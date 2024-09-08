All
NFL Week 1 Recap: Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 17

2Y2010F Chicago Bears' Jonathan Owens (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a blocked Tennessee Titans' punt during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

By Ben Cooper
Tennessee Titans Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears, in quarterback Caleb Williams‘ NFL debut, managed 24 unanswered points to knock off the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Williams was far from polished, but the Bears' defense and special teams stepped up and provided 14 points to upend a Titans offense that jumped out to an early lead behind free-agent signing running back Tony Pollard.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

After signing a four-year, $76 million contract in the offseason, cornerback Jaylon Johnson quickly displayed why he was deserving of such a lucrative deal. The Bears star faced three targets in coverage and allowed one completion for -2 yards. The two others resulted in an interception and a forced incompletion.

BOX SCORE

Titans Bears
Total points 17 24
Total offensive plays 61 53
Average EPA per play -0.29 -0.32
Total net yards 242 148
Avg yards per play 4 2.8
Total first downs 15 12
Rushing first downs 8 5
Passing first downs 7 6
Penalty first downs 0 1
Third-down efficiency 21% 15%
Fourth-down efficiency 11% 18%
Possessions 13 10
Avg plays per drive 5.3 6.3
Avg yards per drive 17.3 13.4
Avg points per drive 1.2 1.1
Red-zone possessions 2 1
Red-zone plays 7 3
Red-zone TDs 1 0
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

