Fantasy Football: RB Ashton Jeanty's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, April 21

Player performance

Jeanty has been a genuinely dominant running back for Boise State. He earned a rushing grade above 90.0 in his first season, leading to a starting role in 2023. He averaged over 160 yards per game in 2023 and over 200 in 2024, unheard of by a running back. Of the top 11 projected rookie running backs, Jeanty had the highest avoided tackles per attempt rate, the highest percentage of his yards came after contact and the highest yards per carry. He’s avoided 85 more tackles than any other running back in the class.

Some of his rate metrics weren’t as good as other running backs, but it’s challenging to lead the FBS in both volume and efficiency metrics when Jeanty averaged over 18 carries per game throughout his career. While his numbers in any specific situation were generally strong, he was most ridiculous on perfectly blocked plays and plays against seven-man boxes. The difference between Jeanty being a first-round pick in fantasy drafts and the second round could be how good the run blocking is on his new team and how much he could avoid eight-man boxes.

Jeanty also has the highest receiving grade in the group. In 2023, he put up elite numbers as a college receiver, and then in 2024, Boise State focused more heavily on his rushing ability. He ranks among the top 25 fastest running backs in the FBS from the last eight seasons, according to PFF's tracking data. The combination of speed and experience makes him the best rushing running back in the class and the best receiving running back in the class.

Projected role

Jeanty will ideally have a feature role as a rookie. Our player comparison for Jeanty in our draft guide is Alvin Kamara, who started his career as a receiving back but quickly turned into an every-down player who consistently is among the league leaders in snaps per game by a running back. Jeanty played over 80% of the snaps in his final season and nearly 80% in every situation.

Typically, teams feel the need to give their early first-round draft picks significant playing time, which should also benefit Jeanty. Every running back selected in the top 10 of the NFL draft in the last decade played at least 68% of their team’s offensive snaps as a rookie, except for Leonard Fournette, who dealt with injuries, which played a factor.

Most teams that are expected to draft Jeanty based on mock drafts will easily be able to get Jeanty to 68% of snaps. However, a team like the New Orleans Saints or San Francisco 49ers, who have an older running back, may decide Jeanty is too good a talent to pass up at their pick. In those cases, Jeanty may need to co-exist with another established running back for a season.

Most mocked teams

The Raiders changed starting running backs every few weeks throughout 2024. They added 33-year-old Raheem Mostert, who would be a fine backup to Jeanty in Chip Kelly’s offense. The Raiders have the sixth overall pick. The Raiders retained their top-five run-blocking offensive linemen and should be able to maintain at least an average level of play if they stay healthy.

The Bears have the 10th pick and would be the ideal landing spot for Jeanty. They invested heavily in their offensive line in March, so Jeanty should be able to play as many snaps as he can handle. Their new head coach, Ben Johnson, had a very successful run game with the Detroit Lions. They have the 10th pick in the draft.

The Broncos have the 20th pick in the draft and would likely need to trade up to acquire Jeanty. The future All-Pro running back reminds people of Alvin Kamara and the Saints' former head coach, Sean Payton, who now coaches the Broncos. While Payton has utilized a committee as a running back for most of his career, he made an exception for Kamara when he was at his peak. Ideally, Payton would also create an exception for Jeanty.

Bottom line

In August, Jeanty will likely be among the top 24 picks in fantasy football drafts. He is the top option in single-quarterback and superflex dynasty rookie drafts. It will be more difficult to trade for the first pick in dynasty rookie drafts this year compared to others because of Jeanty.

