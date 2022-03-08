2022 NFL Free Agency LIVE Deal Grader: Grading and tracking every free agent signing

The start of the new NFL season is all but underway, meaning extensions and deals with unrestricted free agents are coming in fast.

S JESSIE BATES III: One year, $12,910,000 (franchise tag)

Bates and the Bengals went back and forth during the 2021 offseason, but Cincinnati was unwilling to step up and meet Bates’ asking price. The safety market took a major step forward with Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith signing market-topping deals, and more big deals could be coming for players like Tyrann Mathieu, Minkah Fitzpatrick and others. Bates was arguably the best player for the Bengals during their miraculous run to the Super Bowl, and he deserves to be compensated as such.

Grade: B

TE DAVID NJOKU: One year, $10,931,000 (franchise tag)

Njoku had a career year playing on the fifth-year option in 2021 and is younger than recently extended tight ends such as Baltimore's Mark Andrews and Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert. Contracts last offseason for Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith probably made negotiations with Njoku difficult for the Browns, so a franchise tag to buy some more time became necessary. The question now becomes, what will happen with Browns tight end Austin Hooper?

Grade: B+

TE Dalton Schultz: One year, $10,931,000 (franchise tag)

Schultz burst onto the scene in 2021, commanding over 100 targets in a high-flying Cowboys passing attack littered with quality receiving weapons. With questions about fellow tight end Blake Jarwin‘s long-term health, Dallas had no choice but to place the franchise tag on Schultz, especially with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins already tagging David Njoku and Mike Gesicki, respectively. It's hard to find even an above-average tight end in the NFL, so when teams do have one, they'll be hard-pressed to let them test the open market.

Grade: B

T ORLANDO BROWN JR: One year, $16,662,000 (franchise tag)

The franchise tag seemed inevitable following the blockbuster trade that sent Brown from the Ravens to the Chiefs. Brown adjusted well to a full-time role on the left side in a very different offense, and the two sides have now bought themselves time to work towards a multi-year extension. The added leverage Brown has following the trade could mean the two sides still have to bridge the gap between their respective valuations.

Grade: B+

TE Mike Gesicki: One year, $10,931,000 (franchise tag)

Gesicki fancies himself a “big slot” receiver, rarely lining up as a true in-line tight end and staying in to block. For this reason, a $10.931 million franchise tag at the tight end position is a huge bargain for the Dolphins.

Gesicki's fit in new head coach Mike McDaniel's offense — an offense that relies on tight ends to move people in the run game — remains to be seen. It's almost certain that a grievance will be filed with the NFL league office over the franchise tag value, and in the meantime, the two sides will have to work out a multi-year deal that suits both parties. This negotiation won't be over any time soon.

Grade: B+