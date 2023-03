2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cuts, trades and signings for all 32 NFL teams

Below is a tracker for every single free-agent signing, contract extension, cut and trade made by each NFL team as the 2023 NFL free agency period opens.

Click here to jump to transactions by team

PFF'S TOP FREE AGENTS BY POSITION

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

CENTER

OFFENSIVE GUARD

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

EDGE DEFENDER

LINEBACKER

CORNERBACK

SAFETY

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Re-signed: Edge Lorenzo Carter (two years, $9,000,000)

Franchise-tagged: QB Lamar Jackson (non-exclusive — one year, $32.42 million)

Re-signed: LB Matt Milano (TBD)



Released: LB Damien Wilson

Re-signed: FB Khari Blasingame (two years, TBD)

FB Khari Blasingame (two years, TBD) Acquired via trade: WR D.J. Moore

Franchise-tagged: RB Tony Pollard (non-exclusive — one year, $10.09 million)

Signed: WR Robert Woods (two years, $15.25 million, $10 million fully guaranteed)

WR Robert Woods (two years, $15.25 million, $10 million fully guaranteed) Re-signed: S M.J. Stewart (two years, max value of $7.5 million)

Re-signed: Edge Tyquan Lewis (one year, $2.1 million, $500,000 guaranteed)

Released: Edge Frank Clark

Re-signed: RB Ameer Abdullah (one year, $1.75 million, $500,000 guaranteed)

RB Ameer Abdullah (one year, $1.75 million, $500,000 guaranteed) Franchise-tagged: RB Josh Jacobs (non-exclusive — one year, $10.09 million)

Re-signed: QB Easton Stick (TBD)

Acquired via trade: TE Hunter Long

TE Hunter Long Released: Edge Leonard Floyd

Acquired via trade: CB Jalen Ramsey

CB Jalen Ramsey Released: TE Cethan Carter

Re-signed: G James Ferentz (one year, base salary of $1.165 million, $200,000 guaranteed)

G James Ferentz (one year, base salary of $1.165 million, $200,000 guaranteed) Released: P Jake Bailey

Re-signed: LB Quincy Williams (three years, $18 million, $9 million guaranteed)

LB Quincy Williams (three years, $18 million, $9 million guaranteed) Acquired via trade: S Chuck Clark



Released: CB William Jackson III

Re-signed: QB Geno Smith (three years, $75 million, max value of $105 million)

QB Geno Smith (three years, $75 million, max value of $105 million) Released: OG Gabe Jackson

Released: T Donovan Smith