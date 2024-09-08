NFL Week 1 Recap: Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 17

The Chicago Bears, in quarterback Caleb Williams‘ NFL debut, managed 24 unanswered points to knock off the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Williams was far from polished, but the Bears' defense and special teams stepped up and provided 14 points to upend a Titans offense that jumped out to an early lead behind free-agent signing running back Tony Pollard.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

After signing a four-year, $76 million contract in the offseason, cornerback Jaylon Johnson quickly displayed why he was deserving of such a lucrative deal. The Bears star faced three targets in coverage and allowed one completion for -2 yards. The two others resulted in an interception and a forced incompletion.

BOX SCORE

Titans Bears Total points 17 24 Total offensive plays 61 53 Average EPA per play -0.29 -0.32 Total net yards 242 148 Avg yards per play 4 2.8 Total first downs 15 12 Rushing first downs 8 5 Passing first downs 7 6 Penalty first downs 0 1 Third-down efficiency 21% 15% Fourth-down efficiency 11% 18% Possessions 13 10 Avg plays per drive 5.3 6.3 Avg yards per drive 17.3 13.4 Avg points per drive 1.2 1.1 Red-zone possessions 2 1 Red-zone plays 7 3 Red-zone TDs 1 0 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION