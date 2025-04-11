Fantasy Football IDP: Analytics strengths and weaknesses for the top 2025 rookie edge defenders

Abdul Carter offers an elite profile: With little concern for Carter’s prospect profile, he is already on a path to be considered an immediate impact player at the next level.



With the NFL draft right around the corner, there has been a significant amount of excitement surrounding this year’s edge defender class, specifically at the top. With several first-round defenders coming out this year, it’s worth diving into their production numbers from college to see how their analytical profiles compare to prospects of years past.

Overall percentile rank references all prospects included in the rookie edge defender model, which takes into account a player’s career college production and metrics to create a score-based guidance system to understand who these players are and what we can expect from them for fantasy.

This model includes all 324 EDGE prospects since 2016.

Strengths are considered production data points where a particular EDGE scored the highest in comparison to the prospect pool dating back to 2016.

Weaknesses are the areas where a particular EDGE scored much lower relative to their strengths and when compared to the prospect pool since 2016.

This article will be a spotlight on the top-five consensus edge defenders right now.

No. 1 ranked edge defender on the PFF big board

No. 1 ranked edge defender on consensus big boards

Carter’s career college analytics strengths:

Metric Value Rank among EDGE prospects since 2016 Career PFF pass-rush grade 92.4 94th percentile Career pass-rush win rate 21.2% 95th percentile Career pressure rate 20.1% 98th percentile Career quick pressure rate 17.8% 99th percentile

As a pass-rusher, Carter is everything we could ask a prospect to be coming out of college, posting elite marks in every key pass-rushing metric. This resulted in a very high 4.7% sack rate for his college career, leading to 25 sacks. Those sack totals would not be possible on fewer than 550 pass-rush snaps without Carter being as effective and consistent as he was throughout his college career.