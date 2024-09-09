PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 1

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. This article will be updated after Monday Night Football.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

Lions WR Jameson Williams

Williams, on the field for 30 receiving snaps, saw a pass on 26.7% of his reps and turned those eight targets into five receptions for 121 yards. He finished the game having averaged 4.03 yards per route run, which was significantly helped by three plays of 15-plus yards.

Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons

Parsons racked up a sack, four hits and six hurries across 48 pass-rushing snaps in the Cowboy's win over the Browns. More than half of those pressures came either unblocked or on cleanup plays, which is why Parson's 20.8% pass-rush win rate is lower than his 22.9% pressure rate despite five pass-rush wins that didn’t result in pressure.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Like his fellow rookie quarterbacks, Daniels didn’t have the best debut as a passer, going just 2-for-6 for 27 yards on throws beyond the sticks. He did create a lot as a runner, though, racking up 88 yards and scoring twice on 15 rushing attempts on his way to a 74.6 PFF rushing grade.

Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa

Bosa tallied a sack, a hit and a hurry and had three other wins that didn’t result in pressure from 28 pass-rushing snaps, giving him a 17.9% pass-rush win rate. He also impressed against the run, with two of his three tackles resulting in a defensive stop. The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft forced a fumble, as well.

Broncos QB Bo Nix

Nix struggled in his first career start, earning a 40.4 PFF passing grade. The hope with Nix was that he would be able to limit mistakes early in his career, something he did very well in his final season at Oregon, but that wasn’t the case in his debut, with three turnover-worthy plays.

Patriots EDGE Keion White

After the Patriots traded away Matthew Judon, Keion White was expected to be the next guy up on the defensive line, and he looks ready to take on that role if Week 1 is anything to go by. White dominated against the Cincinnati Bengals, earning a 90.8 PFF pass-rushing grade and racking up three sacks from 28 pass-rushing snaps.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson

An inconsistent day as a passer for Anthony Richardson saw him go 9-for-19 for 212 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He missed some open throws but also had one of the most ridiculous passes of the week, throwing a long touchdown that traveled more than 65 yards in the air while under pressure. He also impressed as a runner, earning an 81.8PFF rushing grade with three missed tackles forced on six attempts.

Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt

Watt was unblockable for the Steelers off the edge in their win over the Falcons, and it shows beyond the box score, with Watt earning a 95.3 PFF overall grade for the game. He had a sack and two hits from 23 pass-rushing snaps but added another two sacks on five plays nullified by penalties.

Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore played 45 coverage snaps in his first start for the Vikings and earned a 75.6 PFF coverage grade. He allowed receptions on all three targets into his coverage, but they went for just 29 yards, and he registered a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

Bears QB Caleb Williams

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft looked very much like a rookie in his NFL debut, earning a 47.4 PFF grade. There were some nice moments mixed in with an overall lack of consistency — which is to be expected of a player making his first NFL start. Williams finished the game 3-for-8 for 28 yards on throws beyond the sticks.

Saints QB Derek Carr

Carr enjoyed his best game since arriving in New Orleans, earning an 88.7 PFF passing grade — a mark he hasn’t topped since Week 6 of the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He went 19-for-23 for 200 yards against the Panthers, with a big-time throw and a turnover-worthy play.

Bills EDGE Greg Rousseau

Rousseau had one of the best games of his career as the Bills came from behind to defeat the Cardinals. He finished the game with an 87.2 PFF pass-rushing grade after logging three sacks and a hurry, and he registered two tackles resulting in a defensive stop against the run.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

After a pre-game incident, the star receiver was once again dominant as the Dolphins pulled out the win. He averaged 3.61 yards per route run and earned an 81.2 PFF receiving grade, picking up 130 yards on seven receptions from 12 targets.

Eagles T Lane Johnson

Johnson proved once again why he’s one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL, with a vintage performance in Brazil on Friday night. He didn’t allow a single sack, hit or hurry from 41 pass-blocking snaps, earning an 84.6 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely

Likely set a career high with 111 receiving yards and earned a 91.8 PFF overall grade in a season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He forced three missed tackles on nine receptions and averaged 3.17 yards per route run.

