% 21.6% 107.0
Romeo Doubs 351 48 555 79.6% 20.2% 139.5
Dontayvion Wicks 203 28 452 62.6% 18.2% 79.2
Malik Heath 60 6 63 65.1% 20.0% 12.3
  • Minnesota has allowed 9.3 yards per reception in zone coverage, tied for the second-best mark in the league.
  • Jayden Reed, who is currently questionable for this week, is the team leader in fantasy points per route run (0.42) and target rate (22%) versus zone.

Houston Texans

Week 17 opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Man coverage rank: 16th (22.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 91 6 58 89.7% 13.2% 11.8
Noah Brown 79 7 163 57.7% 20.3% 23.3
Nico Collins 65 16 283 51.9% 32.3% 62.3
Tank Dell 49 5 107 49.5% 18.4% 27.7
John Metchie III 25 2 20 50.0% 36.0% 4.0
Xavier Hutchinson 34 1 8 62.5% 5.9% 1.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 295 30 310 69.0% 18.6% 67.0
Noah Brown 207 25 396 61.9% 17.4% 76.6
Steven Sims 6 3 25 -20.0% 50.0% 5.5
Nico Collins 300 48 739 59.1% 23.7% 145.9
Tank Dell 266 42 602 84.9% 24.4% 132.2
John Metchie III 102 12 125 52.8% 15.7% 24.5
Xavier Hutchinson 100 4 68 88.2% 10.0% 10.8
  • Tennessee has allowed 9.2 yards per coverage target and a 19.4% explosive play rate in man — among the three worst figures in the league.
  • Noah Brown hasn’t been great against man coverage, with 0.29 fantasy points per route run (tied for 62nd), but a decent 20% target rate against a poor unit should help his case.

Indianapolis Colts

Week 17 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Man coverage rank: 25th (18.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 9th (80.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 17 3 44 59.1% 23.5% 7.4
Michael Pittman Jr. 162 35 373 50.1% 31.5% 90.3
Juwann Winfree 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
D.J. Montgomery 15 1 14 14.3% 13.3% 8.4
Amari Rodgers 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ethan Fernea 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Alec Pierce 167 11 178 89.3% 13.8% 28.8
Josh Downs 127 16 182 47.8% 20.5% 40.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 38 8 38 -47.4% 26.3% 11.8
Michael Pittman Jr. 353 64 689 58.3% 24.4% 138.9
Juwann Winfree 7 0 0 0.0% 14.3% 0.0
D.J. Montgomery 45 2 42 59.5% 11.1% 6.2
Amari Rodgers 19 0 0 0.0% 10.5% 0.0
Ethan Fernea 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Alec Pierce 387 20 278 82.7% 9.3% 53.8
Josh Downs 327 47 488 53.5% 19.3% 101.8
  • From zone, the Raiders are allowing just 9.3 yards per reception — tied for the second-best mark in the league — while also surrendering 5.65 yards per coverage snap, which ranks eighth.
  • Assuming Michael Pittman returns this week, he should go back to leading the Colts' receiving unit as he has all year, having earned 0.39 fantasy points per route run versus zone (tied for 28th) with a team-leading 24% target rate (minimum of 50 routes).

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 opponent: Carolina Panthers
  • Man coverage rank: 30th (12.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 3rd (84.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 56 6 42 76.2% 25.0% 10.2
Jamal Agnew 23 0 0 0.0% 8.7% 0.0
Jacob Harris 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 71 12 242 68.6% 31.0% 36.2
Calvin Ridley 117 15 229 76.9% 26.5% 49.9
Elijah Cooks 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 33 0 0 0.0% 3.0% 0.0
Parker Washington 31 3 26 88.5% 12.9% 11.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 208 22 232 82.3% 18.8% 57.2
Jamal Agnew 120 12 172 61.0% 13.3% 35.2
Jacob Harris 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 309 45 546 67.8% 18.8% 117.6
Calvin Ridley 464 51 642 81.9% 18.3% 145.2
Elijah Cooks 33 3 38 76.3% 12.1% 6.8
Tim Jones 130 9 63 73.0% 9.2% 15.3
Parker Washington 97 11 93 63.4% 13.4% 26.3
  • Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 38.3% of zone coverage snaps, the fifth-worst mark among defenses.
  • Calvin Ridley doesn’t necessarily stand out when it comes to fantasy production versus zone, earning just an 18% target rate and 0.31 fantasy points per route run (tied for 60th). Both are not even the best marks on the Jaguars. It is at least a favorable matchup against a poor Carolina coverage unit.

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Man coverage rank: 9th (28.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 24th (70.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 12 1 17 35.3% 16.7% 2.7
Mecole Hardman Jr. 16 3 28 -3.6% 31.3% 5.8
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 94 6 112 67.0% 10.6% 17.2
Kadarius Toney 35 4 53 52.8% 11.4% 9.3
Justin Watson 77 11 216 93.1% 19.5% 38.6
Justyn Ross 13 0 0 0.0% 7.7% 0.0
Skyy Moore 71 5 91 48.4% 15.5% 20.1
Rashee Rice 103 15 166 30.1% 27.2% 55.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 49 6 76 40.8% 18.4% 13.6
Mecole Hardman Jr. 45 6 19 -68.4% 15.6% 7.9
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 327 14 200 76.5% 8.3% 40.0
Kadarius Toney 117 23 116 4.3% 28.2% 40.6
Justin Watson 262 14 192 87.5% 12.6% 45.2
Justyn Ross 37 4 36 77.8% 16.2% 7.6
Skyy Moore 218 16 153 58.2% 11.5% 31.3
Rashee Rice 260 59 644 30.3% 25.4% 141.4
  • The Bengals have allowed 8.5 yards per man coverage target and an explosive play on 15.3% of man coverage snaps, both of which are below-average marks.
  • Rashee Rice has been effective against both man and zone, now ranking inside the top 20 in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage (0.54) and equaling that mark against zone (tied for third).

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 17 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
  • Man coverage rank: 32nd (8.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 1st (89.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 123 23 242 69.8% 37.4% 71.2
DeAndre Carter 11 1 5 -40.0% 18.2% 1.5
Kristian Wilkerson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 107 12 129 68.2% 18.7% 42.9
Hunter Renfrow 47 3 23 43.5% 8.5% 5.3
Tre Tucker 50 7 129 87.6% 18.0% 25.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 376 62 730 69.0% 25.3% 141.0
DeAndre Carter 33 2 31 -22.6% 9.1% 5.1
Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 345 50 561 69.2% 20.6% 130.1
Hunter Renfrow 199 22 232 40.1% 16.6% 45.2
Tre Tucker 109 5 87 94.3% 13.8% 19.7
  • Indianapolis ranks below the league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.38) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (34.7%) in zone coverage.
  • Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams have generated the same fantasy points per route run figures versus zone coverage this season (0.38), ranking tied for 31st in that regard.

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 17 opponent: Denver Broncos
  • Man coverage rank: 15th (23.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 18th (75.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 158 31 343 66.5% 29.1% 83.3
Alex Erickson 36 2 15 93.3% 13.9% 3.5
Mike Williams 39 7 130 60.8% 28.2% 26.0
Jalen Guyton 53 3 21 76.2% 11.3% 5.1
Keelan Doss 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 95 16 231 75.8% 21.1% 39.1
Derius Davis 8 3 7 -185.7% 37.5% 3.7
Simi Fehoko 4 1 9 22.2% 25.0% 7.9
Quentin Johnston 106 8 66 75.8% 12.3% 14.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 369 76 902 69.5% 26.6% 190.2
Alex Erickson 108 5 95 82.1% 7.4% 20.5
Mike Williams 68 12 119 54.6% 20.6% 23.9
Jalen Guyton 123 7 68 60.3% 13.0% 19.8
Keelan Doss 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 211 16 309 64.4% 14.2% 58.9
Derius Davis 51 11 41 -95.1% 25.5% 15.1
Simi Fehoko 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
Quentin Johnston 297 25 319 63.6% 14.1% 68.9
  • Denver has allowed 8.8 yards per coverage target and 7.24 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are bottom-three marks in the NFL.
  • Keenan Allen ranks tied for sixth in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (0.52), while Josh Palmer ranks outside the top 70 (0.28) and has a lower 14% target rate.

