Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 17

• Mike Evans faces off against a familiar division rival: Evans has been among the NFL's best wide receivers against man coverage this season and will need to deploy that skill set against the Saints.
• The Rams' wide receivers are improving versus man coverage: Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp began the year with less success against man, but as the season has gone on, their overall success has translated across both coverage types.
• Tee Higgins has earned his way back into fantasy lineups: Higgins should be a key option for the Bengals against the Chiefs in Week 17 due to his man coverage-beating ability.
Estimated Reading Time: 22 minutes
This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.
The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
Arizona Cardinals
Week 17 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Man coverage rank: 14th (24.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 19th (74.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|12
|1
|9
|88.9%
|8.3%
|1.9
|Greg Dortch
|37
|4
|94
|30.9%
|16.2%
|25.4
|Andre Baccellia
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Marquise Brown
|95
|13
|188
|66.5%
|28.4%
|49.8
|Rondale Moore
|87
|5
|44
|68.2%
|12.6%
|9.4
|Michael Wilson
|68
|1
|4
|100.0%
|11.8%
|1.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|69
|3
|10
|-30.0%
|17.4%
|4.0
|Greg Dortch
|153
|11
|90
|51.1%
|14.4%
|20.0
|Andre Baccellia
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Marquise Brown
|365
|38
|386
|73.1%
|18.4%
|82.6
|Rondale Moore
|344
|28
|251
|34.7%
|11.9%
|59.1
|Michael Wilson
|286
|27
|431
|76.1%
|13.6%
|82.1
- Philadelphia has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 36.5% of man coverage snaps — the fifth-best mark in the league.
- Marquise Brown is listed as questionable this week after missing Week 16’s game, and he is by far Arizona’s most effective wide receiver versus man coverage, earning 0.52 fantasy points per route run (tied for 21st).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Atlanta Falcons
Week 17 opponent: Chicago Bears
- Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Damiere Byrd
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Mack Hollins
|26
|2
|16
|81.3%
|11.5%
|3.6
|KhaDarel Hodge
|34
|5
|104
|49.0%
|20.6%
|15.4
|Van Jefferson
|66
|1
|8
|75.0%
|7.6%
|1.8
|Scott Miller
|21
|1
|4
|-100.0%
|9.5%
|1.4
|Chris Blair
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Drake London
|77
|14
|181
|71.8%
|32.5%
|44.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Damiere Byrd
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|22.2%
|0.0
|Mack Hollins
|121
|16
|235
|76.2%
|20.7%
|39.5
|KhaDarel Hodge
|131
|9
|128
|75.0%
|9.9%
|21.8
|Van Jefferson
|270
|14
|169
|92.3%
|10.7%
|30.9
|Scott Miller
|92
|8
|91
|70.3%
|13.0%
|29.1
|Chris Blair
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Drake London
|342
|47
|627
|80.5%
|18.7%
|109.7
- Chicago has recorded just a 47.1% defensive success rate in zone, which is a below-average mark, and a 50.0% rate in man, which ranks seventh worst.
- Drake London has found success against man coverage, earning 0.57 fantasy points per route run (tied for 15th) but just 0.32 (tied for 55th) against zone.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Baltimore Ravens
Week 17 opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Man coverage rank: 20th (21.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|75
|8
|170
|65.3%
|26.7%
|31.0
|Nelson Agholor
|83
|12
|182
|51.6%
|20.5%
|54.2
|Laquon Treadwell
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Devin Duvernay
|24
|1
|-2
|100.0%
|12.5%
|0.8
|Tylan Wallace
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Rashod Bateman
|89
|8
|93
|78.5%
|14.6%
|17.3
|Zay Flowers
|141
|20
|188
|28.2%
|23.4%
|38.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|206
|26
|362
|72.7%
|19.9%
|74.2
|Nelson Agholor
|209
|16
|142
|72.5%
|10.1%
|30.2
|Laquon Treadwell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Devin Duvernay
|40
|3
|20
|10.0%
|15.0%
|5.0
|Tylan Wallace
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Rashod Bateman
|208
|20
|220
|86.4%
|17.3%
|48.0
|Zay Flowers
|367
|54
|564
|61.5%
|18.5%
|134.4
- Miami's defense has given up the fifth-most yards per coverage snap (6.84) and the 10th-highest explosive play rate allowed (16.1%) from man coverage.
- Zay Flowers has struggled against man coverage, earning just 0.28 fantasy points per route run (tied for 65th), though he leads the team in that regard versus zone (0.37).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Buffalo Bills
Week 17 opponent: New England Patriots
- Man coverage rank: 6th (32.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|168
|26
|312
|67.9%
|25.6%
|81.2
|Andy Isabella
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Trent Sherfield
|41
|3
|23
|0.0%
|12.2%
|5.3
|Gabe Davis
|164
|12
|181
|78.5%
|14.6%
|36.1
|Khalil Shakir
|94
|9
|96
|55.2%
|12.8%
|24.6
|Deonte Harty
|25
|1
|25
|84.0%
|12.0%
|3.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|354
|70
|758
|64.9%
|28.5%
|169.8
|Trent Sherfield
|99
|5
|39
|38.5%
|11.1%
|8.9
|Gabe Davis
|349
|31
|544
|74.4%
|14.0%
|121.4
|Khalil Shakir
|173
|20
|371
|53.1%
|13.3%
|63.1
|Deonte Harty
|75
|13
|113
|37.2%
|22.7%
|30.3
- New England’s man defense is a top-five unit in first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.0%) and is above average in explosive play rate allowed (13.0%) and yards allowed per coverage snap (5.61).
- Gabe Davis has been ineffective against man coverage this season, ranking tied for 79th in fantasy points per route run (0.22), tied for 77th in receiving grade (61.3) and tied for 76th in yards per route run (1.08) versus man.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Carolina Panthers
Week 17 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Man coverage rank: 29th (15.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 4th (83.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|169
|33
|365
|59.5%
|26.0%
|87.5
|DJ Chark Jr.
|132
|13
|180
|87.2%
|15.9%
|49.0
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|11
|1
|18
|44.4%
|9.1%
|2.8
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|36
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0.0
|Jonathan Mingo
|145
|8
|109
|62.4%
|13.8%
|18.9
|Mike Strachan
|8
|1
|45
|84.4%
|12.5%
|5.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|410
|62
|599
|69.9%
|20.2%
|127.9
|DJ Chark Jr.
|296
|19
|281
|81.9%
|10.5%
|59.1
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|36
|9
|53
|-47.2%
|25.0%
|14.3
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|31
|3
|15
|-60.0%
|12.9%
|4.5
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|162
|18
|134
|64.2%
|16.1%
|31.4
|Jonathan Mingo
|354
|33
|309
|61.2%
|17.0%
|63.9
|Mike Strachan
|23
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.7%
|0.0
- Jacksonville has been about average at limiting yards per reception (10.3), yards per coverage snap (6.01) and explosive play rate (12.7%) while in zone coverage.
- Adam Thielen hasn’t been as effective against zone coverage compared to man. He has earned just 0.31 fantasy points per route run against zone (tied for 60th) and 0.52 against man (tied for 21st).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Chicago Bears
Week 17 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
- Man coverage rank: 21st (20.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Velus Jones Jr.
|9
|1
|11
|27.3%
|22.2%
|2.1
|Collin Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|23
|1
|21
|95.2%
|4.4%
|3.1
|Darnell Mooney
|114
|8
|93
|30.1%
|15.8%
|17.3
|DJ Moore
|124
|21
|438
|60.3%
|26.6%
|82.8
|Tyler Scott
|54
|3
|17
|58.8%
|11.1%
|4.7
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|31
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3.2%
|0.0
|Velus Jones Jr.
|29
|3
|9
|33.3%
|17.2%
|3.9
|Collin Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|60
|3
|23
|95.7%
|6.7%
|5.3
|Darnell Mooney
|352
|23
|321
|62.6%
|10.5%
|61.1
|DJ Moore
|407
|62
|703
|58.7%
|19.9%
|156.3
|Tyler Scott
|169
|11
|124
|58.9%
|10.7%
|23.4
- Atlanta ranks around the league average to slightly below average in limiting yards per reception, yards per coverage snap and yards per target from both coverages this season.
- DJ Moore is the lone Bears wide receiver worth considering this week, as he ranks tied for 31st in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.38) and tied for eighth in that regard versus man (0.67). The rest of Chicago's wide receivers fail to crack the top 90.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 17 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
- Man coverage rank: 5th (32.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 27th (65.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|115
|13
|129
|55.8%
|18.3%
|31.9
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|1
|1
|2
|-100.0%
|100.0%
|1.2
|Trenton Irwin
|58
|4
|59
|50.8%
|12.1%
|9.9
|Stanley Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Charlie Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Tee Higgins
|82
|10
|108
|64.8%
|25.6%
|32.8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|123
|22
|276
|46.0%
|22.8%
|79.6
|Andrei Iosivas
|18
|3
|28
|17.9%
|22.2%
|5.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|410
|51
|505
|54.7%
|16.1%
|107.5
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Trenton Irwin
|172
|18
|219
|64.8%
|12.8%
|45.9
|Stanley Morgan
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Charlie Jones
|15
|4
|15
|-33.3%
|40.0%
|5.5
|Tee Higgins
|292
|31
|529
|63.5%
|17.5%
|101.9
|Shedrick Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0
|Ja'Marr Chase
|418
|71
|880
|56.6%
|23.9%
|171.0
|Andrei Iosivas
|95
|7
|52
|100.0%
|14.7%
|24.2
- Kansas City has allowed a 10.5% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks fifth.
- Tee Higgins has seen a much higher target rate versus man coverage (26%) than zone coverage (18%), though he has delivered similar fantasy points per route run figures against man (0.40) and zone (0.35).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Cleveland Browns
Week 17 opponent: New York Jets
- Man coverage rank: 8th (29.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 25th (68.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|25.0%
|0.0
|Amari Cooper
|100
|18
|202
|86.6%
|26.0%
|50.2
|Elijah Moore
|101
|11
|117
|63.2%
|19.8%
|22.7
|Cedric Tillman
|63
|5
|44
|75.0%
|19.1%
|9.4
|David Bell
|12
|2
|46
|17.4%
|16.7%
|12.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|60
|4
|67
|68.7%
|18.3%
|10.7
|Amari Cooper
|437
|54
|1048
|76.1%
|22.0%
|176.8
|James Proche II
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Elijah Moore
|435
|43
|462
|71.0%
|16.6%
|95.2
|Cedric Tillman
|241
|12
|129
|64.3%
|8.7%
|24.9
|David Bell
|68
|6
|46
|41.3%
|19.1%
|10.6
- The Jets are a top-10 man coverage unit at limiting yards per coverage target (6.4) and a top-five in defensive success rate (60.4%).
- Amari Cooper — the only Browns wide receiver who has had success against man coverage this season — has earned 0.50 fantasy points per route run (tied for 27th) but is inactive. The rest of the team’s wide receivers rank outside the top 75.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Dallas Cowboys
Week 17 opponent: Detroit Lions
- Man coverage rank: 10th (27.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 22nd (72.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|122
|13
|216
|74.1%
|13.9%
|52.6
|Michael Gallup
|111
|11
|144
|68.1%
|13.5%
|31.4
|KaVontae Turpin
|16
|4
|42
|71.4%
|37.5%
|14.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|140
|35
|587
|62.0%
|35.0%
|123.7
|Jalen Tolbert
|63
|9
|74
|74.3%
|20.6%
|16.4
|Jalen Brooks
|12
|2
|31
|87.1%
|16.7%
|5.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|333
|30
|342
|79.8%
|14.4%
|82.2
|Michael Gallup
|254
|23
|274
|78.8%
|15.4%
|56.4
|KaVontae Turpin
|62
|8
|85
|68.2%
|19.4%
|28.5
|CeeDee Lamb
|412
|74
|837
|65.8%
|24.3%
|181.7
|Jalen Tolbert
|180
|10
|177
|93.2%
|10.0%
|33.7
|Jalen Brooks
|17
|3
|32
|21.9%
|17.7%
|6.2
- The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate while in man (15.8%) and are allowing explosive plays at the fourth-worst rate while in zone (16.2%).
- CeeDee Lamb ranks among the league’s best in fantasy points per route run versus man (0.88) and zone (0.44) this season.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Denver Broncos
Week 17 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
- Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 10th (79.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandon Johnson
|43
|5
|50
|36.0%
|16.3%
|22.0
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|44
|3
|26
|38.5%
|9.1%
|5.6
|Courtland Sutton
|101
|16
|229
|69.4%
|21.8%
|44.9
|Tre'Quan Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|105
|10
|104
|45.2%
|13.3%
|26.4
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|59
|3
|83
|59.0%
|11.9%
|11.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Phillip Dorsett
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0
|David Sills V
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Brandon Johnson
|117
|6
|119
|79.8%
|9.4%
|29.9
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|130
|8
|67
|40.3%
|8.5%
|26.7
|Courtland Sutton
|345
|42
|546
|82.6%
|17.7%
|150.6
|Tre'Quan Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|300
|38
|521
|65.3%
|19.3%
|90.1
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|164
|18
|278
|61.5%
|14.6%
|51.8
- The Chargers have allowed 7.24 yards per coverage snap and 12.0 yards per reception while in zone — both of which are bottom-two marks in the league.
- Courtland Sutton will be catching passes from a different quarterback this week (Jarrett Stidham), but it is worth noting that Sutton is tied with CeeDee Lamb in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (0.44, 16th) this season and could still find success this week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Detroit Lions
Week 17 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Man coverage rank: 4th (35.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|24
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Kalif Raymond
|48
|5
|71
|62.0%
|12.5%
|12.1
|Josh Reynolds
|99
|11
|180
|70.0%
|17.2%
|35.0
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|48
|2
|34
|91.2%
|12.5%
|5.4
|Antoine Green
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|118
|22
|198
|58.6%
|28.0%
|41.8
|Jameson Williams
|45
|5
|82
|45.1%
|22.2%
|13.2
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|68
|5
|34
|73.5%
|13.2%
|8.4
|Kalif Raymond
|164
|27
|357
|53.2%
|20.7%
|68.7
|Josh Reynolds
|316
|23
|371
|78.7%
|11.1%
|84.1
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|197
|9
|96
|70.8%
|8.1%
|18.6
|Antoine Green
|41
|1
|2
|50.0%
|4.9%
|1.2
|Dylan Drummond
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|397
|84
|1083
|55.9%
|27.2%
|240.3
|Jameson Williams
|179
|17
|203
|80.8%
|16.2%
|49.3
- Dallas has allowed 4.88 yards per coverage snap and 6.2 yards per coverage target in man. Both are top-six figures.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds are tied in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.35, 50th), with Reynolds having slightly higher yards per route run figure (1.80) than St. Brown (1.66).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Green Bay Packers
Week 17 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
- Man coverage rank: 26th (17.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|20
|1
|6
|66.7%
|15.0%
|1.6
|Bo Melton
|6
|1
|11
|100.0%
|50.0%
|2.1
|Christian Watson
|64
|11
|115
|82.6%
|28.1%
|40.5
|Jayden Reed
|89
|10
|142
|81.7%
|25.8%
|42.2
|Romeo Doubs
|121
|8
|91
|78.0%
|12.4%
|29.1
|Dontayvion Wicks
|54
|5
|67
|65.7%
|24.1%
|17.7
|Malik Heath
|29
|5
|40
|95.0%
|20.7%
|15.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|58
|6
|78
|76.9%
|24.1%
|13.8
|Bo Melton
|22
|4
|40
|70.0%
|22.7%
|8.0
|Christian Watson
|205
|17
|307
|72.0%
|17.1%
|59.7
|Jayden Reed
|255
|44
|450
|50.7%
|21.6%
|107.0
|Romeo Doubs
|351
|48
|555
|79.6%
|20.2%
|139.5
|Dontayvion Wicks
|203
|28
|452
|62.6%
|18.2%
|79.2
|Malik Heath
|60
|6
|63
|65.1%
|20.0%
|12.3
- Minnesota has allowed 9.3 yards per reception in zone coverage, tied for the second-best mark in the league.
