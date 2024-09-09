NFL Week 1 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 26, Denver Broncos 20

The Seattle Seahawks made it a forgettable debut for Denver Broncos first-round quarterback Bo Nix, who made a bevy of turnover-worthy plays. The Seahawks dropped two interceptions and hauled in two others in their 26-20 Week 1 win.
Kenneth Walker III‘s legs and sensational backend coverage play propelled Seattle, with the score making the game appear much closer than it was.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Seahawks safety Julian Love, who signed a three-year, $33 million extension with the team this summer, excelled in all defensive facets. Love forced a fumble in run defense and allowed all of 23 yards in coverage despite facing six targets. He also hauled in a goal-line interception against Nix.
BOX SCORE
|Broncos
|Seahawks
|Total points
|20
|26
|Total offensive plays
|69
|60
|Average EPA per play
|-0.395
|-0.1
|Total net yards
|232
|284
|Avg yards per play
|3.4
|4.7
|Total first downs
|13
|19
|Rushing first downs
|4
|4
|Passing first downs
|9
|12
|Penalty first downs
|0
|3
|Third-down efficiency
|28%
|33%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|9%
|0%
|Possessions
|15
|14
|Avg plays per drive
|5.4
|5.1
|Avg yards per drive
|14.5
|18.9
|Avg points per drive
|1
|1.7
|Red-zone possessions
|4
|1
|Red-zone plays
|11
|5
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|0
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|75%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
