Fantasy Football: RB Omarion Hampton's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

• Omarion Hampton could slip into the first round of the NFL draft: An increasing number of mock drafts include Hampton in the first round.

• The potential 1.02 in dynasty rookie drafts: As long as Hampton lands on an average-to-good landing spot, he should be the 1.02 pick, even in dynasty superflex rookie drafts.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, April 7

Player Performance

Hampton spent his 2022 season in a five-way committee at running back, followed by two years as the every-down back. His volume improved each season. There wasn’t a lot of improvement in his rushing between 2023 and 2024, outside of a few longer runs, helping his volume stats and EPA. He similarly made more big plays as a receiver out of the backfield, even though his receiving grade didn’t necessarily improve. Hampton is among the top-10 FBS running backs over the last eight seasons in terms of his average max speed based on PFF's tracking data. Breece Hall and Keaton Mitchell are the only current running backs faster in the NFL.

As a runner, Hampton was elite in most situations. The most notable situation he didn’t play as well in is gap run schemes. Hampton has a 92.0 PFF rushing grade on zone run concepts compared to 84.5 against gap. Our draft guide notes, “Hampton can get impatient and get north before it is necessary.” This has likely impacted his grade on man plays. This could limit which teams want to invest a late first or second-round draft pick on him.

His metrics as a receiver were generally strong over the past two seasons. He is more experienced as a receiver than most running backs expected to get picked on the first or second day of the draft. His speed and ability to avoid tackles could make him a better receiver in the NFL than he was in college.

Projected Role

Hampton is the second-best running back on our big board, on consensus big boards, and my fantasy rankings and dynasty rankings. A big reason why is that he is a well-rounded running back capable of being a feature back in the NFL. He played over two-thirds of snaps each of the past two years and played at least 70% of snaps in every situation last season.

Hampton’s grades as a pass blocker were consistently low, so he might not start his career consistently playing on third down. Our draft guide notes that he has the frame to be a solid pass blocker. Multiple top-12 fantasy running backs like Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, James Cook and Kenneth Walker III also didn’t typically play on third downs, which didn’t stop their fantasy value.

While Hampton can be a feature back, his role as a rookie will depend on the other running backs on the roster. While there are a few teams who need a new lead running back, it’s entirely possible Hampton ends up on a team with an established back and needs to share the backfield.

Most Mocked Teams

The Cowboys used to be the team picking Ashton Jeanty in every mock, but it appears Jeanty will get selected earlier than the 12th pick. While the Cowboys added cheap free agents, Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, those additions would not stop Hampton from being the lead back in Dallas’ backfield.

The Broncos are one of the best landing spots for a running back, given Sean Payton’s history of fantasy stars in New Orleans and the Broncos' lack of investment at running back in free agency. The only concern with the Broncos spending the 20th pick on Hampton is Payton’s history of committees at running backs. Hampton would likely be a rotational player for at least September of his rookie season.

The Steelers seem committed to Jaylen Warren after free agency, but they have three running backs better known for their receiving than their rushing. Pittsburgh has the 21st pick and could spend that selection on a back. Hampton, in the Najee Harris role, could be a top-20 fantasy back.

Bottom Line

Hampton should be among the fantasy starting running backs in 2025, as long as he doesn’t land on a team with too much running back depth on their roster.

