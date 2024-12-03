Why your NFL team won, lost in Week 13

• A poor defensive performance in the cold: The Dolphins had 23 missed tackles against the Packers in the Lambeau Field cold, contributing to their 30-17 loss.

• Bucky Irving delivers for the Buccaneers: The Buccaneers rookie running back had a career-high 148 rushing yards in the 26-23 win versus the Panthers.

Why the Lions won: Despite a Jahmyr Gibbs fumble and no rushing touchdown, the Lions’ rushing attack continued to pace the offense and was highly influential in getting points on the board. The Lions rushed for 194 yards on 33 attempts, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt as a team. Gibbs had four rushes of over 10 yards, while David Montgomery chipped away at the Bears defense, rushing for 88 yards on 21 attempts. Altogether, the running backs combined for 132 yards after contact.

Why the Bears lost: The Bears scored more touchdowns than the Lions, but ultimately coaching mistakes cost them once again. Chicago’s final drive, which got inside Lions territory, was a mess that culminated with Matt Eberflus not using the Bears' final timeout as they set up for the final play. A strong second half was thrown away by poor playcalling, execution and decision-making.

Why the Cowboys won: The Cowboys defense beat up Drew Lock and the Giants’ offensive line. Lock was sacked eight times by the defense, and the Cowboys' pass rush generated 28 total pressures in the game. Star Micah Parsons generated seven pressures and three sacks, earning a 90.3 grade, while five other defenders recorded a sack. Dallas turned in a dominant performance up front.

Why the Giants lost: On the flip side, the Giants' pass rush just couldn’t make a dent in the Cowboys' offensive line. New York didn’t register a single sack in the game and only pressured Cooper Rush on 18.9% of his dropbacks. Rush had been flustered in the pocket frequently, so the Giants failing to do so was a big miss.

Why the Packers won: Jordan Love was excellent at moving the ball in a clean pocket. The Packers quarterback was kept clean on 64.3% of his dropbacks and completed 15-of-18 attempts for 219 yards and one touchdown, plus was credited with a big-time throw. Love averaged 12.2 yards per attempt in a clean pocket, compared to just 5.5 yards per attempt when pressured. He was able to get to the right throws and lead his receivers into extra yards from those clean-pocket throws.

Why the Dolphins lost: The cold got to the Dolphins in Lambeau Field in a poor defensive performance. The Packers rushed for 114 yards on the ground, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt, but the Dolphins defense made life easy for them. Miami missed 14 missed tackles on the ground, and 23 in the entire game. The inability to wrap up carriers allowed the Packers to extend drives, keep the ball in their hands and wear down the Dolphins defense.

Why the Chiefs won: The Chiefs defense stood firm in the moments that mattered despite struggling for most of the day. Kansas City allowed 6.9 yards per play and permitted the Raiders to have one of their most proficient days on the ground all year, but the big moments were evident. The Chiefs held the Raiders to just 3-of-12 on third down, held them scoreless in the red zone and came up with a huge game-winning forced fumble. Ultimately, five Chiefs players posted an overall grade over 70.0.

Why the Raiders lost: The Raiders outgained the Chiefs by over 100 yards but couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities. Along with failing to convert often on third down, the Raiders missed three field goals in the game, with Daniel Carlson converting just 1-of-4 attempts on Black Friday. All of Carlson’s missed attempts were over 50 yards, but he earned a field goal grade of just 29.1. Those nine points left on the board were costly.

Why the Texans won: The Texans offense wasn’t at its best on Sunday, but things just look and feel better when C.J. Stroud is targeting Nico Collins. The connection proved fruitful again, as Stroud connected with Collins on eight of 11 targets for 119 yards, with Collins notching a 78.9 receiving grade. Houston could rely on Collins getting yards whenever the Texans needed production.

Why the Jaguars lost: The Jaguars’ secondary struggled in coverage, with four of the starting secondary members earning coverage grades below 60.0. Ronald Darby, Tyson Campbell and Darnell Savage allowed a combined eight receptions on 12 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Why the Commanders won: The Commanders put forth an impressive performance on the ground against a usually stout Titans run defense. The offense rushed for 267 yards and three touchdowns on 45 attempts, with four Commanders rushers — including Chris Rodriguez, who amassed a 90.0 rushing grade — accruing at least one rush of over 10 yards.

Why the Titans lost: Will Levis was sacked just twice by the Commanders, but the Titans’ offensive line struggled to protect the second-year quarterback as he was pressured 21 times. On top of that, Levis has a penchant for holding onto the ball too long and drifting into pressure. It’s harder to work when continuously pressured.

Why the Chargers won: The Chargers defense put in an impressive performance. Aside from forcing four interceptions, LA accumulated 29 stops on defense — reflecting tackles that contributed a failure for the offense. Those stops continuously put the Falcons in tough spots and allowed the Chargers to gain momentum. Twelve LA defenders recorded at least one stop.

Why the Falcons lost: The Falcons lost the turnover battle 4-to-11, with Kirk Cousins showing up as the main culprit in the game. Cousins earned a 41.5 overall grade in the game and threw four interceptions, with all four being credited as a turnover-worthy play. Cousins struggled all game against the Chargers defense, and those four picks — with one being returned for a pick-six — proved costly.

Why the Steelers won: Russell Wilson threw for over 400 yards against the Bengals and was picture-perfect on throws of 10 yards or more, completing 8-of-8 attempts for 204 yards and two touchdowns while earning a 90.0-plus passing grade. Any time the Steelers needed him to push the ball downfield, he could, and it worked to great effect. Wilson earned a perfect 158.3 passer rating and was credited with two big-time throws on those attempts.

Why the Bengals lost: Cincinnati struggled to take down the Steelers’ wide receivers, with 263 Pittsburgh’s 413 receiving yards coming on yards after the catch. The Bengals missed six tackles in coverage, while the Steelers averaged 9.1 yards after the catch per reception — nearly an additional first down per catch.

Why the Seahawks won: Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense weren’t wholly consistent against the Jets, but Smith’s ability to go off-script, keep downs alive and make big plays with his arm showed up when the Seahawks needed it the most. Smith completed 4-of-5 passes over 20 yards for 107 yards, earning a 94.6 passing grade while compiling three big-time throws.

Why the Jets lost: The Seahawks defense limited the Jets in the second half, holding them scoreless, and things were made tough for Aaron Rodgers when Seattle pressured him. Rodgers was pressured 14 total times, and on 11 total dropbacks, but struggled when under duress. He completed 3-of-9 attempts for 29 yards and was sacked twice, compiling just a 44.4 overall grade.

Why the Colts won: The one-two punch of Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor won on the ground for the Colts. Richardson and Tayor rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Taylor was the consistent rumbler, churning out the tough short yards behind the Colts’ offensive line, while Richardson posted three rushes for over 10 yards en route to a 76.6 rushing grade.

Why the Patriots lost: The Patriots’ pass rush struggled to make much of an impression against a strong Colts offensive line, but when they did, Richardson struggled. He was pressured on 36.0% of his dropbacks and earned a 50.4 passing grade while throwing two interceptions. However, the Patriots only pressured Richardson 10 total times and didn’t sack him once.

Why the Vikings won: The Cardinals blitzed Sam Darnold on 46.2% of his dropbacks in an attempt to fluster the often streaky quarterback, and they sacked him four times. However, Darnold responded in style when Arizona brought an extra rusher, completing 9-of-13 pass attempts for 124 yards and adding three big-time throws. Darnold recorded an 89.6 overall grade when blitzed, and was able to adjust quickly by ripping the ball into tight windows in big moments.

Why the Cardinals lost: The Cardinals let a big lead slip, and Kyler Murray’s struggles when pressured by the Vikings defense were key. Murray earned a 28.2 passing grade on 17 pressured dropbacks, completing just 5-of-12 pass attempts for 30 yards while throwing two interceptions and being credited with four turnover-worthy plays.

Why the Rams won: Matthew Stafford has been excellent when protected up front this season, generating a 91.3 overall grade in clean pockets 2024, and he was the key for the Rams in the win over the Saints. The Rams kept him clean on 69.2% of his dropbacks, and Stafford completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 90.0 overall grade and two big-time throws.

Why the Saints lost: The Saints were chewed up on the ground by the Rams, allowing 156 yards and a touchdown on 29 total attempts at 5.4 yards per carry. The New Orleans defense struggled at first contact too, with the Rams averaging 3.24 yards after contact per attempt. LA also mustered six total rushes of over 10 yards, with Kyren Williams doing the bulk of the damage. Sunday was a bad day at the office against the run for Darren Rizzi’s group.

Why the Buccaneers won: The Buccaneers got a huge day from rookie running back Bucky Irving, who carried the ball 24 times for 148 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 33 yards. Irving averaged 6.2 yards per attempt, forced four missed tackles, ran for over 10 yards four times and amassed an 83.0 overall grade. He came up with the goods in a close game.

Why the Panthers lost: On the flip side, the Panthers' rushing game struggled against a firm Buccaneers defense. Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks carried the ball a combined 18 times for 61 yards, earning 3.3 yards per attempt, while Hubbard was credited with a costly fumble in overtime. That fumble allowed the Buccaneers to drive down the field and get the win.

Why the Eagles won: Saquon Barkley was the difference for the Eagles again. His first half was slow, but Barkley erupted with a 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles the edge. The running back carried the ball 23 times for 107 yards and a touchdown, forcing five missed tackles and adding three rushes for over 10 yards. His ability to break out big runs has been key for Philadelphia this season, and those moments have felt inevitable.

Why the Ravens lost: The Ravens lost by five points but left seven on the board due to two missed field goals and an extra point attempt from Justin Tucker. Tucker was once the most consistent kicker in the NFL, and arguably one of the best in league history, but he’s struggled all season. He earned a 30.9 field goal grade against the Eagles and missed a 47-yarder, a 53-yarder and an extra point. Had he made those kicks, the Ravens may have won this game.

Why the Bills won: The Bills went berserk on the ground against the 49ers, rushing for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 38 attempts and averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. James Cook and Ray Davis combined for five rushes of 10-plus yards, and the Bills averaged 3.79 yards after contact per attempt. In other words, Buffalo ran all over the 49ers.

Why the 49ers lost: Adverse weather conditions meant that the 49ers could never really get the passing game going. Brock Purdy secured only a 50.2 passing grade, completing 61.2% of his passes for 94 yards and being credited with three turnover-worthy plays. Things got tougher for Purdy when he was pressured, and he posted a 27.5 overall grade when under duress and didn’t even complete a pass.

