Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 12

• A great bounce-back spot for A.J. Brown: One of the league’s best wide receivers against man coverage should be able to take advantage of the Bills’ susceptible man coverage unit.

• Avoid the Washington receivers when possible this week: The Commanders' receivers have had limited success against man coverage and face one of the best units in the league this week.

• Can the Bengals' wide receivers remain productive without Joe Burrow? Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both have strong metrics against man coverage and face off against the Steelers' poor man coverage unit in Week 12.

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

Week 12 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rank: 27th (16.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 7th (80.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Rams have played zone coverage at the seventh-highest rate this season.

The Rams have earned a 40.1 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the worst mark in the league.

Rookie Michael Wilson is the only Cardinals wide receiver to produce an above-average fantasy points per route run figure versus zone (0.38) this season.

Wilson also leads the Cardinals’ wide receiver in receiving grade versus zone (75.3) by a significant margin.

Wilson’s target rate is much higher versus zone than man, as well, so if he plays this week, he stands out as a potential deeper league play to target.

Week 12 opponent: New Orleans Saints

Man coverage rank: 4th (35.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Saints have played man coverage at a top-five rate.

New Orleans has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 33.7% of man coverage snaps — the fourth-best mark in the league.

The Saints have also allowed just 6.5 yards per coverage target, which is the sixth-best mark in the league.

Drake London leads the team in target rate (29%) versus man coverage — a significant increase from his target rate against zone (19.9%).

As a result, London ranks among the top 20 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.52) this season.

Week 12 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Man coverage rank: 21st (20.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Chargers play zone coverage at an above-average rate.

They have given up an explosive play on 17.2% of coverage snaps while in zone, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

The Chargers have also allowed 7.52 yards per coverage snap, which is the worst mark in the league.

Zay Flowers leads the Ravens' wide receivers with 0.37 fantasy points per route run (tied for 40th).

Odell Beckham doesn’t necessarily have the best playing time, averaging just 46% of routes run for the team over the past two weeks, but he has earned a similar target rate as Flowers against zone and is starting to have more success, earning 0.33 fantasy points per route run against zone (tied for 56th) on the year.

Week 12 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Man coverage rank: 12th (27.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Stefon Diggs 122 21 246 69.9% 27.1% 69.6 Trent Sherfield 31 2 14 14.3% 6.5% 3.4 Gabe Davis 120 8 125 70.4% 13.3% 20.5 Khalil Shakir 55 7 80 55.0% 16.4% 21.0 Deonte Harty 22 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0.0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Stefon Diggs 275 56 649 66.9% 27.3% 138.9 Trent Sherfield 70 5 39 38.5% 12.9% 8.9 Gabe Davis 266 25 365 75.3% 13.9% 91.5 Khalil Shakir 107 15 283 53.7% 15.0% 49.3 Deonte Harty 71 13 113 37.2% 23.9% 30.3

The Eagles have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.

Philadelphia has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 34.5% of man coverage snaps (fifth best) and 6.7 yards allowed per coverage target (tied for seventh best).

Philadelphia’s zone defense is more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 36.7% of snaps (10th worst).

Philadelphia is surrendering an explosive play on 13.9% of zone coverage snaps, which is the 11th-worst mark in the league.

Khalil Shakir has been one of the league’s most efficient receivers as of late, and a lot of that damage has been done against zone coverage. He is averaging 0.46 fantasy points per route run against zone, which is tied for the 16th-best mark among wide receivers.

Shakir could continue to be a strong deep play this week against the Eagles, who are allowing the most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position.

Week 12 opponent: Tennessee Titans

Man coverage rank: 16th (23.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 16th (75.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Titans have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Tennessee has allowed 9.6 yards per coverage target and a 20.2% explosive play rate in man — among the worst figures in the league.

The Titans are also a bottom-five defense in success rate (44.0%) and a bottom-10 unit in yards allowed per coverage target (8.2) while in zone coverage.

Adam Thielen ranks just 57th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.33) but eighth in that regard against man (0.69).

Thielen has earned a strong enough target rate against zone (21%), with that rate being much higher against man (31%), so this should be considered a favorable matchup this week.

Week 12 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rank: 26th (17.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 6th (81.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Vikings play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

Minnesota has allowed 9.3 yards per reception in zone coverage, tied for the fourth-best mark in the league.

Minnesota has also allowed an explosive play on just 11.3% of zone coverage snaps, the ninth-best mark.

DJ Moore is by far the best Chicago wide receiver in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.71) and zone (0.42), and he is the only one seeing the playing time and target rate to be trusted in fantasy lineups again this week in a tougher matchup for the secondary Chicago receiving options.

Week 12 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Man coverage rank: 6th (31.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 26th (66.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Steelers deploy man coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the league.

Pittsburgh has earned just a 50.3 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 28th.

The Steelers have allowed an 18.4% explosive play rate and 14.3 yards per reception in man coverage — both of which are bottom-five marks.

The Bengals are going through a significant change at quarterback with Joe Burrow done for the year, which is expected to hurt the team’s receiving options.

Ja’Marr Chase (0.52) and Tee Higgins (0.48) rank among the top 30 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man, with Higgins even leading the team in target rate (29%).

This could be a positive matchup for Jake Browning and the Bengals' wide receivers to get off on the right foot in the first full week without Burrow at the helm.

Week 12 opponent: Denver Broncos

Man coverage rank: 18th (22.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Broncos have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Denver has allowed 8.8 yards per coverage target and 7.43 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are the second-worst marks in the league.

Denver has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 39.2% of zone coverage snaps and an explosive play on 17.8% — both bottom-three marks in the league.

Amari Cooper leads the Browns in fantasy points per route run against man (0.48) and zone (0.34).

Week 12 opponent: Washington Commanders

Man coverage rank: 9th (29.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 24th (68.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Commanders have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.

Washington has managed a 56.0% defensive success rate while in man, allowed an explosive play on just 12.3% of man coverage snaps and let up a first down or a touchdown on just 37.3% of man coverage snaps. All are among the 10 best marks in the league.

CeeDee Lamb has dominated man coverage this season, producing 0.84 fantasy points per route run versus man (fifth), a 92.2 receiving grade (tied for first) and 3.80 yards per route run (fifth).

Brandin Cooks isn’t seeing a strong target rate against man coverage (14%) and ranks tied for 39th in fantasy points per route run (0.42) against man this season.

Week 12 opponent: Cleveland Browns

Man coverage rank: 1st (44.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 32nd (54.0%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Browns play the highest rate of man coverage in the NFL.

Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 32.3% of man coverage snaps, the second-best mark in the league.

Cleveland’s man coverage defense also owns the second-best defensive success rate (64.5%).

Courtland Sutton is the Broncos' lone wide receiver to have clear success against man coverage this season, accounting for 0.48 fantasy points per route run (tied for 30th) and earning a team-leading 20% target rate, 2.55 yards per route run and 77.2 receiving grade.

Week 12 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Packers play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

They are among the 10 best teams at limiting receiving yards, allowing just an 11.0% explosive play rate (sixth best), 7.0 yards per coverage target (seventh best) and 9.7 yards per reception (seventh best).

Amon-Ra St. Brown has earned 0.62 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage, which is the second-best mark in the league.

Jameson Williams is getting more playing time in recent weeks and ranks tied for 32nd in fantasy points per route run (0.39) against zone coverage, which includes both of his receiving touchdowns this season.

Week 12 opponent: Detroit Lions

Man coverage rank: 13th (25.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 20th (74.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Lions have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Detroit has been average to slightly above average in yards allowed per coverage snap in both man and zone.

The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate in both man and zone, however.

Jayden Reed is the Packers' leading receiver versus man coverage in target rate (28%) and fantasy points per route run (0.51).

Romeo Doubs is the Packers' leading receiver versus zone coverage in target rate (22%) and fantasy points per route run (0.41).

Both players figure to be the team's best fantasy options again this week.

Week 12 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Man coverage rank: 28th (16.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jaguars play zone coverage at a top-five rate.

Jacksonville has been slightly above average at limiting yards per reception (10.3), yards per coverage snap (5.94) and explosive play rate (11.6%).

Tank Dell leads the team in target rate (26%) against zone coverage, which has allowed him to post 0.52 fantasy points per route run (tied for sixth).

Dell has also earned an 87.7 receiving grade (fifth) versus zone, and his 2.88 yards per route run figure is tied for sixth.

