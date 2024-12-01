NFL Week 13 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• Washington Commanders return to form: The Commanders offense was on fire like earlier in the season, as Brian Robinson finished with a 100-yard game while Terry McLaurin scored two touchdowns.

• Ladd McConkey leads the Los Angeles Chargers: The second-round rookie has been exceptional recently. He gained 117 receiving yards while the Chargers offense only had 187 total net yards in a road victory.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

Bijan Robinson : 26 carries, 102 yards, 1 touchdown, 6 receptions, 33 receiving yards

Ladd McConkey : 9 receptions, 117 yards

Chargers adjust without J.K. Dobbins: The starting running back landed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

The soonest Dobbins can return is fantasy football championship week. There is a chance Dobbins isn’t ready yet, or he’s eased back into action, so Dobbins’ fantasy season is effectively over unless you’re willing to risk starting him in your fantasy championship game in his first game back.

Gus Edwards was, unsurprisingly, the Chargers' primary running back. He started the game, but Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins both played on the first drive as well. Vidal surpassed Haskins on the depth chart, as he did earlier in the year when Edwards was on injured reserve. Vidal had the best play of the running backs with a 16-yard run. Edwards ran the ball the most and had the most yards per carry.

When Edwards missed time earlier in the season, the Chargers still used more of a two-man committee, but the Chargers trusted Haskins the most in passing situations, so this was a three-man committee.

Los Angeles has a very rough matchup for running backs next week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the fantasy playoffs will be much more favorable. Vidal is worth a waiver wire pickup because the running back situation is fluid enough that Vidal will earn more opportunities if he plays well. There is certainly no guarantee he can overtake Edwards on the depth chart over the next few weeks, but Vidal has a better chance of starting at some point this season than other running backs available off the waiver wire.

Kyle Pitts limited to 33 snaps: The Falcons continue to use Pitts only in clear passing situations.

Starting in Week 8, the Falcons started using Charlie Woerner more in normal running situations rather than just clear running situations. Woerner has the top run-blocking grade among all tight ends with at least 100 snaps over the first 12 weeks of the season, while Pitts has the seventh-worst.

This has kept Pitts playing around 50% of Atlanta's offensive snaps, outside of Week 11 when the Falcons were blown out 38-6 and had to abandon the run.

This week, the Falcons had the lead for parts of the game, and when they were playing from behind, it was by, at most, seven points. This allowed the Falcons to maintain a balance between run and pass. On early downs outside of two-minute drills, Woerner out-snapped Pitts 40-12. Pitts played all 13 snaps during two-minute drills. Woerner took all five snaps on third-and-1-2, while Pitts took all seven on third-and-3 or more.

The Falcons play the Minnesota Vikings next week, which should be a game script where Pitts can be on the field at least 50% of Atlanta's offensive snaps. After that, the Falcons play the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants. If you’re making the fantasy playoffs and Pitts is your tight end, you should find an alternative for those two weeks.

Miscellaneous Notes

Ladd McConkey was ruled questionable to return due to a knee injury within the last few minutes of the game. He wasn’t in for the closing kneel downs, which wasn’t surprising regardless of his health. The initial reaction is that the injury doesn’t appear to be serious. If he does miss time, Joshua Palmer could move to the slot, allowing more time for other receivers out wide.

D.J. Chark Jr. participated in his second game with the Chargers this season. He only played two offensive snaps.

Tyler Allgeier only played four snaps last week, but that seemed to be a specific one-game situation rather than the start of a trend. He played in 30% of the Falcons' offensive snaps this week, which was very normal considering the number of plays the Falcons ran.

Falcons third-string running back Jase McClellan was inactive due to a knee injury. He played significant snaps for the first time on offense in their last game, as he finished with eight carries in the Falcons’ blowout loss to the Denver Broncos .

Najee Harris : 16 carries, 75 yards, 1 touchdown, 6 receptions, 54 receiving yards

Ja’Marr Chase : 6 receptions, 86 yards, 1 touchdown

Steelers reveal Najee Harris’ handcuff: Harris missed time in the first half to get checked out by trainers.

The Steelers game started like normal, as Harris played nine of the first 11 snaps on the first two drives. Jaylen Warren took the other two snaps, which included the only third-and-medium, while Cordarrelle Patterson played one snap at wide receiver. Harris generally plays a clear majority of Pittsburgh's early down snaps on the first two drives, while Warren mixes in more on early downs over time.

Harris was dealing with some undisclosed injury and was getting checked out by the training staff during the Steelers’ third drive. For that 10-play drive, Patterson played eight of 10 snaps while Warren only took two snaps. Harris was back for the following drive, playing all five snaps. Patterson was on the field for one of those plays as a wide receiver and didn’t play again during the game. Over the rest of the game, Harris and Warren split snaps at 21 each.

Harris has remarkably never missed a game in his four-year NFL career, so we’ve never gotten to see how much playing time Warren could get if Harris misses time. Based on the small sample of one drive, there’s a chance Warren might not see much of an increase in snaps if Harris misses a game later in the year.

If Warren is on your fantasy roster but never in your fantasy starting lineup, it might be time to drop him for a more high-upside handcuff.

Monitor Calvin Austin III’s health: The Steelers slot receiver suffered a head injury and didn’t return.

Austin has been the Steelers' primary slot receiver all season. He had one of the best games of his career last week with three receptions for eight yards and a touchdown. In recent weeks, he’s had to share his playing time in the slot with Ben Skowronek. In the first half this week, Austin played 12 snaps in 11 personnel compared to Skowronek's eight.

Austin suffered the injury on a big hit at the end of the first half. Skowronek completely took over the slot role after Austin left the game throughout the second half. He made a nice 22-yard reception, although he was one of eight Steelers players with a 20-plus-yard reception in this game.

If Austin has to miss a game, we can expect Skowronek to again be the slot receiver. In the majority of fantasy leagues, Skowronek can be left on the waiver wire, as this Steelers offense hasn’t made a high priority of targeting their slot receivers and runs more multiple tight end sets than most teams.

Jermaine Burton’s offensive role disappears: The Bengals’ third-round rookie fell to fifth on the Bengals' wide receiver depth chart.

There was concern for Burton’s role heading into the season based on how much he played late in preseason games. For the first third of the season, he only played a few offensive snaps each week.

In Week 8, he received a larger role with Tee Higgins out. He was supposed to have an even larger role in Week 9 but was suspended for missing the Saturday practice before the game. He returned in Week 10 and nearly played 50% of Cincinnati's offensive snaps.

Since then, Higgins has returned, and his role has regressed to what it was at the beginning of the season. Burton played one fewer offensive snap than Isaiah Williams, an undrafted rookie who the Bengals claimed off waivers less than a month ago. This was his first game on the Bengals active roster.

It was already clear Burton wouldn’t have fantasy value this season, but he might not next year either, even if the team loses Higgins.

Miscellaneous Notes

Pat Freiermuth had a six-game stretch where he was held under 25 yards in five of those six games. He’s now coming off back-to-back weeks with over 50 receiving yards.

Bengals backup wide receiver and returner Charlie Jones missed his fourth straight game due to a groin injury.

Parker Washington : 6 receptions, 103 yards, 1 touchdown

Joe Mixon : 20 carries, 101 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 receptions, 18 receiving yards

Jaguars consolidate backfield: Jacksonville used a two-man rotation instead of three, allowing Tank Bigsby to play more snaps.

Bigsby missed Week 11 due to an ankle injury, but after the Jaguars' Week 12 bye, Bigsby was a full participant in practice all week and ready to go. There had only been six games this season where all of the Jaguars' running backs were healthy to start the game and active. In those games, Travis Etienne Jr. played 159 snaps while Bigsby played 104 and D’Ernest Johnson played 89. Etienne and Bigsby had a near-even split of carries in those games, while Johnson served as more of a receiving back.

The Jaguars opted to make Johnson a healthy inactive this week. Fifth-round rookie Keilan Robinson returned from injured reserve and was active, but didn’t play on offense. This allowed Bigsby and Etienne to split time. This was the first time all season where both players played at least 40% of the Jaguars' offensive snaps. Etienne ended up with more carries, but Bigsby had more yards per carry, which has been common this season.

Bigsby is one of the top running backs to pick up off the waiver wire. He should see more volume than any of the other running backs available, especially if you’re desperate next week due to six teams having a bye. There is a chance he will regain his early season form, as he was one of the league's better runners.

Parker Washington’s breakout game: Washington will be the Jaguars' clear second receiver for the rest of the season.

Christian Kirk suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8 while Gabe Davis suffered one in Week 11. When Davis went down two weeks ago, Washington moved from the slot to out wide, while Devin Duvernay became the Jaguars' slot receiver.

After the Jaguars’ Week 12 bye, the Jaguars kept with the initial strategy in terms of the wide receiver pecking order, but there was more of a rotation in the slot and out wide. Duvernay played close to 50% of his snaps from the slot, but Thomas ended up with the most total snaps from that position.

Washington took advantage of his increased role, finishing with the second 100-game season by a Jaguars wide receiver this season. Washington’s best game was last season with six catches for 61 yards, and he’s only had two games per year of more than 20 yards prior to this week.

While it might be tempting to rush to get Washington off the waiver wire, it’s worth noting the Jaguars played the Houston Texans in this game, and Houston has allowed a lot of fantasy production to wide receivers this year. The Jaguars close the season with two games against the Tennessee Titans, the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. Those are all games against top-12 defenses in fantasy points to wide receivers, so the Jaguars could stick more to the run game. It will be much harder for Washington to have this kind of performance in every other game.

Texans adjust without Xavier Hutchinson: The Texans backup wide receiver missed this week due to a shoulder injury.

The Texans' primary X receiver has been Nico Collins this season, but Hutchinson played significant snaps when Collins was out. With Hutchinson out, this had no impact on the playing time of the other top four wide receivers on the Texans' depth chart.

Instead, 2023 undrafted wide receiver Jared Wayne made his NFL debut. He took all of the snaps that would ordinarily go to Hutchinson. He did not see a target. If Hutchinson misses more time, Wayne would likely be elevated from the practice squad again.

Miscellaneous Notes

Trevor Lawrence took a cheap shot late in the second quarter and was soon after ruled out due to a concussion. Mac Jones replaced him in the lineup, as he did in November when Lawrence was dealing with his A/C joint sprain.

Dalton Schultz suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter and was ruled questionable. He missed some time for parts of two drives, but he played 10 of 15 snaps in the fourth quarter.

Run-blocking tight end Teagan Quitoriano was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Veteran Irv Smith Jr. was elevated off the practice squad to serve as a blocking tight end in this game.

Aaron Jones was temporarily benched: Jones fumbled twice in the first quarter, leading to less playing time than usual.

Jones started the game as the Vikings' clear top back, playing all nine snaps in the first quarter. However, two fumbles caused him to only play two snaps in the second quarter, both coming late. Jones also fumbled in each of the two previous games after fumbling just once in the first nine games.

While Cam Akers had been the Vikings' clear primary backup since Week 9, Ty Chandler led the team in snaps in the second quarter with five. He also had the most carries in the quarter. This suggests that if Jones were to suffer an injury at some point in these last few weeks, we might see a two-man committee rather than Akers being the clear leader of the backfield.

Jones split time with Akers over the rest of the game, as Jones played 17 snaps in the second half compared to Akers' 13. Jones caught the game-winning touchdown in the last 80 seconds of the game to help redeem him in the team's eyes as well as any fantasy manager who started him.

It’s at least possible Jones’ playing time will remain limited next week given his recent issue with fumbling the ball. The Vikings have a rough stretch of games before they reach the playoffs, so they should be giving Jones a break any chance they can.

Vikings adjust without Josh Oliver: The Vikings run blocking tight end was inactive due to an ankle injury.

T.J. Hockenson returned to the Vikings lineup in Week 9, but his playing time has been limited. While Oliver is known as a run blocker, he had a stretch of strong games as a receiver, recording 11 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns over Hockenson’s first three games back.

This game was further proof the Vikings have been easing Hockenson into action, and that his low playing time wasn’t a product of Oliver’s strong play. Hockenson was consistently on the field in 11 personnel this week, but in 12 personnel, the Vikings primarily used Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse, who played 12 career offensive snaps over three seasons heading into this game. Mundt also played in 21 personnel, which is the personnel grouping the Vikings were in when Mundt scored a touchdown. Hockenson has never been the primary player in 21 personnel since joining the Vikings, so this particular play was normal.

Hockenson is at least playing in over 50% of Minnesota's offensive snaps and on the field for the majority of the Vikings' pass plays, but this still isn’t as much playing time as in previous seasons. He caught three passes for 28 yards in this game. Hockenson is still probably one of the 12 best options at tight end in fantasy football, but he won’t be as reliable as he’s been in the past.

Michael Wilson takes over as the Cardinals’ slot receiver: Wilson played 29 snaps for the Cardinals in the slot, which was the most for any Cardinals receiver in over a month.

The Cardinals started the season with a very clear wide receiver depth chart. Marvin Harrison Jr. was the X receiver, Wilson was the Z and Greg Dortch signed in the slot when three receivers were on the field. In Week 7, Zay Jones returned from suspension and injury. In his first few weeks back, he cut into Dortch’s playing time. Over the last three games, Jones has played notably more snaps than Dortch.

Jones has been used almost entirely as an outside receiver. From Weeks 7-12, Arizona had no clear slot receiver. Harrison, Wilson and Dortch all played between 55-63 snaps from the slot. This week was the first week where one player was clearly ahead of the others in slot snaps, as Wilson played 29 snaps from the slot compared to Harrison and Dortch’s 11 each in addition to Jones’ eight.

Wilson made one catch for 22 yards from the slot, as his other four catches came from out wide. Wilson, in general, has more yards per route run from out wide compared to in the slot, so this might not be the best move for Wilson’s fantasy value. It will be worth keeping an eye on how the Cardinals move their wide receivers going forward to see if this is Wilson’s new role in general or if this was a one-week change.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Vikings rotated their wide receivers less in this game than in previous weeks. Brandon Powell had averaged 13 offensive snaps per game over their last four games but only played three this week. Trent Sherfield averaged 12 snaps per game and played two this week.

Emari Demercado was questionable for this game due to a back injury, but he played in his usual role as the Cardinals’ passing-down back today.

Jonathan Taylor : 25 carries, 96 yards, 1 reception, 7 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Hunter Henry : 7 receptions, 75 yards

Colts play without multiple receivers: Both slot receiver Josh Downs (shoulder) and backup Ashton Dulin (ankle) were inactive this week.

Alec Pierce was also questionable due to a foot injury. The Colts' primary solution to their wide receiver problem was making 12 personnel their base offense. This was the first time all season they used more 12 personnel than 11 in a game, finishing with 37 snaps out of 12 personnel compared to 22 out of 11.

When they were in 11 personnel, Adonai Mitchell took over as the primary slot receiver, as he did early in the season when Downs was out. The Colts generally changed which wide receiver was in the slot and which two were outside compared to when Downs was healthy. In 12 personnel, Mitchell rotated in for Pierce more than he ordinarily would, likely due to Pierce’s foot injury. Laquon Treadwell was a practice squad elevation and the fourth wide receiver for the game.

The offense focused mostly on the run game. Pittman was the clear favorite target whenever Anthony Richardson passed the ball. The Colts have their bye week next week, which will hopefully be enough time for all of the wide receivers to get back to the gameday roster.

Ja’Lynn Polk’s declining role continues: Polk only ran eight routes on a possible 39 passing plays.

Polk started the season fighting for playing time behind K.J. Osborn as the Z receiver. He eventually won the job from Osborn, playing 100% of New England's offensive snaps in Week 5. Kendrick Bourne also returned in Week 5 and largely took the job from Polk.

The second-round rookie’s role has slowly but surely declined. He was a healthy inactive in Week 8, played a few snaps in Week 9 and was back to playing around 40% of New England's offensive snaps by Week 10, but his role steadily declined from there. He didn’t catch his only target this week and has four catches for 26 yards in the Patriots’ last nine games.

With the Patriots officially eliminated from playoff contention, Polk could ideally earn more opportunities over the last month of the season to build some momentum for 2025.

Miscellaneous Notes

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has played, at least, 88% of the Colts' offensive snaps in each of their last three games.

Antonio Gibson was the clear No. 2 running back over JaMycal Hasty for a second-straight week, but Rhamondre Stevenson was back to playing 77% of the Patriots' offensive snaps, similar to Weeks 8-11.

Demario Douglas was questionable for this game due to an ankle injury. He played his usual role, playing 91% of the Patriots' 11 personnel snaps and 25% of 12 personnel. If anything, his 12 personnel snaps were up compared to usual.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry went to the medical tent in the middle of the first quarter but didn’t end up missing much time.

Davante Adams : 5 receptions, 66 yards, 1 touchdown

Jaxon Smith-Njigba : 4 receptions, 74 yards

Terry McLaurin : 8 receptions, 73 yards, 2 touchdowns

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine : 3 receptions, 61 yards, 2 touchdowns