- Jayden Reed, who is currently questionable for this week, is the team leader in fantasy points per route run (0.42) and target rate (22%) versus zone.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Houston Texans
Week 17 opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Man coverage rank: 16th (22.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|91
|6
|58
|89.7%
|13.2%
|11.8
|Noah Brown
|79
|7
|163
|57.7%
|20.3%
|23.3
|Nico Collins
|65
|16
|283
|51.9%
|32.3%
|62.3
|Tank Dell
|49
|5
|107
|49.5%
|18.4%
|27.7
|John Metchie III
|25
|2
|20
|50.0%
|36.0%
|4.0
|Xavier Hutchinson
|34
|1
|8
|62.5%
|5.9%
|1.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|295
|30
|310
|69.0%
|18.6%
|67.0
|Noah Brown
|207
|25
|396
|61.9%
|17.4%
|76.6
|Steven Sims
|6
|3
|25
|-20.0%
|50.0%
|5.5
|Nico Collins
|300
|48
|739
|59.1%
|23.7%
|145.9
|Tank Dell
|266
|42
|602
|84.9%
|24.4%
|132.2
|John Metchie III
|102
|12
|125
|52.8%
|15.7%
|24.5
|Xavier Hutchinson
|100
|4
|68
|88.2%
|10.0%
|10.8
- Tennessee has allowed 9.2 yards per coverage target and a 19.4% explosive play rate in man — among the three worst figures in the league.
- Noah Brown hasn’t been great against man coverage, with 0.29 fantasy points per route run (tied for 62nd), but a decent 20% target rate against a poor unit should help his case.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Indianapolis Colts
Week 17 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- Man coverage rank: 25th (18.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 9th (80.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|17
|3
|44
|59.1%
|23.5%
|7.4
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|162
|35
|373
|50.1%
|31.5%
|90.3
|Juwann Winfree
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|D.J. Montgomery
|15
|1
|14
|14.3%
|13.3%
|8.4
|Amari Rodgers
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ethan Fernea
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Alec Pierce
|167
|11
|178
|89.3%
|13.8%
|28.8
|Josh Downs
|127
|16
|182
|47.8%
|20.5%
|40.2
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|38
|8
|38
|-47.4%
|26.3%
|11.8
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|353
|64
|689
|58.3%
|24.4%
|138.9
|Juwann Winfree
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|14.3%
|0.0
|D.J. Montgomery
|45
|2
|42
|59.5%
|11.1%
|6.2
|Amari Rodgers
|19
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.5%
|0.0
|Ethan Fernea
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Alec Pierce
|387
|20
|278
|82.7%
|9.3%
|53.8
|Josh Downs
|327
|47
|488
|53.5%
|19.3%
|101.8
- From zone, the Raiders are allowing just 9.3 yards per reception — tied for the second-best mark in the league — while also surrendering 5.65 yards per coverage snap, which ranks eighth.
- Assuming Michael Pittman returns this week, he should go back to leading the Colts' receiving unit as he has all year, having earned 0.39 fantasy points per route run versus zone (tied for 28th) with a team-leading 24% target rate (minimum of 50 routes).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 17 opponent: Carolina Panthers
- Man coverage rank: 30th (12.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 3rd (84.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|56
|6
|42
|76.2%
|25.0%
|10.2
|Jamal Agnew
|23
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.7%
|0.0
|Jacob Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Christian Kirk
|71
|12
|242
|68.6%
|31.0%
|36.2
|Calvin Ridley
|117
|15
|229
|76.9%
|26.5%
|49.9
|Elijah Cooks
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Tim Jones
|33
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3.0%
|0.0
|Parker Washington
|31
|3
|26
|88.5%
|12.9%
|11.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|208
|22
|232
|82.3%
|18.8%
|57.2
|Jamal Agnew
|120
|12
|172
|61.0%
|13.3%
|35.2
|Jacob Harris
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Christian Kirk
|309
|45
|546
|67.8%
|18.8%
|117.6
|Calvin Ridley
|464
|51
|642
|81.9%
|18.3%
|145.2
|Elijah Cooks
|33
|3
|38
|76.3%
|12.1%
|6.8
|Tim Jones
|130
|9
|63
|73.0%
|9.2%
|15.3
|Parker Washington
|97
|11
|93
|63.4%
|13.4%
|26.3
- Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 38.3% of zone coverage snaps, the fifth-worst mark among defenses.
- Calvin Ridley doesn’t necessarily stand out when it comes to fantasy production versus zone, earning just an 18% target rate and 0.31 fantasy points per route run (tied for 60th). Both are not even the best marks on the Jaguars. It is at least a favorable matchup against a poor Carolina coverage unit.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 17 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Man coverage rank: 9th (28.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 24th (70.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|12
|1
|17
|35.3%
|16.7%
|2.7
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|16
|3
|28
|-3.6%
|31.3%
|5.8
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|94
|6
|112
|67.0%
|10.6%
|17.2
|Kadarius Toney
|35
|4
|53
|52.8%
|11.4%
|9.3
|Justin Watson
|77
|11
|216
|93.1%
|19.5%
|38.6
|Justyn Ross
|13
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7.7%
|0.0
|Skyy Moore
|71
|5
|91
|48.4%
|15.5%
|20.1
|Rashee Rice
|103
|15
|166
|30.1%
|27.2%
|55.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|49
|6
|76
|40.8%
|18.4%
|13.6
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|45
|6
|19
|-68.4%
|15.6%
|7.9
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|327
|14
|200
|76.5%
|8.3%
|40.0
|Kadarius Toney
|117
|23
|116
|4.3%
|28.2%
|40.6
|Justin Watson
|262
|14
|192
|87.5%
|12.6%
|45.2
|Justyn Ross
|37
|4
|36
|77.8%
|16.2%
|7.6
|Skyy Moore
|218
|16
|153
|58.2%
|11.5%
|31.3
|Rashee Rice
|260
|59
|644
|30.3%
|25.4%
|141.4
- The Bengals have allowed 8.5 yards per man coverage target and an explosive play on 15.3% of man coverage snaps, both of which are below-average marks.
