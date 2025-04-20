2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
Fantasy Football: WR Matthew Golden's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

2S4YA8P Arlington, USA. 10th Jan, 2025. January 10 2025: Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass during the 2nd half of the NCAA Football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&amp;T Stadium in Waco, Texas. Matthew Lynch/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © Matthew Lynch/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Matthew Golden shined during the playoffs: There is likely no player who saw their draft stock rise thanks to the expanded College Football Playoffs than Golden.
  • He needs a good offense: Golden should be a No. 2 receiver, but he’s been a popular target in the red zone. The better the offense, the more touchdowns he could score.
  • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s fantasy football player profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, April 20
Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats
2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles
Draft Position Rankings

Player performance

Matthew Golden spent his first two seasons in Houston, at one point playing with Tank Dell, before transferring to Texas. In Houston, he was usually a role player outside of some dominant performances, primarily against non-conference opponents. At Texas, he led the wide receiver room in offensive snaps and routes run in the regular season, but multiple wide receivers earned a higher grade than him. He posted 1.6 yards per route run in the regular season, fifth among Texas‘s top six wide receivers.

