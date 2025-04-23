2025 NFL Mock Draft: Abdul Carter lands with the Giants, Saints snag Shedeur Sanders

The Chicago Bears make two trades : The Bears trade back to a later first-round pick but also trade back into the first round to help their offense and defense.



: The Bears trade back to a later first-round pick but also trade back into the first round to help their offense and defense. A late run on wide receivers: Three playoff teams with an elite top wide receiver pair their All Pros with a rookie, including Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka.



Three playoff teams with an elite top wide receiver pair their All Pros with a rookie, including Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka. Celebrate the 2025 NFL Draft with 25% off PFF+: Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

This week’s PFF Fantasy Football Podcast featured a mock draft between Nathan Jahnke and Jon Macri, where Macri took the odd-numbered picks while Jahnke manned the even.

This was treated as a normal mock draft, predicting what could happen on Thursday night. However, all of the analysis on these picks revolves around fantasy football, and that pick means to the value of that player picked as well as their teammates.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

Ward to the Titans is a lock at this point, considering the need and Ward's standing in this year's class. Ward isn't the high-volume runner that fantasy managers would typically covet, but when he does run, he does it well. He could develop into a fantasy starter if Tennessee continues to add to that offense.

Hunter’s fantasy value will be a hot topic throughout his career because of his potential to play wide receiver or cornerback. The Browns have made it clear they view Hunter as a wide receiver first and a cornerback second. Barring the landing spots and draft capital spent on the other rookie wide receivers, this should push Hunter to the top of the wide receiver draft class in both redraft and dynasty leagues. Hunter was above the 90th percentile in both PFF receiving grade against single coverage and zone coverage.

The Giants' defensive line is flush with talent, and the addition of the top pass-rusher in this class makes them more of a threat while also likely making Kayvon Thibodeaux expendable, as he hasn't quite lived up to his top-five capital. Thibodeaux's presence would create some competition for Carter's snaps if he isn't traded, but Carter is fully capable to win that battle and be a top pass-rusher at the next level.

The Patriots had the second-lowest team pass-blocking grade and the third-lowest team run-blocking grade last season. While the Patriots added multiple free agents, that shouldn’t stop them from adding the best offensive linemen in the draft. Campbell is an experienced starter with over 800 snaps at left tackle in each of the last three seasons. Campbell will primarily help Drake Maye avoid pressure. Maye faced pressure on 37.4% of his dropbacks last season, leading to 34 sacks.

The interior of the Jaguars' defensive line finds its missing piece, as Graham brings the perfect combination of run defense and pass-rush chops to play a volume-heavy role between Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Graham would become a high-end dynasty option in DT-required IDP formats with this potential workload and top-five capital.

The Raiders had the worst team run grade last year (56.5) as they cycled through Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White and Sincere McCormick. Jeanty is not only the clear top running back of this class, but one of the last decade's top few running back prospects. The Raiders aren’t the perfect situation for Jeanty’s fantasy value, as the offensive line is average and defenses can focus a lot of attention on Jeanty, but there might be no better opportunity for volume for Jeanty. He would be the top pick in dynasty rookie drafts and a potential first-round pick in redraft leagues.

Warren immediately becomes no worse than the second-best receiving option in this Jets offense. He offers a quarterback-friendly skillset for Justin Fields and has the talent to become a high-end fantasy option at the position for years to come.

The Panthers had the lowest team pass-rush grade last season. While there are plenty of talented players available, Walker received an 83 pass-rush grade each of the last two seasons despite often being asked to drop into coverage. Walker ranks relatively low in Jon’s pre-draft dynasty rankings, with both true edge rushers and true linebackers ahead of him. The Panthers passing on a wide receiver here would be good news for Xavier Legetter and Jalen Coker.

With news of Derek Carr likely missing this season due to surgery, the Saints are in a position to start from scratch with this roster and rebuild. Taking a shot on Sanders gives them a chance to do that while getting a prime opportunity to prove whether he'll be a worthy fantasy or NFL starter early in his career.

Mock Trade: Dolphins receive Pick No. 10; Bears receive Pick Nos. 13 and 116

Most mock drafts include Membou in the top 10, but the Bears have Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, who finished with 77.4 and 79.3 PFF grades, respectively, making them the two highest graded players on Chicago’s offense. The 49ers would love him at No. 11, but in this case, a trade back works out. The Miami Dolphins could use a replacement for Terron Armstead, who retired this offseason. Membou won’t be able to fill Armstead’s shoes immediately, but he can help keep Tua Tagovailoa upright.

The 49ers grab PFF's top non-Travis Hunter cornerback to help supplement the loss of three-year starter Charvarius Ward. Barron has the versatility to line up wherever needed in Robert Saleh's defense to help fill any weak points in the secondary.

CeeDee Lamb is the only wide receiver in Dallas to surpass 700 receiving yards in any of the last three seasons since Amari Cooper‘s departure. While any of the top wide receivers could make sense for Dallas, Lamb has generally graded better off the line of scrimmage than on, finishing with a 90.7 PFF receiving grade over the last two years off the line compared to 82.9 when aligned on the line of scrimmage. McMillan is the one true X receiver that’s expected to go in the first round. The two would co-exist better than the other available wide receivers.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Mock Trade: Dolphins receive Pick No. 10; Bears receive Pick Nos. 13 and 116

After trading back, the Bears can hone in on the best player available, which also helps their starting lineup. The team tried to move away from Tyrique Stevenson as a starter across from Jaylon Johnson last season, so getting a first-round talent like Johnson should allow them to transition that change much sooner in 2025.

The vast majority of mock drafts have the Colts picking Tyler Warren if he’s available, and Loveland if he’s not. Luckily, most teams picking ahead of the Colts either have an established tight end or have more significant needs in other areas. The Colts had the fewest receptions by tight ends last season (39) with no clear starter. Loveland could lead the team in receptions in his rookie season, as his college profile puts him in the same conversation as the other top young tight ends in the NFL.

The Falcons' need for an immediate-impact pass-rusher is finally fulfilled here with the selection of Green, who posted dominant college numbers as both a pass-rusher and run defender. This should increase his chances to hit the ground running in the NFL – a trait that the Falcons have been unable to find at the position in past drafts.

The Cardinals had eight different offensive linemen who played at least 250 offensive snaps last season. They ranked in the top half of the league in terms of both run-blocking and pass-blocking grade with mostly journeymen linemen. It would be good if Arizona invested more draft capital in the line. Banks has the versatility to play tackle or guard but would likely play guard in the Cardinals' offense. Banks limited defenders to only 12 pressures or fewer in each of his last three seasons as Texas’ starting left tackle.

Protecting Joe Burrow at all costs should be the focus for offensive draft picks in Cincinnati, especially after securing both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals. The Simmons addition will allow him to develop behind Orlando Brown Jr. before eventually stepping into that key role down the road.

The Seahawks' most significant need is at the offensive line. Given how this draft has played out, trading back would make sense if they can find the right partner. Without that, the Seahawks can draft a top-10 player on our big board. Starks had both a run-defense grade and tackle grade above 84.0 in each of the last two seasons at Georgia. Starks was tied for the top safety in Jon’s safety prospect model.

Lavonte David‘s time in the NFL is nearing an end, and while he's signed for another season, there is room for the Buccaneers to add next to him before Campbell takes over as the linebacker of the future in Tampa Bay. Campbell's standing as the top linebacker in this class is fairly undeniable, and he could potentially push for a starting role over Anthony Walker in Year 1, which would further increase his IDP fantasy value as well.

Hampton is the second-best running back in this class and joins the team that arguably has the second-biggest need at running back. The Broncos had the fifth-lowest PFF team rushing grade last season and lost Javonte Williams without bringing in a replacement yet. While many have linked backs who are better known for their receiving to Denver, given Sean Payton’s history with Alvin Kamara, the Broncos wouldn’t have a problem adjusting their offense to match Hampton’s skill set. He would instantly become a focal point of the offense, making him the second pick in dynasty rookie drafts, and a potential top-15 running back option in redrafts.

The likelihood of Dart going in the first round increases by the day, which is only helped by the fact that the Steelers are in a desperate spot at the position. Dart owns strong passing metrics coming out of Ole Miss and is fully capable of being an NFL starter with the potential to provide decent fantasy value as a runner and with the passing options around him.

The Chargers moved on from Joey Bosa this offseason, while Khalil Mack is closing in on 10,000 career defensive snaps and will likely only have a few seasons left as an effective edge defender. This makes edge defender a need, and luckily, Williams has fallen in this mock draft. Williams projects to be an elite run defender with an 86.2 run defense grade last season. He could learn from Mack and ideally improve as a pass rusher to make him an every-down defensive end. Williams' lack of pass-rush production in college makes him a risky prospect in IDP leagues.

Shemar Stewart is a highly athletic project pass rusher who can learn from Rashan Gary – a similar prospect coming out – to acclimate to the NFL. While Stewart might not become an immediate IDP option, considering the lack of polish as a pass rusher, he is in a good spot to develop and eventually get there shortly.

The Vikings have a well-rounded roster, which allows them to go in any direction with this pick. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are the only wide receivers who remain on the Vikings roster and earned a PFF receiving grade above 60.0 last season. Golden would give the Vikings a second deep shot to go along with Addison, while Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson eat up the short and intermediate targets. This would be a terrible landing spot for Golden’s fantasy value, as he might be the last option in the Vikings offense. However, it would help the fantasy value of J.J. McCarthy.

With Tank Dell‘s injury being a significant concern, and the lack of real star power outside of Nico Collins to catch passes from C.J. Stroud, adding Burden offers decent potential for the Texans and fantasy football. Burden will primarily work out of the slot and can still play on the outside when needed, while offering the talent to be a consistent receiving option to contribute in all aspects of the Texans offense.

The Rams found their short-term replacement for Cooper Kupp in Davante Adams, but the 32-year-old wide receiver won’t be a Rams receiver for very long. Most wide receivers are out of the league around 32. Egbuka is the most experienced slot receiver in the first round, after spending 74.4% of his snaps in the slot over the last three seasons. This wouldn’t be great for Egbuka’s immediate fantasy value, as he could start his career fourth on the depth chart. There is also concern around who would be the Rams’ long-term quarterback. However, pairing Egbuka with Sean McVay would give Egbuka a high ceiling for his career as long as McVay remains the head coach.

Pearce brings some off-field baggage with him in this year's draft, meaning he'll need a good and reliable coaching staff to manage him and get him on the right track, which John Harbaugh and company should provide. As a pass-rusher, Pearce is as polished as anyone in this class, boasting elite metrics for the position that give him the potential to be an immediate NFL and IDP contributor on this Ravens' depth chart.

Aidan Hutchinson led the Lions' edge defenders in pressures last season despite only playing five games. While Hutchinson will ideally be 100% heading into this season, they could use another edge rusher opposite Hutchinson. Ezeiruaku posted an elite 90.5 PFF pass rush grade last season, with a minimum of two pressures every week, and ending his college career with a four-sack, five-hit and five-hurry game against Pittsburgh.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Dan Quinn should be in search of a strong safety capable of thriving in his system. Everything about Emmanwori's college profile and athleticism points to a player who would be an immediate impact player in Quinn's defene, and for IDP especially, he'd be incredibly enticing with this landing spot.

Mock Trade: Bears receive Pick No. 30; Bills receive Pick Nos. 39 and 116

The Bears need a new running back for Ben Johnson’s offense, and Henderson has several similarities to Jahmyr Gibbs. A few teams could pick Henderson ahead of the Bears' pick, including the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 31, which would warrant a trade-up. For the Bills, none of their needs can be filled by a player at No. 30 without reaching for someone who could very well be available at No. 39. Henderson had the second-most +1 graded receptions among the top running backs in this class, behind Ashton Jeanty. Henderson would have top-15 fantasy potential as a rookie in Chicago, given Ben Johnson’s offense and the Bears' offensive line.

Following the loss of Joe Thuney, the Chiefs' need for an interior offensive lineman makes Booker an ideal target at this point in the draft. Booker is the top guard on the PFF big board and should push for a starting spot as a rookie to help fill a big hole in the middle of Kansas City's offensive line.

The Eagles spent most of the offseason re-signing their own players to big contracts, where they couldn’t afford to keep everyone. They lost starting guard Mekhi Becton. Currently, Tyler Steen and Kenyon Green are slated to fight for the starting guard position, but neither had a PFF offensive grade above 60.0 last season. While Zaebl played left tackle at North Dakota State, his run block grade was above 75.0 each of the last two seasons. He could start on the Eagles' offensive line as a rookie.