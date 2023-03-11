2023 NFL free agency grades: Signings, trades and latest transactions

The 2023 NFL offseason is officially in full swing, with free agency kicking off on Monday, March 13 at 12 p.m. EST.

PFF will be providing live reactions and analysis on every transaction, including signings, trades and major cuts. We will be grading every transaction from a team fit, roster context and need perspective, as well as from a pure value standpoint based on the cost.

Keep this page bookmarked all offseason long as we break down every move from every team, with the moves logged chronologically.

Click here to see PFF’s top 200 free agency rankings.

Last updated: Mar 11 2023, 9:00 am EST

Houston Texans sign wide receiver Robert Woods

Contract: Two years, $15.25 million ($7.125 million per year), $10 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: One year, $5 million, $3.75 million total guaranteed

Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: C+

Woods was a recent salary cap casualty of the Tennessee Titans but quickly found a new home with another AFC South team.

Under new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, the Houston Texans offense could look to emulate a San Francisco 49ers wide zone rushing attack that requires quality blockers at wide receiver. And that is exactly what they’re getting in Woods.

The veteran wide receiver has earned run-blocking grades of 75.0 or better in five of the last six seasons and played 810 snaps in 2022 coming off the torn ACL he suffered in practice before Week 10 of the 2021 season.

He is also a quality receiving option and a young quarterback’s best friend, which may be relevant in Houston. The C+ value grade comes down to the fact Woods will be 31 years old with the aforementioned ACL tear in 2023, which makes it hard to see who Houston was competing with at this price point before the official opening of free agency.

That said, this year's class of free-agent and draft-eligible wide receivers is not strong.

Chicago Bears trade No. 1 overall pick to Carolina Panthers for package of picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore

Panthers grade: C+

Bears grade: A-

Panthers analysis: The Carolina Panthers made the proactive move to trade up to get their quarterback after years of looking to veterans at the position, leapfrogging the long list of quarterback-needy teams ahead of them in the draft order. As always, if the quarterback prospect works out, the investment required to land him will be a minor footnote in history.

However, this is also the premium price teams are forced to pay for chasing mediocrity, as the Panthers have a long list of poor quarterback signings and now their new young quarterback will have to work with arguably the worst collection of skill players in the league, though free agency and the draft can change that.

The good news is that Carolina retained its second-round pick this year (No. 39) and still has six picks in the top 150. They held onto their 2025 first-round pick, which was good business.

Bears analysis: We know Justin Fields can connect on the deep bombs, and we know he can take off with his legs when his pocket breaks down. But to take his game to the next level, he has to become a consistent intermediate passer. Enter D.J. Moore.

Among 32 quarterbacks with at least 50 intermediate pass attempts (passes thrown 10-19 yards downfield) in 2022, Fields led the way with a 66.7% completion rate and ranked 13th in accuracy percentage per PFF charting. However, he didn’t attack there often enough, partly due to his pass-catchers.

From 2019 to 2022, D.J. Moore saw 172 intermediate targets, the second-most in the NFL. And while Fields still has room to grow as a passer, it’s not like Moore was working with much at quarterback over that span. The timing is also perfect, as Moore is just 25 years old and signed a new contract last offseason, with Chicago inheriting a three-year, $52.265 million deal.

In addition to getting their young quarterback a No. 1 option at a good value, the Bears also land two first-round and two second-round picks, which they can utilize to overhaul the rest of their roster, particularly in the trenches where help is sorely needed on both sides of the ball.

The 2024 first-round pick from Carolina could land in the top 10 again, given the current state of the Panthers roster and the volatility that comes with playing a rookie quarterback.

Overall, this was a home run by general manager Ryan Poles.

Philadelphia Eagles extend edge defender Brandon Graham

Contract: One year, up to $6 million*

PFF projected contract: One year, $4.5 million, $4.25 million total guaranteed

Fit/need grade: B+

Value grade: A*

Brandon Graham had a legitimate case to be named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2022, returning from a torn Achilles in his age-34 season and recording double-digit sacks for the first time in his career. His sack production was anything but fluky, with his 22.9% pass-rush win rate sixth among edge defenders and his 17.1% pressure percentage finishing seventh.

Amid rumblings that Graham could have signed elsewhere, it’s great to see a lifelong Eagles star enter his 14th season with the team on a one-year deal he will completely outplay if he comes even close to his 2022 production.

Contract: Four years, $160 million ($40 million average per year), $105 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Five years, $200 million ($40 million average per year), $137.5 million total guaranteed

Fit/need grade: B+

Value grade: C-

Less than one calendar year after the Giants’ new regime declined Jones’ $22.38 million fifth-year option, they signed him to a multi-year deal that nets him at least $82 million over the next two years.

Jones showed improvement in a few key areas, racking up career-high yardage totals through the air and on the ground while reducing his turnover total for the third year in a row. He finished the season with just 11 combined interceptions and fumbles, down from 14 in 2021 and 30 in his rookie year.

However, Jones was credited with just six big-time throws last season, tied for 37th among quarterbacks, while his 6.4-yard average depth of target ranked 46th out of the 47 quarterbacks who attempted at least 100 passes on the year.

Jones was working with bottom-of-the-depth-chart wide receivers who were credited with 27 drops between them, but a franchise tag to see if he could take another step probably made more sense here. The Giants wanted to — and did — place it on running back Saquon Barkley instead, but that’s hardly a reason to give an unproven quarterback huge money.

Contract: Three years, $75 million ($25 million average per year), $40 million total guaranteed

PFF projected contract: Three years, $105 million ($35 million average per year), $72.5 million total guaranteed

Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: A+

This deal obviously got done before free agency even began, but it will be in the running for the signing of the offseason. The league has been devoid of any true mid-tier contracts at quarterback — as evidenced by the Daniel Jones deal above and the Derek Carr deal below — but this contract legitimately fits that description for a quality starting quarterback.

Smith could theoretically earn less than the franchise-tag cost if things go south in 2023, taking home just $27.5 million compared to the tag value of $32.4 million, with nothing guaranteed beyond the first year of the deal.

We underestimated the lack of leverage Geno Smith had in negotiations, with roughly $17 million in career earnings to date and a flooded quarterback market this offseason potentially limiting his options, and Seattle took full advantage.

Contract: Four years, $150 million ($37.5 million per year)

PFF projected contract: Two years, $60 million ($30 million average per year), $32.5 million total guaranteed

Fit/need grade: B-

Value grade: B-

No one is arguing that Andy Dalton is a long-term solution, but he played good football in 2022 for just $3 million. Now, New Orleans brings in a quarterback with a historically similar career ceiling for 10 times that amount.

Our projection aligns with the true value of the contract here, which has exactly $60 million in cash flow over the first two years. The good news for Carr is all of that money is fully guaranteed at signing, and his worst-case scenario is realistically $70 million over two years.

It is fairly easy to talk yourself into this deal if you ignore Carr’s 2022 season, as he ranked top-10 in passing grade and yards per attempt from 2019 to 2021. This is also agnostic of the roster situation, where New Orleans is aging at key spots and continues to kick the salary-cap can down the road in perpetuity.

This approach was completely reasonable with Drew Brees, but it is highly questionable with the quarterbacks New Orleans has rostered since Brees retired.