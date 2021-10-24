Fantasy Football Week 7 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Week 7 of the 2021 NFL Season kicked off on National Tight End Day, and more than a few prominent tight ends made the most of the occasion.

In the early window, the Tennessee Titans dominated the Kansas City Chiefs, all while Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals blew out Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in an intense AFC North game that could mark the start of a decade-long rivalry.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

NYJ @ NE | KC @ TEN | CAR @ NYG | ATL @ MIA | WFT @ GB | CIN @ BAL DET @ LAR | PHI @ LV | HOU @ ARZ | CHI @ TB | IND @ SF

Damien Harris : 14 carries, 106 yards, 2 TD, (50% first down/touchdown rate); 2 receptions, 7 receiving yards

Brandon Bolden : 6 receptions, 79 yards, 1 TD, (5.64 YPRR); 2 carries, 0 rushing yards

Monitor the Jonnu Smith injury: The fifth-year tight end has somewhat underwhelmed this season, but New England made a very clear point of getting him the ball today. He was targeted on five of his eight routes run before leaving the game with a shoulder injury and not returning. He had played more snaps than Hunter Henry before going down.

If the injury is not serious, Smith becomes a waiver wire target for leagues in which he is still available. This could also hurt the fantasy value of Henry, who scored a touchdown but saw fewer targets despite playing the whole game. If the injury is serious, Henry would be a top-10 tight end rest of the season.

Don’t add J.J. Taylor: The Patriots running back gained 21 yards on nine carries and scored two touchdowns. Almost all of his work came in garbage time, however, as he played six offensive snaps over the first three quarters. The Patriots used backups at the end of the game, which skews the snap counts, and the majority of those plays were Taylor rush attempts. Rhamondre Stevenson was a surprise inactive in this game, so he also can be cut in leagues where he was added.

Monitor the Zach Wilson injury: The 2021 No. 2 overall pick suffered a knee injury and didn’t return to the game. Mike White took over, and his raw numbers looked okay, in part because he loved throwing to the running backs. Michael Carter and Ty Johnson each had 65 receiving yards or more, while no wide receiver or tight end topped 50 yards.

If this is a serious injury, White can be left on the waiver wire outside of superflex leagues. This could be a boost to the fantasy value of the running backs while hurting the wide receivers.

Coming soon…

Devontae Booker : 14 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD, (2 explosive runs); 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards

Dante Pettis : 5 receptions, 39 yards, 1 TD (2.6 aDOT)

Don’t add Evan Engram: Engram ranked second on the team in targets, which isn’t surprising because their top three wide receivers were all out with injury. He continues to see less playing time compared to last season, in part thanks to the addition of Kyle Rudolph. Once one or two wide receivers are healthy, his target share will decrease. Similarly, don’t trust Darius Slayton, who led the team in targets.

Buy low on D.J. Moore: Moore was the only source of offense Carolina could find. He caught six passes for 73 yards, while the rest of the offense combined gained only 100 yards. The Panthers made a late quarterback switch to Phillip Walker, but the offense became less effective when that happened. Five of Moore’s next six opponents should present an easier challenge, so he should have no problem rebounding despite the quarterback struggles.

Continue to start these running backs as long as the starters are out: This game looked a lot better two months ago when we had a potential showdown between Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley. Instead, we had Devontae Booker and Chuba Hubbard. Neither back was all that effective, but each handled double-digit carries. As long as bye weeks are going on, any back who is running the ball that much still needs to be in starting lineups.

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…