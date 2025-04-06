Fantasy Football: WR Travis Hunter's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

• Travis Hunter could be the best wide receiver in the draft: The Colorado player could be a full-time wide receiver, a full-time cornerback, or somewhere in between, depending on who drafts him.

• Check your league settings: Depending on your league, Hunter’s production on defense could help you if he starts at wide receiver or vice versa.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, April 6

Player Performance

Hunter has spent the last two seasons as a full-time wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado. His efficiency at wide receiver was strong but not elite, and he produced this on a surprisingly high sample size, given his additional playing time on defense. His numbers improved across the board from 2023 to 2024. His production by situation was essentially strong across the board, but it’s worth noting that many of his routes were go or hitches.