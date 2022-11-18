Fantasy Football: Injury notes, actives/inactives for Week 11

• No concerns for Josh Allen: Fire the Bills QB passer up as his usual sky-high upside QB1 self against the Browns’ 31st-ranked defense in scoring and EPA allowed per play.

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow, not listed): Fire Allen up as his usual sky-high upside QB1 self against the Browns’ 31st-ranked defense in scoring and EPA allowed per play.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness, questionable): Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson will start Sunday against the Panthers. While Jackson has disappointed relative to his gaudy fantasy standards — he hasn’t finished higher than QB10 since Week 3 — his dual-threat upside continues to cement him among the position’s top-five options. Don’t be surprised if a boom is on the way in the run game: Baltimore has one of the week’s best matchups at the line of scrimmage in terms of combined yards before contact per carry.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (concussion, not listed): PFF’s 32nd-ranked offensive line hasn’t done this passing game any favors, but Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol) hasn’t thrown multiple touchdowns in a game since Week 2 and is averaging his fewest adjusted yards per attempt since his rookie season. Nobody inside of the league’s 29th-ranked scoring offense needs to be started in fantasy land.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring), Colt McCoy (knee): You’ll never believe this, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury called Murray a game-time decision. With the Cardinals playing on Monday night, he’s impossible to trust in fantasy land. Clearly, the upside of the offense is at its highest when Murray is healthy enough to start, but backup McCoy has done a solid job leading this offense to 31, 10, 23 and most recently 27 points in four spot starts over the past two seasons. The nightmare scenario where both quarterbacks are out would lead to Trace McSorley getting the start against Nick Bosa and company.

Panthers QB P.J. Walker (ankle, out): The latest Panthers quarterback to suffer a high-ankle sprain. Baker Mayfield will lead the way ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Ravens. Hopefully, Mayfield’s season-best performance in the second half of the Panthers’ Week 9 loss to the Bengals is a sign of better things to come. He was anybody’s idea of one of the league’s worst quarterbacks during his first five starts of the season.

Steelers RB Najee Harris (knee, not listed): Managed to practice in full all week. While Harris continued to work as the Steelers’ lead back following their Week 9 bye, rookie Jaylen Warren did see a season-high 12 touches and continued to impress. Harris is more of a borderline RB2 this week due to the injury concern. Warren remains one of the better handcuffs readily available on plenty of waiver wires.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee, questionable): Zeke has already said that he expects to suit up Sunday against the Vikings. Head coach Mike McCarthy doubled down on the statement and said that Elliott is indeed anticipated to play. Expect the Cowboys to continue feeding him around 15 touches per game once healthy enough to start. This would lead to both Cowboys running backs working as low-end RB2 types. The good news is that the Cowboys have scored 24, 49 and 28 points over the past three weeks after averaging just 18.3 points per game during the first six weeks of the season.

Lions RB Jamaal Williams (illness, not listed), D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder, not listed): Williams has scored nine touchdowns this season and ran the ball 15 or more times in all but one of his last seven games. Fire him up as a rock-solid RB2 against the Giants’ league-worst defense in yards before contact allowed per carry. Each of Kenyan Drake (10-119-1), Travis Etienne (14-114-1), Tony Pollard (13-105-0) and Christian McCaffrey (15-102-0) managed to breeze past 100 rushing yards against this defense despite the absence of an overly hefty workload, while Dameon Pierce (17-94-0) wasn’t too far off last week.

Meanwhile, any sort of expectation about Swift’s workload is going to be a bit of a guess for the time being, and the Lions are apparently comfortable having Justin Jackson help take over the passing-down work in the meantime. I’m continuing to stay away from Swift before I'm given on-field evidence that he’s back to a workload that can even come close to double-digit touches per game. He’s had reduced usage in each of his last three games despite entering two of them without an injury designation.

Bears RB David Montgomery (personal, not listed): The potential for Montgomery to see 20-plus touches without Khalil Herbert (hip, IR) out of the picture becomes even more enticing, considering the matchup against a Falcons defense that has allowed four consecutive top-12 finishes to running backs D'Onta Foreman (RB5, RB9), Austin Ekeler (RB9) and Joe Mixon (RB11). Justin Fields’ dual-threat tendencies are obviously a big threat to backfield opportunities, but the offense’s overwhelming run-first nature has helped Bears running backs still rack up the fourth-most carries in the league through 10 weeks of action.

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (hamstring, questionable): Head coach John Harbaugh said that “the plan” is for Gus to return against the Panthers when speaking during the Ravens’ Week 10 bye, but his questionable tag leaves at least some uncertainty. If active, Edwards will take over Kenyan Drake’s spot as my PPR RB24, moving Drake down into low-end RB3 territory. If not, Drake is a reasonable borderline RB2 play against the league’s sixth-worst defense in PPR points per game allowed to the position.

Bengals RB Chris Evans (knee, questionable): Doesn’t play enough to be a relevant fantasy option. The fact that Evans is practicing means that his knee injury isn’t overly serious, meaning Samaje Perine isn’t quite as enticing of a handcuff.

Cols RB Deon Jackson (knee, not listed): Jonathan Taylor’s 93% snap rate in Week 10 marked just the third time in his career that he played at least 90% of the offense’s snaps. There’s at least a small chance Jackson’s presence could take this pristine workload down a notch. Regardless, Taylor is set up sneakily awesome against an Eagles defense that ranks dead last in EPA allowed per run play and has allowed the Texans (168 rushing yards) and Commanders (152) to rack up yardage on the ground without first-round run-stuffer specialist Jordan Davis (ankle, IR) over the past two weeks.

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder, not listed): Could continue to see more work than usual in the passing game due to the Chiefs’ banged-up wide receiver room. Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s reduced role is obviously really good news for Isiah Pacheco, but McKinnon has still been the most consistent back of the bunch this season thanks to his fantasy-friendly pass-game role.

Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee, out): Alvin Kamara continues to handle a bigger snap share in Ingram’s absence. The problem: Kamara had six, six, seven and nine receptions in his first four games with Dalton under center, but he’s caught just six passes over the past two weeks. Aaron Donald and company just allowed a PPR RB2 finish to James Conner. Obviously Kamara needs to continue to be started in lineups of all shapes and sizes regardless of the matchup. Still, his chances at finishing inside the position’s top-three options by the end of the season are contingent on this offense getting back to feeding their versatile running back all the pass-game work that he can handle.

Commanders RB J.D. McKissic (neck, out): Fantasy managers can safely assume Brian Robinson will push for 20 touches against the Texans’ dreadful front seven because head coach Ron Rivera sure seems to have made up his mind on which running back he’d most like to feature. Houston has allowed the week’s overall RB1 or RB2 in a whopping five games this season. Don’t be surprised if Robinson and/or Antonio Gibson make the most out of their opportunities ahead of this solid spot.

Raiders RB Brandon Bolden (personal, not listed), Ameer Abdullah (illness, not listed): That’s okay, Josh Jacobs is one of just eight running backs averaging at least 17 expected PPR points per game this season despite losing a passing -down snap here and there to either Bolden or Abdullah. All Jacobs did against the Broncos’ top-ranked scoring defense was post 28-144-2 rushing and 5-31-0 receiving lines back in Week 4. The Raiders’ pedestrian 19.5-point implied team total isn’t ideal, but Jacobs has earned matchup-proof RB1 treatment thanks to having one of the more fantasy-friendly roles in the league.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle, IR): Allen Robinson has two touchdowns this season and is yet to reach 65 yards in a game. It took Van Jefferson until his third game back in action to catch a pass. Bennett Skowronek has turned his last 10 targets into 24 scoreless yards. A-Rob projects to be the leading receiver, but nobody inside of the league’s 29th-ranked scoring offense needs to be started.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), Marquise Brown (foot, IR): Head coach Kliff Kingsbury alleviated some concern here by calling the problem more of a “maintenance deal” and clarifying that it’s not nearly the issue it was last year. The artist known as Nuk ranks third in expected PPR points per game this season and is locked in as a weekly upside WR1 regardless of the matchup.

Meanwhile, Brown has been designated to return and has “a chance” to play, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. This offense hasn’t exactly offered a ton of meat on the bone for anybody involved, so adding another talented pass-catcher to the fold won’t help. The return is particularly concerning for Rondale Moore, considering there’s at least a chance that the Cardinals revert to their 2021 sins and keep him in more of a gadgety role as opposed to the full-time starting slot receiver that he’s been for most of this season. Hollywood shouldn’t be trusted ahead of Monday night, but it’s good to see that he’s potentially available so soon.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip, out): Fire up Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd as top-15 options at the position with Chase sidelined for at least another week. While the Steelers are getting healthier, this is a bottom-six defense in explosive pass-play rate, yards per attempt and pass touchdown rate allowed to opposing wide receivers this season. TE Hayden Hurst warrants top-10 treatment in his own right, especially if the Bengals’ Week 10 bye gave him the sort of rest to get back to seeing something closer to a true every-down role.

Raiders WR Davante Adams (abdomen, questionable): Tentatively expected to play after practicing in a limited fashion all week. Fire Adams up as his usual upside WR1 self, but his impending shadow matchup with Patrick Surtain II could at least make life a bit tougher than usual. PFF doesn’t have another cornerback graded higher than Surtain (87.2) in overall defensive grade among 132 qualified payers at the position.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown (ankle, not listed), WR DeVonta Smith (knee, not listed): Brown remains cemented as a top-10 option at the position regardless of the matchup, although it’d make sense if ace Colts CB Stephon Gilmore makes him work a bit harder than usual for his production ahead of this likely shadow matchup. Meanwhile, Smith has earned weekly upside WR2 treatment with Dallas Goedert (shoulder, IR) out of the picture. Don’t be surprised if both Eagles wide receivers are far more consistent down the stretch without such a target-hog at tight end.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (toe, not listed): Through 10 weeks, Jefferson (1,060 receiving yards) joins Tyreek Hill (1,148) as the NFL’s only players already over the 1,000-yard mark. Hill (3.61) and Stefon Diggs (2.89) are the only men averaging more yards per route run than Jefferson (2.79). Oh yeah, Jefferson also made one of the best catches in recent memory to keep the Vikings alive late in the fourth quarter last week. Don’t expect him to cool off anytime soon against a Cowboys secondary that ranks just 19th in PPR points per game allowed to opposing wide receivers.

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion, out), Mecole Hardman (abdomen, IR): The Chiefs have eased Kadarius Toney into the offense, but Patrick Mahomes himself has indicated that Toney will continue to get more and more of a run. They don’t have a choice with JuJu and Hardman out — Toney is an upside WR2 this week as the projected target leader of the NFL’s top-ranked scoring offense. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson also warrant strong FLEX consideration. Hell, maybe even Skyy Moore gets a target or two against the Chargers.

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie (illness, not listed): Got in a full practice on Friday after missing Thursday’s session. McKenzie can be treated as a sneaky-solid WR3 option against the Browns’ 31st-ranked defense in scoring and EPA allowed per play. McKenzie ran a route on 80% of Josh Allen’s dropbacks last week. He’s distanced himself from Khalil Shakir and is the Bills’ clear-cut starting slot receiver at this point. Further helping matters for McKenzie is the potential absence of starting slot corner Greg Newsome (head, out). I don’t like betting the over on McKenzie’s receiving yards prop of 25.5 yards — I love it.

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring, questionable), Kenny Golladay (hamstring, questionable): Robinson is a risky play even if active, considering he seemingly suffered a setback earlier in the week and was downgraded to a DNP on Thursday. Darius Slayton has posted solid 3-58-1, 5-66-0 and 3-95-1 receiving lines over the past three weeks on an average of 5.3 targets per game, while Robison has totaled a 13-122-1 receiving line on just 17 targets in four games since returning from injured reserve. The matchup couldn’t be smoother against the Lions’ league-worst defense in PFF coverage grade, but there’s always the potential for Saquon Barkley to rack up 30-plus touches during any given week.

Texans WR Brandin Cooks (hip/wrist, not listed), Nico Collins (groin, not listed): Both receivers are banged up, but both are again expected to play through the pain. Still, Cooks hasn’t reached even 75 yards in a game since Week 1, and Week 4 is still the only time that he’s found the end zone. Unfortunately, Nico Collins also has just one game over that threshold, while his (pretty) touchdown last week was his first of the season. The Texans are one of eight offenses implied to score fewer than 19 points this week. Close start/sit decisions involving anybody other than Dameon Pierce should continue to go with the other guy inside of the NFL’s 30th-ranked offense in EPA per pass play.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle, out), KJ Hamler (hamstring, out), Kendall Hinton (shoulder, questionable): The problem with ranking Courtland Sutton too high, even with both Jeudy and Hamler sidelined, is the low ceiling for everyone involved in what has truly been one of the NFL’s bottom-five offenses this season. Maybe this week’s matchup with the Raiders produces another “boom” considering Denver scored a season-high 23 points against this defense back in Week 4. Then again, Russell Wilson and company couldn’t even rack up 300 total yards in that contest. Sadly, nobody involved in this group is a must-start fantasy asset by any stretch of the imagination at this point. Treat Sutton as a low-end WR2.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring, questionable), Mike Williams (ankle, questionable), Deandre Carter (ribs, not listed): Allen especially seems iffy after coach Brandon Staley called him a game-time decision. He’s awfully tough to trust with Chiefs-Chargers kicking off on Sunday night, meaning fantasy managers might have to make some tough choices if we don’t find out more information before the 1 p.m. slate gets going. On the other hand, Williams said that he expects to play. Fire up both with confidence if cleared to play. This is a potential shootout against a Chiefs secondary that has allowed the fifth-most PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers this season.

Patriots WR DeVante Parker (knee, questionable): Parker hasn’t played since Week 8 but did have a Week 10 bye to get healthier. Regardless of his final status, Jakobi Meyers is the only fantasy-relevant wide receiver in New England at the moment. Meyers is the WR15 in PPR points per game this season and hung a 9-60-1 receiving line against this very Jets defense when they faced off three weeks ago.

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel (shin, not listed): Has posted PPR WR26, WR37, WR13 and WR64 finishes in four games with Taylor Heinicke under center. Heinicke’s willingness to feature Terry McLaurin combined with the return of Jahan Dotson could prevent Samuel from getting back to his first-half dominance, although he could make the most out of whatever opportunities are afforded his way this week against the Texans’ 30th-ranked secondary in PFF coverage grade.

Saints WR Jarvis Landry (ankle, not listed): Back to working as the offense’s No. 2 wide receiver, but this descending offense has scored just 23 points combined during their last 120 minutes of football. And this isn’t exactly guaranteed to be fixed overnight.

Lions WR Josh Reynolds (back, questionable): Seemingly on the wrong side of questionable after being downgraded to a DNP on Friday. Expect Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy to continue to flank Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is the only recommended start inside of a passing game that has produced just four touchdowns through the air over their past five games.

Jets WR Corey Davis (knee, out): Davis’ continued absence matters considering he just barely trailed Garrett Wilson for the team target lead (14 vs. 12) while out-producing him (9-164-1 vs. 6-76-0) with Wilson under center in Weeks 4 to 6. Wilson is coming off impressive 6-115-0 and 8-92-0 performances and remains a talent-induced WR3 play with Davis again sidelined.

Bears WR N’Keal Harry (illness, out): Maybe Chase Claypool will actually get a chance to run more than a handful of routes this week. Probably not, but you could imagine.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder, questionable): Coach John Harbaugh said Andrews is a game-time decision. The Ravens’ stud starting tight end is certainly a top-two option at the position whenever healthy enough to suit up, while Isaiah Likely has posted 6-77-1 and 1-24-1 receiving lines in his two extended appearances this season. Sadly, the latter performance was good enough to earn PPR TE9 honors on the week. The tight end position is in such shambles at the moment that Likely truly warrants top-six treatment immediately thanks to his status as a legit top-two pass-game option when Andrews is sidelined. This is especially true against PFF’s seventh-lowest-graded defense in coverage grade.

Browns TE David Njoku (ankle, questionable): Said he’ll play through the questionable tag. While it’d make sense if Njoku doesn’t have his usual near-every-down role in his first game back from injury, the Browns do need all the help they can get in the passing game if they hope to hang with Josh Allen and company. Njoku peeled off PPR TE2, TE11, TE6, TE17 and TE5 finishes before his injury. At a minimum, he’s a great waiver wire addition ahead of the stretch run with Deshaun Watson due back in Week 13.

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (knee, IR): Trey McBride played a true every-down role with a 91% snap rate after Ertz was lost for the season last week. This isn’t guaranteed to persist moving forward — 2021 starting TE Maxx Williams is likely to be elevated to the active roster ahead of Monday night — but at a minimum, McBride profiles as the offense’s primary pass-catching tight end. I’m waiting a week before throwing him in the position’s top 10 due to the potential for Williams to split things fairly evenly, but another week with a true full-time role will have the talented rookie looking like a rock-solid TE1 the rest of the way.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder, IR): DeVonta Smith has earned weekly upside WR2 treatment with Goedert out of the picture, so don’t be surprised if both Eagles wide receivers are far more consistent down the stretch without such a target-hog at tight end. That said, Jack Stoll does project as the new starter. It remains to be seen if he’ll have anything close to the near-every-down role that was regularly afforded to Goedert.

Bears TE Cole Kmet (thigh, not listed): Kmet’s five touchdowns over the past three weeks slide him into the position’s top-10 options, but that the scores have come across just 15 total targets. If Justin Fields’ scoring rate comes back to Earth anytime soon, Kmet sure seems like he’d be the biggest loser.

Chargers TE Gerald Everett (groin, not listed): Everett’s 6-71-0 receiving line on 10 targets in Week 2 demonstrated what he’s capable of doing against this very secondary. The ex-Rams and Seahawks veteran has only been above-average when it comes to most pass-catching efficiency metrics, but that hasn’t stopped Justin Herbert from targeting him at a top-12 rate. Expect Everett to handle something close to an every-down role considering the still banged-up nature of the Chargers’ pass-catchers.

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger (eye, out): None of the Giants’ backup tight ends are worthy of fantasy consideration while splitting reps inside of one of the league’s more run-heavy offenses.

Colts TE Jelani Woods (shoulder, out): Unfortunately, the Colts continue to rotate three tight ends each and every week, meaning none are reliable fantasy options even if one happens to miss a game.

Commanders TE Logan Thomas (rib, not listed), Armani Rogers (knee, out): Thomas did run a route on a solid 79% of Taylor Heinicke’s dropbacks last week, but this passing game has generally flowed through the wide receivers. Thomas is a low-key solid TE2 play in a winnable matchup against PFF’s 30th-ranked secondary in coverage grade.

Other

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix, not listed): Will surprisingly only miss one week with his appendix injury. Don’t be surprised if the Steelers defense beings to refind something close to a solid form with both Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt now healthy.

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring, out): This was already a more than winnable matchup for Terry McLaurin; the fact that the 2022 NFL Draft’s No. 3 overall pick is sidelined is the icing on the cake. McLaurin’s over/under receiving yards prop rests at just 59.5 for a man averaging 73.7 on the season. He’s gone for 73, 113, 56 and 128 receiving yards in four games with Taylor Heinicke under center.