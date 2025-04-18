2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings 2025: Superflex and 1QB pre-draft top-100

2STFMP3 Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty runs in the open field during the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Dec. 31, 2024.

By Jonathon Macri
  • A personal pre-draft fantasy big board: I sort this year’s class into tiers and rankings for both 1-QB and superflex fantasy formats, with IDPs included.
  • Pre-draft is the time to call your shot: Before official draft capital and landing spots are solidified and influence rankings even more, this is the time to sort personal favorites over those we have less faith in.
  • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 14 minutes

The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner and before landing spots and draft capital are locked in, it's a helpful exercise to provide a framework for how we’re valuing these incoming rookies and see where they stack up heading into the draft.

There are two separate rankings tables here — one for one-quarterback leagues and another for superflex/tight end-premium leagues. Consider this my personal pre-draft big board for fantasy purposes. Understanding that some expected NFL draft capital will play a part in these rankings, there isn’t an over-reliance on that alone. Pre-draft rankings are a great time to call out shots on players, and considering so much will change with landing spot and draft capital post-draft, this is more to do just that before we actually start drafting in earnest for fantasy purposes. Cornerbacks will also be excluded from this board due to their draft capital and opportunity being the only way we really need to sort them for fantasy purposes.

There aren’t going to be specific write-ups on each player within this piece, but there is much more context provided on why I like or dislike each player in the many articles written on this class (see below), as well as links to a lot of the data and research done on each positional class for these 2025 rookies.

Links to all pre-draft fantasy content:

1-QB PPR pre-draft rookie rankings

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
1RBAshton JeantyBoise State7th overall

There shouldn’t be much question about the top fantasy option in this class, and the gap between Ashton Jeanty and the next player puts him on an island as the clear-cut 1.01 in all formats.

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
2WR/CBTravis HunterColorado3rd overall
3RBOmarion HamptonNorth Carolina25th overall
4WRTetairoa McMillanArizona11th overall
5TETyler WarrenPenn State9th overall

Travis Hunter is the biggest question mark in this class, as his positional designation is going to change his value significantly for fantasy. He’s likely to get usage on both sides of the ball, but depending on league scoring, he may not be as valuable for certain formats, especially if designated as a cornerback in non-IDP formats and those that don’t score offensive points for defensive players. As a wide receiver, Hunter is arguably the best in this class, and for those leagues that can utilize his dual designation to their advantage, he is very much in play as the second player off the board.

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
6RBTreVeyon HendersonOhio State42nd overall
7WREmeka EgbukaOhio State33rd overall
8WRLuther Burden IIIMissouri34th overall
9TEColston LovelandMichigan18th overall

The third tier of fantasy options for this rookie class is pretty clear right now, as there are fringe first-round wide receivers and running backs who should be immediate impact players in the NFL. Colston Loveland also fits into this tier as TE2 and is set to be a Year 1 contributor for fantasy based on his draft capital and likely good landing spot.

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
10EDAbdul CarterPenn State2nd overall
11RBCameron SkatteboArizona State83rd overall
12RBQuinshon JudkinsOhio State53rd overall

The first non-Hunter IDP of this rookie class comes off the board just inside the first round, as Abdul Carter represents the best long-term option for NFL and IDP purposes. Carter offers elite physical traits, underlying metrics and draft capital to be worthy of a late first-round pick in rookie drafts, as he’ll likely start on IDP rosters for several years to come.

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
13LBJihaad CampbellAlabama19th overall
14RBBhayshul TutenVirginia Tech122nd overall
15RBKaleb JohnsonIowa57th overall
16QBCam WardMiami (FL)1st overall

While the running backs continue to come off the board, so does the top linebacker and quarterback in this class to start the second round of rookie drafts. Campbell is primed to go in the first round of the draft, which puts him in a strong position to succeed for IDP. While Campbell is a strong option at a rarer first-round position, Ward represents a weaker option for a position that typically goes in the first round, and specifically, first overall. Ward can be a fine fantasy option, but there’s no rush to reach and grab him earlier than this spot, and potentially a bit later as well.

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
17WRTre HarrisOle Miss60th overall
18WRJayden HigginsIowa State50th overall
19WRMatthew GoldenTexas20th overall
20EDJames Pearce Jr.Tennessee31st overall
21EDMike GreenMarshall17th overall
22QBShedeur SandersColorado4th overall
23LBCarson SchwesingerUCLA51st overall
24LBDemetrius Knight Jr.South Carolina72nd overall

To close out the second round of rookie drafts, there are options at several positions depending on roster needs, with some personal favorites at each position to choose from. Both Tre Harris and Jayden Higgins are two Day 2 wide receivers that I have more faith in for fantasy than first-round Matthew Golden, with reasons highlighted in content listed at the top of this piece. Similar feelings for James Pearce Jr. and Mike Green over Shemar Stewart, Jalon Walker, and Mykel Williams who are all ranked after them. 

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
25WRJalen RoyalsUtah State84th overall
26LBJalon WalkerGeorgia10th overall
27WRElic AyomanorStanford65th overall
28WRJaylin NoelIowa State64th overall
29RBDJ GiddensKansas State100th overall
30LBChris Paul Jr.Ole Miss104th overall
31LBBarrett CarterClemson108th overall
32DTMason GrahamMichigan5th overall
33RBDylan SampsonTennessee89th overall
34QBJaxson DartOle Miss27th overall
35WRXavier RestrepoMiami (FL)116th overall
36RBDevin NealKansas124th overall
37TEHarold Fannin Jr.Bowling Green77th overall
38LBDanny StutsmanOklahoma107th overall
39RBRJ HarveyUCF115th overall
40EDPrincely UmanmielenOle Miss55th overall
41WRJack BechTCU66th overall
42SNick EmmanworiSouth Carolina23rd overall
43SMalaki StarksGeorgia21st overall
44EDShemar StewartTexas A&M16th overall
45EDMykel WilliamsGeorgia15th overall
46EDDonovan EzeiruakuBoston College32nd overall
47SXavier WattsNotre Dame54th overall
48LBCody SimonOhio State189th overall
49RBDamien MartinezMiami (FL)120th overall
50RBOllie Gordon IIOklahoma State129th overall
51WRIsaiah BondTexas75th overall
52WRTez JohnsonOregon105th overall
53WRTory HortonColorado State109th overall
54EDJack SawyerOhio State59th overall
55QBJalen MilroeAlabama41st overall
56TEElijah ArroyoMiami (FL)62nd overall
57LBJack KiserNotre Dame168th overall
58WRRicky WhiteUNLV251st overall
59EDNic ScourtonTexas A&M39th overall
60DTWalter NolenOle Miss26th overall
61RBRaheim SandersSouth Carolina197th overall
62TEMason TaylorLSU45th overall
63SKevin Winston Jr.Penn State88th overall
64SAndrew MukubaTexas82nd overall
65SJonas SankerVirginia125th overall
66RBTahj BrooksTexas Tech216th overall
67RBJordan JamesOregon177th overall
68RBBrashard SmithSMU155th overall
69QBTyler ShoughLouisville79th overall
70QBWill HowardOhio State90th overall
71WRKyle WilliamsWashington State91st overall
72DTKenneth GrantMichigan22nd overall
73LBJay HigginsIowa193rd overall
74WRPat BryantIllinois175th overall
75EDElijah RobertsSMU160th overall
76DTDarius AlexanderToledo49th overall
77DTDerrick HarmonOregon29th overall
78QBQuinn EwersTexas110th overall
79WRTai FeltonMaryland132nd overall
80SLathan RansomOhio State118th overall
81SSebastian CastroIowa170th overall
82RBTrevor EtienneGeorgia165th overall
83WRSavion WilliamsTCU85th overall
84EDDavid WalkerCentral Arkansas130th overall
85WRDont'e Thornton Jr.Tennessee152nd overall
86SBilly Bowman Jr.Oklahoma102nd overall
87EDJosaiah StewartMichigan76th overall
88EDBradyn SwinsonLSU63rd overall
89EDJT TuimoloauOhio State52nd overall
90SR.J. MickensClemson210th overall
91EDLandon JacksonArkansas48th overall
92WRAntwane Wells Jr.Ole Miss259th overall
93EDJah JoynerMinnesota195th overall
94LBKobe KingPenn State159th overall
95LBSmael Mondon Jr.Georgia127th overall
96EDAntwaun Powell-RylandVirginia Tech163rd overall
97EDAshton GillotteLouisville101st overall
98DTAlfred CollinsTexas58th overall
99SMalachi MooreAlabama148th overall
100EDJT TuimoloauOhio State52nd overall
Superflex PPR pre-draft rookie rankings

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
1RBAshton JeantyBoise State7th overall

The choice at 1.01, even in superflex formats, should not be overthought here, at least as far as I’m concerned, since the quarterbacks in this class are not on par with quarterbacks of years past, especially when compared with an elite running back prospect like Jeanty. 

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
2WR/DBTravis HunterColorado3rd overall
3QBCam WardMiami (FL)1st overall
4RBOmarion HamptonNorth Carolina25th overall
5WRTetairoa McMillanArizona11th overall
6TETyler WarrenPenn State9th overall
7QBShedeur SandersColorado4th overall

Both Ward and Shedeur Sanders can be picked anywhere amongst this tier, including to start or finish off this group. As mentioned earlier, there shouldn’t be the same value placed on these two quarterbacks as in previous years, so that will push their value down somewhat. Depending on league scoring and roster needs, feel free to sort this group however makes the most sense.

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
8RBTreVeyon HendersonOhio State42nd overall
9WREmeka EgbukaOhio State33rd overall
10WRLuther Burden IIIMissouri34th overall
11TEColston LovelandMichigan18th overall

Nothing changes with this tier, other than a couple of quarterbacks now having gone ahead of them. This becomes a nice value tier for those rosters who don’t need quarterback help in superflex and can benefit from offensive skill players who naturally get pushed down by superflex draft tendencies.