- Rashee Rice has been effective against both man and zone, now ranking inside the top 20 in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage (0.54) and equaling that mark against zone (tied for third).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Las Vegas Raiders
Week 17 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Man coverage rank: 32nd (8.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 1st (89.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|123
|23
|242
|69.8%
|37.4%
|71.2
|DeAndre Carter
|11
|1
|5
|-40.0%
|18.2%
|1.5
|Kristian Wilkerson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|107
|12
|129
|68.2%
|18.7%
|42.9
|Hunter Renfrow
|47
|3
|23
|43.5%
|8.5%
|5.3
|Tre Tucker
|50
|7
|129
|87.6%
|18.0%
|25.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|376
|62
|730
|69.0%
|25.3%
|141.0
|DeAndre Carter
|33
|2
|31
|-22.6%
|9.1%
|5.1
|Kristian Wilkerson
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|345
|50
|561
|69.2%
|20.6%
|130.1
|Hunter Renfrow
|199
|22
|232
|40.1%
|16.6%
|45.2
|Tre Tucker
|109
|5
|87
|94.3%
|13.8%
|19.7
- Indianapolis ranks below the league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.38) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (34.7%) in zone coverage.
- Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams have generated the same fantasy points per route run figures versus zone coverage this season (0.38), ranking tied for 31st in that regard.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 17 opponent: Denver Broncos
- Man coverage rank: 15th (23.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 18th (75.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|158
|31
|343
|66.5%
|29.1%
|83.3
|Alex Erickson
|36
|2
|15
|93.3%
|13.9%
|3.5
|Mike Williams
|39
|7
|130
|60.8%
|28.2%
|26.0
|Jalen Guyton
|53
|3
|21
|76.2%
|11.3%
|5.1
|Keelan Doss
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Joshua Palmer
|95
|16
|231
|75.8%
|21.1%
|39.1
|Derius Davis
|8
|3
|7
|-185.7%
|37.5%
|3.7
|Simi Fehoko
|4
|1
|9
|22.2%
|25.0%
|7.9
|Quentin Johnston
|106
|8
|66
|75.8%
|12.3%
|14.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|369
|76
|902
|69.5%
|26.6%
|190.2
|Alex Erickson
|108
|5
|95
|82.1%
|7.4%
|20.5
|Mike Williams
|68
|12
|119
|54.6%
|20.6%
|23.9
|Jalen Guyton
|123
|7
|68
|60.3%
|13.0%
|19.8
|Keelan Doss
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Joshua Palmer
|211
|16
|309
|64.4%
|14.2%
|58.9
|Derius Davis
|51
|11
|41
|-95.1%
|25.5%
|15.1
|Simi Fehoko
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0
|Quentin Johnston
|297
|25
|319
|63.6%
|14.1%
|68.9
- Denver has allowed 8.8 yards per coverage target and 7.24 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are bottom-three marks in the NFL.
- Keenan Allen ranks tied for sixth in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage (0.52), while Josh Palmer ranks outside the top 70 (0.28) and has a lower 14% target rate.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Los Angeles Rams
Week 17 opponent: New York Giants
- Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 30th (63.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|56
|5
|62
|77.4%
|16.1%
|17.2
|Cooper Kupp
|113
|19
|172
|41.3%
|33.6%
|48.2
|Ben Skowronek
|14
|1
|10
|20.0%
|14.3%
|2.0
|Austin Trammell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0
|Tutu Atwell
|92
|8
|134
|85.1%
|19.6%
|21.4
|Puka Nacua
|135
|18
|311
|46.0%
|23.7%
|55.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|116
|15
|217
|79.7%
|17.2%
|54.7
|Cooper Kupp
|244
|36
|538
|60.0%
|19.7%
|101.8
|Ben Skowronek
|53
|5
|34
|55.9%
|15.1%
|14.4
|Austin Trammell
|30
|4
|29
|-20.7%
|16.7%
|6.9
|Tutu Atwell
|281
|29
|342
|75.7%
|15.7%
|81.2
|Puka Nacua
|381
|78
|1016
|66.2%
|28.1%
|203.6
- The Giants have been a below-average man coverage defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.33) and explosive play rate allowed (16.1%).
- Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have been more effective against man coverage lately, with Kupp earning 0.43 fantasy points per route run (tied for 35th) and Nacua at 0.41 (tied for 39th).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Miami Dolphins
Week 17 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
- Man coverage rank: 11th (27.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|86
|17
|288
|54.5%
|29.1%
|57.8
|Robbie Chosen
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Chase Claypool
|24
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0.0
|River Cracraft
|10
|2
|14
|78.6%
|20.0%
|9.4
|Braxton Berrios
|62
|8
|78
|66.7%
|16.1%
|15.8
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|27
|6
|84
|84.5%
|29.6%
|26.4
|Erik Ezukanma
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|86
|10
|204
|61.8%
|23.3%
|42.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|322
|89
|1353
|62.9%
|36.3%
|284.3
|Robbie Chosen
|47
|4
|126
|76.2%
|10.6%
|22.6
|Chase Claypool
|82
|7
|74
|64.9%
|17.1%
|20.4
|River Cracraft
|57
|6
|89
|55.1%
|14.0%
|14.9
|Braxton Berrios
|222
|15
|141
|64.5%
|9.0%
|35.1
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|174
|13
|161
|73.3%
|13.2%
|29.1
|Erik Ezukanma
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|297
|62
|810
|57.4%
|28.3%
|155.0
- Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 28.0% of man coverage snaps and 6.4 yards per coverage target in man, both of which are top-two marks in the league.
