Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 13

By Jonathon Macri
Nov 30, 2023

• A great week for Hollywood Brown: Marquise Brown has been one of the league’s best wide receivers versus man coverage and draws a favorable matchup against the Steelers in Week 13.

Christian Kirk’s turn this week: As the Jaguars' wide receivers trade off big games, Kirk stands out as the best option this week against the Bengals' man-heavy unit.

• Temper expectations for a couple of big NFC West players: The Rams' and Seahawks' wide receivers have struggled against man coverage and face off against some of the NFL's best man coverage teams this week.

Estimated Reading Time: 27 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

Arizona Cardinals

Week 13 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Man coverage rank: 7th (31.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 26th (67.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 11 1 9 88.9% 9.1% 1.9
Greg Dortch 19 2 37 27.0% 21.1% 11.7
Andre Baccellia 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 87 13 188 66.5% 29.9% 49.8
Rondale Moore 70 5 44 68.2% 11.4% 9.4
Michael Wilson 58 1 4 100.0% 6.9% 1.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 54 3 10 -30.0% 16.7% 4.0
Greg Dortch 82 8 68 58.8% 17.1% 14.8
Andre Baccellia 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 340 38 386 73.1% 19.7% 82.6
Rondale Moore 277 23 210 31.4% 13.0% 50.0
Michael Wilson 218 27 431 76.1% 16.5% 82.1
  • The Steelers deploy man coverage at a top-10 rate in the NFL.
  • Pittsburgh has earned just a 48.4 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 28th.
  • The Steelers have allowed a 19.0% explosive play rate and 14.4 yards per reception in man coverage — both of which are bottom-five marks.
  • Marquise Brown has earned the league’s sixth-best receiving grade against man coverage (87.6) this season.
  • Brown has also managed 0.57 fantasy points per route run versus man, which ranks tied for seventh among wide receivers (minimum of 75 routes run).
  • Brown should be in a great spot to produce against a struggling Steelers man coverage unit.

Atlanta Falcons

Week 13 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rank: 9th (29.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 24th (69.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Mack Hollins 26 2 16 81.3% 11.5% 3.6
KhaDarel Hodge 27 4 86 52.3% 22.2% 12.6
Van Jefferson 53 1 8 75.0% 9.4% 1.8
Scott Miller 17 1 4 -100.0% 11.8% 1.4
Chris Blair 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Drake London 55 8 105 64.8% 29.1% 30.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 9 0 0 0.0% 22.2% 0.0
Mack Hollins 118 15 231 75.8% 20.3% 38.1
KhaDarel Hodge 102 7 113 72.6% 8.8% 18.3
Van Jefferson 219 13 156 95.5% 11.9% 28.6
Scott Miller 75 7 76 71.1% 10.7% 26.6
Chris Blair 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Drake London 246 37 460 77.2% 20.3% 83.0
  • The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate in 2023.
  • They have been a top-10 team at limiting receiving yards, allowing 5.76 yards per coverage snap (eighth best).
  • Where the Jets' man coverage has struggled is in limiting first downs and touchdowns per coverage snap, allowing a 46.3% rate — the fifth-worst mark in the league.
  • Drake London sports the top target rate on the team against man coverage (29%) — nine percentage points higher than his target rate against zone (20%).
  • London has also posted 0.55 fantasy points per route run against man, which ranks 21st among wide receivers (minimum of 30 routes run).

Baltimore Ravens

Week 13 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 53 6 148 61.5% 30.2% 26.8
Nelson Agholor 67 8 160 55.6% 17.9% 42.0
Laquon Treadwell 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 23 1 -2 100.0% 13.0% 0.8
Tylan Wallace 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 74 8 88 77.3% 17.6% 16.8
Zay Flowers 114 16 163 32.5% 23.7% 32.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 153 21 260 63.5% 19.6% 53.0
Nelson Agholor 151 12 122 78.7% 10.6% 24.2
Laquon Treadwell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 41 3 20 10.0% 14.6% 5.0
Tylan Wallace 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 161 14 148 87.8% 14.3% 34.8
Zay Flowers 272 42 450 59.6% 18.4% 99.0

Buffalo Bills

Week 13 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 140 22 268 70.1% 25.0% 72.8
Andy Isabella 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trent Sherfield 33 2 14 14.3% 9.1% 3.4
Gabe Davis 136 11 164 76.2% 15.4% 33.4
Khalil Shakir 71 9 96 55.2% 15.5% 24.6
Deonte Harty 22 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 309 61 701 66.3% 27.2% 155.1
Trent Sherfield 81 5 39 38.5% 13.6% 8.9
Gabe Davis 302 28 431 75.9% 14.2% 101.1
Khalil Shakir 137 16 314 57.0% 13.9% 53.4
Deonte Harty 71 13 113 37.2% 23.9% 30.3

Carolina Panthers

Week 13 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Man coverage rank: 14th (24.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 19th (74.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 112 26 278 54.7% 28.6% 71.8
DJ Chark Jr. 86 9 113 84.1% 17.4% 26.3
Laviska Shenault Jr. 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 36 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Jonathan Mingo 92 5 72 55.6% 12.0% 12.2
Mike Strachan 5 1 45 84.4% 20.0% 5.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 336 51 450 67.1% 19.9% 102.0
DJ Chark Jr. 230 11 150 76.0% 8.7% 38.0
Laviska Shenault Jr. 36 9 53 -47.2% 25.0% 14.3
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 13 1 14 0.0% 7.7% 2.4
Terrace Marshall Jr. 162 18 134 64.2% 16.1% 31.4
Jonathan Mingo 277 23 214 70.1% 15.9% 44.4
Mike Strachan 8 0 0 0.0% 12.5% 0.0
  • The Buccaneers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
  • Tampa Bay has been below average in defensive success rate while in man (50.0%) and zone (46.5%).
  • Tampa Bay ranks among the 10 worst teams in explosive play rate allowed while in man (17.3%) and among the five worst while in zone (15.6%).
  • Adam Thielen has found much more success against man coverage this season, producing 0.64 fantasy points per route (10th), an 85.4 receiving grade (ninth) and 2.42 yards per route run (21st).
  • Thielen’s target rate is also significantly higher when facing man coverage (29%), which should allow him to take advantage of his opportunities as the Buccaneers mix up coverages.

Chicago Bears

Week 13 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Equanimeous St. Brown 24 1 21 95.2% 4.2% 3.1
Darnell Mooney 78 5 83 24.1% 12.8% 13.3
DJ Moore 91 15 350 52.9% 26.4% 62.0
Tyler Scott 31 3 17 58.8% 19.4% 4.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 28 0 0 0.0% 3.6% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 17 3 9 33.3% 23.5% 3.9
Equanimeous St. Brown 59 3 23 95.7% 6.8% 5.3
Darnell Mooney 279 20 268 65.3% 10.0% 52.8
DJ Moore 333 55 656 56.3% 20.4% 144.6
Tyler Scott 130 7 64 92.2% 10.0% 13.4

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Man coverage rank: 29th (14.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 4th (83.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 102 10 102 54.9% 17.7% 26.2
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 1 2 -100.0% 100.0% 1.2
Trenton Irwin 50 3 34 41.2% 12.0% 6.4
Stanley Morgan 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tee Higgins 63 9 94 60.6% 28.6% 30.4
Ja'Marr Chase 111 18 184 57.6% 21.6% 60.4
Andrei Iosivas 13 1 16 12.5% 15.4% 2.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 308 40 360 57.2% 16.9% 82.0
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trenton Irwin 153 14 182 66.5% 11.1% 38.2
Stanley Morgan 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 6 1 6 -16.7% 33.3% 1.6
Tee Higgins 169 18 234 66.7% 18.3% 41.4
Shedrick Jackson 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Ja'Marr Chase 331 57 730 53.2% 25.4% 142.0
Andrei Iosivas 47 4 23 104.3% 12.8% 18.3
  • The Jaguars play zone coverage at a top-five rate.
  • Jacksonville has been about average at limiting yards per reception (10.4), yards per coverage snap (5.99) and explosive play rate (12.3%).
  • Ja’Marr Chase is the Bengals' lone wide receiver worth starting again this week, as he has generated 0.43 fantasy points per route run versus zone (tied for 20th), an 83.0 receiving grade (13th) and 2.28 yards per route run (21st). He is the only qualifying Bengals wide receiver to crack the top 50 in any of those categories.
  • Tee Higgins could return from injury this week, but this isn’t the best time to force him into a starting lineup, at least for fantasy managers who can afford to sit him.
  • Against zone coverage, Higgins has accounted for just 0.24 fantasy points per route run (tied for 88th), a 60.1 receiving grade (75th) and 1.38 yards per route run (tied for 53rd).

Cleveland Browns

Week 13 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rank: 26th (17.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 7th (80.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 7 0 0 0.0% 28.6% 0.0
Amari Cooper 81 15 171 85.4% 24.7% 38.1
Elijah Moore 82 9 86 48.8% 20.7% 17.6
Cedric Tillman 44 4 37 78.4% 18.2% 7.7
David Bell 9 1 5 80.0% 11.1% 1.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 46 3 10 10.0% 19.6% 4.0
Amari Cooper 311 32 594 76.9% 19.6% 97.4
James Proche II 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Elijah Moore 304 34 332 69.0% 17.1% 73.2
Cedric Tillman 118 3 28 50.0% 4.2% 5.8
David Bell 34 3 28 32.1% 20.6% 5.8
  • The Rams have played zone coverage at the seventh-highest rate this season.
  • The Rams have earned a 51.1 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the third-worst mark in the league.
  • Amari Cooper has been the Browns'only wide receiver to enjoy notable success against man coverage this season, with 2.22 yards per route run (23rd), 0.31 fantasy points per route run (tied for 58th) and a 72.4 receiving grade (35th).

Dallas Cowboys

Week 13 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rank: 30th (12.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 2nd (86.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 98 13 216 74.1% 15.3% 52.6
Michael Gallup 94 8 108 59.3% 11.7% 18.8
KaVontae Turpin 13 4 42 71.4% 46.2% 14.2
CeeDee Lamb 112 29 451 65.2% 33.9% 98.1
Jalen Tolbert 49 8 68 72.1% 24.5% 14.8
Jalen Brooks 12 2 31 87.1% 16.7% 5.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 209 20 236 80.9% 15.8% 49.6
Michael Gallup 184 20 249 77.1% 18.5% 50.9
KaVontae Turpin 43 6 71 71.8% 16.3% 25.1
CeeDee Lamb 277 49 615 65.2% 23.1% 122.5
Jalen Tolbert 122 8 115 91.3% 13.1% 25.5
Jalen Brooks 17 3 32 21.9% 17.7% 6.2
  • The Seahawks play zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.
  • Seattle ranks around the league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.01) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (33.6%) while in zone.
  • No fantasy manager needs to be told to start CeeDee Lamb at this point in the season, but it’s worth noting that he has been dominant against all coverages, though more so when facing man.
  • Lamb has posted 0.44 fantasy points per route run (18th), 2.31 yards per route run (19th) and a 79.1 receiving grade (20th) against zone coverage.

Denver Broncos

Week 13 opponent: Houston Texans
  • Man coverage rank: 23rd (20.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 8th (78.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandon Johnson 28 3 16 31.3% 14.3% 10.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 23 1 13 23.1% 4.4% 2.3
Courtland Sutton 84 15 229 72.5% 23.8% 43.9
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 76 9 89 49.4% 13.2% 23.9
Marvin Mims Jr. 41 3 83 59.0% 12.2% 11.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Phillip Dorsett 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
David Sills V 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Brandon Johnson 95 5 106 78.3% 8.4% 27.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 73 5 40 60.0% 9.6% 15.0
Courtland Sutton 261 33 336 85.4% 17.6% 108.6
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 215 28 351 70.7% 19.5% 63.1
Marvin Mims Jr. 110 12 199 65.8% 14.6% 37.9
  • The Texans play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • Houston has allowed an explosive play on 14.1% of zone coverage snaps, tied for the ninth-worst rate, and ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.80) and per coverage target (8.2) while in zone.
  • Courtland Sutton owns the team's top target rate against zone (18%). He is targeted 24% of the time against man, but his efficiency remains solid against both coverages.
  • Sutton has managed 0.42 fantasy points per route run versus zone (24th) and 0.52 versus man (tied for 26th).
  • Meanwhile, Jerry Jeudy has been much better against zone coverage, with 1.64 yards per route run compared to just 1.14 against man.
  • This could be an ideal matchup for both of the Broncos' top wide receivers to deliver startable fantasy performances.

Detroit Lions

Week 13 opponent: New Orleans Saints
  • Man coverage rank: 4th (34.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 24 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kalif Raymond 35 4 66 45.5% 14.3% 10.6
Josh Reynolds 75 9 148 69.6% 17.3% 29.8
Donovan Peoples-Jones 45 1 29 93.1% 11.1% 3.9
Antoine Green 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 83 18 171 67.3% 28.9% 35.1
Jameson Williams 23 2 51 29.4% 21.7% 7.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 68 5 34 73.5% 13.2% 8.4
Kalif Raymond 127 22 306 50.7% 22.1% 58.6
Josh Reynolds 249 18 290 76.6% 10.4% 65.0
Donovan Peoples-Jones 180 7 68 70.6% 7.2% 13.8
Antoine Green 41 1 2 50.0% 4.9% 1.2
Dylan Drummond 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 295 64 822 59.2% 27.5% 176.2
Jameson Williams 114 10 133 90.2% 15.8% 35.3
  • The Saints play man coverage at a top-five rate.
  • New Orleans has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 34.7% of man coverage snaps — the fifth-best mark in the league.
  • The Saints have also let up just 6.5 yards per coverage target, which is the seventh-best mark in the league.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown hasn’t been quite as effective against man coverage this season despite maintaining an elite target rate (29%).
  • St. Brown ranks second among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus zone (0.60) but ties for 39th against man (0.42).
  • He is still not leaving fantasy lineups, but it’s worth noting that this could be a more difficult matchup for him. The Saints are also allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Green Bay Packers

Week 13 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Man coverage rank: 6th (32.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 27th (65.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 16 0 0 0.0% 6.3% 0.0
Bo Melton 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Watson 53 6 72 91.7% 22.6% 25.2
Jayden Reed 72 8 114 84.2% 27.8% 37.4
Romeo Doubs 80 5 31 74.2% 12.5% 20.1
Dontayvion Wicks 34 2 40 50.0% 26.5% 12.0
Malik Heath 9 3 34 97.1% 44.4% 6.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 47 5 62 90.3% 21.3% 11.2
Christian Watson 187 15 279 69.2% 17.1% 48.9
Jayden Reed 207 28 383 60.1% 16.9% 78.3
Romeo Doubs 260 36 402 79.6% 21.5% 106.2
Dontayvion Wicks 137 18 290 63.8% 16.8% 47.0
Malik Heath 23 2 19 52.6% 26.1% 3.9
  • The Chiefs are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • Kansas City has allowed an 8.3% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks fourth in the league.
  • Kansas City is also surrendering just 4.76 yards per coverage snap while in man — the third-best mark in the league.
  • Christian Watson and Jayden Reed stand out as the best possible starts among Packers wideouts this week, as Watson leads the team in receiving grade versus man (70.7) and Reed leads the team in fantasy points per route run (0.52) and yards per route run (1.54) versus man.
  • Romeo Doubs has struggled against man coverage this season, posting just a 57.3 receiving grade (88th), 0.25 fantasy points per route run (tied for 76th) and 0.38 yards per route run (96th).
  • Doubs can be safely benched this week in a tougher matchup.

Houston Texans

Week 13 opponent: Denver Broncos
  • Man coverage rank: 18th (21.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 13th (76.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 55 5 56 91.1% 14.6% 10.6
Noah Brown 35 6 143 54.5% 25.7% 20.3
Nico Collins 47 10 213 44.1% 27.7% 37.3
Tank Dell 47 5 107 49.5% 19.2% 27.7
John Metchie III 11 1 14 35.7% 9.1% 2.4
Xavier Hutchinson 9 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 214 25 270 72.2% 21.0% 58.0
Noah Brown 116 15 296 57.1% 15.5% 50.6
Steven Sims 2 2 25 -8.0% 100.0% 4.5
Nico Collins 262 40 587 60.5% 22.9% 122.7
Tank Dell 264 42 602 84.9% 24.6% 132.2
John Metchie III 69 10 115 59.1% 17.4% 21.5
Xavier Hutchinson 43 2 43 81.4% 7.0% 6.3
  • The Broncos have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage in 2023.
  • Denver has allowed 8.5 yards per coverage target and 7.03 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are the fourth-worst marks in the league.
  • Denver has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 37.9% of zone coverage snaps (sixth worst) and an explosive play on 17.2% of such snaps (second worst).
  • Tank Dell and Nico Collins are both top-15 wide receivers against man and zone coverage in fantasy points per route run.
  • Dell and Collins continue to be must-start options in a potentially strong matchup.

Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Man coverage rank: 15th (23.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 18th (75.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 17 3 44 59.1% 23.5% 7.4
Michael Pittman Jr. 126 26 292 46.9% 27.8% 67.2
Juwann Winfree 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
D.J. Montgomery 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amari Rodgers 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Alec Pierce 118 8 145 89.7% 13.6% 22.5
Josh Downs 90 14 162 53.1% 25.6% 36.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 35 8 38 -47.4% 28.6% 11.8
Michael Pittman Jr. 289 50 492 58.7% 24.2% 105.2
Juwann Winfree 7 0 0 0.0% 14.3% 0.0
Amari Rodgers 19 0 0 0.0% 10.5% 0.0
Alec Pierce 272 14 146 78.1% 8.5% 28.6
Josh Downs 227 34 404 53.7% 20.3% 80.4
  • The Titans have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Tennessee has allowed 9.4 yards per coverage target and a 19.1% explosive play rate in man — among the worst figures in the league.
  • The Titans are also a bottom-five defense in success rate (44.3%) and a bottom-10 unit in yards allowed per coverage target (8.2) while in zone coverage.
  • Both Josh Downs and Michael Pittman should be able to take advantage of this favorable matchup.
  • Pittman is leading the team in yards per route run (2.32) and fantasy points per route run (0.53) versus man — both of which are top-25 marks among wide receivers.
  • Downs leads the team in yards per route run (1.80), as well as receiving grade (71.4), versus zone coverage.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 13 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Man coverage rank: 10th (28.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 25 2 19 84.2% 20.0% 3.9
Jamal Agnew 15 0 0 0.0% 6.7% 0.0
Jacob Harris 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 71 12 242 68.6% 31.0% 36.2
Calvin Ridley 72 8 164 79.9% 19.4% 30.4
Elijah Cooks 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 16 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 114 11 89 86.5% 16.7% 31.9
Jamal Agnew 92 9 90 67.8% 12.0% 18.0
Jacob Harris 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 308 44 521 66.6% 18.5% 114.1
Calvin Ridley 317 39 499 80.8% 19.2% 112.9
Elijah Cooks 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 83 6 31 64.5% 9.6% 9.1
Parker Washington 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
  • The Bengals have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • They have allowed 8.9 yards per man coverage target and an explosive play on 17.5% of man coverage snaps, both of which are bottom-10 marks.
  • Christian Kirk draws the most favorable matchup this week, as he leads the team with an elite 31% target rate when facing man coverage. He has also posted 3.32 yards points per route run against man (12th).
  • Kirk should continue to be a strong flex option this week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 13 opponent: Green Bay Packers
  • Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Mecole Hardman Jr. 16 3 28 0.0% 31.3% 5.8
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 73 5 105 64.8% 9.6% 15.5
Kadarius Toney 19 4 53 52.8% 21.1% 9.3
Justin Watson 52 7 151 93.4% 19.2% 22.1
Justyn Ross 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Skyy Moore 63 5 91 48.4% 15.9% 20.1
Rashee Rice 64 8 109 22.9% 25.0% 36.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 19 1 6 66.7% 15.8% 1.6
Mecole Hardman Jr. 45 6 19 -68.4% 15.6% 7.9
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 241 10 144 77.1% 8.3% 30.4
Kadarius Toney 87 18 86 9.3% 28.7% 32.6
Justin Watson 174 13 181 89.0% 16.1% 43.1
Justyn Ross 30 3 34 85.3% 16.7% 6.4
Skyy Moore 187 15 148 56.8% 12.3% 29.8
Rashee Rice 154 36 418 34.9% 25.3% 89.8
  • The Packers play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • Green Bay ranks ninth in limiting receiving yards in all categories, allowing just an 11.5% explosive play rate, 7.0 yards per coverage target and 9.7 yards per reception.
  • Rashee Rice has been among the league's best versus zone coverage, generating 0.58 fantasy points per route run (tied for third), 3.08 yards per route run (second) and an 85.1 receiving grade (ninth).
  • Rice is coming off a great week as the PPR WR3 in Week 12, setting career highs in offensive snaps played (68%) and team target share (32%).
  • Rice is in line for another great matchup against the Packers’ zone-heavy defense in Week 13.

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 13 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 106 20 221 68.3% 39.6% 60.1
DeAndre Carter 10 1 5 -40.0% 20.0% 1.5
Kristian Wilkerson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 93 9 95 63.2% 17.2% 30.5
Hunter Renfrow 44 3 23 43.5% 9.1% 5.3
Tre Tucker 39 4 104 86.5% 15.4% 14.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 296 49 593 72.3% 24.3% 114.3
DeAndre Carter 31 2 31 -22.6% 9.7% 5.1
Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 270 43 496 75.0% 22.2% 116.6
Hunter Renfrow 159 19 186 48.4% 15.7% 37.6
Tre Tucker 92 4 57 91.2% 13.0% 9.7

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 opponent: New England Patriots
  • Man coverage rank: 5th (33.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 28th (63.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 130 27 293 63.1% 26.9% 74.3
Alex Erickson 19 1 12 91.7% 5.3% 2.2
Mike Williams 39 7 130 60.8% 28.2% 26.0
Jalen Guyton 28 1 8 62.5% 14.3% 1.8
Keelan Doss 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 83 12 184 75.5% 18.1% 30.4
Derius Davis 8 3 7 -185.7% 37.5% 3.7
Simi Fehoko 4 1 9 22.2% 25.0% 7.9
Quentin Johnston 71 7 62 77.4% 14.1% 13.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 314 69 826 68.5% 28.0% 175.6
Alex Erickson 48 1 17 94.1% 4.2% 2.7
Mike Williams 68 12 119 54.6% 20.6% 23.9
Jalen Guyton 78 4 37 67.6% 12.8% 13.7
Keelan Doss 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 154 11 193 70.5% 14.9% 36.3
Derius Davis 38 9 37 -102.7% 26.3% 12.7
Simi Fehoko 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
Quentin Johnston 192 14 128 54.7% 13.5% 32.8
  • The Patriots have played man coverage at a top-five rate.
  • New England’s man defense is a top-10 unit in first downs and touchdowns allowed per play (38.6%), yards allowed per coverage snap (5.80) and explosive play rate allowed (12.4%).
  • Keenan Allen is the Chargers' lone wide receiver to start this week, as rookie Quentin Johnston has done next to nothing versus man coverage this season, ranking tied for 89th in fantasy points per route run (0.19), 87th in yards per route run (0.96) and 81st in receiving grade (60.2) versus man coverage.

Los Angeles Rams

Week 13 opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • Man coverage rank: 1st (44.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 32nd (53.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 8 1 6 100.0% 12.5% 1.6
Cooper Kupp 58 6 53 62.3% 32.8% 11.3
Ben Skowronek 6 1 10 20.0% 16.7% 2.0
Austin Trammell 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Tutu Atwell 85 8 134 85.1% 20.0% 21.4
Puka Nacua 90 12 192 43.2% 23.3% 37.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 31 4 46 47.8% 12.9% 8.6
Cooper Kupp 147 21 340 62.9% 20.4% 61.0
Ben Skowronek 43 3 22 50.0% 14.0% 11.2
Austin Trammell 29 4 29 -20.7% 17.2% 6.9
Tutu Atwell 268 28 333 76.6% 15.7% 79.3
Puka Nacua 294 61 732 68.2% 28.9% 146.2
  • The Browns play the highest rate of man coverage in the NFL.
  • Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 33.3% of man coverage snaps, the third-best mark in the league.
  • Cleveland’s man coverage defense also owns the second-best defensive success rate (63.2%).
  • The Rams' wide receivers have found limited success against man coverage this season, with Puka Nacua leading the team with 0.41 fantasy points per route run (tied for 42nd), a 68.8 receiving grade (50th) and 2.23 yards per route run (tied for 26th).
  • Cooper Kupp has struggled much more against man coverage, producing just 0.19 fantasy points per route run (tied for 89th), a 57.2 receiving grade (89th) and 0.82 yards per route run (90th).
  • It’s going to be nearly impossible to avoid starting either Rams wide receiver this week with six teams on a bye, but temper expectations, especially for Kupp, in Week 13.

Miami Dolphins

Week 13 opponent: Washington Commanders
  • Man coverage rank: 8th (29.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 25th (68.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 76 16 209 64.1% 30.3% 42.9
Robbie Chosen 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Chase Claypool 25 0 0 0.0% 8.0% 0.0
River Cracraft 10 2 14 78.6% 20.0% 9.4
Braxton Berrios 47 6 60 68.3% 17.0% 12.0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 16 2 32 100.0% 18.8% 17.2
Erik Ezukanma 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 69 10 204 61.8% 24.6% 42.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 252 72 1114 59.6% 37.3% 237.4
Robbie Chosen 36 3 107 72.0% 11.1% 19.7
Chase Claypool 77 5 66 81.8% 15.6% 17.6
River Cracraft 43 4 73 58.9% 14.0% 11.3
Braxton Berrios 156 14 134 64.2% 12.2% 33.4
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 113 10 139 78.4% 14.2% 23.9
Erik Ezukanma 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 217 42 487 57.7% 26.7% 96.7
  • The Commanders play man coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • Washington ranks around the league average or slightly above average in team coverage metrics while in man, including yards allowed per coverage snap (18th), explosive play rate allowed (14th) and defensive success rate (12th).
  • Jaylen Waddle leads the Dolphins with 0.61 fantasy points per route run versus man (12th) and ranks second with 2.87 yards per route run versus man (14th).
  • Waddle is coming off a PPR WR15 performance against a stronger man coverage team in Week 12 (New York Jets) and should be able to take advantage of a favorable matchup again this week.

