NFL Week 1 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 26, Denver Broncos 20

The Seattle Seahawks made it a forgettable debut for Denver Broncos first-round quarterback Bo Nix, who made a bevy of turnover-worthy plays. The Seahawks dropped two interceptions and hauled in two others in their 26-20 Week 1 win.

Kenneth Walker III‘s legs and sensational backend coverage play propelled Seattle, with the score making the game appear much closer than it was.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Seahawks safety Julian Love, who signed a three-year, $33 million extension with the team this summer, excelled in all defensive facets. Love forced a fumble in run defense and allowed all of 23 yards in coverage despite facing six targets. He also hauled in a goal-line interception against Nix.

BOX SCORE

Broncos Seahawks Total points 20 26 Total offensive plays 69 60 Average EPA per play -0.395 -0.1 Total net yards 232 284 Avg yards per play 3.4 4.7 Total first downs 13 19 Rushing first downs 4 4 Passing first downs 9 12 Penalty first downs 0 3 Third-down efficiency 28% 33% Fourth-down efficiency 9% 0% Possessions 15 14 Avg plays per drive 5.4 5.1 Avg yards per drive 14.5 18.9 Avg points per drive 1 1.7 Red-zone possessions 4 1 Red-zone plays 11 5 Red-zone TDs 1 0 Red-zone FGs 2 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION