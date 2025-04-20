Fantasy Football: WR Matthew Golden's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

Matthew Golden shined during the playoffs: There is likely no player who saw their draft stock rise thanks to the expanded College Football Playoffs than Golden.



Golden should be a No. 2 receiver, but he's been a popular target in the red zone. The better the offense, the more touchdowns he could score.

PFF’s fantasy football player profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, April 20

Player performance

Matthew Golden spent his first two seasons in Houston, at one point playing with Tank Dell, before transferring to Texas. In Houston, he was usually a role player outside of some dominant performances, primarily against non-conference opponents. At Texas, he led the wide receiver room in offensive snaps and routes run in the regular season, but multiple wide receivers earned a higher grade than him. He posted 1.6 yards per route run in the regular season, fifth among Texas‘s top six wide receivers.