- With Jaylen Waddle likely out, Tyreek Hill is the lone Dolphins wide receiver worth considering. He ranks tied for seventh in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.67).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Minnesota Vikings
Week 17 opponent: Green Bay Packers
- Man coverage rank: 17th (22.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 17th (76.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|97
|11
|126
|63.5%
|16.5%
|23.6
|Trishton Jackson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11.1%
|0.0
|Brandon Powell
|72
|6
|81
|51.9%
|13.9%
|14.1
|N'Keal Harry
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Justin Jefferson
|50
|11
|191
|70.7%
|32.0%
|36.1
|Jalen Nailor
|14
|1
|16
|18.8%
|14.3%
|2.6
|Jordan Addison
|113
|12
|200
|62.0%
|19.5%
|50.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|396
|35
|405
|67.2%
|13.6%
|93.5
|Lucky Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Trishton Jackson
|43
|2
|9
|22.2%
|7.0%
|2.9
|Brandon Powell
|199
|22
|241
|74.3%
|13.6%
|52.1
|N'Keal Harry
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Justin Jefferson
|234
|40
|632
|75.2%
|25.2%
|121.2
|Jalen Nailor
|39
|2
|13
|38.5%
|10.3%
|3.3
|Jordan Addison
|409
|51
|626
|71.2%
|17.1%
|149.6
- Green Bay ranks as a below-average zone coverage team at limiting receiving yards in all categories, allowing a 14.5% explosive play rate, 7.9 yards per coverage target and 10.6 yards per reception.
- Justin Jefferson is the only Vikings wide receiver left standing who has had success against zone coverage, ranking tied for sixth in fantasy points per route run (0.52).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New England Patriots
Week 17 opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Man coverage rank: 19th (21.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|106
|13
|175
|72.0%
|18.9%
|30.5
|Ty Montgomery
|8
|1
|-2
|350.0%
|37.5%
|0.8
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|86
|15
|128
|56.3%
|26.7%
|33.8
|Kendrick Bourne
|66
|7
|84
|51.2%
|22.7%
|33.4
|Jalen Reagor
|54
|2
|16
|81.3%
|16.7%
|3.6
|Tyquan Thornton
|39
|1
|11
|36.4%
|15.4%
|2.1
|Demario Douglas
|84
|16
|158
|26.6%
|32.1%
|31.8
|Kayshon Boutte
|17
|1
|11
|81.8%
|17.7%
|2.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|213
|18
|198
|59.1%
|13.6%
|37.8
|Ty Montgomery
|24
|4
|42
|40.5%
|33.3%
|8.2
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|160
|14
|132
|70.5%
|14.4%
|27.2
|Kendrick Bourne
|169
|30
|322
|48.1%
|23.7%
|68.2
|Jalen Reagor
|86
|3
|50
|76.0%
|4.7%
|8.0
|Tyquan Thornton
|76
|9
|56
|28.6%
|17.1%
|14.6
|Demario Douglas
|177
|28
|359
|46.5%
|22.0%
|63.9
|Kayshon Boutte
|51
|1
|8
|0.0%
|7.8%
|1.8
- Buffalo’s coverage weakness is in man, from which the team has allowed 9.5 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 57.3% of plays and a 21.7% explosive play rate — all of which are bottom-two marks in the league.
- Demario Douglas has earned a great 32% target rate versus man coverage, which has led to 0.38 fantasy points per route run (47th).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New Orleans Saints
Week 17 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Man coverage rank: 13th (25.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 20th (73.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|67
|11
|109
|82.6%
|31.3%
|27.9
|Marquez Callaway
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Keith Kirkwood
|20
|2
|20
|90.0%
|20.0%
|4.0
|Lynn Bowden
|33
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Rashid Shaheed
|81
|8
|136
|80.9%
|18.5%
|27.6
|A.T. Perry
|44
|1
|7
|100.0%
|9.1%
|1.7
|Chris Olave
|103
|20
|363
|70.0%
|32.0%
|68.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|257
|28
|339
|74.3%
|16.3%
|61.9
|Kirk Merritt
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Marquez Callaway
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Keith Kirkwood
|51
|3
|17
|100.0%
|9.8%
|10.7
|Lynn Bowden
|80
|9
|72
|41.7%
|16.3%
|16.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|302
|33
|504
|75.0%
|16.2%
|101.4
|A.T. Perry
|126
|7
|181
|91.2%
|7.1%
|37.1
|Chris Olave
|384
|61
|678
|66.5%
|25.0%
|140.8
- Tampa Bay has been below average in defensive success rate while in man (52.8%) and zone (46.3%).
- The Buccaneers are a bottom-eight team in explosive play rate allowed while in man (17.4%) and zone (15.5%).
- Chris Olave has been a top-10 wide receiver against man coverage, generating 0.66 fantasy points per route run (ninth), a 90.5 receiving grade (tied for fourth) and 3.52 yards per route run (fifth).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New York Giants
Week 17 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Man coverage rank: 28th (15.8%)
- Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|27
|3
|11
|45.5%
|29.6%
|10.1
|Darius Slayton
|122
|13
|210
|68.1%
|18.0%
|40.0
|Parris Campbell
|37
|2
|8
|100.0%
|8.1%
|2.8
|Isaiah Hodgins
|68
|3
|52
|42.3%
|13.2%
|14.2
|Gunner Olszewski
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|89
|13
|123
|42.3%
|20.2%
|25.3
|Jalin Hyatt
|82
|3
|28
|78.6%
|8.5%
|5.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|49
|4
|28
|71.4%
|14.3%
|6.8
|Darius Slayton
|352
|28
|391
|57.3%
|11.7%
|73.1
|Parris Campbell
|104
|18
|96
|29.2%
|23.1%
|27.6
|Isaiah Hodgins
|163
|14
|124
|74.2%
|11.0%
|38.4
|Gunner Olszewski
|6
|1
|0
|0.0%
|16.7%
|1.0
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|237
|36
|262
|46.6%
|18.6%
|68.2
|Jalin Hyatt
|254
|16
|315
|86.7%
|10.6%
|47.5
- The Rams have earned a 55.0 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the second-worst mark in the NFL.