Los Angeles Rams

Week 17 opponent: New York Giants
  • Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 30th (63.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 56 5 62 77.4% 16.1% 17.2
Cooper Kupp 113 19 172 41.3% 33.6% 48.2
Ben Skowronek 14 1 10 20.0% 14.3% 2.0
Austin Trammell 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Tutu Atwell 92 8 134 85.1% 19.6% 21.4
Puka Nacua 135 18 311 46.0% 23.7% 55.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 116 15 217 79.7% 17.2% 54.7
Cooper Kupp 244 36 538 60.0% 19.7% 101.8
Ben Skowronek 53 5 34 55.9% 15.1% 14.4
Austin Trammell 30 4 29 -20.7% 16.7% 6.9
Tutu Atwell 281 29 342 75.7% 15.7% 81.2
Puka Nacua 381 78 1016 66.2% 28.1% 203.6
  • The Giants have been a below-average man coverage defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.33) and explosive play rate allowed (16.1%).
  • Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have been more effective against man coverage lately, with Kupp earning 0.43 fantasy points per route run (tied for 35th) and Nacua at 0.41 (tied for 39th).

Miami Dolphins

Week 17 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
  • Man coverage rank: 11th (27.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 86 17 288 54.5% 29.1% 57.8
Robbie Chosen 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Chase Claypool 24 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
River Cracraft 10 2 14 78.6% 20.0% 9.4
Braxton Berrios 62 8 78 66.7% 16.1% 15.8
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 27 6 84 84.5% 29.6% 26.4
Erik Ezukanma 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 86 10 204 61.8% 23.3% 42.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 322 89 1353 62.9% 36.3% 284.3
Robbie Chosen 47 4 126 76.2% 10.6% 22.6
Chase Claypool 82 7 74 64.9% 17.1% 20.4
River Cracraft 57 6 89 55.1% 14.0% 14.9
Braxton Berrios 222 15 141 64.5% 9.0% 35.1
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 174 13 161 73.3% 13.2% 29.1
Erik Ezukanma 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 297 62 810 57.4% 28.3% 155.0
  • Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 28.0% of man coverage snaps and 6.4 yards per coverage target in man, both of which are top-two marks in the league.
  • With Jaylen Waddle likely out, Tyreek Hill is the lone Dolphins wide receiver worth considering. He ranks tied for seventh in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.67).

Minnesota Vikings

Week 17 opponent: Green Bay Packers
  • Man coverage rank: 17th (22.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 17th (76.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 97 11 126 63.5% 16.5% 23.6
Trishton Jackson 9 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0.0
Brandon Powell 72 6 81 51.9% 13.9% 14.1
N'Keal Harry 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 50 11 191 70.7% 32.0% 36.1
Jalen Nailor 14 1 16 18.8% 14.3% 2.6
Jordan Addison 113 12 200 62.0% 19.5% 50.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 396 35 405 67.2% 13.6% 93.5
Lucky Jackson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trishton Jackson 43 2 9 22.2% 7.0% 2.9
Brandon Powell 199 22 241 74.3% 13.6% 52.1
N'Keal Harry 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 234 40 632 75.2% 25.2% 121.2
Jalen Nailor 39 2 13 38.5% 10.3% 3.3
Jordan Addison 409 51 626 71.2% 17.1% 149.6
  • Green Bay ranks as a below-average zone coverage team at limiting receiving yards in all categories, allowing a 14.5% explosive play rate, 7.9 yards per coverage target and 10.6 yards per reception.
  • Justin Jefferson is the only Vikings wide receiver left standing who has had success against zone coverage, ranking tied for sixth in fantasy points per route run (0.52).

New England Patriots

Week 17 opponent: Buffalo Bills
  • Man coverage rank: 19th (21.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 106 13 175 72.0% 18.9% 30.5
Ty Montgomery 8 1 -2 350.0% 37.5% 0.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster 86 15 128 56.3% 26.7% 33.8
Kendrick Bourne 66 7 84 51.2% 22.7% 33.4
Jalen Reagor 54 2 16 81.3% 16.7% 3.6
Tyquan Thornton 39 1 11 36.4% 15.4% 2.1
Demario Douglas 84 16 158 26.6% 32.1% 31.8
Kayshon Boutte 17 1 11 81.8% 17.7% 2.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 213 18 198 59.1% 13.6% 37.8
Ty Montgomery 24 4 42 40.5% 33.3% 8.2
JuJu Smith-Schuster 160 14 132 70.5% 14.4% 27.2
Kendrick Bourne 169 30 322 48.1% 23.7% 68.2
Jalen Reagor 86 3 50 76.0% 4.7% 8.0
Tyquan Thornton 76 9 56 28.6% 17.1% 14.6
Demario Douglas 177 28 359 46.5% 22.0% 63.9
Kayshon Boutte 51 1 8 0.0% 7.8% 1.8
  • Buffalo’s coverage weakness is in man, from which the team has allowed 9.5 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 57.3% of plays and a 21.7% explosive play rate — all of which are bottom-two marks in the league.
  • Demario Douglas has earned a great 32% target rate versus man coverage, which has led to 0.38 fantasy points per route run (47th).

New Orleans Saints

Week 17 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Man coverage rank: 13th (25.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 20th (73.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 67 11 109 82.6% 31.3% 27.9
Marquez Callaway 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keith Kirkwood 20 2 20 90.0% 20.0% 4.0
Lynn Bowden 33 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashid Shaheed 81 8 136 80.9% 18.5% 27.6
A.T. Perry 44 1 7 100.0% 9.1% 1.7
Chris Olave 103 20 363 70.0% 32.0% 68.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 257 28 339 74.3% 16.3% 61.9
Kirk Merritt 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquez Callaway 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keith Kirkwood 51 3 17 100.0% 9.8% 10.7
Lynn Bowden 80 9 72 41.7% 16.3% 16.2
Rashid Shaheed 302 33 504 75.0% 16.2% 101.4
A.T. Perry 126 7 181 91.2% 7.1% 37.1
Chris Olave 384 61 678 66.5% 25.0% 140.8
  • Tampa Bay has been below average in defensive success rate while in man (52.8%) and zone (46.3%).
  • The Buccaneers are a bottom-eight team in explosive play rate allowed while in man (17.4%) and zone (15.5%).
  • Chris Olave has been a top-10 wide receiver against man coverage, generating 0.66 fantasy points per route run (ninth), a 90.5 receiving grade (tied for fourth) and 3.52 yards per route run (fifth).

New York Giants

Week 17 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rank: 28th (15.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 27 3 11 45.5% 29.6% 10.1
Darius Slayton 122 13 210 68.1% 18.0% 40.0
Parris Campbell 37 2 8 100.0% 8.1% 2.8
Isaiah Hodgins 68 3 52 42.3% 13.2% 14.2
Gunner Olszewski 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Wan'Dale Robinson 89 13 123 42.3% 20.2% 25.3
Jalin Hyatt 82 3 28 78.6% 8.5% 5.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 49 4 28 71.4% 14.3% 6.8
Darius Slayton 352 28 391 57.3% 11.7% 73.1
Parris Campbell 104 18 96 29.2% 23.1% 27.6
Isaiah Hodgins 163 14 124 74.2% 11.0% 38.4
Gunner Olszewski 6 1 0 0.0% 16.7% 1.0
Wan'Dale Robinson 237 36 262 46.6% 18.6% 68.2
Jalin Hyatt 254 16 315 86.7% 10.6% 47.5
  • The Rams have earned a 55.0 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the second-worst mark in the NFL.
  • The Giants don’t have any standout wide receivers against zone coverage, with Wan’Dale Robinson leading the team in fantasy points per route run (0.29) but ranking outside the top 60 in that regard.

New York Jets

Week 17 opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • Man coverage rank: 1st (42.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 32nd (56.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 49 1 12 8.3% 10.2% 2.2
Irvin Charles 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 117 9 95 88.4% 13.7% 18.5
Malik Taylor 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Garrett Wilson 148 24 206 79.6% 27.0% 50.6
Xavier Gipson 58 2 30 46.7% 8.6% 5.0
Jason Brownlee 19 1 8 37.5% 10.5% 7.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 93 3 23 52.2% 11.8% 11.3
Irvin Charles 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 336 14 216 78.7% 9.5% 41.6
Malik Taylor 28 2 13 38.5% 14.3% 3.3
Garrett Wilson 459 64 752 66.5% 23.8% 151.2
Xavier Gipson 230 14 162 66.0% 9.1% 30.2
Jason Brownlee 102 2 20 60.0% 3.9% 4.0
  • Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 31.6% of man coverage snaps, the best mark in the league.
  • Garrett Wilson has struggled to produce against man coverage, despite his strong 27% target rate, having earned just 0.34 fantasy points per route run (tied for 52nd).

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 17 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • Man coverage rank: 27th (16.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 36 2 5 -60.0% 11.1% 2.5
Britain Covey 2 1 7 -42.9% 50.0% 1.7
Olamide Zaccheaus 66 0 0 0.0% 6.1% 0.0
A.J. Brown 146 37 501 59.3% 37.7% 111.1
DeVonta Smith 154 18 218 66.1% 16.2% 63.8
Quez Watkins 37 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 90 5 22 59.1% 8.9% 13.2
Britain Covey 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 203 7 116 79.3% 4.9% 30.6
A.J. Brown 401 64 893 70.8% 22.7% 171.3
DeVonta Smith 423 60 818 74.6% 19.4% 159.8
Quez Watkins 112 7 49 42.9% 8.9% 11.9
  • Arizona’s zone coverage unit has allowed 7.11 yards per coverage snap, the fourth-worst mark in the league.
  • The Cardinals have surrendered a first down or a touchdown on 42.2% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the NFL.
  • A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have similarly produced against zone coverage this season, with Brown accounting for 0.43 fantasy points per route run (18th) and Smith for 0.38 (tied for 31st).

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 17 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rank: 31st (11.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 2nd (86.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 74 4 35 91.4% 12.2% 7.5
Diontae Johnson 57 8 185 57.3% 29.8% 32.5
Miles Boykin 5 1 5 100.0% 20.0% 1.5
Calvin Austin III 46 4 90 56.7% 21.7% 19.0
George Pickens 91 11 282 54.6% 25.3% 57.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 295 30 245 72.7% 12.5% 54.5
Diontae Johnson 265 35 367 77.4% 22.6% 89.7
Miles Boykin 26 2 12 91.7% 11.5% 3.2
Calvin Austin III 169 13 90 62.2% 11.8% 22.0
George Pickens 400 45 727 67.3% 18.0% 129.7
  • Seattle is a below-average defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.22) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (36.1%) while in zone.
  • Diontae Johnson (0.34) and George Pickens (0.33) rank outside of the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season.

San Francisco 49ers

Week 17 opponent: Washington Commanders
  • Man coverage rank: 12th (26.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Willie Snead IV 3 0 0 0.0% 33.3% 0.0
Chris Conley 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 36 0 0 0.0% 2.8% 0.0
Jauan Jennings 66 7 106 64.2% 16.7% 23.6
Deebo Samuel 85 5 107 35.5% 15.3% 27.7
Brandon Aiyuk 97 18 360 62.5% 26.8% 72.0
Ronnie Bell 9 1 9 100.0% 33.3% 7.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Willie Snead IV 21 2 14 78.6% 9.5% 3.4
Chris Conley 14 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 62 9 113 36.3% 16.1% 20.3
Jauan Jennings 163 12 159 66.0% 11.7% 27.9
Deebo Samuel 266 48 727 43.9% 24.8% 144.7
Brandon Aiyuk 312 47 843 75.8% 20.2% 149.3
Ronnie Bell 38 4 54 79.6% 10.5% 15.4
  • Washington has allowed a first down or touchdown on 37.9% of zone coverage snaps, which is the sixth-worst mark in the league, and an explosive play on 18.2% of zone coverage snaps, which is the worst mark.
  • Deebo Samuel (0.54) and Brandon Aiyuk (0.48) are top-12 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus zone and should be in for a great week in a favorable matchup.

Seattle Seahawks

Week 17 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Man coverage rank: 7th (30.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 26th (68.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 120 14 124 83.9% 19.2% 38.4
D'Wayne Eskridge 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
D.K. Metcalf 117 20 289 81.7% 32.5% 66.9
Cody Thompson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jake Bobo 23 3 28 0.0% 13.0% 11.8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 109 16 226 61.5% 23.9% 50.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 375 62 689 73.6% 22.9% 142.9
D'Wayne Eskridge 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
D.K. Metcalf 362 40 709 62.3% 17.1% 140.9
Cody Thompson 5 1 10 70.0% 20.0% 2.0
Jake Bobo 114 14 155 66.5% 16.7% 35.5
Dareke Young 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 312 43 376 27.7% 18.6% 86.6
  • Pittsburgh has earned just a 39.0 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks last in the NFL.
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to be another strong flex option this week in a favorable matchup. He ranks second on the team in target rate (24%) and fantasy points per route run (0.46) versus man coverage.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 17 opponent: New Orleans Saints
  • Man coverage rank: 2nd (36.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 31st (61.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 70 16 239 76.6% 38.6% 69.9
Chris Godwin 75 8 113 61.9% 21.3% 25.3
David Moore 3 1 11 27.3% 33.3% 2.1
Deven Thompkins 16 1 8 37.5% 12.5% 1.8
Trey Palmer 62 7 63 88.9% 19.4% 19.3
Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 404 57 924 73.8% 22.3% 197.4
Chris Godwin 425 66 779 62.1% 22.6% 143.9
David Moore 25 3 75 34.7% 12.0% 16.5
Ryan Miller 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Deven Thompkins 103 14 74 18.9% 19.4% 27.4
Trey Palmer 343 26 228 62.3% 12.5% 54.8
Rakim Jarrett 47 3 57 64.9% 12.8% 8.7
  • New Orleans has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 36.0% of man coverage snaps — the fourth-best mark in the league.
  • Mike Evans has been among the NFL's most efficient wide receivers against man coverage this season, producing 1.00 fantasy points per route run (first), 3.19 yards per route run (12th) and an 88.1 receiving grade (tied for seventh).

Tennessee Titans

Week 17 opponent: Houston Texans
  • Man coverage rank: 24th (18.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 8th (80.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 87 14 182 79.7% 28.7% 44.2
Chris Moore 44 4 63 87.3% 11.4% 10.3
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 61 5 67 44.8% 16.4% 17.7
Colton Dowell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kyle Philips 21 2 30 90.0% 28.6% 5.0
Treylon Burks 42 4 24 41.7% 21.4% 6.4
Mason Kinsey 1 1 6 -50.0% 100.0% 1.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 357 47 757 80.1% 25.5% 146.7
Chris Moore 215 14 299 83.6% 10.7% 43.9
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 265 23 303 73.6% 12.1% 65.3
Colton Dowell 14 1 3 66.7% 14.3% 1.3
Kyle Philips 83 11 136 44.1% 15.7% 24.6
Treylon Burks 171 10 186 75.3% 9.9% 28.6
Mason Kinsey 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
  • Houston has allowed an explosive play on 14.8% of zone coverage snaps, which is the eighth-worst rate, and ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.75) and yards per coverage target (8.2) while in zone.
  • DeAndre Hopkins is the lone Titans wide receiver worth considering this week. He has the team's best target rate (26%), the most fantasy points per route run (0.41) and the top receiving grade (79.2) against zone coverage this season.

Washington Commanders

Week 17 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
  • Man coverage rank: 18th (21.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 29 7 64 67.2% 31.0% 19.4
Curtis Samuel 126 22 233 57.9% 26.2% 51.3
Byron Pringle 36 8 106 96.2% 33.3% 18.6
Terry McLaurin 182 16 308 76.6% 19.2% 46.8
Dyami Brown 46 5 65 47.7% 15.2% 11.5
Jahan Dotson 191 15 187 71.7% 11.5% 45.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 54 8 87 44.8% 18.5% 16.7
Curtis Samuel 240 35 332 54.5% 18.3% 86.2
Byron Pringle 60 6 55 45.5% 13.3% 11.5
Terry McLaurin 403 53 577 65.3% 19.6% 128.7
Dyami Brown 115 7 103 58.3% 13.9% 23.3
Jahan Dotson 389 32 314 84.1% 13.6% 75.4
Mitchell Tinsley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
  • San Francisco is allowing a league-best 8.9 yards per reception in zone coverage.
  • Terry McLaurin leads the team in target rate (20%) versus zone coverage and has performed better with Jacoby Brissett (on a small sample size), so he could be a flex option this week, albeit in a difficult matchup.

