Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 12

2NJ3R16 PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver AJ Brown (11) runs after a catch during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Jonathon Macri
Nov 23, 2023

• A great bounce-back spot for A.J. Brown: One of the league’s best wide receivers against man coverage should be able to take advantage of the Bills’ susceptible man coverage unit.

• Avoid the Washington receivers when possible this week: The Commanders' receivers have had limited success against man coverage and face one of the best units in the league this week. 

• Can the Bengals' wide receivers remain productive without Joe Burrow? Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both have strong metrics against man coverage and face off against the Steelers' poor man coverage unit in Week 12.

Estimated Reading Time: 28 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

WR:CB Matchup Chart

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 12 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rank: 27th (16.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 7th (80.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 10 1 9 88.9% 10.0% 1.9
Greg Dortch 9 1 31 12.9% 11.1% 4.1
Andre Baccellia 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 78 11 135 63.7% 29.5% 42.5
Rondale Moore 60 5 44 68.2% 13.3% 9.4
Michael Wilson 58 1 4 100.0% 6.9% 1.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 51 3 10 -30.0% 17.7% 4.0
Greg Dortch 53 6 47 51.1% 15.1% 10.7
Andre Baccellia 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 306 34 351 75.5% 19.0% 75.1
Rondale Moore 247 21 175 24.0% 13.4% 44.5
Michael Wilson 218 27 431 76.1% 16.5% 82.1
  • The Rams have played zone coverage at the seventh-highest rate this season.
  • The Rams have earned a 40.1 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the worst mark in the league.
  • Rookie Michael Wilson is the only Cardinals wide receiver to produce an above-average fantasy points per route run figure versus zone (0.38) this season.
  • Wilson also leads the Cardinals’ wide receiver in receiving grade versus zone (75.3) by a significant margin.
  • Wilson’s target rate is much higher versus zone than man, as well, so if he plays this week, he stands out as a potential deeper league play to target.

Atlanta Falcons

Week 12 opponent: New Orleans Saints
  • Man coverage rank: 4th (35.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 30th (62.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Mack Hollins 26 2 16 81.3% 11.5% 3.6
KhaDarel Hodge 22 4 86 52.3% 27.3% 12.6
Van Jefferson 51 1 8 75.0% 7.8% 1.8
Scott Miller 13 0 0 0.0% 7.7% 0.0
Drake London 49 6 73 84.9% 28.6% 25.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 9 0 0 0.0% 22.2% 0.0
Mack Hollins 118 15 231 75.8% 20.3% 38.1
KhaDarel Hodge 97 7 113 72.6% 9.3% 18.3
Van Jefferson 212 12 143 93.0% 11.8% 26.3
Scott Miller 68 7 76 71.1% 11.8% 26.6
Drake London 231 34 401 75.1% 19.9% 74.1
  • The Saints have played man coverage at a top-five rate.
  • New Orleans has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 33.7% of man coverage snaps — the fourth-best mark in the league.
  • The Saints have also allowed just 6.5 yards per coverage target, which is the sixth-best mark in the league.
  • Drake London leads the team in target rate (29%) versus man coverage — a significant increase from his target rate against zone (19.9%).
  • As a result, London ranks among the top 20 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.52) this season.

Baltimore Ravens

Week 12 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Man coverage rank: 21st (20.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 52 6 148 61.5% 28.9% 26.8
Nelson Agholor 62 7 139 53.2% 17.7% 38.9
Laquon Treadwell 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 23 1 -2 100.0% 13.0% 0.8
Tylan Wallace 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 67 7 79 79.7% 17.9% 14.9
Zay Flowers 107 14 150 36.7% 23.4% 29.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 142 18 226 62.8% 18.3% 46.6
Nelson Agholor 136 12 122 78.7% 10.3% 24.2
Laquon Treadwell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 41 3 20 10.0% 14.6% 5.0
Tylan Wallace 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 139 13 136 88.2% 13.7% 32.6
Zay Flowers 243 39 438 61.2% 18.5% 88.8
  • The Chargers play zone coverage at an above-average rate.
  • They have given up an explosive play on 17.2% of coverage snaps while in zone, the third-worst mark in the NFL.
  • The Chargers have also allowed 7.52 yards per coverage snap, which is the worst mark in the league.
  • Zay Flowers leads the Ravens' wide receivers with 0.37 fantasy points per route run (tied for 40th).
  • Odell Beckham doesn’t necessarily have the best playing time, averaging just 46% of routes run for the team over the past two weeks, but he has earned a similar target rate as Flowers against zone and is starting to have more success, earning 0.33 fantasy points per route run against zone (tied for 56th) on the year.

Buffalo Bills

Week 12 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Man coverage rank: 12th (27.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 122 21 246 69.9% 27.1% 69.6
Trent Sherfield 31 2 14 14.3% 6.5% 3.4
Gabe Davis 120 8 125 70.4% 13.3% 20.5
Khalil Shakir 55 7 80 55.0% 16.4% 21.0
Deonte Harty 22 0 0 0.0% 9.1% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 275 56 649 66.9% 27.3% 138.9
Trent Sherfield 70 5 39 38.5% 12.9% 8.9
Gabe Davis 266 25 365 75.3% 13.9% 91.5
Khalil Shakir 107 15 283 53.7% 15.0% 49.3
Deonte Harty 71 13 113 37.2% 23.9% 30.3
  • The Eagles have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage this season.
  • Philadelphia has allowed a first down or touchdown on just 34.5% of man coverage snaps (fifth best) and 6.7 yards allowed per coverage target (tied for seventh best).
  • Philadelphia’s zone defense is more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 36.7% of snaps (10th worst).
  • Philadelphia is surrendering an explosive play on 13.9% of zone coverage snaps, which is the 11th-worst mark in the league.
  • Khalil Shakir has been one of the league’s most efficient receivers as of late, and a lot of that damage has been done against zone coverage. He is averaging 0.46 fantasy points per route run against zone, which is tied for the 16th-best mark among wide receivers.
  • Shakir could continue to be a strong deep play this week against the Eagles, who are allowing the most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position.

Carolina Panthers

Week 12 opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Man coverage rank: 16th (23.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 16th (75.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 101 25 262 53.8% 30.7% 69.2
DJ Chark Jr. 76 7 98 86.7% 15.8% 22.8
Laviska Shenault Jr. 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 36 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Jonathan Mingo 81 5 72 55.6% 13.6% 12.2
Mike Strachan 5 1 45 84.4% 20.0% 5.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 311 51 464 67.0% 20.9% 103.4
DJ Chark Jr. 210 10 131 74.0% 9.1% 35.1
Laviska Shenault Jr. 34 8 45 -66.7% 23.5% 12.5
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 162 18 134 64.2% 16.1% 31.4
Jonathan Mingo 254 19 154 64.9% 15.0% 34.4
Mike Strachan 8 0 0 0.0% 12.5% 0.0
  • The Titans have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Tennessee has allowed 9.6 yards per coverage target and a 20.2% explosive play rate in man — among the worst figures in the league.
  • The Titans are also a bottom-five defense in success rate (44.0%) and a bottom-10 unit in yards allowed per coverage target (8.2) while in zone coverage.
  • Adam Thielen ranks just 57th in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.33) but eighth in that regard against man (0.69).
  • Thielen has earned a strong enough target rate against zone (21%), with that rate being much higher against man (31%), so this should be considered a favorable matchup this week.

Chicago Bears

Week 12 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • Man coverage rank: 26th (17.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 6th (81.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Equanimeous St. Brown 17 1 21 95.2% 5.9% 3.1
Darnell Mooney 68 4 73 17.8% 13.2% 11.3
DJ Moore 81 12 336 51.5% 24.7% 57.6
Tyler Scott 30 3 17 58.8% 20.0% 4.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 25 0 0 0.0% 4.0% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 17 3 9 33.3% 23.5% 3.9
Equanimeous St. Brown 42 3 23 95.7% 9.5% 5.3
Darnell Mooney 252 19 272 65.8% 10.3% 52.2
DJ Moore 300 47 556 61.7% 19.7% 126.6
Tyler Scott 122 7 64 92.2% 10.7% 13.4
  • The Vikings play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • Minnesota has allowed 9.3 yards per reception in zone coverage, tied for the fourth-best mark in the league.
  • Minnesota has also allowed an explosive play on just 11.3% of zone coverage snaps, the ninth-best mark.
  • DJ Moore is by far the best Chicago wide receiver in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.71) and zone (0.42), and he is the only one seeing the playing time and target rate to be trusted in fantasy lineups again this week in a tougher matchup for the secondary Chicago receiving options.

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 12 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Man coverage rank: 6th (31.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 26th (66.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 99 10 102 54.9% 18.2% 26.2
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 1 2 -100.0% 100.0% 1.2
Trenton Irwin 46 3 34 41.2% 13.0% 6.4
Stanley Morgan 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tee Higgins 63 9 94 60.6% 28.6% 30.4
Ja'Marr Chase 106 16 148 52.7% 20.8% 54.8
Andrei Iosivas 10 0 0 0.0% 10.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 289 37 337 55.2% 16.3% 76.7
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trenton Irwin 134 13 157 70.1% 11.9% 34.7
Stanley Morgan 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 3 1 6 -16.7% 66.7% 1.6
Tee Higgins 169 18 234 66.7% 18.3% 41.4
Shedrick Jackson 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Ja'Marr Chase 306 55 685 53.3% 26.1% 135.5
Andrei Iosivas 39 4 23 104.3% 12.8% 18.3
  • The Steelers deploy man coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the league.
  • Pittsburgh has earned just a 50.3 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 28th.
  • The Steelers have allowed an 18.4% explosive play rate and 14.3 yards per reception in man coverage — both of which are bottom-five marks.
  • The Bengals are going through a significant change at quarterback with Joe Burrow done for the year, which is expected to hurt the team’s receiving options.
  • Ja’Marr Chase (0.52) and Tee Higgins (0.48) rank among the top 30 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man, with Higgins even leading the team in target rate (29%).
  • This could be a positive matchup for Jake Browning and the Bengals' wide receivers to get off on the right foot in the first full week without Burrow at the helm.

Cleveland Browns

Week 12 opponent: Denver Broncos
  • Man coverage rank: 18th (22.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 7 0 0 0.0% 28.6% 0.0
Amari Cooper 72 13 155 83.9% 25.0% 34.5
Donovan Peoples-Jones 44 1 29 93.1% 11.4% 3.9
Elijah Moore 72 9 86 48.8% 19.4% 17.6
Cedric Tillman 34 1 5 80.0% 14.7% 1.5
David Bell 8 1 5 80.0% 12.5% 1.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 46 3 10 10.0% 19.6% 4.0
Amari Cooper 285 32 594 76.9% 20.0% 97.4
James Proche II 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Elijah Moore 270 31 288 67.0% 17.4% 65.8
Cedric Tillman 86 2 5 0.0% 3.5% 2.5
David Bell 24 3 28 32.1% 25.0% 5.8
  • The Broncos have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Denver has allowed 8.8 yards per coverage target and 7.43 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are the second-worst marks in the league.
  • Denver has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 39.2% of zone coverage snaps and an explosive play on 17.8% — both bottom-three marks in the league.
  • Amari Cooper leads the Browns in fantasy points per route run against man (0.48) and zone (0.34).

Dallas Cowboys

Week 12 opponent: Washington Commanders
  • Man coverage rank: 9th (29.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 24th (68.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 88 10 152 63.8% 13.6% 37.2
Michael Gallup 86 7 95 54.7% 11.6% 16.5
KaVontae Turpin 12 4 42 71.4% 50.0% 14.2
CeeDee Lamb 102 26 414 64.5% 34.3% 85.4
Jalen Tolbert 42 6 45 60.0% 21.4% 10.5
Jalen Brooks 9 1 7 85.7% 11.1% 1.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 191 19 228 81.6% 16.2% 47.8
Michael Gallup 177 20 249 77.1% 19.2% 50.9
KaVontae Turpin 39 5 37 45.9% 15.4% 14.7
CeeDee Lamb 256 48 599 65.3% 23.4% 119.9
Jalen Tolbert 116 8 89 89.9% 13.8% 22.9
Jalen Brooks 17 3 32 21.9% 17.7% 6.2
  • The Commanders have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • Washington has managed a 56.0% defensive success rate while in man, allowed an explosive play on just 12.3% of man coverage snaps and let up a first down or a touchdown on just 37.3% of man coverage snaps. All are among the 10 best marks in the league.
  • CeeDee Lamb has dominated man coverage this season, producing 0.84 fantasy points per route run versus man (fifth), a 92.2 receiving grade (tied for first) and 3.80 yards per route run (fifth).
  • Brandin Cooks isn’t seeing a strong target rate against man coverage (14%) and ranks tied for 39th in fantasy points per route run (0.42) against man this season.

Denver Broncos

Week 12 opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • Man coverage rank: 1st (44.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 32nd (54.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandon Johnson 28 3 16 31.3% 14.3% 10.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Courtland Sutton 75 13 173 72.3% 20.0% 36.3
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 65 7 76 57.9% 12.3% 20.6
Marvin Mims Jr. 35 3 83 59.0% 11.4% 11.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Phillip Dorsett 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
David Sills V 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Brandon Johnson 95 5 106 78.3% 8.4% 27.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 69 5 40 60.0% 10.1% 15.0
Courtland Sutton 248 32 331 85.2% 18.2% 107.1
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 204 28 353 70.0% 20.1% 63.3
Marvin Mims Jr. 103 10 175 67.4% 13.6% 33.5
  • The Browns play the highest rate of man coverage in the NFL.
  • Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 32.3% of man coverage snaps, the second-best mark in the league.
  • Cleveland’s man coverage defense also owns the second-best defensive success rate (64.5%).
  • Courtland Sutton is the Broncos' lone wide receiver to have clear success against man coverage this season, accounting for 0.48 fantasy points per route run (tied for 30th) and earning a team-leading 20% target rate, 2.55 yards per route run and 77.2 receiving grade.

Detroit Lions

Week 12 opponent: Green Bay Packers
  • Man coverage rank: 23rd (19.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 24 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kalif Raymond 31 2 22 31.8% 9.7% 4.2
Josh Reynolds 68 8 145 69.0% 17.7% 28.5
Antoine Green 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 72 16 157 65.0% 27.8% 31.7
Jameson Williams 15 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 68 5 34 73.5% 13.2% 8.4
Kalif Raymond 114 19 260 48.5% 21.9% 51.0
Josh Reynolds 221 17 278 75.5% 10.9% 56.8
Donovan Peoples-Jones 176 7 68 70.6% 7.4% 13.8
Antoine Green 41 1 2 50.0% 4.9% 1.2
Dylan Drummond 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 258 57 741 60.2% 28.7% 161.1
Jameson Williams 91 10 133 90.2% 18.7% 35.3
  • The Packers play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • They are among the 10 best teams at limiting receiving yards, allowing just an 11.0% explosive play rate (sixth best), 7.0 yards per coverage target (seventh best) and 9.7 yards per reception (seventh best).
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown has earned 0.62 fantasy points per route run against zone coverage, which is the second-best mark in the league.
  • Jameson Williams is getting more playing time in recent weeks and ranks tied for 32nd in fantasy points per route run (0.39) against zone coverage, which includes both of his receiving touchdowns this season.

Green Bay Packers

Week 12 opponent: Detroit Lions
  • Man coverage rank: 13th (25.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 20th (74.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 14 0 0 0.0% 7.1% 0.0
Christian Watson 38 4 47 85.1% 21.1% 14.7
Jayden Reed 58 7 104 86.5% 27.6% 29.4
Romeo Doubs 67 5 31 74.2% 13.4% 20.1
Dontayvion Wicks 34 2 40 50.0% 26.5% 12.0
Malik Heath 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 47 5 62 90.3% 21.3% 11.2
Christian Watson 172 12 210 62.9% 16.9% 39.0
Jayden Reed 195 25 359 59.9% 16.4% 72.9
Romeo Doubs 244 33 365 78.4% 21.7% 99.5
Dontayvion Wicks 137 18 290 63.8% 16.8% 47.0
Malik Heath 21 1 7 14.3% 23.8% 1.7
  • The Lions have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Detroit has been average to slightly above average in yards allowed per coverage snap in both man and zone.
  • The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate in both man and zone, however.
  • Jayden Reed is the Packers' leading receiver versus man coverage in target rate (28%) and fantasy points per route run (0.51).
  • Romeo Doubs is the Packers' leading receiver versus zone coverage in target rate (22%) and fantasy points per route run (0.41).
  • Both players figure to be the team's best fantasy options again this week.

Houston Texans

Week 12 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Man coverage rank: 28th (16.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 53 5 56 91.1% 15.1% 10.6
Noah Brown 35 6 143 54.5% 25.7% 20.3
Nico Collins 45 9 191 42.9% 26.7% 34.1
Tank Dell 45 5 107 49.5% 20.0% 27.7
John Metchie III 11 1 14 35.7% 9.1% 2.4
Xavier Hutchinson 9 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 188 23 230 68.7% 22.3% 52.0
Noah Brown 116 15 296 57.1% 15.5% 50.6
Steven Sims 2 2 25 -8.0% 100.0% 4.5
Nico Collins 226 34 505 61.8% 23.0% 102.5
Tank Dell 225 37 552 84.6% 25.8% 116.2
John Metchie III 55 9 109 66.1% 18.2% 19.9
Xavier Hutchinson 37 1 9 77.8% 5.4% 1.9
  • The Jaguars play zone coverage at a top-five rate.
  • Jacksonville has been slightly above average at limiting yards per reception (10.3), yards per coverage snap (5.94) and explosive play rate (11.6%).
  • Tank Dell leads the team in target rate (26%) against zone coverage, which has allowed him to post 0.52 fantasy points per route run (tied for sixth).
  • Dell has also earned an 87.7 receiving grade (fifth) versus zone, and his 2.88 yards per route run figure is tied for sixth.
  • Nico Collins (0.45) and Noah Brown (0.44) also rank among the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run.

Indianapolis Colts

Week 12 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Man coverage rank: 14th (23.8%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 17th (75.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 17 3 44 59.1% 23.5% 7.4
Michael Pittman Jr. 113 21 249 49.8% 25.7% 57.9
Juwann Winfree 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amari Rodgers 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Alec Pierce 105 7 140 90.0% 13.3% 21.0
Josh Downs 80 13 149 55.0% 23.8% 33.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 35 8 38 -47.4% 28.6% 11.8
Michael Pittman Jr. 258 45 428 56.5% 24.4% 93.8
Juwann Winfree 7 0 0 0.0% 14.3% 0.0
Amari Rodgers 19 0 0 0.0% 10.5% 0.0
Alec Pierce 241 11 124 75.8% 7.9% 23.4
Josh Downs 201 30 374 56.4% 18.9% 73.4
  • The Buccaneers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Tampa Bay has been around the league average in defensive success rate while in man (50.0%) and zone (46.0%).
  • Tampa Bay does rank among the five worst teams in explosive play rate allowed while in man (19.1%) and zone (15.8%).
  • Michael Pittman leads the Colts in target rate (26%), yards per route run (2.20) and fantasy points per route run (0.51) versus man coverage this season.
  • Josh Downs leads the team in fantasy points per route run (0.37), yards per route run (1.88) and receiving grade (72.4) against zone coverage.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 12 opponent: Houston Texans
  • Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 15 2 19 84.2% 20.0% 3.9
Jamal Agnew 15 0 0 0.0% 6.7% 0.0
Jacob Harris 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 62 10 167 75.4% 29.0% 26.7
Calvin Ridley 61 6 118 89.8% 18.0% 17.8
Elijah Cooks 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 16 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 100 10 79 84.8% 18.0% 29.9
Jamal Agnew 92 9 90 67.8% 12.0% 18.0
Jacob Harris 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 282 42 507 66.3% 19.2% 110.7
Calvin Ridley 290 36 456 80.3% 20.0% 105.6
Elijah Cooks 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 79 6 31 64.5% 10.1% 9.1
Parker Washington 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
  • The Texans have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • Houston’s zone defense has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 32.0% of plays, the ninth-best mark in the league.
  • However, they have also allowed an explosive play on 14.1% of zone coverage snaps, tied for the ninth-worst rate, and rank among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.64) and per coverage target (8.1) while in zone.
  • Calvin Ridley leads the team in target rate (20%), but his 0.36 fantasy points per route run figure ranks tied for 45th among wide receivers.
  • Christian Kirk continues to have stronger underlying metrics against zone, leading the team in fantasy points per route run (0.39), receiving grade (73.5) and yards per route run (2.08).

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Man coverage rank: 25th (18.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 8th (79.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Mecole Hardman Jr. 16 3 28 0.0% 31.3% 5.8
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 71 5 105 64.8% 9.9% 15.5
Kadarius Toney 20 4 53 52.8% 20.0% 9.3
Justin Watson 47 7 151 93.4% 21.3% 22.1
Justyn Ross 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Skyy Moore 59 5 91 48.4% 17.0% 20.1
Rashee Rice 60 5 42 2.4% 20.0% 21.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 14 1 6 66.7% 21.4% 1.6
Mecole Hardman Jr. 45 6 19 -68.4% 15.6% 7.9
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 223 9 145 77.2% 8.5% 29.5
Kadarius Toney 86 18 86 9.3% 29.1% 32.6
Justin Watson 155 12 178 88.8% 16.8% 35.8
Justyn Ross 30 3 34 85.3% 16.7% 6.4
Skyy Moore 173 12 114 72.8% 11.6% 23.4
Rashee Rice 132 31 378 34.4% 25.0% 80.8
  • The Raiders have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • They are allowing just 9.3 yards per reception in zone — the fourth-best mark in the league — while also surrendering just 5.69 yards per coverage snap in zone, which ranks 10th.
  • Rashee Rice has earned 0.61 fantasy points per route run against zone — the third-best mark among wide receivers.
  • Rice is also the clear leader in Kansas City against zone, with an 87.2 receiving grade (sixth) and 3.54 yards per route run (second).

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 12 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Man coverage rank: 7th (30.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 27th (64.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 96 17 165 73.3% 38.5% 51.5
DeAndre Carter 10 1 5 -40.0% 20.0% 1.5
Kristian Wilkerson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 83 9 95 63.2% 19.3% 30.5
Hunter Renfrow 38 1 7 85.7% 5.3% 1.7
Tre Tucker 36 4 104 86.5% 16.7% 14.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 271 47 576 72.0% 25.8% 110.6
DeAndre Carter 28 2 31 -22.6% 10.7% 5.1
Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 248 37 417 77.7% 21.4% 96.7
Hunter Renfrow 147 17 164 47.0% 15.7% 33.4
Tre Tucker 84 4 57 91.2% 13.1% 9.7
  • The Chiefs are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
  • Kansas City has allowed an 8.1% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks second in the league.
  • Kansas City is also allowing just 4.43 yards per coverage snap while in man — the third-best mark in the league.
  • Davante Adams is the Raiders' clear leader in target rate versus man (39%) — an elite mark to bank on in a tough matchup.
  • Adams also leads the team in fantasy points per route run (0.54), receiving grade (83.3) and yards per route run (2.55) against man — all of which are top-20 marks among wide receivers.

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 12 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
  • Man coverage rank: 10th (28.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 23rd (70.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 121 26 283 61.8% 27.3% 72.3
Alex Erickson 10 1 12 91.7% 10.0% 2.2
Mike Williams 39 7 130 60.8% 28.2% 26.0
Jalen Guyton 19 1 8 62.5% 10.5% 1.8
Keelan Doss 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 83 12 184 75.5% 18.1% 30.4
Derius Davis 8 3 7 -185.7% 37.5% 3.7
Simi Fehoko 4 1 9 22.2% 25.0% 7.9
Quentin Johnston 71 7 62 77.4% 14.1% 13.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 272 57 728 68.7% 27.6% 153.8
Alex Erickson 29 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Mike Williams 68 12 119 54.6% 20.6% 23.9
Jalen Guyton 43 3 33 69.7% 14.0% 12.3
Keelan Doss 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 154 11 193 70.5% 14.9% 36.3
Derius Davis 36 8 35 -105.7% 25.0% 11.5
Simi Fehoko 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
Quentin Johnston 172 13 121 53.7% 13.4% 31.1
  • The Ravens have played man coverage at a top-10 rate.
  • Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 30.3% of man coverage snaps, the best mark in the league.
  • The Ravens have also allowed just 5.5 yards per coverage target in man, the second-best mark in the league. Their 59.4% defensive success rate ranks third.
  • Keenan Allen is the only active Chargers wide receiver who has had success against man coverage, earning 0.60 fantasy points per route run (14th) and an 87.7 receiving grade (fifth).
  • Quentin Johnston ranks outside of the top 75 in fantasy points per route run (0.19) and receiving grade (60.2) against man coverage.

Los Angeles Rams

Week 12 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • Man coverage rank: 29th (15.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 4th (83.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Cooper Kupp 48 5 47 63.8% 35.4% 9.7
Ben Skowronek 6 1 10 20.0% 16.7% 2.0
Austin Trammell 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Tutu Atwell 82 7 113 84.1% 19.5% 18.3
Puka Nacua 80 11 190 43.2% 23.8% 36.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 17 3 39 48.7% 17.7% 6.9
Cooper Kupp 123 19 328 64.6% 22.0% 57.8
Ben Skowronek 42 2 23 52.2% 11.9% 10.3
Austin Trammell 29 4 29 -20.7% 17.2% 6.9
Tutu Atwell 258 26 278 75.5% 15.5% 71.8
Puka Nacua 273 58 707 69.3% 28.9% 140.7
  • The Cardinals have played zone coverage at a top-five rate.
  • Arizona’s zone coverage unit has allowed 7.07 yards per coverage snap, the third-worst mark in the league.
  • The Cardinals have also earned a 57.2 coverage grade while in zone, which ranks 29th.
  • Arizona has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 41.1% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the league.
  • Puka Nacua has delivered 0.52 fantasy points per route run and 2.88 yards per route run versus zone coverage, which both rank tied for sixth among wide receivers.
  • Nacua’s 88.2 receiving grade versus zone coverage is the fourth-best mark in the league.
  • Cooper Kupp is currently considered questionable after leaving Week 11 with an ankle injury, but he ranks tied for 13th in fantasy points per route run (0.47), tied for 11th in yards per route run (2.68) and 15th in receiving grade (81.5) versus zone coverage this season.

Miami Dolphins

Week 12 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rank: 8th (30.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 25th (67.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 70 14 159 61.0% 28.6% 35.9
Robbie Chosen 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Chase Claypool 25 0 0 0.0% 8.0% 0.0
River Cracraft 9 2 14 78.6% 22.2% 9.4
Braxton Berrios 39 6 60 68.3% 20.5% 12.0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 12 2 32 100.0% 25.0% 17.2
Erik Ezukanma 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 62 9 172 57.0% 25.8% 38.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 231 65 1062 63.6% 36.8% 219.2
Robbie Chosen 36 3 107 72.0% 11.1% 19.7
Chase Claypool 77 5 66 81.8% 15.6% 17.6
River Cracraft 39 4 73 58.9% 15.4% 11.3
Braxton Berrios 138 14 134 64.2% 13.0% 33.4
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 110 10 139 78.4% 14.6% 23.9
Erik Ezukanma 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 197 35 405 57.0% 25.9% 81.5
  • The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate in 2023.
  • They have been a top-10 team at limiting receiving yards, allowing 5.29 yards per coverage snap (ninth best).
  • The Jets have allowed 11.5 yards per reception, which is the 12th-best mark in the league.
  • Jaylen Waddle leads the Dolphins in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (0.62), tying for the 12th-best mark in the league.
  • Tyreek Hill has earned 0.51 fantasy points per route run against man (tied for 22nd), while his 85.7 receiving grade leads the team and ranks seventh overall against man.

