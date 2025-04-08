Fantasy Football: TE Colston Loveland's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

• Colston Loveland can be an immediate top-12 fantasy tight end: While Loveland’s volume stats aren’t elite, his per-play metrics match up to other great young tight ends of recent seasons.

• Playing time could be a problem: Many NFL teams have used a situational rotation at tight end, making it harder for some receiving tight ends to reach the volume needed

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s fantasy football player profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday April 8

Player Performance

Loveland became the Wolverines’ second tight end behind Luke Schoonmaker in 2022, running nearly as many routes as the current Dallas Cowboy. In 2023, current Seattle Seahawk AJ Barner transferred to Michigan. Barner was the better blocker, but Loveland emerged as the better receiver. Loveland missed some time early and late in the 2024 season but remained Michigan’s top receiving option at the position with even better per-game and per-play numbers.