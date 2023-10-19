Buy, sell or hold: What should each NFL team do at the 2023 trade deadline?

We’ve discussed many of the top trade deadline candidates, and we’ve begun recommending specific trades that could make sense across the league. Here, we take a step back to simply identify which teams should be buyers, which should be sellers and which should stand pat with the talent they have in the building.

Whether your team is a buyer or seller, you can get a jumpstart on retooling the roster heading into 2024 with the PFF Mock Draft Simulator.

Arizona Cardinals: Hold

Wide receiver Marquise Brown has probably been the subject of some trade calls as he plays in 2023 on his fifth-year option. He’s been productive in Arizona both last year and this year, and his good friend from college in quarterback Kyler Murray returned to practice this week. Arizona has handled this offseason masterfully, already moving on from players such as Isaiah Simmons. At this point, they should get ready to utilize two first-round picks and spend some cash to build out a good team for the long haul.

Atlanta Falcons: Hold

Atlanta is certainly leaning more toward the “buy” category than “sell,” but it probably doesn’t make a ton of sense to make a splash with uncertainty at the most important position in sports.

Acquiring an edge defender could make some sense, with the Falcons' edge defender unit currently ranking 30th in pass-rush win rate (14.4%). Otherwise, this is a young roster with key veterans sprinkled in that had a solid offseason and remains squarely in the mix for the NFC South title.

Baltimore Ravens: Hold

The Ravens are already in the top three of cash spending for 2023, so pulling off another blockbuster like they did last year in acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith may be tough to accomplish. Giving up premium draft capital also makes it harder to add cheap young talent, further compounding the issue.

Plus, adding veteran talent like Jadeveon Clowney just before the season and Kyle Van Noy a few weeks into the season is effectively making trade deadline moves by another means.

Buffalo Bills: Hold

The Bills have sustained key injuries to cornerback Tre’Davious White and linebacker Matt Milano, but it’s probably sink-or-swim time for young talent, such as cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford and linebackers Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams.

The Bills could make some minor additions, but there’s a lot of business ahead this offseason, so a splash move may not be the best idea.

Carolina Panthers: Sell

As the NFL’s only remaining winless team, currently projected to send the No. 1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears, Carolina needs to get draft capital for any player they don’t envision as a contributor in 2023, with pending free agents the obvious top candidates.

A haul would be required for edge defender Brian Burns, and we don’t think Carolina will bite given the offer they turned down last year from the Los Angeles Rams. But wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and cornerbacks Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson are a few names that make sense.

Chicago Bears: Hold

Chicago already did a good job gutting the team and starting completely from scratch, so while wide receiver Darnell Mooney and cornerback Jaylon Johnson are very intriguing potential trade chips, the Bears might as well let things play out with any young talent. As much as the 2023 season looks like a wash, if a talented young edge defender is available, Chicago might as well explore an addition with all their extra draft capital and cash on hand.

Cincinnati Bengals: Hold

The Bengals did well to address almost any remaining roster holes during the 2023 draft. First-rounder Myles Murphy is an edge defender with three-down ability, second-rounder D.J. Turner is a speedy outside cornerback and third-rounder Jordan Battle provides important depth at safety. Getting healthy on offense and executing more cleanly should be the focus going forward.

The one area worth monitoring is at tight end, where Cincinnati has received bottom-of-the-league production. We don’t envision a splash like New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, but perhaps something smaller such as bringing in veteran blocker extraordinaire Marcedes Lewis could be a small move that makes a meaningful difference.

Cleveland Browns: Buy

The Browns are already all in on 2023, so why not crank it up to 11? Adding another receiving threat could make sense, or perhaps another interior pass rusher could help diversify a pass-rush unit that has already thrown the kitchen sink at opposing offenses this season.

Dallas Cowboys: Hold

Dallas made veteran additions via trade this offseason when they brought in wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and we saw their massive impact in Dallas’ most recent win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Injuries to cornerback Trevon Diggs and several linebackers could make an addition at those spots prudent, particularly at linebacker with the Minnesota Vikings ‘Jordan Hicks or the Denver Broncos‘ Josey Jewell. No big splashes are necessary, though; Dallas just needs more from recent draft picks over the past two years.

Denver Broncos: Sell

Denver should be one of the biggest sellers of the deadline, with certain players falling into different buckets.

Should be actively shopping: wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, linebacker Josey Jewell

Should listen if there’s a big offer: safety Justin Simmons, tackle Garett Bolles

Would have to be completely blown away: cornerback Patrick Surtain II

Detroit Lions: Hold

Detroit is not only looking like a team that did well to add some premium talent over the past few offseasons, but they’ve also done a remarkable job of building out depth on both sides of the ball. The return of wide receiver Jameson Williams two weeks prior to his original suspension window was a nice in-season addition, and they’ll get another boost in a month or so from designated pass-rusher James Houston IV.

Detroit doesn’t need to push the envelope with a handful of in-house extensions on the horizon, but a move at cornerback certainly wouldn’t be the worst idea if the right opportunity presents itself. The loss of Emmanuel Moseley out wide was a tough blow, though Jerry Jacobs is a rock-solid former undrafted free agen. Getting one more piece there could help in the long haul.

Green Bay Packers: Hold

The Packers rank third in the NFL with $60 million in dead cap for 2023 and are responsibly undergoing a rebuild following the Aaron Rodgers era while still remaining competitive. An extension for edge defender Rashan Gary could cost a pretty penny, and Green Bay needs to retool its entire safety room this offseason. Still, there’s probably no need to make a serious deadline move in either direction.

Teams are perhaps calling on edge defender Preston Smith with Gary now healthy and first-round rookie Lukas Van Ness coming along, but Smith’s recently signed contract is a solid value for all parties.

Houston Texans: Hold

Houston is one of the most exciting teams across the league through six weeks, and they should continue to let recent draft picks grow and develop with invaluable live reps. After spending a lot of money on internal extensions, with wide receiver Nico Collins perhaps playing his way into a nice payday, as well, they probably don’t need to make any additions.

Indianapolis Colts: Hold

With the very unfortunate loss of Anthony Richardson for the remainder of the season, 2023 for the Colts is about getting young talent on both sides of the ball as much experience as possible so Richardson can step into a better situation in 2024.

If a team comes calling for cornerback Kenny Moore II and Indianapolis does not plan to re-sign him this offseason, perhaps the Colts should entertain the move for a team leader. Rotational pass-rushers Jacob Martin — who was traded at last year’s deadline ‚ and Tyquan Lewis could draw a few calls for a late Day 3 pick, as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Buy

This is almost certainly the final season where quarterback Trevor Lawrence is cheap from both a cash and cap perspective, so why not push your chips in and make a move at the deadline to lock in an AFC South title and even push for a top seed in the conference?

Edge rusher reinforcements would make the most sense by far.

Kansas City Chiefs: Buy

We know the Chiefs are comfortable being patient and keeping a balanced budget, but a move for a wide receiver looks smarter and smarter — and the team did just trade for Mecole Hardman. Kansas City’s wide receiver corps is currently fifth worst in drop rate and just doesn’t have a go-to target, so we recommended a move for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in our first trade recommendations installment.

Ultimately a major splash isn’t necessary, with a big decision awaiting star interior defender Chris Jones this upcoming offseason. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is now set to return in Week 7 and provide a major boost to a defensive line that is already playing good football. Hopkins is cheap in 2023, though, and Kansas City can continue to operate year by year after the fact with no guaranteed money on his deal for 2024.

Las Vegas Raiders: Buy & Sell

Las Vegas has deficiencies across its roster, particularly along the defensive line outside of Maxx Crosby and in the secondary. A low-cost player to provide more pass-rush juice could make a lot of sense for a team that is now 3-3 and working to secure a wild-card bid in the AFC. New York Jets edge defender Carl Lawson or Philadelphia Eagles edge defender Derek Barnett could make some sense if two fellow playoff hopefuls are willing to move depth edge talent.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has not been utilized a ton in this offense, and Las Vegas should continue to work to find him a new home.

Los Angeles Chargers: Buy

The Chargers are already in something of an all-in season, as key veterans on both sides of the ball are potentially playing their final seasons with the team. The coaching staff and front office could be working to retain their roles in 2024 and beyond, and adding speed at wide receiver remains an area of need.

Los Angeles Rams: Buy

The Rams tore this roster down to the studs, and head coach Sean McVay along with general manager Les Snead are working wonders with a young team full of later-round draft picks. After leading the NFL in cash spending in 2022, the Rams are now dead last in 2023. So why not stay active, as they always do? Edge defender is by far the most glaring need.

Miami Dolphins: Hold

The Dolphins made their big trade splash this offseason by acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and he is reportedly ahead of schedule and set to return to practice with his 21-day window opened up this week. Miami needs improved health from Ramsey, edge defender Jaelan Phillips and running back De’Von Achane, but the talent is all here to make a run.

Minnesota Vikings: Sell

The loss of superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson for the foreseeable future and a 2-4 start makes this an obvious teardown spot, with quarterback Kirk Cousins on an expiring contract — no, he’s not a realistic trade piece — and the best player on the defense in edge defender Danielle Hunter also in the last year of his contract.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks, wide receiver K.J. Osborn and guard Ezra Cleveland also look like solid potential trade chips.

New England Patriots: Sell

The Patriots need to hit the reset button and add as many draft picks to their league-leading 2024 cap space war chest. Guard Michael Onwenu, edge defender Josh Uche and potentially safety Kyle Dugger are the big names that would return nice value. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne could net some solid draft capital, as well. No one should be off the table for New England, outside of recent top draft picks.

New Orleans Saints: Hold

The Saints always have tricks up their sleeve, so you never know. Adding more talent on the defensive line could help a defense that is already performing exceptionally well take things to another level. Realistically, with lackluster play from quarterback Derek Carr, older players being top contributors on defense and a tight budget, the Saints may want to stand pat. They should still be viewed as the favorites to win the NFC South with their current roster.

New York Giants: Sell

A year after winning a road playoff game, the Giants don’t need to completely tear things down, with so many recent draft picks playing big roles and taking steps on both sides of the ball. But pending free agents should be shopped.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney could all help a handful of teams. McKinney would require a strong offer, and New York doesn’t have much depth at safety.

New York Jets: Buy & Sell

With injuries to offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and Joe Tippmann, adding a position-flex offensive lineman like free agent La’el Collins, Tennessee Titans guard/tackle Dillon Radunz or Minnesota Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland could make sense.

Edge defender Carl Lawson and wide receiver Mecole Hardman — who was just traded to the Chiefs — don’t and didn't, respectively, appear to have roles on this team.

Philadelphia Eagles: Buy

The Eagles are all in on 2023, and we’d be surprised if they don’t make at least one move, if not several. They added legendary wide receiver Julio Jones this past week and could still use reinforcements in the secondary and potentially still at wide receiver.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Hold

Pittsburgh should definitely explore adding secondary help, at both cornerback and safety, but otherwise has a roster with solid depth at a lot of spots. The return of Diontae Johnson from injured reserve and tight end Pat Freiermuth from a shorter absence can hopefully provide a spark and get this offense back on track, but continued growth from young players is really the key here.

San Francisco 49ers: Hold

San Francisco has a major decision looming this upcoming offseason on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and needs to add talent across their offensive line with phenom Trent Williams turning 36 in 2024. So, a big splash doesn’t make much sense. This is probably the best roster in the NFL from top to bottom, so a deal like the Christian McCaffrey acquisition at last year’s deadline may not be in the cards.

Seattle Seahawks: Buy

Seattle had the benefit of two top-20 draft picks in this past year’s draft and has young players all over the roster making an impact, but we like the idea of adding another pass-rusher. After unloading the Russell Wilson contract and adding a ton of surplus value contracts to the team, Seattle has a lot of flexibility in a competitive window.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Hold

The Buccaneers are another team outperforming preseason expectations, so selling off important franchise veterans like wide receiver Mike Evans doesn’t make much sense at this juncture. With the emergence of right tackle Luke Goedeke, Tampa may have its bookends solved with some solid weapons, as well. On defense, young studs in interior defender Vita Vea, recently extended cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. — who needs a new deal this offseason — are a good foundation.

On the flip side, the Buccaneers rank second in the NFL with $77 million in dead cap in 2023, as they smartly took all their lumps from the Tom Brady era in one fell swoop, so there’s no need to add either. Compete with a healthy mix of established veterans and youth, and build a foundation for the next franchise quarterback to step into.

Tennessee Titans: Sell

With the injury to quarterback Ryan Tannehill, there may not be a more obvious teardown staring a team in the face at the moment (in the non-Denver Broncos category). There is truly a laundry list of names with varying degrees of how obvious it should be to explore trades: wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, safety Kevin Byard, cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back Derrick Henry, edge defender Denico Autry and interior defender Teair Tart. We’re not saying they should move all of these players, but calls should be answered on essentially the entire roster.

Every other team in the division has a young quarterback with a lot of promise, and with every year you delay the inevitable, you make it harder to get back in the AFC South mix.

Washington Commanders: Sell or Hold

We keep bringing up the Chase Young/Montez Sweat dynamic simply because Washington has only one franchise tag at their disposal for two very talented young players Things will also get interesting if they pay all four defensive linemen top dollar, but there’s no real reason to not just stick with what they have and continue to improve around quarterback Sam Howell. There’s reason for optimism in Washington, both on the field and with new ownership.