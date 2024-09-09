All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 1 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 26, Denver Broncos 20

2Y20T78 Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) reacts after an interception near the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

By Ben Cooper
Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks made it a forgettable debut for Denver Broncos first-round quarterback Bo Nix, who made a bevy of turnover-worthy plays. The Seahawks dropped two interceptions and hauled in two others in their 26-20 Week 1 win.

Kenneth Walker III‘s legs and sensational backend coverage play propelled Seattle, with the score making the game appear much closer than it was.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Seahawks safety Julian Love, who signed a three-year, $33 million extension with the team this summer, excelled in all defensive facets. Love forced a fumble in run defense and allowed all of 23 yards in coverage despite facing six targets. He also hauled in a goal-line interception against Nix.

BOX SCORE

Broncos Seahawks
Total points 20 26
Total offensive plays 69 60
Average EPA per play -0.395 -0.1
Total net yards 232 284
Avg yards per play 3.4 4.7
Total first downs 13 19
Rushing first downs 4 4
Passing first downs 9 12
Penalty first downs 0 3
Third-down efficiency 28% 33%
Fourth-down efficiency 9% 0%
Possessions 15 14
Avg plays per drive 5.4 5.1
Avg yards per drive 14.5 18.9
Avg points per drive 1 1.7
Red-zone possessions 4 1
Red-zone plays 11 5
Red-zone TDs 1 0
Red-zone FGs 2 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.