Nico Collins (0.45) and Noah Brown (0.44) also rank among the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run.

Week 12 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Man coverage rank: 14th (23.8%)

Zone coverage rank: 17th (75.2%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Buccaneers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Tampa Bay has been around the league average in defensive success rate while in man (50.0%) and zone (46.0%).

Tampa Bay does rank among the five worst teams in explosive play rate allowed while in man (19.1%) and zone (15.8%).

Michael Pittman leads the Colts in target rate (26%), yards per route run (2.20) and fantasy points per route run (0.51) versus man coverage this season.

Josh Downs leads the team in fantasy points per route run (0.37), yards per route run (1.88) and receiving grade (72.4) against zone coverage.

Week 12 opponent: Houston Texans

Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Texans have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

Houston’s zone defense has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 32.0% of plays, the ninth-best mark in the league.

However, they have also allowed an explosive play on 14.1% of zone coverage snaps, tied for the ninth-worst rate, and rank among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.64) and per coverage target (8.1) while in zone.

Calvin Ridley leads the team in target rate (20%), but his 0.36 fantasy points per route run figure ranks tied for 45th among wide receivers.

Christian Kirk continues to have stronger underlying metrics against zone, leading the team in fantasy points per route run (0.39), receiving grade (73.5) and yards per route run (2.08).

Week 12 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Man coverage rank: 25th (18.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 8th (79.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Raiders have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

They are allowing just 9.3 yards per reception in zone — the fourth-best mark in the league — while also surrendering just 5.69 yards per coverage snap in zone, which ranks 10th.

Rashee Rice has earned 0.61 fantasy points per route run against zone — the third-best mark among wide receivers.

Rice is also the clear leader in Kansas City against zone, with an 87.2 receiving grade (sixth) and 3.54 yards per route run (second).

Week 12 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Man coverage rank: 7th (30.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 27th (64.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Chiefs are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

Kansas City has allowed an 8.1% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks second in the league.

Kansas City is also allowing just 4.43 yards per coverage snap while in man — the third-best mark in the league.

Davante Adams is the Raiders' clear leader in target rate versus man (39%) — an elite mark to bank on in a tough matchup.

Adams also leads the team in fantasy points per route run (0.54), receiving grade (83.3) and yards per route run (2.55) against man — all of which are top-20 marks among wide receivers.

Week 12 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Man coverage rank: 10th (28.4%)

Zone coverage rank: 23rd (70.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Ravens have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.

Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 30.3% of man coverage snaps, the best mark in the league.

The Ravens have also allowed just 5.5 yards per coverage target in man, the second-best mark in the league. Their 59.4% defensive success rate ranks third.

Keenan Allen is the only active Chargers wide receiver who has had success against man coverage, earning 0.60 fantasy points per route run (14th) and an 87.7 receiving grade (fifth).

Quentin Johnston ranks outside of the top 75 in fantasy points per route run (0.19) and receiving grade (60.2) against man coverage.

Week 12 opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Man coverage rank: 29th (15.2%)

Zone coverage rank: 4th (83.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Cardinals have played zone coverage at a top-five rate.

Arizona’s zone coverage unit has allowed 7.07 yards per coverage snap, the third-worst mark in the league.

The Cardinals have also earned a 57.2 coverage grade while in zone, which ranks 29th.

Arizona has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 41.1% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the league.

Puka Nacua has delivered 0.52 fantasy points per route run and 2.88 yards per route run versus zone coverage, which both rank tied for sixth among wide receivers.

Nacua’s 88.2 receiving grade versus zone coverage is the fourth-best mark in the league.

Cooper Kupp is currently considered questionable after leaving Week 11 with an ankle injury, but he ranks tied for 13th in fantasy points per route run (0.47), tied for 11th in yards per route run (2.68) and 15th in receiving grade (81.5) versus zone coverage this season.

Week 12 opponent: New York Jets

Man coverage rank: 8th (30.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 25th (67.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate in 2023.

They have been a top-10 team at limiting receiving yards, allowing 5.29 yards per coverage snap (ninth best).

The Jets have allowed 11.5 yards per reception, which is the 12th-best mark in the league.

Jaylen Waddle leads the Dolphins in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.62), tying for the 12th-best mark in the league.

