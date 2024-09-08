NFL Week 1 Recap: Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 17

The Chicago Bears, in quarterback Caleb Williams‘ NFL debut, managed 24 unanswered points to knock off the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.
Williams was far from polished, but the Bears' defense and special teams stepped up and provided 14 points to upend a Titans offense that jumped out to an early lead behind free-agent signing running back Tony Pollard.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
After signing a four-year, $76 million contract in the offseason, cornerback Jaylon Johnson quickly displayed why he was deserving of such a lucrative deal. The Bears star faced three targets in coverage and allowed one completion for -2 yards. The two others resulted in an interception and a forced incompletion.
BOX SCORE
|Titans
|Bears
|Total points
|17
|24
|Total offensive plays
|61
|53
|Average EPA per play
|-0.29
|-0.32
|Total net yards
|242
|148
|Avg yards per play
|4
|2.8
|Total first downs
|15
|12
|Rushing first downs
|8
|5
|Passing first downs
|7
|6
|Penalty first downs
|0
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|21%
|15%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|11%
|18%
|Possessions
|13
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|5.3
|6.3
|Avg yards per drive
|17.3
|13.4
|Avg points per drive
|1.2
|1.1
|Red-zone possessions
|2
|1
|Red-zone plays
|7
|3
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|0
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|50%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In