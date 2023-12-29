Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 17

• Mike Evans faces off against a familiar division rival: Evans has been among the NFL's best wide receivers against man coverage this season and will need to deploy that skill set against the Saints.

• The Rams' wide receivers are improving versus man coverage: Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp began the year with less success against man, but as the season has gone on, their overall success has translated across both coverage types.

• Tee Higgins has earned his way back into fantasy lineups: Higgins should be a key option for the Bengals against the Chiefs in Week 17 due to his man coverage-beating ability.

Estimated Reading Time: 22 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 17 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Man coverage rank: 14th (24.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 19th (74.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Philadelphia has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 36.5% of man coverage snaps — the fifth-best mark in the league.

Marquise Brown is listed as questionable this week after missing Week 16’s game, and he is by far Arizona’s most effective wide receiver versus man coverage, earning 0.52 fantasy points per route run (tied for 21st).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Chicago has recorded just a 47.1% defensive success rate in zone, which is a below-average mark, and a 50.0% rate in man, which ranks seventh worst.

Drake London has found success against man coverage, earning 0.57 fantasy points per route run (tied for 15th) but just 0.32 (tied for 55th) against zone.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rank: 20th (21.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Miami's defense has given up the fifth-most yards per coverage snap (6.84) and the 10th-highest explosive play rate allowed (16.1%) from man coverage.

Zay Flowers has struggled against man coverage, earning just 0.28 fantasy points per route run (tied for 65th), though he leads the team in that regard versus zone (0.37).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: New England Patriots

Man coverage rank: 6th (32.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Stefon Diggs 354 70 758 64.9% 28.5% 169.8 Trent Sherfield 99 5 39 38.5% 11.1% 8.9 Gabe Davis 349 31 544 74.4% 14.0% 121.4 Khalil Shakir 173 20 371 53.1% 13.3% 63.1 Deonte Harty 75 13 113 37.2% 22.7% 30.3

New England’s man defense is a top-five unit in first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.0%) and is above average in explosive play rate allowed (13.0%) and yards allowed per coverage snap (5.61).

Gabe Davis has been ineffective against man coverage this season, ranking tied for 79th in fantasy points per route run (0.22), tied for 77th in receiving grade (61.3) and tied for 76th in yards per route run (1.08) versus man.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Man coverage rank: 29th (15.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 4th (83.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Jacksonville has been about average at limiting yards per reception (10.3), yards per coverage snap (6.01) and explosive play rate (12.7%) while in zone coverage.

Adam Thielen hasn’t been as effective against zone coverage compared to man. He has earned just 0.31 fantasy points per route run against zone (tied for 60th) and 0.52 against man (tied for 21st).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Man coverage rank: 21st (20.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Atlanta ranks around the league average to slightly below average in limiting yards per reception, yards per coverage snap and yards per target from both coverages this season.

DJ Moore is the lone Bears wide receiver worth considering this week, as he ranks tied for 31st in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.38) and tied for eighth in that regard versus man (0.67). The rest of Chicago's wide receivers fail to crack the top 90.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Man coverage rank: 5th (32.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 27th (65.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Kansas City has allowed a 10.5% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks fifth.

Tee Higgins has seen a much higher target rate versus man coverage (26%) than zone coverage (18%), though he has delivered similar fantasy points per route run figures against man (0.40) and zone (0.35).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: New York Jets

Man coverage rank: 8th (29.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 25th (68.8%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Marquise Goodwin 8 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0.0 Amari Cooper 100 18 202 86.6% 26.0% 50.2 Elijah Moore 101 11 117 63.2% 19.8% 22.7 Cedric Tillman 63 5 44 75.0% 19.1% 9.4 David Bell 12 2 46 17.4% 16.7% 12.6

Versus zone

The Jets are a top-10 man coverage unit at limiting yards per coverage target (6.4) and a top-five in defensive success rate (60.4%).

Amari Cooper — the only Browns wide receiver who has had success against man coverage this season — has earned 0.50 fantasy points per route run (tied for 27th) but is inactive. The rest of the team’s wide receivers rank outside the top 75.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Detroit Lions

Man coverage rank: 10th (27.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 22nd (72.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate while in man (15.8%) and are allowing explosive plays at the fourth-worst rate while in zone (16.2%).

CeeDee Lamb ranks among the league’s best in fantasy points per route run versus man (0.88) and zone (0.44) this season.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 10th (79.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Chargers have allowed 7.24 yards per coverage snap and 12.0 yards per reception while in zone — both of which are bottom-two marks in the league.

Courtland Sutton will be catching passes from a different quarterback this week ( Jarrett Stidham ), but it is worth noting that Sutton is tied with CeeDee Lamb in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (0.44, 16th) this season and could still find success this week.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Man coverage rank: 4th (35.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Dallas has allowed 4.88 yards per coverage snap and 6.2 yards per coverage target in man. Both are top-six figures.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds are tied in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.35, 50th), with Reynolds having slightly higher yards per route run figure (1.80) than St. Brown (1.66).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rank: 26th (17.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Minnesota has allowed 9.3 yards per reception in zone coverage, tied for the second-best mark in the league.

Jayden Reed , who is currently questionable for this week, is the team leader in fantasy points per route run (0.42) and target rate (22%) versus zone.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Tennessee Titans

Man coverage rank: 16th (22.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Tennessee has allowed 9.2 yards per coverage target and a 19.4% explosive play rate in man — among the three worst figures in the league.

Noah Brown hasn’t been great against man coverage, with 0.29 fantasy points per route run (tied for 62nd), but a decent 20% target rate against a poor unit should help his case.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Man coverage rank: 25th (18.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 9th (80.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

From zone, the Raiders are allowing just 9.3 yards per reception — tied for the second-best mark in the league — while also surrendering 5.65 yards per coverage snap, which ranks eighth.

Assuming Michael Pittman returns this week, he should go back to leading the Colts' receiving unit as he has all year, having earned 0.39 fantasy points per route run versus zone (tied for 28th) with a team-leading 24% target rate (minimum of 50 routes).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Carolina Panthers

Man coverage rank: 30th (12.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 3rd (84.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 38.3% of zone coverage snaps, the fifth-worst mark among defenses.

Calvin Ridley doesn’t necessarily stand out when it comes to fantasy production versus zone, earning just an 18% target rate and 0.31 fantasy points per route run (tied for 60th). Both are not even the best marks on the Jaguars. It is at least a favorable matchup against a poor Carolina coverage unit.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Man coverage rank: 9th (28.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 24th (70.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bengals have allowed 8.5 yards per man coverage target and an explosive play on 15.3% of man coverage snaps, both of which are below-average marks.

Rashee Rice has been effective against both man and zone, now ranking inside the top 20 in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage (0.54) and equaling that mark against zone (tied for third).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Man coverage rank: 32nd (8.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 1st (89.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Indianapolis ranks below the league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.38) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (34.7%) in zone coverage.

Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams have generated the same fantasy points per route run figures versus zone coverage this season (0.38), ranking tied for 31st in that regard.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Denver Broncos

Man coverage rank: 15th (23.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 18th (75.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Denver has allowed 8.8 yards per coverage target and 7.24 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are bottom-three marks in the NFL.

Keenan Allen ranks tied for sixth in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (0.52), while Josh Palmer ranks outside the top 70 (0.28) and has a lower 14% target rate.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: New York Giants

Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 30th (63.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Giants have been a below-average man coverage defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.33) and explosive play rate allowed (16.1%).

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have been more effective against man coverage lately, with Kupp earning 0.43 fantasy points per route run (tied for 35th) and Nacua at 0.41 (tied for 39th).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Man coverage rank: 11th (27.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 28.0% of man coverage snaps and 6.4 yards per coverage target in man, both of which are top-two marks in the league.

With Jaylen Waddle likely out, Tyreek Hill is the lone Dolphins wide receiver worth considering. He ranks tied for seventh in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.67).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rank: 17th (22.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 17th (76.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Green Bay ranks as a below-average zone coverage team at limiting receiving yards in all categories, allowing a 14.5% explosive play rate, 7.9 yards per coverage target and 10.6 yards per reception.