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
12QBJaxson DartOle Miss27th overall
13EDAbdul CarterPenn State2nd overall
14RBCameron SkatteboArizona State83rd overall
15RBQuinshon JudkinsOhio State53rd overall

Jaxson Dart has moved into first-round consideration for both the NFL Draft and rookie superflex drafts. Depending on need, landing spot and confidence in Dart, he doesn’t have to be the first pick in this tier, but he’ll likely be in play here based on the expected capital and better college metrics than even those quarterbacks drafted ahead of him.

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
16LBJihaad CampbellAlabama19th overall
17RBBhayshul TutenVirginia Tech122nd overall
18RBKaleb JohnsonIowa57th overall
19WRTre HarrisOle Miss60th overall
20WRJayden HigginsIowa State50th overall
21WRMatthew GoldenTexas20th overall
22EDJames Pearce Jr.Tennessee31st overall
23EDMike GreenMarshall17th overall
24LBCarson SchwesingerUCLA51st overall
24LBDemetrius Knight Jr.South Carolina72nd overall

This group was broken into two separate tiers in 1-QB format rankings, but with no quarterbacks in the mix, it makes sense to blend them together to let other expected first-round options be in play amongst some highly-ranked running backs and wide receivers that are on par with the top-ranked IDPs. 

RankPositionPlayerTeamProjected Pick
26QBJalen MilroeAlabama41st overall
27WRJalen RoyalsUtah State84th overall
28LBJalon WalkerGeorgia10th overall
29WRElic AyomanorStanford65th overall
30WRJaylin NoelIowa State64th overall
31RBDJ GiddensKansas State100th overall
32QBTyler ShoughLouisville79th overall
33QBWill HowardOhio State90th overall
34QBQuinn EwersTexas110th overall
35LBChris Paul Jr.Ole Miss104th overall
36LBBarrett CarterClemson108th overall
37DTMason GrahamMichigan5th overall
38RBDylan SampsonTennessee89th overall
39WRXavier RestrepoMiami (FL)116th overall
40RBDevin NealKansas124th overall
41TEHarold Fannin Jr.Bowling Green77th overall
42LBDanny StutsmanOklahoma107th overall
43RBRJ HarveyUCF115th overall
44EDPrincely UmanmielenOle Miss55th overall
45WRJack BechTCU66th overall
46SNick EmmanworiSouth Carolina23rd overall
47SMalaki StarksGeorgia21st overall
48EDShemar StewartTexas A&M16th overall
49EDMykel WilliamsGeorgia15th overall
50EDDonovan EzeiruakuBoston College32nd overall
51SXavier WattsNotre Dame54th overall
52LBCody SimonOhio State189th overall
53RBDamien MartinezMiami (FL)120th overall
54RBOllie Gordon IIOklahoma State129th overall
55WRIsaiah BondTexas75th overall
56WRTez JohnsonOregon105th overall
57WRTory HortonColorado State109th overall
58EDJack SawyerOhio State59th overall
59QBKyle McCordSyracuse123rd overall
60QBDillon GabrielOregon157th overall
61TEElijah ArroyoMiami (FL)62nd overall
62LBJack KiserNotre Dame168th overall
63WRRicky WhiteUNLV251st overall
64EDNic ScourtonTexas A&M39th overall
65DTWalter NolenOle Miss26th overall
66RBRaheim SandersSouth Carolina197th overall
67TEMason TaylorLSU45th overall
68SKevin Winston Jr.Penn State88th overall
69SAndrew MukubaTexas82nd overall
70SJonas SankerVirginia125th overall
71RBTahj BrooksTexas Tech216th overall
72RBJordan JamesOregon177th overall
73RBBrashard SmithSMU155th overall
74WRKyle WilliamsWashington State91st overall
75DTKenneth GrantMichigan22nd overall
76LBJay HigginsIowa193rd overall
77WRPat BryantIllinois175th overall
78EDElijah RobertsSMU160th overall
79DTDarius AlexanderToledo49th overall
80DTDerrick HarmonOregon29th overall
81QBRiley LeonardNotre Dame161st overall
82WRTai FeltonMaryland132nd overall
83SLathan RansomOhio State118th overall
84SSebastian CastroIowa170th overall
85RBTrevor EtienneGeorgia165th overall
86WRSavion WilliamsTCU85th overall
87EDDavid WalkerCentral Arkansas130th overall
88WRDont'e Thornton Jr.Tennessee152nd overall
89SBilly Bowman Jr.Oklahoma102nd overall
90EDJosaiah StewartMichigan76th overall
91EDBradyn SwinsonLSU63rd overall
92EDJT TuimoloauOhio State52nd overall
93EDLandon JacksonArkansas48th overall
94WRAntwane Wells Jr.Ole Miss259th overall
95EDJah JoynerMinnesota195th overall
96LBKobe KingPenn State159th overall
97LBSmael Mondon Jr.Georgia127th overall
98EDAntwaun Powell-RylandVirginia Tech163rd overall
99EDAshton GillotteLouisville101st overall
100DTAlfred CollinsTexas58th overall