Minnesota Vikings

Week 12 opponent: Chicago Bears
  • Man coverage rank: 20th (21.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 73 9 116 61.2% 16.4% 20.6
Trishton Jackson 9 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0.0
Brandon Powell 57 5 63 57.1% 15.8% 11.3
N'Keal Harry 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 31 8 136 64.0% 38.7% 27.6
Jalen Nailor 11 1 16 18.8% 9.1% 2.6
Jordan Addison 88 9 171 61.4% 18.2% 44.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 288 24 268 64.9% 13.2% 62.8
Trishton Jackson 43 2 9 22.2% 7.0% 2.9
Brandon Powell 138 17 161 72.0% 15.2% 39.1
N'Keal Harry 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 168 28 435 68.5% 23.8% 83.5
Jalen Nailor 28 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jordan Addison 303 39 475 74.7% 17.8% 110.5
  • The Bears have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Chicago has recorded just a 44.3% defensive success rate in zone and a 47.1% rate in man, both of which are among the 10 worst marks in the league.
  • Chicago has also given up a first down or a touchdown on 49.3% of man coverage snaps, the second-worst mark.
  • Should Justin Jefferson return this week, it’s a great matchup for him to do significant damage. He ranks tied for first among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.89) versus man and tied for ninth in that regard versus zone (0.50).
  • Jordan Addison has found more success against man coverage, including averaging 0.50 fantasy points per route run (tied for 27th) compared to 0.36 versus zone, despite near identical target rates.

New England Patriots

Week 12 opponent: New York Giants
  • Man coverage rank: 3rd (35.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 59 6 52 78.8% 15.3% 11.2
Ty Montgomery 5 1 -2 350.0% 40.0% 0.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster 55 12 78 46.2% 32.7% 25.8
Kendrick Bourne 66 7 84 51.2% 22.7% 33.4
Jalen Reagor 30 1 11 81.8% 20.0% 2.1
Tyquan Thornton 6 0 0 0.0% 33.3% 0.0
Demario Douglas 54 10 103 37.9% 29.6% 20.3
Kayshon Boutte 14 1 11 81.8% 14.3% 2.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 140 9 106 64.2% 11.4% 19.6
Ty Montgomery 17 3 25 48.0% 35.3% 5.5
JuJu Smith-Schuster 106 10 71 76.1% 14.2% 17.1
Kendrick Bourne 169 30 322 48.1% 23.7% 68.2
Jalen Reagor 43 1 11 63.6% 4.7% 2.1
Tyquan Thornton 25 3 15 60.0% 20.0% 4.5
Demario Douglas 128 20 258 44.2% 21.9% 45.8
Kayshon Boutte 46 0 0 0.0% 6.5% 0.0
  • The Giants play man coverage at the third-highest rate in the NFL.
  • They are a bottom-10 man coverage defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.91) and explosive play rate allowed (17.9%).
  • Demario Douglas, as the Patriots' lone receiving option worth considering this week, has earned a team-leading 79.2 receiving grade (16th) to go along with an encouraging 30% target rate.
  • This is a great matchup for Douglas to take advantage of as a strong fantasy option in deeper leagues this week.

New Orleans Saints

Week 12 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
  • Man coverage rank: 24th (19.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 67 11 109 82.6% 31.3% 27.9
Keith Kirkwood 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0.0
Lynn Bowden 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashid Shaheed 67 6 120 84.2% 14.9% 24.0
A.T. Perry 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Chris Olave 75 14 232 68.5% 32.0% 49.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 257 28 339 74.3% 16.3% 61.9
Kirk Merritt 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keith Kirkwood 33 1 1 100.0% 9.1% 1.1
Lynn Bowden 32 1 12 83.3% 6.3% 2.2
Rashid Shaheed 240 25 405 72.1% 15.4% 77.5
A.T. Perry 45 2 38 81.6% 8.9% 11.8
Chris Olave 300 42 425 66.6% 23.3% 90.5
  • The Falcons have played zone coverage at an above-average rate.
  • Atlanta’s zone defense has generated a 51.7% defensive success rate, the fifth-best mark in the league.
  • Atlanta has also been average at limiting explosive plays (16th) per zone coverage snap and at limiting overall yards per zone coverage snap (17th).
  • Chris Olave leads the team with a 74.4 receiving grade and 1.61 yards per route run.

New York Giants

Week 12 opponent: New England Patriots
  • Man coverage rank: 5th (33.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 28th (63.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 22 3 11 45.5% 27.3% 10.1
Darius Slayton 95 11 182 73.6% 20.0% 35.2
Parris Campbell 35 2 8 100.0% 8.6% 2.8
Isaiah Hodgins 59 2 40 45.0% 13.6% 6.0
Wan'Dale Robinson 60 7 64 39.1% 15.0% 13.4
Jalin Hyatt 57 2 20 80.0% 8.8% 4.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 38 3 22 63.6% 15.8% 5.2
Darius Slayton 261 19 236 55.1% 10.7% 42.6
Parris Campbell 102 17 98 31.6% 22.6% 26.8
Isaiah Hodgins 138 12 102 68.6% 10.9% 28.2
Wan'Dale Robinson 152 25 175 50.3% 19.7% 48.5
Jalin Hyatt 176 10 201 88.6% 9.7% 30.1
  • The Patriots have played man coverage at a top-five rate.
  • New England’s man defense has been average to above average in first downs and touchdowns allowed per play (11th), yards allowed per coverage target (16th) and explosive play rate allowed (13th).
  • Darius Slayton leads the team in receiving grade (72.0), yards per route run (1.88) and fantasy points per route run (0.37) against man coverage.
  • Slayton’s 20% target rate and team-leading metrics against man could be enough to make him a deep league flex option, if needed.

New York Jets

Week 12 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Man coverage rank: 17th (22.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 18th (74.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 48 1 12 8.3% 10.4% 2.2
Irvin Charles 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 89 8 90 87.8% 14.6% 17.0
Malik Taylor 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Garrett Wilson 103 18 173 82.7% 28.2% 35.3
Xavier Gipson 24 1 24 58.3% 8.3% 3.4
Jason Brownlee 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 79 2 8 87.5% 8.9% 2.8
Irvin Charles 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 254 12 200 78.0% 11.0% 38.0
Malik Taylor 28 2 13 38.5% 14.3% 3.3
Garrett Wilson 281 39 478 63.2% 24.6% 98.8
Xavier Gipson 108 4 43 69.8% 6.5% 8.3
Jason Brownlee 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
  • The Dolphins have deployed both man and zone coverage at league-average rates this season.
  • Miami's defense is a bottom-10 unit in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.49) and explosive play rate allowed (18.2%) from man coverage.
  • Miami has been average to slightly above average as a zone coverage unit, depending on the sampled metric.
  • Garrett Wilson’s target rates versus man and zone make him a fine option, but his limited fantasy success, earning just 0.35 fantasy points per route run versus zone (tied for 49th) and 0.34 versus man (tied for 62nd), keep him from being too exciting in a neutral matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 12 opponent: Buffalo Bills
  • Man coverage rank: 15th (23.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 19th (74.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 16 2 5 -60.0% 12.5% 2.5
Britain Covey 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 56 0 0 0.0% 5.4% 0.0
A.J. Brown 99 26 365 66.3% 37.4% 86.5
DeVonta Smith 107 12 149 78.5% 14.0% 38.9
Quez Watkins 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 40 2 11 100.0% 7.5% 9.1
Britain Covey 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 154 6 87 72.4% 5.8% 20.7
A.J. Brown 260 42 648 68.8% 21.5% 118.8
DeVonta Smith 273 36 483 78.9% 19.1% 96.3
Quez Watkins 45 4 21 -23.8% 11.1% 6.1
  • The Bills have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • Buffalo’s coverage weakness has come in man, where the team has allowed 10.4 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 60.7% of plays and a 24.1% explosive play rate — all of which are the worst marks in the league.
  • The Bills have been a top-10 team in yards allowed per coverage target (7.0) and explosive play rate allowed (11.6%) while in zone.
  • A.J. Brown has earned 0.87 fantasy points per route run against man coverage, which is the third-best mark among wide receivers. His 92.2 receiving grade is tied for first.
  • Brown should be in a great spot to bounce back after his worst fantasy performance of the season in Week 11.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Man coverage rank: 11th (28.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 55 3 24 87.5% 10.9% 5.4
Diontae Johnson 29 4 109 42.2% 31.0% 14.9
Miles Boykin 1 1 5 100.0% 100.0% 1.5
Calvin Austin III 35 3 85 52.9% 20.0% 17.5
George Pickens 63 5 136 48.5% 25.4% 30.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 217 19 150 75.3% 12.0% 34.0
Diontae Johnson 151 22 226 71.2% 25.2% 50.6
Miles Boykin 17 1 6 83.3% 11.8% 1.6
Calvin Austin III 139 12 80 57.5% 13.7% 20.0
Gunner Olszewski 3 1 0 0.0% 33.3% 1.0
George Pickens 273 32 468 71.4% 18.3% 84.8
  • The Bengals have played an above-average rate of man coverage this season.
  • They have allowed just 5.40 yards per man coverage snap and a first down or touchdown on 38.5% of man coverage snaps — both of which are top-10 marks.
  • Diontae Johnson (0.51) and George Pickens (0.49) rank inside the top 30 in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (minimum of 25 routes run).
  • Both players are also seeing a much higher target rate against man coverage, which could allow for at least one to emerge with a strong fantasy performance.
  • Diontae Johnson leads the Steelers in yards per route run (3.76) and receiving grade (75.8) versus man coverage.

San Francisco 49ers

Week 12 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rank: 30th (13.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 2nd (85.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Ray-Ray McCloud III 36 0 0 0.0% 2.8% 0.0
Jauan Jennings 53 4 73 69.9% 15.1% 11.3
Deebo Samuel 61 3 52 69.2% 16.4% 14.2
Brandon Aiyuk 73 15 320 61.6% 31.5% 65.0
Ronnie Bell 8 1 9 100.0% 25.0% 7.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Willie Snead IV 5 1 9 66.7% 20.0% 1.9
Chris Conley 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 59 8 90 33.3% 15.3% 17.0
Jauan Jennings 113 9 116 76.7% 11.5% 20.6
Deebo Samuel 130 24 343 45.8% 21.5% 58.3
Brandon Aiyuk 171 28 511 80.6% 21.6% 85.1
Ronnie Bell 30 3 42 73.8% 10.0% 7.2
  • The Seahawks play zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.
  • Seattle has been just above the league average in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.99) and first down plus touchdown rate allowed (33.9%) while in zone.
  • Brandon Aiyuk has produced 0.50 fantasy points per route run (tied for ninth) with 3.14 yards per route run (third) and a 91.2 receiving grade (second).
  • Deebo Samuel should be in for a much better fantasy performance against a zone-heavy team, a scheme against which he’s found more success this season.
  • Samuel has earned an 81.6 receiving grade versus zone (14th) with 2.73 yards per route run (10th) and 0.45 fantasy points per route run (tied for 18th).

Seattle Seahawks

Week 12 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
  • Man coverage rank: 19th (22.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 247 41 459 70.2% 22.7% 98.9
D'Wayne Eskridge 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
D.K. Metcalf 230 30 500 68.6% 18.7% 92.0
Cody Thompson 5 1 10 70.0% 20.0% 2.0
Jake Bobo 89 10 128 78.1% 14.6% 28.8
Dareke Young 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 202 27 255 36.1% 18.8% 58.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 77 10 86 86.0% 19.5% 30.6
D'Wayne Eskridge 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
D.K. Metcalf 73 10 146 80.8% 31.5% 30.6
Cody Thompson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jake Bobo 21 3 28 0.0% 14.3% 11.8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 70 9 110 50.9% 20.0% 26.0
  • The 49ers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage.
  • San Francisco has been much better in zone coverage, allowing a league-best 8.3 yards per reception.
  • They have also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 27.2% of zone coverage snaps, ranking second among defenses.
  • The 49ers' man coverage defense has been almost the exact opposite, as they’ve allowed 14.4 yards per reception (fourth worst) and a first down or touchdown on 43.5% of man coverage snaps (ninth worst).
  • D.K. Metcalf leads the Seahawks' wide receivers in yards per route run versus man (1.97) and zone (2.08), as well as fantasy points per route run against both, keeping him in starting lineups.
  • Tyler Lockett has delivered exactly 0.40 fantasy points against both man (tied for 46th) and zone (tied for 29th) this season and is a fine flex or deep league option this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
  • Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 1st (88.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 47 10 126 71.4% 36.2% 40.6
Chris Godwin 54 7 91 57.1% 20.4% 22.1
Deven Thompkins 16 1 8 37.5% 12.5% 1.8
Trey Palmer 46 6 57 89.5% 23.9% 17.7
Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 266 38 654 77.8% 22.9% 127.4
Chris Godwin 286 43 470 66.4% 21.3% 90.0
Deven Thompkins 89 13 71 14.1% 21.4% 26.1
Trey Palmer 238 15 153 64.7% 10.5% 36.3
Rakim Jarrett 47 3 57 64.9% 12.8% 8.7
  • The Colts have played zone coverage at the highest rate in the league.
  • Indianapolis ranks just slightly below average in yards allowed per reception (10th worst), yards allowed per coverage snap (14th worst) and explosive play rate allowed (12th worst) in zone coverage.
  • Mike Evans is tied for the 11th-most fantasy points per route run (0.48) against zone coverage while adding 2.96 yards per route run (fifth) and an 82.9 receiving grade (12th).
  • Chris Godwin has earned a strong 81.0 receiving grade (18th) against zone but ranks outside the top 30 wide receivers in yards per route run (1.94) and fantasy points per route run (0.31).

Tennessee Titans

Week 12 opponent: Carolina Panthers
  • Man coverage rank: 31st (12.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 3rd (84.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 71 12 176 79.0% 32.4% 29.6
Chris Moore 34 3 51 84.3% 11.8% 8.1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 54 5 67 44.8% 16.7% 17.7
Colton Dowell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kyle Philips 18 2 30 90.0% 27.8% 5.0
Treylon Burks 35 4 24 41.7% 20.0% 6.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 212 30 474 76.6% 24.1% 101.4
Chris Moore 124 6 188 84.6% 9.7% 24.8
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 162 15 173 71.7% 12.4% 44.3
Colton Dowell 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0.0
Kyle Philips 75 10 139 46.0% 16.0% 23.9
Treylon Burks 84 4 98 83.7% 13.1% 13.8
  • The Panthers have played zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.
  • Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 39.4% of zone coverage snaps, the second-worst mark among defenses.
  • Carolina ranks among the bottom 10 teams in the league in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.48) and explosive play rate allowed (14.1%) while in zone coverage.
  • DeAndre Hopkins is tied for 11th among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.48) and has generated 2.59 yards per route run (14th) and a 79.5 receiving grade (tied for 20th) against zone coverage this season.
  • None of the other Titans receivers have earned a starting spot in fantasy lineups this week, even in a favorable matchup.

Washington Commanders

Week 12 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Man coverage rank: 2nd (36.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 31st (62.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 24 7 64 67.2% 33.3% 19.4
Curtis Samuel 81 12 106 60.4% 19.8% 28.6
Byron Pringle 26 5 74 94.6% 30.8% 12.4
Terry McLaurin 129 12 196 76.5% 18.6% 31.6
Dyami Brown 43 4 65 49.2% 14.0% 10.5
Jahan Dotson 137 12 143 67.8% 12.4% 38.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 44 8 87 44.8% 22.7% 16.7
Curtis Samuel 176 26 237 58.6% 18.2% 55.7
Byron Pringle 49 6 55 45.5% 16.3% 11.5
Terry McLaurin 315 44 448 66.1% 19.1% 100.8
Dyami Brown 95 7 103 58.3% 14.7% 23.3
Jahan Dotson 306 25 240 82.5% 13.7% 61.0
Mitchell Tinsley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
  • The Cowboys have played man coverage at the second-highest rate in the league.
  • Dallas has allowed 4.47 yards per coverage snap and 6.1 yards per coverage target in man. Both are among the five best marks in the league.
  • Dallas has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 35.4% of man coverage snaps (seventh).
  • Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are not seeing ideal target rates against man, and they also rank outside the top 70 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against man.
  • McLaurin ranks 50th in receiving grade (68.2), while Dotson ranks 67th (63.1) and should be avoided, where possible, in a difficult matchup against the Cowboys this week.

