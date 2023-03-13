NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

2023 NFL Free Agency: The 100 best remaining free agents

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF.com
Mar 13, 2023

NFL free agency is officially here.

Monday, March 13 marks the start of the legal tampering period, when teams can begin negotiations with respective free agents in preparation for the official opening of free agency: Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. EST.

Here are the best remaining players available on the open market. This list will be updated as free agency progresses. Signed players will be removed from the list and replaced with the next highest-ranked free agent on PFF's free agency rankings, which includes PFF grades, stats and analysis on every player listed below.

  1. DI Javon Hargrave

  2. S Jessie Bates III

  3. CB Jamel Dean

  4. LB Lavonte David

  5. WR Jakobi Meyers

  6. T Orlando Brown Jr.

  7. T Mike McGlinchey

  8. CB James Bradberry

  9. T Jawaan Taylor

  10. LB Tremaine Edmunds

  11. DI Dalvin Tomlinson

  12. S Jordan Poyer

  13. TE Dalton Schultz

  14. ED Marcus Davenport

  15. DI Dre'Mont Jones

  16. CB Cameron Sutton

  17. DI Zach Allen

  18. S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

  19. LB David Long

  20. LB Bobby Wagner

  21. QB Jimmy Garoppolo

  22. LB T.J. Edwards

  23. G Isaac Seumalo

  24. G Ben Powers

  25. ED Jadeveon Clowney

  26. CB Jonathan Jones

  27. QB Jacoby Brissett

  28. CB Patrick Peterson

  29. ED Charles Omenihu

  30. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

  31. T Kaleb McGary

  32. LB Bobby Okereke

  33. WR Odell Beckham Jr.

  34. WR Michael Thomas

  35. CB Rock Ya-Sin

  36. LB Leighton Vander Esch

  37. CB Byron Murphy Jr.

  38. G Dalton Risner

  39. S Vonn Bell

  40. DI David Onyemata

  41. S Jimmie Ward

  42. ED Arden Key

  43. ED Samson Ebukam

  44. LB Germaine Pratt

  45. G Nate Davis

  46. CB Marcus Peters

  47. ED Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

  48. WR D.J. Chark

  49. T Isaiah Wynn

  50. C Ethan Pocic

  51. WR Adam Thielen

  52. TE Mike Gesicki

  53. ED Yannick Ngakoue

  54. S Julian Love

  55. ED Leonard Floyd

  56. S Taylor Rapp

  57. WR Allen Lazard

  58. DI Sheldon Rankins

  59. LB Drue Tranquill

  60. S Juan Thornhill

  61. ED Melvin Ingram

  62. ED Justin Houston

  63. T Taylor Lewan

  64. ED Frank Clark

  65. HB Miles Sanders

  66. ED Kyle Van Noy

  67. S Donovan Wilson

  68. T Kelvin Beachum

  69. C Connor McGovern

  70. TE Hayden Hurst

  71. HB David Montgomery

  72. T Jermaine Eluemunor

  73. CB Shaquill Griffin

  74. LB Alex Singleton

  75. S Adrian Amos

  76. G Will Hernandez

  77. TE Austin Hooper

  78. T Cameron Fleming

  79. WR Parris Campbell

  80. DI Larry Ogunjobi

  81. T Donovan Smith

  82. DI Matt Ioannidis

  83. DI Morgan Fox

  84. ED Rasheem Green

  85. CB Emmanuel Moseley

  86. LB Kyzir White

  87. C Garrett Bradbury

  88. LB Denzel Perryman

  89. DI A'Shawn Robinson

  90. LB Azeez Al-Shaair

  91. S Rodney McLeod

  92. DI Poona Ford

  93. S Marcus Epps

  94. T George Fant

  95. TE Foster Moreau

  96. WR Mecole Hardman

  97. QB Baker Mayfield

  98. WR Darius Slayton

  99. LB Cole Holcomb

  100. S Nick Scott

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protext your family with fast, affordable life insurance. You could be covered in 10 minutes! Get a Free Quote.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week SB Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.