Minnesota Vikings

Week 13 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 76 9 116 61.2% 17.1% 20.6
Trishton Jackson 9 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0.0
Brandon Powell 62 6 81 51.9% 16.1% 14.1
N'Keal Harry 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 31 8 136 64.0% 38.7% 27.6
Jalen Nailor 11 1 16 18.8% 9.1% 2.6
Jordan Addison 93 11 180 63.3% 20.4% 47.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 317 27 302 64.6% 12.9% 69.2
Trishton Jackson 43 2 9 22.2% 7.0% 2.9
Brandon Powell 162 19 188 73.9% 14.2% 43.8
N'Keal Harry 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 168 28 435 68.5% 23.8% 83.5
Jalen Nailor 30 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jordan Addison 334 43 505 75.8% 18.3% 117.5

New England Patriots

Week 13 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Man coverage rank: 24th (20.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 11th (77.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 76 6 52 78.8% 14.5% 11.2
Ty Montgomery 5 1 -2 350.0% 40.0% 0.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster 67 13 83 45.8% 31.3% 27.3
Kendrick Bourne 66 7 84 51.2% 22.7% 33.4
Jalen Reagor 30 1 11 81.8% 20.0% 2.1
Tyquan Thornton 15 0 0 0.0% 26.7% 0.0
Demario Douglas 64 13 128 27.3% 31.3% 25.8
Kayshon Boutte 16 1 11 81.8% 18.8% 2.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 153 12 148 50.0% 12.4% 26.8
Ty Montgomery 19 3 25 48.0% 36.8% 5.5
JuJu Smith-Schuster 117 11 76 77.6% 13.7% 18.6
Kendrick Bourne 169 30 322 48.1% 23.7% 68.2
Jalen Reagor 43 1 11 63.6% 4.7% 2.1
Tyquan Thornton 30 5 34 29.4% 23.3% 8.4
Demario Douglas 140 23 282 39.0% 23.6% 51.2
Kayshon Boutte 49 1 8 0.0% 8.2% 1.8
  • The Chargers play zone coverage at an above-average rate.
  • They have given up an explosive play on 16.1% of coverage snaps while in zone, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.
  • The Chargers have also allowed 7.30 yards per coverage snap, which is the second-worst mark in the league.
  • The Chargers are surrendering 11.8 yards per reception while in zone — the third-worst mark in the league.
  • With Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve and Demario Douglas unlikely to play due to a concussion, no Patriots wide receivers have earned spots in starting fantasy lineups this week, despite the favorable matchup.

New Orleans Saints

Week 13 opponent: Detroit Lions
  • Man coverage rank: 12th (27.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 67 11 109 82.6% 31.3% 27.9
Keith Kirkwood 16 2 20 90.0% 25.0% 4.0
Lynn Bowden 20 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashid Shaheed 72 7 125 82.4% 18.1% 25.5
A.T. Perry 28 1 7 100.0% 7.1% 1.7
Chris Olave 84 17 300 67.7% 32.1% 59.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 257 28 339 74.3% 16.3% 61.9
Kirk Merritt 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keith Kirkwood 34 1 1 100.0% 8.8% 1.1
Lynn Bowden 38 1 12 83.3% 7.9% 2.2
Rashid Shaheed 248 26 409 71.9% 15.7% 78.9
A.T. Perry 57 2 38 81.6% 7.0% 11.8
Chris Olave 313 46 471 66.2% 24.3% 99.1
  • The Lions play man and zone coverages at league-average rates.
  • Detroit has been average to slightly above average in yards allowed per coverage snap in both man and zone.
  • The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate in both coverages, however.
  • All Saints wide receivers with a large enough sample size are dealing with injuries heading into Week 13, but in case they do play, it's worth noting that Chris Olave ranks seventh in fantasy points per route run (0.70), ninth in yards per route run (3.57) and fourth in receiving grade (90.4) versus man coverage this season.

New York Giants

Week 13 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 25 3 11 45.5% 32.0% 10.1
Darius Slayton 102 11 182 73.6% 18.6% 35.2
Parris Campbell 37 2 8 100.0% 8.1% 2.8
Isaiah Hodgins 65 3 52 42.3% 13.9% 14.2
Wan'Dale Robinson 71 10 84 45.2% 16.9% 18.4
Jalin Hyatt 63 2 20 80.0% 9.5% 4.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 47 4 28 71.4% 14.9% 6.8
Darius Slayton 272 21 252 54.8% 11.4% 46.2
Parris Campbell 104 18 96 29.2% 23.1% 27.6
Isaiah Hodgins 140 12 102 68.6% 10.7% 28.2
Wan'Dale Robinson 169 26 181 47.5% 18.9% 50.1
Jalin Hyatt 193 15 310 87.4% 11.4% 46.0

New York Jets

Week 13 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
  • Man coverage rank: 20th (21.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 48 1 12 8.3% 10.4% 2.2
Irvin Charles 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 89 8 90 87.8% 14.6% 17.0
Malik Taylor 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Garrett Wilson 107 19 174 82.8% 28.0% 42.4
Xavier Gipson 28 1 24 58.3% 7.1% 3.4
Jason Brownlee 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 84 2 8 87.5% 8.3% 2.8
Irvin Charles 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 254 12 200 78.0% 11.0% 38.0
Malik Taylor 28 2 13 38.5% 14.3% 3.3
Garrett Wilson 322 45 521 65.5% 23.9% 109.1
Xavier Gipson 139 6 58 65.5% 6.5% 11.8
Jason Brownlee 52 2 20 60.0% 5.8% 4.0
  • The Falcons have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages this season.
  • Atlanta ranks around the league average to slightly above average in limiting yards per reception, yards per coverage snap and yards per target while in both coverages this season.
  • Garrett Wilson has just average efficiency marks across both coverage types faced, ranking tied for 48th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.34) and tied for 45th against man (0.40).
  • Wilson’s high-end target rates while facing man and zone coverages are the only things keeping him in starting lineups at this point as the Jets' quarterback situation continues to get worse.

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
  • Man coverage rank: 17th (22.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 19 2 5 -60.0% 10.5% 2.5
Britain Covey 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 57 0 0 0.0% 5.3% 0.0
A.J. Brown 103 26 365 66.3% 35.9% 86.5
DeVonta Smith 111 12 149 78.5% 13.5% 38.9
Quez Watkins 22 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 67 3 11 72.7% 7.5% 10.1
Britain Covey 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 166 7 116 79.3% 6.0% 30.6
A.J. Brown 293 47 685 68.3% 22.2% 133.5
DeVonta Smith 307 43 589 77.1% 19.5% 119.9
Quez Watkins 52 4 21 -23.8% 9.6% 6.1
  • The 49ers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
  • San Francisco has been much better in zone coverage, allowing a league-best 8.3 yards per reception.
  • They have also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 26.6% of zone coverage snaps, ranking second among defenses.
  • The 49ers' man coverage defense has been almost the exact opposite, as they’ve allowed a league-worst 15.1 yards per reception and a first down or a touchdown on 43.8% of man coverage snaps (11th worst).
  • A.J. Brown has dominated both man and zone coverages, ranking fifth in fantasy points per route run against man (0.84) and 15th against zone (0.46).
  • DeVonta Smith hasn’t seen a very encouraging target rate versus man coverage, causing him to drop outside the top 50 wide receivers (minimum of 30 routes run) in fantasy points per route run (0.35).
  • Smith should still see plenty of zone coverage, though, against the 49ers where his target rate (20%) and fantasy points per route run rank (tied for 28th) are more encouraging.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • Man coverage rank: 28th (16.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 59 3 24 87.5% 10.2% 5.4
Diontae Johnson 37 6 160 52.5% 29.7% 22.0
Miles Boykin 3 1 5 100.0% 33.3% 1.5
Calvin Austin III 40 4 90 56.7% 20.0% 19.0
George Pickens 70 7 184 53.8% 25.7% 37.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 233 20 161 69.6% 11.6% 36.1
Diontae Johnson 175 24 225 72.0% 24.6% 52.5
Miles Boykin 18 1 6 83.3% 11.1% 1.6
Calvin Austin III 146 12 80 57.5% 13.0% 20.0
Gunner Olszewski 3 1 0 0.0% 33.3% 1.0
George Pickens 297 33 478 72.0% 17.9% 86.8
  • The Cardinals play zone coverage at a top-five rate.
  • Arizona’s zone coverage unit has allowed 7.08 yards per coverage snap, the third-worst mark in the league.
  • The Cardinals have also earned a 59.5 coverage grade while in zone, which ranks 27th.
  • Arizona has surrendered a first down or a touchdown on 42.0% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the league.
  • Pittsburgh’s wide receivers all rank outside the top 40 at their position in yards per route run, receiving grade and fantasy points per route run against zone coverage.
  • However, the Cardinals' coverage unit has been poor enough not to limit those fantasy options too much. They aren’t necessarily smash plays, either.

San Francisco 49ers

Week 13 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Man coverage rank: 13th (26.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Ray-Ray McCloud III 36 0 0 0.0% 2.8% 0.0
Jauan Jennings 56 5 80 68.8% 16.1% 13.0
Deebo Samuel 64 3 52 69.2% 15.6% 14.2
Brandon Aiyuk 76 15 320 61.6% 30.3% 65.0
Ronnie Bell 8 1 9 100.0% 25.0% 7.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Willie Snead IV 5 1 9 66.7% 20.0% 1.9
Chris Conley 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 62 9 113 36.3% 16.1% 20.3
Jauan Jennings 125 9 116 76.7% 11.2% 20.6
Deebo Samuel 154 31 422 45.7% 24.0% 73.2
Brandon Aiyuk 200 30 561 79.9% 20.0% 98.1
Ronnie Bell 31 3 42 73.8% 9.7% 7.2
  • The Eagles play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
  • Philadelphia has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 34.4% of man coverage snaps (fourth best) and 6.8 yards allowed per coverage target (eighth best).
  • Philadelphia’s zone defense is more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 35.7% of snaps (10th worst).
  • Philadelphia is surrendering an explosive play on 13.6% of zone coverage snaps, which is the 11th-worst mark in the league.
  • Brandon Aiyuk should be in a great spot to continue producing at a high rate this week, having earned 0.86 fantasy points per route run versus man (fourth) and 0.49 versus zone (10th).
  • Deebo Samuel was projected last week to have a strong game against the Seahawks' zone-heavy defense, and while the 49ers aren’t as zone-heavy, they still run enough zone and have enough weaknesses in that regard for Samuel to enjoy another strong performance in Week 13.
  • Samuel has earned an 86.7 receiving grade versus zone (sixth) with 2.95 yards per route run (fourth) and 0.48 fantasy points per route run (12th).

Seattle Seahawks

Week 13 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 85 10 86 86.0% 17.7% 30.6
D'Wayne Eskridge 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
D.K. Metcalf 81 11 160 79.4% 32.1% 33.0
Cody Thompson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jake Bobo 21 3 28 0.0% 14.3% 11.8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 78 10 144 57.6% 20.5% 30.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 274 44 489 71.4% 22.3% 104.9
D'Wayne Eskridge 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
D.K. Metcalf 254 32 518 68.0% 19.3% 95.8
Cody Thompson 5 1 10 70.0% 20.0% 2.0
Jake Bobo 94 11 134 79.1% 14.9% 30.4
Dareke Young 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 224 28 262 34.7% 17.4% 60.2
  • The Cowboys play man coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.
  • Dallas has allowed 4.48 yards per coverage snap and 6.4 yards per coverage target in man. Both are top-five figures.
  • Dallas has also let up a first down or a touchdown on just 37.3% of man coverage snaps (seventh).
  • D.K. Metcalf has earned an elite 32% target rate when facing man coverage this season, although he hasn’t been overly efficient with those targets, ranking just 42nd in fantasy points per route run (0.41), 37th in yards per route run (1.95) and 42nd in receiving grade (71.3).
  • Metcalf can still be trusted for volume, but this is a difficult matchup against a coverage scheme that he hasn’t been overly productive against.
  • Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have had even less success against man and can be avoided this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 13 opponent: Carolina Panthers
  • Man coverage rank: 31st (11.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 3rd (84.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 49 12 146 73.3% 38.8% 50.6
Chris Godwin 56 7 91 57.1% 21.4% 22.1
Deven Thompkins 16 1 8 37.5% 12.5% 1.8
Trey Palmer 48 6 57 89.5% 22.9% 17.7
Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 300 42 704 79.0% 22.7% 142.4
Chris Godwin 318 46 515 64.5% 20.8% 97.5
David Moore 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Deven Thompkins 91 13 71 14.1% 20.9% 26.1
Trey Palmer 262 19 170 66.5% 11.5% 42.0
Rakim Jarrett 47 3 57 64.9% 12.8% 8.7
  • The Panthers play zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.
  • Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 39.4% of zone coverage snaps, the second-worst mark among defenses.
  • Carolina is a bottom-10 team in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.51) and explosive play rate allowed (14.5%) while in zone coverage this season.
  • Mike Evans leads the Buccaneers in target rate (23%), fantasy points per route run (0.47) and yards per route run (2.76) and shouldn’t leave fantasy lineups in a great matchup.
  • Chris Godwin should also be in for a good day in a favorable matchup, having posted 1.94 yards per route run (30th) and an 80.7 receiving grade versus zone (17th) this season.

Tennessee Titans

Week 13 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
  • Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 1st (88.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 74 12 176 79.0% 31.1% 29.6
Chris Moore 37 3 51 84.3% 10.8% 8.1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 54 5 67 44.8% 16.7% 17.7
Colton Dowell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kyle Philips 21 2 30 90.0% 28.6% 5.0
Treylon Burks 35 4 24 41.7% 20.0% 6.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 231 33 523 76.7% 24.2% 109.3
Chris Moore 143 9 229 84.7% 11.2% 31.9
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 183 19 214 76.2% 13.7% 52.4
Colton Dowell 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0.0
Kyle Philips 80 11 136 44.1% 16.3% 24.6
Treylon Burks 84 4 98 83.7% 13.1% 13.8
  • The Colts play zone coverage at the highest rate in the league.
  • Indianapolis ranks just slightly below average in yards allowed per coverage snap (15th worst) and explosive play rate allowed (12th worst) in zone coverage.
  • The Colts are a bottom-10 coverage team in yards allowed per reception while in zone coverage (10.9).
  • DeAndre Hopkins continues to be the only Tennessee wide receiver worth considering, as he is tied for 12th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.47), is the team's only receiver with a target rate above 20% versus zone (24%) and is the team's only receiver to crack the top 70 in receiving grade and yards per route run versus zone.

Washington Commanders

Week 13 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Man coverage rank: 19th (21.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 25 7 64 67.2% 32.0% 19.4
Curtis Samuel 99 19 189 53.4% 25.3% 43.9
Byron Pringle 27 5 74 94.6% 29.6% 12.4
Terry McLaurin 147 13 220 75.9% 19.7% 35.0
Dyami Brown 44 4 65 49.2% 13.6% 10.5
Jahan Dotson 155 13 158 70.9% 11.6% 40.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 50 8 87 44.8% 20.0% 16.7
Curtis Samuel 191 28 254 55.5% 18.3% 59.4
Byron Pringle 54 8 82 63.4% 18.5% 16.2
Terry McLaurin 342 47 474 67.3% 19.3% 106.4
Dyami Brown 104 7 103 58.3% 14.4% 23.3
Jahan Dotson 333 29 277 82.3% 14.1% 68.7
Mitchell Tinsley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
  • The Dolphins are deploying both man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season.
  • Miami's defense is a bottom-10 unit in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.22) and explosive play rate allowed (17.4%) from man coverage.
  • Miami has been slightly above average as a zone coverage unit, depending on the sampled metric.
  • The Commanders' wide receivers have been inefficient for most of the season but still typically see enough volume to be in consideration for fantasy starting lineups.
  • Curtis Samuel stands out as a potential deeper-league play, as he leads the team in fantasy points per route run versus man (0.44) and is tied for the team lead (minimum of 75 routes run) in that regard with Terry McLaurin versus zone (0.31).
  • Samuel is a rotational wide receiver for Washington but has garnered encouraging target rates against both coverage types this season, making him a starting option in fantasy in a neutral matchup.