- The Giants don’t have any standout wide receivers against zone coverage, with Wan’Dale Robinson leading the team in fantasy points per route run (0.29) but ranking outside the top 60 in that regard.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New York Jets
Week 17 opponent: Cleveland Browns
- Man coverage rank: 1st (42.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 32nd (56.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|49
|1
|12
|8.3%
|10.2%
|2.2
|Irvin Charles
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Allen Lazard
|117
|9
|95
|88.4%
|13.7%
|18.5
|Malik Taylor
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Garrett Wilson
|148
|24
|206
|79.6%
|27.0%
|50.6
|Xavier Gipson
|58
|2
|30
|46.7%
|8.6%
|5.0
|Jason Brownlee
|19
|1
|8
|37.5%
|10.5%
|7.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|93
|3
|23
|52.2%
|11.8%
|11.3
|Irvin Charles
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Allen Lazard
|336
|14
|216
|78.7%
|9.5%
|41.6
|Malik Taylor
|28
|2
|13
|38.5%
|14.3%
|3.3
|Garrett Wilson
|459
|64
|752
|66.5%
|23.8%
|151.2
|Xavier Gipson
|230
|14
|162
|66.0%
|9.1%
|30.2
|Jason Brownlee
|102
|2
|20
|60.0%
|3.9%
|4.0
- Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 31.6% of man coverage snaps, the best mark in the league.
- Garrett Wilson has struggled to produce against man coverage, despite his strong 27% target rate, having earned just 0.34 fantasy points per route run (tied for 52nd).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 17 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Man coverage rank: 27th (16.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Julio Jones
|36
|2
|5
|-60.0%
|11.1%
|2.5
|Britain Covey
|2
|1
|7
|-42.9%
|50.0%
|1.7
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|66
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.1%
|0.0
|A.J. Brown
|146
|37
|501
|59.3%
|37.7%
|111.1
|DeVonta Smith
|154
|18
|218
|66.1%
|16.2%
|63.8
|Quez Watkins
|37
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Julio Jones
|90
|5
|22
|59.1%
|8.9%
|13.2
|Britain Covey
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|203
|7
|116
|79.3%
|4.9%
|30.6
|A.J. Brown
|401
|64
|893
|70.8%
|22.7%
|171.3
|DeVonta Smith
|423
|60
|818
|74.6%
|19.4%
|159.8
|Quez Watkins
|112
|7
|49
|42.9%
|8.9%
|11.9
- Arizona’s zone coverage unit has allowed 7.11 yards per coverage snap, the fourth-worst mark in the league.
- The Cardinals have surrendered a first down or a touchdown on 42.2% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the NFL.
- A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have similarly produced against zone coverage this season, with Brown accounting for 0.43 fantasy points per route run (18th) and Smith for 0.38 (tied for 31st).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 17 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
- Man coverage rank: 31st (11.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 2nd (86.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|74
|4
|35
|91.4%
|12.2%
|7.5
|Diontae Johnson
|57
|8
|185
|57.3%
|29.8%
|32.5
|Miles Boykin
|5
|1
|5
|100.0%
|20.0%
|1.5
|Calvin Austin III
|46
|4
|90
|56.7%
|21.7%
|19.0
|George Pickens
|91
|11
|282
|54.6%
|25.3%
|57.2
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|295
|30
|245
|72.7%
|12.5%
|54.5
|Diontae Johnson
|265
|35
|367
|77.4%
|22.6%
|89.7
|Miles Boykin
|26
|2
|12
|91.7%
|11.5%
|3.2
|Calvin Austin III
|169
|13
|90
|62.2%
|11.8%
|22.0
|George Pickens
|400
|45
|727
|67.3%
|18.0%
|129.7
- Seattle is a below-average defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.22) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (36.1%) while in zone.
- Diontae Johnson (0.34) and George Pickens (0.33) rank outside of the top 50 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage this season.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
San Francisco 49ers
Week 17 opponent: Washington Commanders
- Man coverage rank: 12th (26.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Willie Snead IV
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|33.3%
|0.0
|Chris Conley
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|36
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2.8%
|0.0
|Jauan Jennings
|66
|7
|106
|64.2%
|16.7%
|23.6
|Deebo Samuel
|85
|5
|107
|35.5%
|15.3%
|27.7
|Brandon Aiyuk
|97
|18
|360
|62.5%
|26.8%
|72.0
|Ronnie Bell
|9
|1
|9
|100.0%
|33.3%
|7.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Willie Snead IV
|21
|2
|14
|78.6%
|9.5%
|3.4
|Chris Conley
|14
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|62
|9
|113
|36.3%
|16.1%
|20.3
|Jauan Jennings
|163
|12
|159
|66.0%
|11.7%
|27.9
|Deebo Samuel
|266
|48
|727
|43.9%
|24.8%
|144.7
|Brandon Aiyuk
|312
|47
|843
|75.8%
|20.2%
|149.3
|Ronnie Bell
|38
|4
|54
|79.6%
|10.5%
|15.4
- Washington has allowed a first down or touchdown on 37.9% of zone coverage snaps, which is the sixth-worst mark in the league, and an explosive play on 18.2% of zone coverage snaps, which is the worst mark.
- Deebo Samuel (0.54) and Brandon Aiyuk (0.48) are top-12 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus zone and should be in for a great week in a favorable matchup.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Seattle Seahawks
Week 17 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Man coverage rank: 7th (30.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 26th (68.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|120
|14
|124
|83.9%
|19.2%
|38.4
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|D.K. Metcalf
|117
|20
|289
|81.7%
|32.5%
|66.9
|Cody Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jake Bobo
|23
|3
|28
|0.0%
|13.0%
|11.8
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|109
|16
|226
|61.5%
|23.9%
|50.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|375
|62
|689
|73.6%
|22.9%
|142.9
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0
|D.K. Metcalf
|362
|40
|709
|62.3%
|17.1%
|140.9
|Cody Thompson
|5
|1
|10
|70.0%
|20.0%
|2.0
|Jake Bobo
|114
|14
|155
|66.5%
|16.7%
|35.5
|Dareke Young
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|312
|43
|376
|27.7%
|18.6%
|86.6
- Pittsburgh has earned just a 39.0 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks last in the NFL.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to be another strong flex option this week in a favorable matchup. He ranks second on the team in target rate (24%) and fantasy points per route run (0.46) versus man coverage.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 17 opponent: New Orleans Saints
- Man coverage rank: 2nd (36.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 31st (61.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|70
|16
|239
|76.6%
|38.6%
|69.9
|Chris Godwin
|75
|8
|113
|61.9%
|21.3%
|25.3
|David Moore
|3
|1
|11
|27.3%
|33.3%
|2.1
|Deven Thompkins
|16
|1
|8
|37.5%
|12.5%
|1.8
|Trey Palmer
|62
|7
|63
|88.9%
|19.4%
|19.3
|Rakim Jarrett
|4
|1
|3
|-133.3%
|25.0%
|1.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|404
|57
|924
|73.8%
|22.3%
|197.4
|Chris Godwin
|425
|66
|779
|62.1%
|22.6%
|143.9
|David Moore
|25
|3
|75
|34.7%
|12.0%
|16.5
|Ryan Miller
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Deven Thompkins
|103
|14
|74
|18.9%
|19.4%
|27.4
|Trey Palmer
|343
|26
|228
|62.3%
|12.5%
|54.8
|Rakim Jarrett
|47
|3
|57
|64.9%
|12.8%
|8.7
- New Orleans has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 36.0% of man coverage snaps — the fourth-best mark in the league.
- Mike Evans has been among the NFL's most efficient wide receivers against man coverage this season, producing 1.00 fantasy points per route run (first), 3.19 yards per route run (12th) and an 88.1 receiving grade (tied for seventh).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Tennessee Titans
Week 17 opponent: Houston Texans
- Man coverage rank: 24th (18.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 8th (80.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|87
|14
|182
|79.7%
|28.7%
|44.2
|Chris Moore
|44
|4
|63
|87.3%
|11.4%
|10.3
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|61
|5
|67
|44.8%
|16.4%
|17.7
|Colton Dowell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Kyle Philips
|21
|2
|30
|90.0%
|28.6%
|5.0
|Treylon Burks
|42
|4
|24
|41.7%
|21.4%
|6.4
|Mason Kinsey
|1
|1
|6
|-50.0%
|100.0%
|1.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|357
|47
|757
|80.1%
|25.5%
|146.7
|Chris Moore
|215
|14
|299
|83.6%
|10.7%
|43.9
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|265
|23
|303
|73.6%
|12.1%
|65.3
|Colton Dowell
|14
|1
|3
|66.7%
|14.3%
|1.3
|Kyle Philips
|83
|11
|136
|44.1%
|15.7%
|24.6
|Treylon Burks
|171
|10
|186
|75.3%
|9.9%
|28.6
|Mason Kinsey
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
- Houston has allowed an explosive play on 14.8% of zone coverage snaps, which is the eighth-worst rate, and ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.75) and yards per coverage target (8.2) while in zone.
- DeAndre Hopkins is the lone Titans wide receiver worth considering this week. He has the team's best target rate (26%), the most fantasy points per route run (0.41) and the top receiving grade (79.2) against zone coverage this season.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Washington Commanders
Week 17 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Man coverage rank: 18th (21.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Jamison Crowder
|29
|7
|64
|67.2%
|31.0%
|19.4
|Curtis Samuel
|126
|22
|233
|57.9%
|26.2%
|51.3
|Byron Pringle
|36
|8
|106
|96.2%
|33.3%
|18.6
|Terry McLaurin
|182
|16
|308
|76.6%
|19.2%
|46.8
|Dyami Brown
|46
|5
|65
|47.7%
|15.2%
|11.5
|Jahan Dotson
|191
|15
|187
|71.7%
|11.5%
|45.7
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Jamison Crowder
|54
|8
|87
|44.8%
|18.5%
|16.7
|Curtis Samuel
|240
|35
|332
|54.5%
|18.3%
|86.2
|Byron Pringle
|60
|6
|55
|45.5%
|13.3%
|11.5
|Terry McLaurin
|403
|53
|577
|65.3%
|19.6%
|128.7
|Dyami Brown
|115
|7
|103
|58.3%
|13.9%
|23.3
|Jahan Dotson
|389
|32
|314
|84.1%
|13.6%
|75.4
|Mitchell Tinsley
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
- San Francisco is allowing a league-best 8.9 yards per reception in zone coverage.
- Terry McLaurin leads the team in target rate (20%) versus zone coverage and has performed better with Jacoby Brissett (on a small sample size), so he could be a flex option this week, albeit in a difficult matchup.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages