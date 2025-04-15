Fantasy Football: RB TreVeyon Henderson's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

• TreVeyon Henderson‘s speed should lead to huge plays: Henderson is among the fastest running backs of the last few draft classes, which should help him in the run and passing games.

• How many carries will Henderson receive?: While Henderson will likely play on third downs, his playing time on early downs could be limited depending on his landing spot.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 15

Player performance

TreVeyon Henderson spent the last four seasons as a lead running back for Ohio State. He led the backfield in snaps in three of four years, only missing out in 2022, where he played 10 fewer snaps than Miyan Williams. Williams graded higher than Henderson early in their careers, but injuries cost Williams most of 2023, allowing Henderson to take a big step forward in his career. While he seemed destined for an even more significant role in 2024, Quinshon Judkins transferred to Ohio State, forming a championship-winning backfield.

Henderson was an elite runner when the situation was in his favor. He ranks among the top 20 fastest running backs in the FBS from the last eight seasons, according to PFF's tracking data. This meant he could shine if given room to run. Henderson has the most significant gap between how much better he plays on gap runs compared to zone, finishing with a 96.3 career grade on gap plays compared to 85.7 against zone. His speed also helped him to an excellent rate of breakout runs in his final season.

While a few other running backs in the class have more experience as a receiver, Henderson has shown more flashes than most. Henderson graded well the last two seasons despite relatively low target shares while competing for targets with future NFL wide receivers.

Projected role

Henderson will likely play on third downs and during two-minute drills during his rookie NFL season and throughout his career. Ideally, he will play for a team willing to target its running back in the passing game.

Henderson's big question is how much he will play on early downs. Plenty of running backs for his size play significantly on early downs, including Kyren Williams, Aaron Jones, Jahmyr Gibbs and Bucky Irving. However, our draft guide notes, “his body isn’t made for bulldozing through tacklers.” Our player comparison for him is Tyjae Spears, who has yet to work out consistently as a fantasy running back.

Like any running back expected to be selected on day two, their landing spot will go a long way in determining their fantasy value as a rookie. A team that runs a lot of gap schemes with an immense need for a running back could make Henderson a potential top-10 back as a rookie. A team that is set at running back and just needs a receiving back could make Henderson un-startable.

Most mocked teams

Henderson is expected to be a second-round pick, although a few mock drafts have Henderson going as high as the first round to the Broncos. Sean Payton has a long history with elite receiving backs, so Henderson would fit right in. This would be a great landing spot for him.

The Bears now have Ben Johnson as their head coach. Drafting Henderson would give them the Jahmyr Gibbs of their offense. While the Bears' offense isn’t as good as the Detroit Lions, on paper, the Bears would also give Henderson a path to being an elite fantasy option.

The Raiders have Chip Kelly as an offensive coordinator, and Kelly was the coordinator for Ohio State last season. This would give Henderson an easy transition to the NFL, and the Raiders are one of the teams most in need of running back help.

Bottom line

Henderson is the second-best receiving back in the NFL draft, and that alone could make Henderson a borderline fantasy starter. If a team is willing to give Henderson significant carries in the run game, Henderson could be a top-10 fantasy running back.

