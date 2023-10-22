NFL Week 7 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• Mark Andrews and Darren Waller shine on National Tight Ends Day: Andrews achieved his ninth two-touchdown game of his career while Waller set a season high in receiving yards while scoring his first touchdown as a New York Giant.

• D’Onta Foreman scores three times: Foreman remained in a split backfield with Darrynton Evans but consistently played near the goal line, as he led the Chicago Bears to victory.

• Josh Downs posts the best numbers of his career: Downs achieved the first 100-yard game of his NFL career and scored a touchdown for the second straight week.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2023.

Mark Andrews : 4 receptions, 63 yards, 2 touchdowns

Gus Edwards : 14 carries, 64 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, 80 receiving yards

Jahmyr Gibbs second start: David Montgomery missed this game due to a rib injury, so Gibbs took over as the lead back.

Gibbs played 60% of Detroit's offensive snaps in his first start in Week 3 when Montgomery was out with a thigh injury. Gibbs’ played a higher percentage of Detriot's offensive snaps in this game.

This was likely because Craig Reynolds was also on the injury report due to both a hamstring and toe injury, which kept him limited in practice all week. Zonovan Knight , who also played some snaps this season, is out for the season.

, Gibbs didn’t see nearly as many carries as Lions running backs typically receive, but that was because of the game script rather than because of Gibbs.

The Lions’ first three drives were all three-and-outs, and by their fourth drive, they were down 28-0.

He scored a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown and ended the day with 68 rushing yards on 11 carries and 58 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Detroit plays the Las Vegas Raiders next week, and Montgomery is expected to miss more time. Gibbs could have an even better Week 8 than Week 7.

Monitor the Ravens’ backfield: Gus Edwards shined against a strong Lions defense but the backfield could become less reliable.

For most of the game, the Ravens continued their usual rotation of Justice Hill splitting time with Edwards, who played more in short yardage while Hill played more in passing situations.

Edwards had a fine performance on the ground, but his 80-yard catch was more noteworthy. His career high in receiving yards in a season is 129 yards, and his second-best season was 45 yards.

Hill wasn’t given many opportunities, which was surprising given the game script, but he gained 46 yards on his four carries.

Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell could complicate the backfield. He started the season on injured reserve and took his first two offensive snaps in the Ravens’ third drive, which included a nine-yard reception.

He suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for the rest of the game, but he could have been heavily involved late in this game had he stayed healthy.

Edwards should be a good sell-high option because he may never have this much receiving production again. and he might not see as many carries if Mitchell gets more involved assuming the injury isn’t serious.

Lions veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones missed this game due to personal reasons. This should have been a chance for Jameson Williams to play many more snaps. Instead, he saw a slight increase while seventh-round rookie Antoine Green set a career-high in offensive snaps at 33.

The Ravens’ wide receiver rotation was altered slightly. Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay had been sharing snaps in 11 personnel while Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman shared one of the outside receiver roles. There were four plays in this game where Zay Flowers , Beckham and Bateman were the three receivers in 11 personnel without Agholor or Duvernay on the field. This and the game script meant fewer snaps for Agholor.

D’Onta Foreman : 16 carries, 89 yards, 2 touchdowns; 3 receptions, 31 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Jakobi Meyers : 7 receptions, 50 yards, 1 touchdown

D’Onta Foreman shines as the Bears starter: Roschon Johnson missed a second-straight game due to a concussion, giving Foreman another opportunity to show he deserves playing time.

Foreman was expected to be Chicago's every-down back last week, but Darrynton Evans played just as many snaps.

The near-even split continued this week, but Foreman played much better this time around, averaging over five yards per carry and posting his second-ever game with three receptions.

Travis Homer missed last week due to injury but only played a few snaps, mostly in two running back sets.

Khalil Herbert will miss at least another two games. We thought Roschon Johnson would be the clear starter when he clears the concussion protocol, but we could see Johnson eased in after missing time while Foreman remains a starter. Regardless, we could see close to a 50-50 split with Johnson and Foreman.

Foreman should at least remain on fantasy rosters, and there is a chance he can be viable as a fantasy starter for one more week.

Michael Mayer's playing time ascension continues: Mayer caught five passes for 75 yards in an increased role last week, and his role expanded further this week.

He played 81% of Las Vegas' offensive snaps a week ago. He’s consistently played in 12, 21 and 22 personnel all season, but he replaced Austin Hooper as the primary tight end in 11 personnel in Week 6.

Mayer only missed four of the first 50 plays before the Raiders put in backups to end the game. Hooper took three snaps out of 11 personnel while the Raiders also ran a play out of 20 personnel.

This didn’t necessarily lead to a lot of targets. He caught two of his four targets for 13 yards. The vast majority of Las Vegas' targets went to outside wide receivers

Don't put Mayer in fantasy starting lineups yet, but he has the playing time and the talent to be a fantasy starter. Now, he just needs the quality targets.

This makes him arguably the best tight end to stash on your roster for the second half of the season due to the potential that he breaks out.

Miscellaneous Notes

Josh Downs : 5 receptions, 125 yards, 1 touchdown

Jonathan Taylor : 18 carries, 75 yards, 1 touchdown; 3 receptions, 45 receiving yards

Jerome Ford posts big numbers but is in a three-man committee: Pierre Strong Jr. was involved in the offense after being phased out last week.

Ford ran for a 69-yard touchdown in the first minute of the game. After that point, he ran 10 times for five yards and caught two passes for 20 yards.

Kareem Hunt and Strong both averaged 3.1 yards per carry. Hunt took the goalline work, leading to two short touchdowns.

Ford only played in 43% of Cleveland's offensive snaps — his lowest mark since Week 1 when Nick Chubb was still playing.

Hunt was questionable coming into this game due to a thigh injury that kept him limited in practice all week. Hunt’s role was larger last week and could increase again once he’s healthy.

This might be a good time to trade Ford because his stat line looked good despite nearly all of his production coming from one play.

Browns begin easing out Donovan Peoples-Jones: He was consistently playing over 85% of Cleveland's offensive snaps the last two seasons, but his role on offense has declined.

This was only the second game this season where he caught more than one pass. He brought in two for 22 yards.

32-year-old veteran Marquise Goodwin is taking playing time from Peoples-Jones.

Goodwin ran the ball once for 17 yards and caught a six-yard pass.

He had only caught two passes for four yards and ran the ball twice for 21 yards in the previous five games,

Peoples-Jones was considered a deep sleeper but it’s unlikely he is a fantasy asset this season. Now, he probably won't help in daily contests this season.

Add Josh Downs: He has continued to shine with Gardner Minshew as his quarterback.

Downs usage has remained consistent all season. He played nearly every snap in 11 personnel and no snaps in two receiver sets.

The Colts are one of five teams to use 11 personnel on at least 75% of their offensive snaps, so it’s easier to trust him than most slot receivers in the NFL because of that personnel usage.

This was his third-straight game with at least 13 PPR points, as he posted a career-high 125 receiving yards and scored a touchdown in the second-straight game.

He has two games with three or fewer receptions — the two games where Anthony Richardson played over 95% of offensive snaps.

Downs should not only be on rosters but in fantasy starting lineups in the right matchups.

Andrew Ogletree leads the Colts' tight end room: Kylen Granson missed this game due to a concussion.

The Colts continued to use a three-man rotation at tight end with Ogltree leading the rotation.

He took over half of the offensive snaps in 11 personnel while joining Mo Alie-Cox in 12 personnel.

Typically, a third tight end is used primarily in run-blocking situations, but all of Will Mallory ’s snaps occurred in passing situations with 11 personnel.

While Ogletree received the most routes run, he didn’t see a target while Alie-Cox and Mallory both received one target.

Jelani Woods is eligible to return from injured reserve and could take over as the receiving tight end once everyone is healthy. The Colts were top-10 in targets to tight ends over the first six weeks, so there is a chance Woods could be fantasy-relevant once healthy.

Miscellaneous Notes

Deshaun Watson left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. He was cleared to return, but the Browns stuck with P.J. Walker . Watson came into the game with a right shoulder injury, and he completed one of five passes for five yards, an interception and another pass that was nearly intercepted but determined to be incomplete after review.

David Njoku posted a season-high 54 receiving yards but still hasn’t scored a touchdown, continuing his disappointing fantasy football season. He’s generally put up bigger numbers the last two seasons when Watson is out. Assuming Watson is back next week, Njoku can potentially be dropped.

Browns third-round rookie Cedric Tillman seemed to be a healthy inactive after missing last week due to a hip injury. He was a full participant in practice all week and wasn’t given an injury designation.

The Colts backfield remained identical to last week with Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss splitting snaps evenly and playing in every situation.

James Cook : 13 carries, 56 yards; 3 receptions, 46 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Kendrick Bourne : 6 receptions, 63 yards, 1 touchdown

The Bills become a two-man backfield: Damien Harris ended up on injured reserve after suffering a concussion and neck injury last week.

There were rumors the Bills would look into Leonard Fournette , but instead, they added Ty Johnson , who only played one offensive snap.

, James Cook benefited most from the two-man committee. He played a higher percentage of snaps on early downs than usual and took more third-down snaps than in other recent weeks.

Murray ended up taking the two-minute drill snaps that typically went to Cook, so the two remained relatively similar in terms of playing time.

Cook was the only one to shine this week from a fantasy football perspective, but if the Bills can get back to being the team they were in recent years, there is a chance both running backs could be viable for fantasy football purposes.

Add Dalton Kincaid: The Bills’ first-round rookie led the Bills in receptions and receiving yards.

Kincaid missed last week due to a concussion.

His playing time was very similar to other games. He played in two tight end sets and split playing time with Dawson Knox in 11 personnel.

The Bills were more likely to pass with Kincaid on the field and more balanced with Knox.

Third-string tight end Quintin Morris missed this game due to an ankle injury, which helped Kincaid’s playing time, if anything.

The big difference was his target share was higher in this game.

There is certainly a chance Kincaid’s target share drops down again, but there is also a chance his playing time can increase. This makes him a borderline fantasy starter in the short term and a potential league winner in the second half of the season.

The Patriots make changes at wide receiver: The Patriots had a new combination of wide receivers healthy, and there were some surprises in which players played a lot of snaps.

Last week, Tyquan Thornton was activated off injured reserve while JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas were out due to concussions.

Douglas returned this week while Smith-Schuster remained out.

Douglas played 100% of the 11 and 01 personnel snaps with no snaps in 12 or 22 personnel. He played almost entirely in the slot, moving Kendrick Bourne back outside.

Bourne also played 100% of snaps in 11 personnel and nearly every snap in 12 personnel. He led the team in targets.

Tyquan Thornton seemed to be the primary competition for DeVante Parker at the other outside receiver spot as Parker only had 136 receiving yards and no touchdowns in his five games. Instead, Jalen Reagor nearly split time with Parker. Parker tended to play more in 11 personnel while Reagor played more in 12 personnel.

Douglas is a fine player to stash on fantasy rosters now, especially if the Patriots trade one of their veterans to leave more snaps for their younger receivers.

Bourne is someone to consider selling high. Once Smith-Schuster is healthy, Bourne could see a decrease in snaps based on how the two were used before Smith-Schuster’s injury.

Drop Hunter Henry: His playing time has decreased each of the last several games as other tight ends have gotten more involved.

Henry only played in 10 of a possible 22 snaps in 12 personnel while Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown were the primary tight ends in that personnel group.

Henry remained the primary tight end in 11 personnel with 19 of a possible 36 snaps, but both Gesicki and Brown were involved there too.

Henry caught two of his three targets for 27 yards.

He had only caught one pass for seven yards in the previous two games.

There is certainly a chance his playing time bounced back a little bit, but it probably won’t reach the heights of earlier this season or last season.

Miscellaneous Notes

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott ’s playing time remained similar to the past two weeks. Stevenson played every snap on the first drive and Elliott took every snap on the second drive, which is when Elliott scored his touchdown. Elliott has scored in back-to-back weeks but isn’t necessarily the Patriots' goalline back, making him a potential asset to sell high.

Bills second-year receiver Khalil Shakir ‘s snap share was increasing every week before he played slightly fewer snaps in this one.

Saquon Barkley : 21 carries, 77 yards; 3 receptions, 41 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Darren Waller : 7 receptions, 98 yards, 1 touchdown

Mike Evans : 6 receptions, 82 yards, 1 touchdown

Tyler Allgeier : 21 carries, 59 yards; 3 receptions, 53 receiving yards

