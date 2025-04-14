Fantasy Football: WR Tetairoa McMillan's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

• Tetairoa McMillan is the top X receiver in the class: McMillan’s production, mixed with his physical gifts, should help any offense missing a clear X receiver.

• The third player on our big board: McMillan is the highest-ranked player who will definitely play offense in the NFL.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, April 14

Player Performance

McMillan has spent the last three seasons as an Arizona Wildcats starting receiver. He’s dominated his opposition in the previous two seasons, finishing with at least 80 receiving yards in 64% of his games. He improved on most metrics in his final college season, except for dropped passes. He dropped seven of his 131 targets in 2024 compared to two in 2023. One notable area of improvement was around contested catches. He was able to gain more separation in 2024, leading to fewer contested targets. When he faced a contested target, he could convert them to receptions at a higher rate. His separation rates were lower than those of other top wide receivers in this class, but that’s understandable given his average depth of target relative to that of the other top receivers.