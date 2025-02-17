All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Pre-NFL free agency top 200

2RHRYTH Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) warms up before the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot: Chase was the clear top producer in fantasy points at the wide receiver last season, making him the safest pick at the top of the draft for next season.
  • Bijan Robinson leads the running backs: While Saquon Barkley scored the most fantasy points at running back in 2024, Robinson was more consistent on a play-by-play and week-by-week basis.
  • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, these way-too-early 2025 fantasy football rankings are an initial look at how players could be ranked this summer.

Player movement in free agency will have a big factor on the rankings, particularly at running back. For now, players expected to be unrestricted free agents are marked as free agents in the team column. The landing spots of the rookies will go a long way in determining where they ultimately rank, but for now, 30 rookies land in the top 200.

Last updated: 5:00 a.m. Monday, February 17
RankPositionNameTeamPosition Rank
1WRJa'Marr ChaseBengalsWR1
2WRJustin JeffersonVikingsWR2
3RBBijan RobinsonFalconsRB1
4RBSaquon BarkleyEaglesRB2
5WRCeeDee LambCowboysWR3
6WRNico CollinsTexansWR4
7WRPuka NacuaRamsWR5
8WRAmon-Ra St. BrownLionsWR6
9RBJahmyr GibbsLionsRB3
10RBDe'Von AchaneDolphinsRB4
11TEBrock BowersRaidersTE1
12RBAshton JeantyRookieRB5
13WRA.J. BrownEaglesWR7
14RBChase BrownBengalsRB6
15WRMalik NabersGiantsWR8
16WRBrian Thomas Jr.JaguarsWR9
17TETrey McBrideCardinalsTE2
18WRJaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawksWR10
19RBBreece HallJetsRB7
20QBJosh AllenBillsQB1
21QBLamar JacksonRavensQB2
22WRRashee RiceChiefsWR11
23RBChristian McCaffrey49ersRB8
24RBDerrick HenryRavensRB9
25RBBucky IrvingBuccaneersRB10
26RBKyren WilliamsRamsRB11
27RBJoe MixonTexansRB12
28RBOmarion HamptonRookieRB13
29RBJosh JacobsPackersRB14
30QBJayden DanielsCommandersQB3
31TEGeorge Kittle49ersTE3
32RBJonathan TaylorColtsRB15
33WRTee HigginsFree AgentWR12
34QBJalen HurtsEaglesQB4
35WRDrake LondonFalconsWR13
36RBJames CookBillsRB16
37WRLadd McConkeyChargersWR14
38WRTerry McLaurinCommandersWR15
39WRTetairoa McMillanRookieWR16
40WRGarrett WilsonJetsWR17
41RBJames ConnerCardinalsRB17
42WRTyreek HillDolphinsWR18
43WRMike EvansBuccaneersWR19
44QBJoe BurrowBengalsQB5
45RBKenneth Walker IIISeahawksRB18
46WRDavante AdamsJetsWR20
47WRMarvin Harrison Jr.CardinalsWR21
48RBChuba HubbardPanthersRB19
49WRDeVonta SmithEaglesWR22
50RBKaleb JohnsonRookieRB20
51RBIsiah PachecoChiefsRB21
52WRD.J. MooreBearsWR23
53WRLuther Burden IIIRookieWR24
54WRD.K. MetcalfSeahawksWR25
55WRBrandon Aiyuk49ersWR26
56WRChris OlaveSaintsWR27
57WREmeka EgbukaRookieWR28
58WRGeorge PickensSteelersWR29
59RBAlvin KamaraSaintsRB22
60TESam LaPortaLionsTE4
61WRChris GodwinFree AgentWR30
62WRCourtland SuttonBroncosWR31
63RBDavid MontgomeryLionsRB23
64RBTony PollardTitansRB24
65RBTreVeyon HendersonRookieRB25
66TET.J. HockensonVikingsTE5
67WRJordan AddisonVikingsWR32
68RBTyrone Tracy Jr.GiantsRB26
69TEJonnu SmithDolphinsTE6
70WRZay FlowersRavensWR33
71WRCooper KuppRamsWR34
72QBPatrick MahomesChiefsQB6
73WRJameson WilliamsLionsWR35
74RBQuinshon JudkinsRookieRB27
75TETravis KelceChiefsTE7
76RBBrian Robinson Jr.CommandersRB28
77WRDeebo Samuel Sr.49ersWR36
78RBAaron Jones Sr.Free AgentRB29
79WRJaylen WaddleDolphinsWR37
80WRXavier WorthyChiefsWR38
81WRJauan Jennings49ersWR39
82WRMatthew GoldenRookieWR40
83TEMark AndrewsRavensTE8
84RBNajee HarrisFree AgentRB30
85RBCam SkatteboRookieRB31
86TETyler WarrenRookieTE9
87WRJerry JeudyBrownsWR41
88RBRhamondre StevensonPatriotsRB32
89TEDavid NjokuBrownsTE10
90RBRico DowdleFree AgentRB33
91WRCalvin RidleyTitansWR42
92RBTravis Etienne Jr.JaguarsRB34
93QBBrock Purdy49ersQB7
94WRRome OdunzeBearsWR43
95QBBo NixBroncosQB8
96RBRachaad WhiteBuccaneersRB35
97WRRashid ShaheedSaintsWR44
98QBJordan LovePackersQB9
99RBZach CharbonnetSeahawksRB36
100WRJayden ReedPackersWR45
101RBJ.K. DobbinsFree AgentRB37
102RBD'Andre SwiftBearsRB38
103WRStefon DiggsFree AgentWR46
104RBDylan SampsonRookieRB39
105WRJakobi MeyersRaidersWR47
106QBBaker MayfieldBuccaneersQB10
107RBJaylen WarrenSteelersRB40
108WRElic AyomanorRookieWR48
109RBTyjae SpearsTitansRB41
110WRKhalil ShakirBillsWR49
111TEDalton KincaidBillsTE11
112WRDarnell MooneyFalconsWR50
113TEColston LovelandRookieTE12
114QBAnthony RichardsonColtsQB11
115TEJake FergusonCowboysTE13
116QBC.J. StroudTexansQB12
117QBKyler MurrayCardinalsQB13
118QBDak PrescottCowboysQB14
119QBJared GoffLionsQB15
120TEDallas GoedertEaglesTE14
121WRJosh DownsColtsWR51
122RBTrey BensonCardinalsRB42
123WRKeenan AllenFree AgentWR52
124QBCaleb WilliamsBearsQB16
125TEEvan EngramJaguarsTE15
126WRMichael Pittman Jr.ColtsWR53
127WRAmari CooperFree AgentWR54
128QBTua TagovailoaDolphinsQB17
129QBSam DarnoldFree AgentQB18
130RBJerome FordBrownsRB43
131TEKyle PittsFalconsTE16
132RBTank BigsbyJaguarsRB44
133WRKeon ColemanBillsWR55
134QBJustin HerbertChargersQB19
135RBTyler AllgeierFalconsRB45
136WRJalen McMillanBuccaneersWR56
137RBNick ChubbFree AgentRB46
138QBDrake MayePatriotsQB20
139RBRay DavisBillsRB47
140RBKendre MillerSaintsRB48
141QBCam WardRookieQB21
142WRRicky Pearsall49ersWR57
143QBTrevor LawrenceJaguarsQB22
144TEPat FreiermuthSteelersTE17
145RBBlake CorumRamsRB49
146TETucker KraftPackersTE18
147QBMichael Penix Jr.FalconsQB23
148RBMarShawn LloydPackersRB50
149QBJ.J. McCarthyVikingsQB24
150WRCedric TillmanBrownsWR58
151WRRomeo DoubsPackersWR59
152TEChig OkonkwoTitansTE19
153QBBryce YoungPanthersQB25
154RBSincere McCormickRaidersRB51
155RBJaleel McLaughlinBroncosRB52
156WRAdam ThielenPanthersWR60
157TEHunter HenryPatriotsTE20
158RBJavonte WilliamsFree AgentRB53
159WRChristian KirkJaguarsWR61
160RBDevin NealRookieRB54
161WRTre HarrisRookieWR62
162WRIsaiah BondRookieWR63
163WRSavion WilliamsRookieWR64
164WRXavier RestrepoRookieWR65
165RBRJ HarveyRookieRB55
166WRJayden HigginsRookieWR66
167WRJack BechRookieWR67
168WRMarvin Mims Jr.BroncosWR68
169RBJordan Mason49ersRB56
170QBJustin FieldsFree AgentQB26
171WRHollywood BrownFree AgentWR69
172RBRoschon JohnsonBearsRB57
173WRDeAndre HopkinsFree AgentWR70
174WRAdonai MitchellColtsWR71
175RBAudric EstimeBroncosRB58
176QBShedeur SandersRookieQB27
177TECade OttonBuccaneersTE21
178RBBraelon AllenJetsRB59
179WRJalen RoyalsRookieWR72
180WRDeMario DouglasPatriotsWR73
181RBAustin EkelerCommandersRB60
182RBDJ GiddensRookieRB61
183RBDamien MartinezRookieRB62
184RBOllie Gordon IIRookieRB63
185WRQuentin JohnstonChargersWR74
186RBBrashard SmithRookieRB64
187RBJaylen WrightDolphinsRB65
188WRJalen CokerPanthersWR75
189TEJa'Tavion SandersPanthersTE22
190WRXavier LegettePanthersWR76
191TECole KmetBearsTE23
192WRRashod BatemanRavensWR77
193TEZach ErtzFree AgentTE24
194RBTrevor EtienneRookieRB66
195TEIsaiah LikelyRavensTE25
196QBGeno SmithSeahawksQB28
197RBAntonio GibsonPatriotsRB67
198WRAlec PierceColtsWR78
199WRMichael WilsonCardinalsWR79
200WRDiontae JohnsonFree AgentWR80
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.