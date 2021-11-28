 Fantasy Football Week 12 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy Football Week 12 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Nov 28, 2021

The early slate of Week 12 games was highlighted by the Cincinnati Bengals' convincing victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and a number of great individual performances. Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, Cordarrelle Patterson and Kendrick Bourne all made fantasy managers very happy, scoring at least two touchdowns each. Other fantasy football stars, such as Jalen Hurts and Najee Harris, were kept quiet all afternoon.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Table Notes
  • Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
  • Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
  • Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

TB @ IND | PHI @ NYG | TEN @ NE | CAR @ MIA | ATL @ JAX | NYJ @ HOU | PIT @ CIN | LAC @ DEN | MIN @ SF | LAR @ GB | CLE @ BAL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts

  • Leonard Fournette: 17 carries, 100 yards, 3 TD, (0% stuffed rate), 7 receptions, 31 yards, 1 TD
  • Jack Doyle: 6 receptions, 81 yards, 1 TD, (30.4% threat rate)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Mike Evans 66 36 4 0
Chris Godwin 65 35 6 1
Tyler Johnson 48 24 1 0
Scotty Miller 4 3 1 0
TE
Rob Gronkowski 55 29 9 0
Cameron Brate 17 11 4 0
O.J. Howard 9 5 0 0
HB
Leonard Fournette 54 31 8 17
Ronald Jones 12 4 0 7
Giovani Bernard 1 0 0 0
Total 67 36 33 28

 

Indianapolis Colts Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Michael Pittman Jr. 65 46 10 0
Zach Pascal 64 45 7 0
T.Y. Hilton 42 32 5 0
Ashton Dulin 4 3 1 0
Dezmon Patmon 3 3 0 0
TE
Jack Doyle 42 23 7 0
Mo Alie-Cox 39 19 2 0
Kylen Granson 9 7 2 0
HB
Jonathan Taylor 50 26 5 16
Nyheim Hines 24 21 3 1
Total 69 49 42 18

Rob Gronkowski is fully back: Gronkowski returned to action last week with a solid outing (71 yards on six receptions). He didn’t see as much playing time as usual in that game, but that changed this week. He played in over 80% of offensive snaps, which is similar to how the Buccaneers used him in the first two weeks of the season. The future Hall of Famer was able to take advantage of a favorable matchup and gain over 50% of the Buccaneers' receiving yards. He is a must-start the rest of the season as long as he remains healthy.

Don’t add Ashton Dulin: The 2019 undrafted rookie made a highlight-worthy catch in the second quarter, going 62 yards for the Colts first touchdown of the game. Despite the big play, he remained a clear fourth on the depth chart. He will continue to see a little bit of playing time but nowhere near enough to be on fantasy radars despite the good total this game.

Also don’t add Jack Doyle: Doyle put up one of the best games for a tight end this week. This will likely be the third week he’s finished as a top-12 fantasy tight end this season. We know he has the talent to succeed at tight end, but the Colts continue to use a committee at the position and that’s very unlikely to change. He ran a route on less than half of Indianapolis’ pass plays. That’s why he also has failed to rank among the top 20 tight ends in nine weeks. Doyle might have another good week this season, but it’s not worth all of the other weeks where he won’t be worth starting.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

  • Boston Scott: 15 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD, (0.0% stuffed rate), 2 receptions, 8 receiving yards
  • Kenny Golladay: 3 receptions, 50 receiving yards, (24.1% threat rate)
Philadelphia Eagles Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
DeVonta Smith 61 34 4 0
Quez Watkins 55 27 5 1
Jalen Reagor 45 30 7 0
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 15 4 1 0
Greg Ward 7 6 1 0
TE
Dallas Goedert 64 31 3 0
Jack Stoll 16 1 0 0
Tyree Jackson 5 0 0 0
HB
Boston Scott 34 12 3 15
Miles Sanders 22 8 1 9
Kenneth Gainwell 11 11 4 0
Total 67 35 29 31

 

New York Giants Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Kenny Golladay 46 29 7 0
Darius Slayton 44 27 4 1
Pharoh Cooper 35 22 2 1
John Ross 11 6 2 0
Collin Johnson 9 3 0 0
TE
Evan Engram 54 31 6 0
Chris Myarick 24 6 2 0
HB
Saquon Barkley 52 24 5 13
Devontae Booker 10 5 1 3
Elijhaa Penny 5 2 0 0
Gary Brightwell 1 0 0 0
Total 60 34 29 25

Monitor the health of Miles Sanders: The Eagles had a two-man backfield to start the game with Jordan Howard inactive with a knee injury. Sanders led the way, although Boston Scott was more impressive. Sanders limped off the field early in the second half and returned for a few plays, but it was mostly Scott the rest of the way. Kenneth Gainwell also saw more snaps in the second half, which resulted in Gainwell leading the team in receiving yards.