Tyreek Hill has earned 0.51 fantasy points per route run against man (tied for 22nd), while his 85.7 receiving grade leads the team and ranks seventh overall against man.

Week 12 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rank: 20th (21.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bears have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Chicago has recorded just a 44.3% defensive success rate in zone and a 47.1% rate in man, both of which are among the 10 worst marks in the league.

Chicago has also given up a first down or a touchdown on 49.3% of man coverage snaps, the second-worst mark.

Should Justin Jefferson return this week, it’s a great matchup for him to do significant damage. He ranks tied for first among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.89) versus man and tied for ninth in that regard versus zone (0.50).

Jordan Addison has found more success against man coverage, including averaging 0.50 fantasy points per route run (tied for 27th) compared to 0.36 versus zone, despite near identical target rates.

Week 12 opponent: New York Giants

Man coverage rank: 3rd (35.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Giants play man coverage at the third-highest rate in the NFL.

They are a bottom-10 man coverage defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.91) and explosive play rate allowed (17.9%).

Demario Douglas , as the Patriots' lone receiving option worth considering this week, has earned a team-leading 79.2 receiving grade (16th) to go along with an encouraging 30% target rate.

This is a great matchup for Douglas to take advantage of as a strong fantasy option in deeper leagues this week.

Week 12 opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Man coverage rank: 24th (19.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Falcons have played zone coverage at an above-average rate.

Atlanta’s zone defense has generated a 51.7% defensive success rate, the fifth-best mark in the league.

Atlanta has also been average at limiting explosive plays (16th) per zone coverage snap and at limiting overall yards per zone coverage snap (17th).

Chris Olave leads the team with a 74.4 receiving grade and 1.61 yards per route run.

Week 12 opponent: New England Patriots

Man coverage rank: 5th (33.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 28th (63.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Patriots have played man coverage at a top-five rate.

New England’s man defense has been average to above average in first downs and touchdowns allowed per play (11th), yards allowed per coverage target (16th) and explosive play rate allowed (13th).

Darius Slay ton leads the team in receiving grade (72.0), yards per route run (1.88) and fantasy points per route run (0.37) against man coverage.

Slayton’s 20% target rate and team-leading metrics against man could be enough to make him a deep league flex option, if needed.

Week 12 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rank: 17th (22.9%)

Zone coverage rank: 18th (74.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Dolphins have deployed both man and zone coverage at league-average rates this season.

Miami's defense is a bottom-10 unit in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.49) and explosive play rate allowed (18.2%) from man coverage.

Miami has been average to slightly above average as a zone coverage unit, depending on the sampled metric.

Garrett Wilson ’s target rates versus man and zone make him a fine option, but his limited fantasy success, earning just 0.35 fantasy points per route run versus zone (tied for 49th) and 0.34 versus man (tied for 62nd), keep him from being too exciting in a neutral matchup.

Week 12 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rank: 15th (23.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 19th (74.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bills have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

Buffalo’s coverage weakness has come in man, where the team has allowed 10.4 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 60.7% of plays and a 24.1% explosive play rate — all of which are the worst marks in the league.

The Bills have been a top-10 team in yards allowed per coverage target (7.0) and explosive play rate allowed (11.6%) while in zone.

A.J. Brown has earned 0.87 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, which is the third-best mark among wide receivers. His 92.2 receiving grade is tied for first.

Brown should be in a great spot to bounce back after his worst fantasy performance of the season in Week 11.

Week 12 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Man coverage rank: 11th (28.3%)

Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bengals have played an above-average rate of man coverage this season.

They have allowed just 5.40 yards per man coverage snap and a first down or touchdown on 38.5% of man coverage snaps — both of which are top-10 marks.

Diontae Johnson (0.51) and George Pickens (0.49) rank inside the top 30 in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (minimum of 25 routes run).

Both players are also seeing a much higher target rate against man coverage, which could allow for at least one to emerge with a strong fantasy performance.

Diontae Johnson leads the Steelers in yards per route run (3.76) and receiving grade (75.8) versus man coverage.

