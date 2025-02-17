Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Pre-NFL free agency top 200

Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot: Chase was the clear top producer in fantasy points at the wide receiver last season, making him the safest pick at the top of the draft for next season.



Chase was the clear top producer in fantasy points at the wide receiver last season, making him the safest pick at the top of the draft for next season. Bijan Robinson leads the running backs: While Saquon Barkley scored the most fantasy points at running back in 2024, Robinson was more consistent on a play-by-play and week-by-week basis.



While Saquon Barkley scored the most fantasy points at running back in 2024, Robinson was more consistent on a play-by-play and week-by-week basis. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, these way-too-early 2025 fantasy football rankings are an initial look at how players could be ranked this summer.

Player movement in free agency will have a big factor on the rankings, particularly at running back. For now, players expected to be unrestricted free agents are marked as free agents in the team column. The landing spots of the rookies will go a long way in determining where they ultimately rank, but for now, 30 rookies land in the top 200.

Last updated: 5:00 a.m. Monday, February 17