The Eagles have two great matchups remaining on the schedule, including next week against the Jets. If all four backs are healthy next week, it might be hard to trust any of them. As long as one back is injured, there could potentially be two fantasy starters among the healthy backs.

Avoid the Giants healthy skill players: The Giants didn’t have wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney or tight ends Kyle Rudloph or Kaden Smith in this game, all out with various injuries. This led to Evan Engram playing nearly every offensive snap at tight end. Darius Slayton would ideally be the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart, but he has spent most of the season as a starter. Pharoh Cooper has emerged as the third-best healthy wide receiver. Kenny Golladay was the only receiver to surpass 40 receiving yards today. It’s best to avoid any of these receivers who played today even with the increased roles.

Saquon Barkley trending up: Barkley returned to the Giants last week after missing over a month of football. His playing time was limited, and he only received 12 touches in that game. His playing time was much closer to normal today, playing 88% of of the Giants offensive snaps. He saw double digit carries for the first time since Week 4. Unfortunately, he wasn’t all that effective running the ball. He gained 32 yards on a single carry and totaled 8 rushing yards on the other 12. He should be back in fantasy starting lineups with this amount of playing time with plenty of room for his production to grow.

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 51 23 5 0
Cody Hollister 48 22 4 0
Chester Rogers 15 11 2 0
Dez Fitzpatrick 12 5 1 0
TE
Geoff Swaim 46 11 1 0
MyCole Pruitt 28 5 2 0
Anthony Firkser 26 14 1 0
HB
Dontrell Hilliard 32 15 2 12
D'Onta Foreman 31 9 1 19
Total 63 26 19 36

 

New England Patriots Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Jakobi Meyers 52 33 8 0
Nelson Agholor 50 34 3 0
Kendrick Bourne 33 29 6 0
N'Keal Harry 16 2 0 0
Matthew Slater 1 0 0 0
TE
Hunter Henry 41 23 5 0
Jonnu Smith 34 12 4 1
HB
Damien Harris 22 7 1 11
Rhamondre Stevenson 20 6 1 9
Brandon Bolden 19 17 4 0
Total 60 35 32 23

Add Kendrick Bourne: The Patriots' third wide receiver had a quiet start to the season, but he was WR22 from Week 3-11. In Week 12, he put together what is highly likely to be his third top-10 fantasy finish of the season. It’s worth noting the Patriots play the Jaguars during fantasy football championship week, giving him what could be one of the week's best matchups.

Add Dontrell Hilliard: Hilliard got the start for Houston, though the two backs were used interchangeably throughout the game. There was a slight preference toward D’Onta Foreman on early downs and goal-line work, but not as much as expected. Hilliard was the more impressive back of the two, which should lead to even more work after their Week 13 bye.

The only concern is Jeremy McNichols was once again inactive due to the concussion he suffered. Once he’s back, there is a chance he could cut into Hilliard’s playing time. It could be a risk starting Hilliard in Week 14, but it’s definitely worth picking him up if he can play close to this level going forward.

Don’t start Hunter Henry: Both Patriots tight ends were limited in practice throughout the week with different injuries. Jonnu Smith has been on the injury report for over a month now with his shoulder injury, which has typically limited him. Smith was able to cut more into Henry’s playing time today, catching three of the four passes thrown his way for 49 yards. Henry only caught two passes for 16 yards.

We might not see Smith overtake Henry for the primary receiving role at tight end, but we could see the two get closer to even in routes run. If this happens, it will be hard to trust starting either player.

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins

  • Myles Gaskin: 16 carries, 49 yards, (43 yards after contact), 2 TD, 2 receptions, 3 receiving yards
  • Jaylen Waddle: 9 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD, (37.0% threat rate)
Carolina Panthers Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
D.J. Moore 53 34 10 0
Robby Anderson 51 34 3 0
Brandon Zylstra 28 18 2 0
Shi Smith 15 13 0 0
Alex Erickson 1 1 1 0
TE
Ian Thomas 40 23 1 0
Tommy Tremble 25 14 3 0
HB
Ameer Abdullah 27 21 4 2
Christian McCaffrey 20 3 1 10
Chuba Hubbard 11 4 0 2
Total 55 36 25 17