Justin Jefferson is the only Vikings wide receiver left standing who has had success against zone coverage, ranking tied for sixth in fantasy points per route run (0.52).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rank: 19th (21.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Buffalo’s coverage weakness is in man, from which the team has allowed 9.5 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 57.3% of plays and a 21.7% explosive play rate — all of which are bottom-two marks in the league.

Demario Douglas has earned a great 32% target rate versus man coverage, which has led to 0.38 fantasy points per route run (47th).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Man coverage rank: 13th (25.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 20th (73.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Tampa Bay has been below average in defensive success rate while in man (52.8%) and zone (46.3%).

The Buccaneers are a bottom-eight team in explosive play rate allowed while in man (17.4%) and zone (15.5%).

Chris Olave has been a top-10 wide receiver against man coverage, generating 0.66 fantasy points per route run (ninth), a 90.5 receiving grade (tied for fourth) and 3.52 yards per route run (fifth).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rank: 28th (15.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Rams have earned a 55.0 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

The Giants don’t have any standout wide receivers against zone coverage, with Wan’Dale Robinson leading the team in fantasy points per route run (0.29) but ranking outside the top 60 in that regard.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Cleveland Browns

Man coverage rank: 1st (42.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 32nd (56.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 31.6% of man coverage snaps, the best mark in the league.

Garrett Wilson has struggled to produce against man coverage, despite his strong 27% target rate, having earned just 0.34 fantasy points per route run (tied for 52nd).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Man coverage rank: 27th (16.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Arizona’s zone coverage unit has allowed 7.11 yards per coverage snap, the fourth-worst mark in the league.

The Cardinals have surrendered a first down or a touchdown on 42.2% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the NFL.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have similarly produced against zone coverage this season, with Brown accounting for 0.43 fantasy points per route run (18th) and Smith for 0.38 (tied for 31st).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rank: 31st (11.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 2nd (86.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Seattle is a below-average defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.22) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (36.1%) while in zone.

Diontae Johnson (0.34) and George Pickens (0.33) rank outside of the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Washington Commanders

Man coverage rank: 12th (26.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Washington has allowed a first down or touchdown on 37.9% of zone coverage snaps, which is the sixth-worst mark in the league, and an explosive play on 18.2% of zone coverage snaps, which is the worst mark.

Deebo Samuel (0.54) and Brandon Aiyuk (0.48) are top-12 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus zone and should be in for a great week in a favorable matchup.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Man coverage rank: 7th (30.1%)

Zone coverage rank: 26th (68.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Pittsburgh has earned just a 39.0 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks last in the NFL.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to be another strong flex option this week in a favorable matchup. He ranks second on the team in target rate (24%) and fantasy points per route run (0.46) versus man coverage.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: New Orleans Saints

Man coverage rank: 2nd (36.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 31st (61.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

New Orleans has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 36.0% of man coverage snaps — the fourth-best mark in the league.

Mike Evans has been among the NFL's most efficient wide receivers against man coverage this season, producing 1.00 fantasy points per route run (first), 3.19 yards per route run (12th) and an 88.1 receiving grade (tied for seventh).

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: Houston Texans

Man coverage rank: 24th (18.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 8th (80.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Houston has allowed an explosive play on 14.8% of zone coverage snaps, which is the eighth-worst rate, and ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.75) and yards per coverage target (8.2) while in zone.

DeAndre Hopkins is the lone Titans wide receiver worth considering this week. He has the team's best target rate (26%), the most fantasy points per route run (0.41) and the top receiving grade (79.2) against zone coverage this season.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 17 opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Man coverage rank: 18th (21.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

San Francisco is allowing a league-best 8.9 yards per reception in zone coverage.

Terry McLaurin leads the team in target rate (20%) versus zone coverage and has performed better with Jacoby Brissett (on a small sample size), so he could be a flex option this week, albeit in a difficult matchup.

♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages