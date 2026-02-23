2026 Superflex Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Way-too-early top 200

Josh Allen takes the top spot: The Buffalo Bills quarterback has consistently ranked at or near the top overall spot at quarterback, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Fewer quarterbacks near the top than usual: Quarterback depth is stronger than usual, but so is the uncertainty at the top of the position. With more questions surrounding the top-10 options, fewer quarterbacks justify first-round consideration in drafts.

With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine just around the corner, dynasty season is officially here. That makes now the perfect time to roll out my initial top-200 rankings for superflex, PPR leagues.

Of course, the board won’t stay static for long. Free agency, combine risers and fallers and draft capital will all reshape these rankings between now and the end of April.

You can find a full analysis of the top 10 players at the bottom of these rankings.

Last updated: Monday, Feb. 23

Allen has finished among the top three quarterbacks in fantasy points per game in each of the past six seasons, making him the most consistent fantasy asset over that span. He has also remained remarkably durable, throwing for at least 3,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in every one of those seasons. On the ground, he has rushed for at least 400 yards in every season of his career and scored 12 or more rushing touchdowns in each of the past three years.

Those rushing scores are not just coming from short-yardage sneaks, either. While plenty have come near the goal line, Allen continues to add chunk plays as a runner, including a 40-yard touchdown this past season. What separates him historically is the balance: He is a more polished passer than most elite rushing quarterbacks and a more dangerous runner than most high-end pocket passers.

The only real concern is age. Allen will turn 30 before the start of the season, and while quarterbacks often age well as passers, elite rushing production tends to decline earlier. Michael Vick and Cam Newton both posted 500-plus-yard rushing seasons at age 31. Russell Wilson and Rich Gannon reached 500 rushing yards at age 32 or older, but those seasons were outliers within declining rushing profiles. Allen will soon be entering relatively uncharted territory as a high-volume fantasy rusher.

There is also a path to an even bigger 2026 season. Allen posted a career high in yards per attempt but a career low in pass attempts per game, resulting in his lowest passing yards per game since 2019. Buffalo leaned more heavily on the run than in previous seasons, in part because of a thin receiving corps. While the Bills face a tight cap situation, adding at least one meaningful receiving weapon would not be a surprise this offseason.

In dynasty formats, it is reasonable to consider younger quarterbacks with long-term insulation. Still, it is difficult to pass on a player who is overwhelmingly likely to finish as a top-two fantasy quarterback for the next several seasons and who may remain in that tier far longer than most.

Maye delivered one of the best sophomore seasons by a quarterback in the past two decades. The only other quarterbacks to earn a PFF grade of 90.0 or higher in their second season were Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Among that group, Maye posted the third-highest passing grade and the third-highest rushing grade.

That performance directly translated into fantasy production. He ranked second among quarterbacks in total fantasy points and third in fantasy points per game. For a player of his age and résumé, there is a strong case to make him the No. 1 overall asset in dynasty formats, and selecting him first would be entirely defensible. Still, there are reasons to account for potential regression.

Quarterbacks who consistently finish inside the top three in fantasy points tend to offer elite rushing production. From 2022 through 2024, six of the nine top-three fantasy finishes came from quarterbacks who rushed for at least 500 yards. Maye totaled 409 in 2025. The only exceptions during that span were Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in a season with 457 rushing yards but 15 rushing touchdowns, and Joe Burrow. Maye’s mobility is a clear asset, but it is possible that one or two quarterbacks with heavier rushing workloads ultimately provide a higher weekly ceiling.

There are also passing metrics that are likely to normalize. Maye’s 8.9 yards per attempt led the league, while his 6.3% touchdown rate and 1.6% interception rate all point toward at least modest regression.

One argument against Maye centers on schedule strength. He faced several defenses that ranked among the most favorable in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. However, he also had five games against defenses that ranked inside the top eight in fewest fantasy points allowed to the position and averaged 21.9 fantasy points per game in those matchups, with only one notably poor outing against Buffalo.

As with Allen, there is also room for growth. If New England upgrades at wide receiver this offseason, Maye’s ceiling could climb even higher. He is firmly in the mix as one of the top quarterbacks in redraft leagues this season and, given his age and profile, a clear top-two option in dynasty formats.

Burrow opened the 2025 season slowly, drawing the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and then suffering an injury in Week 2. From his return in Week 13 through Week 18, however, he ranked third among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game. He also finished as the QB3 in 2024.

Unlike many quarterbacks drafted near the top of fantasy leagues, Burrow does not rely on rushing production. He is the exception because he has been one of the highest-graded passers in the NFL in recent seasons, operates in one of the league’s most pass-heavy offenses and throws to elite wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Continuity also works in his favor. Cincinnati is retaining its coaching staff, and Burrow, Chase and Higgins are all signed long-term. As long as he stays healthy, the structure around him supports continued elite fantasy output.

Health remains the primary concern. Burrow has missed at least six games in three of his six NFL seasons and has already won Comeback Player of the Year twice. He also played through a calf strain in 2023. His injuries — including a knee, wrist and toe — have affected different areas of his body, which suggests misfortune rather than a recurring structural issue.

Hurts has finished among the top eight quarterbacks in fantasy points per game in each of the past five seasons. Josh Allen is the only other quarterback to accomplish that feat over that span, while Lamar Jackson has four such seasons and Patrick Mahomes has three. Outside of Allen, Hurts has been the most consistent fantasy quarterback in recent years, and he is the youngest of that group.

He also benefits from relative stability. Jackson is coming off a down season and faces added uncertainty following a coaching change, while Mahomes could be entering a transition period if Travis Kelce departs. Hurts’ situation is far more settled by comparison.

That said, 2025 was below his usual standard. He posted a career-low 7.1 yards per attempt, and his 26.3 rushing yards per game represented a sharp dip from the previous season and roughly half of his career high. He also converted fewer of his rushing touchdowns, offsetting them with more passing scores — a positive for Philadelphia’s offense, but less impactful in fantasy formats that award four points per passing touchdown.

The Eagles’ offense ranked outside the top 10 in PFF team grade for the first time since 2020 and finished below league average in points scored. Given the talent on the roster, there is reason to expect improvement, but the slight step back explains why Hurts is not ranked even higher.

He is also the final quarterback in the top 10 overall rankings, reflecting the depth at the position in superflex formats. Allen and Hurts were the only quarterbacks to rank among the top eight in both 2024 and 2025. Two of last season’s top-five finishers — Matthew Stafford, who will be 38, and Dak Prescott, who will be 33 — carry age-related concerns. Brock Purdy offers a high floor but has yet to demonstrate a consistent top-five ceiling.

There is no shortage of viable quarterback options. In a typical 12-team superflex league, every manager should be able to secure two starters they feel comfortable with. When weighing a top-tier wide receiver, running back or tight end against a cluster of similarly valued quarterbacks in this range, the better strategic move is often to prioritize the non-quarterback and address the position in the following round.

Two elite running backs and two elite wide receivers from the 2023 draft class headline the top tier of these rankings. Four of the top six players would also rank inside the top six in redraft formats, with the other two being older veterans. No player from the past two draft classes has produced consistently enough to justify leapfrogging the 2023 group.

In recent years, young wide receivers have often been viewed as stronger long-term dynasty assets than young running backs, given the typical career arcs at each position. Running backs generally peak earlier, while wide receivers are thought to offer longer windows. However, fewer wide receivers are remaining fantasy starters into their 30s, largely because of the constant influx of high-end young talent at the position. Even so, wide receivers still carry slightly more insulation in dynasty formats because their roles tend to be more stable year over year. Running back workloads are more susceptible to coaching changes, depth chart shifts and fluctuating usage.

Smith-Njigba led the league with 1,793 receiving yards despite Seattle ranking fourth from the bottom in pass attempts at 481. The Seahawks also earned the fourth-highest team defensive grade. Defensive performance often regresses from year to year, and if that happens in Seattle, a modest increase in pass volume could follow. While Puka Nacua currently holds the higher PFF receiving grade, Smith-Njigba is nearly a year younger. There is also slightly more long-term uncertainty tied to his offensive environment, which adds both risk and upside to his dynasty profile.

Nacua earns the No. 2 spot because he has been the most productive wide receiver in the NFL over the past two seasons. His 96.3 PFF receiving grade is comfortably the highest at the position during that span. He is tied with Amon-Ra St. Brown for the second-most positively graded receptions over the past two years despite running nearly 400 fewer routes. His nine receptions graded at +1.5 or higher also lead all wide receivers.

He has also produced against elite competition. This season, he faced three defenses that ranked inside the top eight in fewest fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. He posted 10 catches for 130 yards against Houston, 11 receptions for 112 yards against Philadelphia and 19 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns across two games against Seattle. In 2024, he topped 90 receiving yards against each of three top-10 defenses as well.

Los Angeles is positioned well entering next season. The Rams earned a 96.2 PFF team grade, the highest in the league, rank inside the top six in effective cap space, according to OverTheCap, and have few major free agents. That flexibility should allow them to retain core pieces such as Nacua, and Sean McVay’s continued presence provides valuable offensive continuity.

The primary concern is under center. Matthew Stafford will be 38 next season, even though he is coming off a career-high 93.5 PFF offensive grade. Some regression would not be surprising. The Rams’ current backup is 34-year-old Jimmy Garoppolo, and a long-term successor is not yet in place. Additionally, the only other Rams wide receiver to surpass 350 yards was 33-year-old Davante Adams. Los Angeles will likely invest in the position soon, and if those additions hit, they could eventually chip away at Nacua’s target share.

Robinson ranks ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs because of the potential for further growth in 2026. Atlanta fielded a top-10 run-blocking unit by PFF grade last season despite missing right tackle Kaleb McGary for much of the year. McGary ranked among the top 10 run-blocking right tackles in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and he and the rest of the projected starting offensive line are under contract for 2026. With improved health up front, Robinson should have more opportunities to generate explosive runs.

One key variable is the status of backup Tyler Allgeier, who is not under contract. Allgeier’s 86.8 PFF offensive grade over the past two seasons indicates he is capable of handling a lead role elsewhere, and a departure would benefit both players’ fantasy value. Robinson’s overall touch volume is already strong, but there is room for growth in high-value situations. Allgeier scored more rushing touchdowns than Robinson this season, including four from the 1-yard line. A larger share of those goal-line opportunities would meaningfully boost Robinson’s scoring output.

Atlanta also made a coaching change, hiring Kevin Stefanski as head coach. Stefanski has often deployed two-man backfields, though context matters. Nick Chubb’s limited receiving usage influenced that approach in Cleveland. In 2019, when Stefanski served as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator, Dalvin Cook routinely handled more than 70% of the team’s offensive snaps when healthy and finished as the RB2 in PPR points per game. Kareem Hunt also logged multiple games above an 85% snap share when Chubb was sidelined. Stefanski’s history of leaning on his top back should ultimately work in Robinson’s favor.

The primary risk is how aggressively Atlanta invests in the running back position. If the backfield trends closer to a 60-40 split rather than a 75-25 distribution, that reduction in workload could be enough to push Robinson down a few spots in the rankings.

Gibbs is a close second in the race for the top running back spot. He has finished inside the top five in each of the past two seasons, runs behind a top-10 offensive line by PFF grade and returns with the entire unit under contract. The difference is the ceiling. There are fewer obvious pathways for Gibbs to meaningfully outperform his previous production compared to Robinson.

David Montgomery remains under contract through 2027, though Gibbs’ snap share has increased in recent weeks at Montgomery’s expense. If that trend continues, it would not be surprising to see Montgomery explore his options. Even so, Montgomery has already been less of a drag on Gibbs’ fantasy value this season than in prior years. A departure would simply open the door for a modest spike in goal-line work and rushing touchdowns.

There is also slightly more target competition in Detroit. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Isaac TeSlaa are all young contributors under contract next season. In contrast, Robinson’s primary competition for touches is Drake London, with Kyle Pitts headed toward free agency.

Detroit also made a change at offensive coordinator, hiring former Arizona Cardinals play-caller Drew Petzing. Arizona often used a two-back committee, but context matters. When James Conner was healthy and in his prime, he logged multiple games above a 75% snap share under Petzing. There is little reason to expect a dramatic shift in Gibbs’ workload due to the coaching change.

Chase has been consistently very good throughout his NFL career, but this past season was the first time he truly entered the elite tier. His PFF receiving grade sat between 84.9 and 86.7 in each of his first four seasons before climbing to a career-high 90.1 this year. He has benefited from Joe Burrow’s high-level play and Cincinnati’s pass-heavy approach — Burrow’s 94.2 PFF passing grade over the past two seasons leads all quarterbacks. Volume has followed. Chase has run at least 42 routes in nine of his past 12 games, a threshold Puka Nacua has reached only five times over the past two seasons combined.

The infrastructure around him remains strong. Head coach Zac Taylor is back, Tee Higgins remains in place and the Bengals return most of their core offensive pieces. Cincinnati also ranks among the league leaders in cap space and holds a top-10 draft pick, which should further reinforce the offense.

Chase is arguably the most devastating wide receiver in favorable matchups. Over the past two seasons, he has five games with at least 10 receptions, 160 receiving yards and a touchdown. The rest of the league combined has nine such performances.

The reason he does not sit at No. 1 comes down to consistency against elite competition. In three games against defenses that ranked inside the top eight in fewest fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, he totaled five catches for 50 yards against Minnesota, two for 26 against Cleveland and five for 23 against Denver. He is also one year older than Nacua and two years older than Smith-Njigba. While the age gap is minor, Chase has already logged more than 200 additional receptions than either of them, which introduces slightly more long-term wear and tear.

Ten players have averaged at least 14.5 PPR points per game in each of the past two seasons, and two of them are tight ends. Bowers is one of those players, despite the Raiders earning a 57.0 PFF team passing grade over that span, the third-lowest mark in the league. None of the other eight wide receivers reached that production level with a team passing grade ranked in the bottom 12.

Elite tight ends deserve placement in this tier because their long-term outlook is more stable than that of the remaining running backs and wide receivers. Fantasy production at tight end also correlates more strongly with PFF receiving grade than at other positions. Over the past two seasons, Bowers, Trey McBride and George Kittle have each earned a PFF receiving grade of 90.0 or higher. No other tight end with at least 50 targets has posted a grade between 85.0 and 90.0, creating a clear separation between those three and the rest of the field. Kittle, however, will be 32, which widens the dynasty gap between him and 23-year-old Bowers or 26-year-old McBride.

McBride outscored Bowers in fantasy in 2025, but that edge is not guaranteed to persist. Both franchises will enter next season with new head coaches and likely new quarterbacks. McBride has benefited from stronger quarterback play and a higher target share, but changes in offensive structure could narrow that gap. Bowers ultimately earns the nod here because of age and the possibility that his offensive environment improves.