Week 12 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rank: 30th (13.6%)

Zone coverage rank: 2nd (85.5%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Ray-Ray McCloud III 36 0 0 0.0% 2.8% 0.0 Jauan Jennings 53 4 73 69.9% 15.1% 11.3 Deebo Samuel 61 3 52 69.2% 16.4% 14.2 Brandon Aiyuk 73 15 320 61.6% 31.5% 65.0 Ronnie Bell 8 1 9 100.0% 25.0% 7.9

Versus zone

The Seahawks play zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.

Seattle has been just above the league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.99) and first down plus touchdown rate allowed (33.9%) while in zone.

Brandon Aiyuk has produced 0.50 fantasy points per route run (tied for ninth) with 3.14 yards per route run (third) and a 91.2 receiving grade (second).

Deebo Samuel should be in for a much better fantasy performance against a zone-heavy team, a scheme against which he’s found more success this season.

Samuel has earned an 81.6 receiving grade versus zone (14th) with 2.73 yards per route run (10th) and 0.45 fantasy points per route run (tied for 18th).

Week 12 opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Man coverage rank: 19th (22.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The 49ers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.

San Francisco has been much better in zone coverage, allowing a league-best 8.3 yards per reception.

They have also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 27.2% of zone coverage snaps, ranking second among defenses.

The 49ers' man coverage defense has been almost the exact opposite, as they’ve allowed 14.4 yards per reception (fourth worst) and a first down or touchdown on 43.5% of man coverage snaps (ninth worst).

D.K. Metcalf leads the Seahawks' wide receivers in yards per route run versus man (1.97) and zone (2.08), as well as fantasy points per route run against both, keeping him in starting lineups.

Tyler Lockett has delivered exactly 0.40 fantasy points against both man (tied for 46th) and zone (tied for 29th) this season and is a fine flex or deep league option this week.

Week 12 opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.7%)

Zone coverage rank: 1st (88.5%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mike Evans 47 10 126 71.4% 36.2% 40.6 Chris Godwin 54 7 91 57.1% 20.4% 22.1 Deven Thompkins 16 1 8 37.5% 12.5% 1.8 Trey Palmer 46 6 57 89.5% 23.9% 17.7 Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mike Evans 266 38 654 77.8% 22.9% 127.4 Chris Godwin 286 43 470 66.4% 21.3% 90.0 Deven Thompkins 89 13 71 14.1% 21.4% 26.1 Trey Palmer 238 15 153 64.7% 10.5% 36.3 Rakim Jarrett 47 3 57 64.9% 12.8% 8.7

The Colts have played zone coverage at the highest rate in the league.

Indianapolis ranks just slightly below average in yards allowed per reception (10th worst), yards allowed per coverage snap (14th worst) and explosive play rate allowed (12th worst) in zone coverage.

Mike Evans is tied for the 11th-most fantasy points per route run (0.48) against zone coverage while adding 2.96 yards per route run (fifth) and an 82.9 receiving grade (12th).

Chris Godwin has earned a strong 81.0 receiving grade (18th) against zone but ranks outside the top 30 wide receivers in yards per route run (1.94) and fantasy points per route run (0.31).

Week 12 opponent: Carolina Panthers

Man coverage rank: 31st (12.0%)

Zone coverage rank: 3rd (84.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Panthers have played zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.

Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 39.4% of zone coverage snaps, the second-worst mark among defenses.

Carolina ranks among the bottom 10 teams in the league in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.48) and explosive play rate allowed (14.1%) while in zone coverage.

DeAndre Hopkins is tied for 11th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.48) and has generated 2.59 yards per route run (14th) and a 79.5 receiving grade (tied for 20th) against zone coverage this season.

None of the other Titans receivers have earned a starting spot in fantasy lineups this week, even in a favorable matchup.

Week 12 opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Man coverage rank: 2nd (36.5%)

Zone coverage rank: 31st (62.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Cowboys have played man coverage at the second-highest rate in the league.

Dallas has allowed 4.47 yards per coverage snap and 6.1 yards per coverage target in man. Both are among the five best marks in the league.

Dallas has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 35.4% of man coverage snaps (seventh).

Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are not seeing ideal target rates against man, and they also rank outside the top 70 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man.

McLaurin ranks 50th in receiving grade (68.2), while Dotson ranks 67th (63.1) and should be avoided, where possible, in a difficult matchup against the Cowboys this week.

