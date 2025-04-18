Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings 2025: Superflex and 1QB pre-draft top-100

A personal pre-draft fantasy big board: I sort this year’s class into tiers and rankings for both 1-QB and superflex fantasy formats, with IDPs included.



Before official draft capital and landing spots are solidified and influence rankings even more, this is the time to sort personal favorites over those we have less faith in. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner and before landing spots and draft capital are locked in, it's a helpful exercise to provide a framework for how we’re valuing these incoming rookies and see where they stack up heading into the draft.

There are two separate rankings tables here — one for one-quarterback leagues and another for superflex/tight end-premium leagues. Consider this my personal pre-draft big board for fantasy purposes. Understanding that some expected NFL draft capital will play a part in these rankings, there isn’t an over-reliance on that alone. Pre-draft rankings are a great time to call out shots on players, and considering so much will change with landing spot and draft capital post-draft, this is more to do just that before we actually start drafting in earnest for fantasy purposes. Cornerbacks will also be excluded from this board due to their draft capital and opportunity being the only way we really need to sort them for fantasy purposes.

There aren’t going to be specific write-ups on each player within this piece, but there is much more context provided on why I like or dislike each player in the many articles written on this class (see below), as well as links to a lot of the data and research done on each positional class for these 2025 rookies.

Rank Position Player Team Projected Pick 1 RB Ashton Jeanty Boise State 7th overall

There shouldn’t be much question about the top fantasy option in this class, and the gap between Ashton Jeanty and the next player puts him on an island as the clear-cut 1.01 in all formats.

Travis Hunter is the biggest question mark in this class, as his positional designation is going to change his value significantly for fantasy. He’s likely to get usage on both sides of the ball, but depending on league scoring, he may not be as valuable for certain formats, especially if designated as a cornerback in non-IDP formats and those that don’t score offensive points for defensive players. As a wide receiver, Hunter is arguably the best in this class, and for those leagues that can utilize his dual designation to their advantage, he is very much in play as the second player off the board.

The third tier of fantasy options for this rookie class is pretty clear right now, as there are fringe first-round wide receivers and running backs who should be immediate impact players in the NFL. Colston Loveland also fits into this tier as TE2 and is set to be a Year 1 contributor for fantasy based on his draft capital and likely good landing spot.

The first non-Hunter IDP of this rookie class comes off the board just inside the first round, as Abdul Carter represents the best long-term option for NFL and IDP purposes. Carter offers elite physical traits, underlying metrics and draft capital to be worthy of a late first-round pick in rookie drafts, as he’ll likely start on IDP rosters for several years to come.

While the running backs continue to come off the board, so does the top linebacker and quarterback in this class to start the second round of rookie drafts. Campbell is primed to go in the first round of the draft, which puts him in a strong position to succeed for IDP. While Campbell is a strong option at a rarer first-round position, Ward represents a weaker option for a position that typically goes in the first round, and specifically, first overall. Ward can be a fine fantasy option, but there’s no rush to reach and grab him earlier than this spot, and potentially a bit later as well.

To close out the second round of rookie drafts, there are options at several positions depending on roster needs, with some personal favorites at each position to choose from. Both Tre Harris and Jayden Higgins are two Day 2 wide receivers that I have more faith in for fantasy than first-round Matthew Golden, with reasons highlighted in content listed at the top of this piece. Similar feelings for James Pearce Jr. and Mike Green over Shemar Stewart, Jalon Walker, and Mykel Williams who are all ranked after them.

Rank Position Player Team Projected Pick 1 RB Ashton Jeanty Boise State 7th overall

The choice at 1.01, even in superflex formats, should not be overthought here, at least as far as I’m concerned, since the quarterbacks in this class are not on par with quarterbacks of years past, especially when compared with an elite running back prospect like Jeanty.

Both Ward and Shedeur Sanders can be picked anywhere amongst this tier, including to start or finish off this group. As mentioned earlier, there shouldn’t be the same value placed on these two quarterbacks as in previous years, so that will push their value down somewhat. Depending on league scoring and roster needs, feel free to sort this group however makes the most sense.

Nothing changes with this tier, other than a couple of quarterbacks now having gone ahead of them. This becomes a nice value tier for those rosters who don’t need quarterback help in superflex and can benefit from offensive skill players who naturally get pushed down by superflex draft tendencies.

Jaxson Dart has moved into first-round consideration for both the NFL Draft and rookie superflex drafts. Depending on need, landing spot and confidence in Dart, he doesn’t have to be the first pick in this tier, but he’ll likely be in play here based on the expected capital and better college metrics than even those quarterbacks drafted ahead of him.

This group was broken into two separate tiers in 1-QB format rankings, but with no quarterbacks in the mix, it makes sense to blend them together to let other expected first-round options be in play amongst some highly-ranked running backs and wide receivers that are on par with the top-ranked IDPs.