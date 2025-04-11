Fantasy Football IDP: Analytics strengths and weaknesses for the top 2025 rookie edge defenders

- Abdul Carter offers an elite profile: With little concern for Carter’s prospect profile, he is already on a path to be considered an immediate impact player at the next level.
- Shemar Stewart and Mykel Williams‘ concerns: Both players offer strong athletic profiles, but as pass-rushers, they are far from finished products and have no guarantees of improving in the NFL.
With the NFL draft right around the corner, there has been a significant amount of excitement surrounding this year’s edge defender class, specifically at the top. With several first-round defenders coming out this year, it’s worth diving into their production numbers from college to see how their analytical profiles compare to prospects of years past.
- Overall percentile rank references all prospects included in the rookie edge defender model, which takes into account a player’s career college production and metrics to create a score-based guidance system to understand who these players are and what we can expect from them for fantasy.
- This model includes all 324 EDGE prospects since 2016.
- Strengths are considered production data points where a particular EDGE scored the highest in comparison to the prospect pool dating back to 2016.
- Weaknesses are the areas where a particular EDGE scored much lower relative to their strengths and when compared to the prospect pool since 2016.
- This article will be a spotlight on the top-five consensus edge defenders right now.
ABDUL CARTER, PENN STATE
- No. 1 ranked edge defender on the PFF big board
- No. 1 ranked edge defender on consensus big boards
Carter’s career college analytics strengths:
|Metric
|Value
|Rank among EDGE prospects since 2016
|Career PFF pass-rush grade
|92.4
|94th percentile
|Career pass-rush win rate
|21.2%
|95th percentile
|Career pressure rate
|20.1%
|98th percentile
|Career quick pressure rate
|17.8%
|99th percentile
As a pass-rusher, Carter is everything we could ask a prospect to be coming out of college, posting elite marks in every key pass-rushing metric. This resulted in a very high 4.7% sack rate for his college career, leading to 25 sacks. Those sack totals would not be possible on fewer than 550 pass-rush snaps without Carter being as effective and consistent as he was throughout his college career.