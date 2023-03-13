2023 NFL Free Agency: The 100 best remaining free agents

NFL free agency is officially here.
Monday, March 13 marks the start of the legal tampering period, when teams can begin negotiations with respective free agents in preparation for the official opening of free agency: Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. EST.
Here are the best remaining players available on the open market. This list will be updated as free agency progresses. Signed players will be removed from the list and replaced with the next highest-ranked free agent on PFF's free agency rankings, which includes PFF grades, stats and analysis on every player listed below.
DI Javon Hargrave
S Jessie Bates III
CB Jamel Dean
LB Lavonte David
WR Jakobi Meyers
T Orlando Brown Jr.
T Mike McGlinchey
CB James Bradberry
T Jawaan Taylor
LB Tremaine Edmunds
DI Dalvin Tomlinson
S Jordan Poyer
TE Dalton Schultz
ED Marcus Davenport
DI Dre'Mont Jones
CB Cameron Sutton
DI Zach Allen
S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
LB David Long
LB Bobby Wagner
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
LB T.J. Edwards
G Isaac Seumalo
G Ben Powers
ED Jadeveon Clowney
CB Jonathan Jones
QB Jacoby Brissett
CB Patrick Peterson
ED Charles Omenihu
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
T Kaleb McGary
LB Bobby Okereke
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
WR Michael Thomas
CB Rock Ya-Sin
LB Leighton Vander Esch
CB Byron Murphy Jr.
G Dalton Risner
S Vonn Bell
DI David Onyemata
S Jimmie Ward
ED Arden Key
ED Samson Ebukam
LB Germaine Pratt
G Nate Davis
CB Marcus Peters
ED Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
WR D.J. Chark
T Isaiah Wynn
C Ethan Pocic
WR Adam Thielen
TE Mike Gesicki
ED Yannick Ngakoue
S Julian Love
ED Leonard Floyd
S Taylor Rapp
WR Allen Lazard
DI Sheldon Rankins
LB Drue Tranquill
S Juan Thornhill
ED Melvin Ingram
ED Justin Houston
T Taylor Lewan
ED Frank Clark
HB Miles Sanders
ED Kyle Van Noy
S Donovan Wilson
T Kelvin Beachum
C Connor McGovern
TE Hayden Hurst
HB David Montgomery
T Jermaine Eluemunor
CB Shaquill Griffin
LB Alex Singleton
S Adrian Amos
G Will Hernandez
TE Austin Hooper
T Cameron Fleming
WR Parris Campbell
DI Larry Ogunjobi
T Donovan Smith
DI Matt Ioannidis
DI Morgan Fox
ED Rasheem Green
CB Emmanuel Moseley
LB Kyzir White
C Garrett Bradbury
LB Denzel Perryman
DI A'Shawn Robinson
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
S Rodney McLeod
DI Poona Ford
S Marcus Epps
T George Fant
TE Foster Moreau
WR Mecole Hardman
QB Baker Mayfield
WR Darius Slayton
LB Cole Holcomb
S Nick Scott