 

Miami Dolphins Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Jaylen Waddle 55 27 10 0
Albert Wilson 35 15 6 0
Preston Williams 23 7 1 0
Mack Hollins 19 14 1 0
Isaiah Ford 12 6 2 0
TE
Durham Smythe 66 21 5 2
Mike Gesicki 59 30 3 0
Hunter Long 24 4 0 0
HB
Myles Gaskin 37 17 2 16
Phillip Lindsay 15 0 0 12
Salvon Ahmed 13 6 1 5
Patrick Laird 12 3 0 0
Total 74 34 31 38

Monitor the Dolphins backfield: Myles Gaskin fantasy managers were very happy with his performance today, but there should be a little concern with his playing time as this became a four-man backfield. Phillip Lindsay was added off waivers from the Texans, while Salvon Ahmed saw significant time after being inactive last week. Gaskin was on the field for only half of the team’s offensive snaps and handled less than half of the team’s carries.

Luckily, he has two great matchup against the Giants, a bye week and then another against the Jets. Even if he’s seeing less volume, those matchups will make Gaskin a fantasy starter. Once the fantasy football semifinals hit, it might be much harder to start him.

Monitor the Christian McCaffrey injury: McCaffrey rolled his ankle early in the game. He tried to play through it but only had one offensive snap in the second quarter. Ameer Abdullah was the primary back throughout the second quarter and would be the waiver wire target if McCaffrey misses time. He and Chuba Hubbard would likely split carries, but Abdullah would see most of the receiving work.

Drop Cam Newton: Newton was expected to have a big game, but he only completed five passes to his teammates compared to two passes to the Dolphins. He was benched for Phillip Walker late in the game. Walker didn’t fair much better than Newton.

Newton’s problem is just as much the schedule as it is his level of play. Carolina has a bye week, followed by games against the Falcons, Bills, Buccaneers and Saints. It’s OK to hold on to Newton if you trust starting him in Week 14 against Atlanta after this performance. If not, he can be released.

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Cordarrelle Patterson: 16 carries, 108 yards, 2 TD, (4.1 yards after contact per carry), 2 receptions, 27 receiving yards
  • Russell Gage: 6 receptions, 62 yards, 1 TD, (4.6 aDOT)
Atlanta Falcons Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Tajae Sharpe 46 29 3 0
Russell Gage 46 29 7 0
Olamide Zaccheaus 30 18 2 0
Christian Blake 2 0 0 0
TE
Kyle Pitts 47 28 6 0
Lee Smith 29 2 0 0
Parker Hesse 23 5 1 0
HB
Mike Davis 30 13 4 5
Cordarrelle Patterson 29 13 3 16
Wayne Gallman 5 1 0 4
Total 60 31 28 28

 

Jacksonville Jaguars Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Marvin Jones Jr. 71 43 7 0
Laquon Treadwell 63 38 8 0
Laviska Shenault Jr. 53 35 7 0
Tavon Austin 13 7 2 0
John Brown 3 2 1 0
TE
James O'Shaughnessy 59 36 4 0
Chris Manhertz 27 7 2 0
Dan Arnold 5 4 1 0
HB
James Robinson 38 17 4 17
Carlos Hyde 32 21 1 6
Dare Ogunbowale 1 1 1 0
Total 73 44 38 27

The return of Cordarrelle Patterson: The Falcons offensive MVP missed last week with an ankle injury and was a true game-time decision. He received the green light to play but didn’t see as much playing time as usual. He saw his usual role in the run game, but Mike Davis was used in receiving situations more than usual. Fantasy managers were perfectly happy with this because Patterson scored two touchdowns. With another week of rest, hopefully Patterson sees even more playing time next week.

Laviska Shenault Jr.’s new role: The second-year receiver started to see more snaps from the slot last week. Forty-three of his offensive snaps came from the slot today. On the bright side, he was targeted seven times, which was above average for him this season. On the downside, he played in fewer snaps than usual, as Laquon Treadwell typically played in two wide receiver sets. He caught five of the passes thrown his way but only for 33 yards. He can remain on benches in most fantasy leagues.

Drop Dan Arnold: The Jaguars started the season with James O’Shaughnessy as their receiving tight end. He caught six passes for 48 yards in Week 1 and landed on injured reserve after Week 2. He was activated off of injured reserve yesterday. The Jaguars started the game with a rotation at tight end before Arnold suffered a knee injury. O’Shaughnessy was the primary receiving tight end the rest of the game.

If the injury is not serious, we can expect the two to split snaps making neither a safe bet in fantasy football. If the injury is serious, then O’Shaughnessy would be worth a waiver wire pickup.

New York Jets @ Houston Texans

  • Brandin Cooks: 3 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD (19.6 aDOT)
  • Tevin Coleman: 16 carries, 67 yards, (5 avoided tackles), 2 receptions, 3 receiving yards
New York Jets Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Keelan Cole 64 26 2 0
Elijah Moore 59 27 8 1
Jamison Crowder 33 21 1 0
Braxton Berrios 13 10 3 0
Jeff Smith 9 1 0 0
TE
Ryan Griffin 56 20 4 0
Trevon Wesco 21 2 0 0
HB
Tevin Coleman 30 7 3 16
Ty Johnson 23 10 1 6
Austin Walter 16 5 1 9
Total 67 28 23 34

 

Houston Texans Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Brandin Cooks 47 30 5 0
Nico Collins 37 25 5 0
Chris Conley 29 12 0 0
Danny Amendola 22 18 5 0
Chris Moore 11 4 1 0
TE
Pharaoh Brown 34 12 1 0
Brevin Jordan 34 19 3 0
Antony Auclair 13 2 0 0
HB
Rex Burkhead 35 18 3 12
David Johnson 22 8 3 10
Total 57 32 26 23

Add Rex Burkhead: The Texans had a true two-man backfield with Burkhead and David Johnson. Burkhead led in both carries and routes run. He again wasn’t all that effective in those snaps, but any time someone is the clear leader in a backfield, he should be picked up.

Don’t add Austin Walter: Fantasy managers spent the week debating if Tevin Coleman or Ty Johnson would be the better option with Michael Carter on injured reserve. The former Dallas Renegade from the XFL was surprisingly active over La’Mical Perine and ended up scoring a touchdown. He remained a clear third on the depth chart even after the touchdown. He will probably see a few touches each of the next few weeks, which isn’t enough for him to have value.

Coleman was used more than Johnson today, but that had a lot to do with New York staying close throughout the game. The schedule gets more difficult the next few weeks against the Eagles, Saints and Dolphins. The game scripts in these games should lead to Johnson being more valuable in those games.

Dynasty watch on Brevin Jordan: The fifth-round rookie has been elevated to the Texans primary receiving tight end. He saw his first offensive snaps in Week 8, and now Jordan Akins has been a healthy inactive in back to back weeks. Jordan played over 50% of offensive snaps for the first time and caught three passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Jordan might not be the best waiver target this year due to the offense, but he could be a factor in fantasy football next year depending on who the Texans have at quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

  • Joe Mixon: 28 carries, 165 yards, 2 TD, (39.3% first down/touchdown rate), 4 receptions, -2 receiving yards
  • Tee Higgins: 6 receptions, 114 yards, 1 TD (6 explosive plays)
Pittsburgh Steelers Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Diontae Johnson 61 43 14 0
Chase Claypool 61 43 8 0
James Washington 27 22 2 0
Anthony Miller 25 19 1 0
TE
Pat Freiermuth 47 31 4 0
Zach Gentry 22 13 2 0
HB
Najee Harris 36 24 5 8
Anthony McFarland Jr. 12 8 1 2
Kalen Ballage 8 5 2 3
Benny Snell Jr. 7 5 0 2
Total 62 44 39 15

 

Cincinnati Bengals Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Tyler Boyd 52 24 2 0
Ja'Marr Chase 52 25 3 0
Tee Higgins 43 24 7 0
Stanley Morgan Jr. 22 6 1 0
Mike Thomas 13 2 1 0
TE
C.J. Uzomah 45 20 3 0
Drew Sample 39 7 0 0
HB
Joe Mixon 49 17 4 28
Samaje Perine 10 6 1 3
Chris Evans 9 1 1 5
Total 68 28 23 37

Start Pat Freiermuth, but have a backup plan: The rookie tight end has played better than expected this season. His Week 12 was saved by a garbage time touchdown, but the entire offense struggled and not just Freiermuth. He received over 75% of the offensive snaps for just the second time, which was in part due to Eric Ebron landing on injured reserve.

He should remain in starting lineups for at least one more week, as he has a very favorable matchup against the division rival Baltimore Ravens. They have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends heading into the week. The schedule is much more difficult after that game, so it would be good to have another option once the fantasy playoffs hit.

Anthony Miller trending up: The slot receiver joined his third team in four months when he landed on the Steelers practice squad on Oct. 12. He was elevated to the active roster yesterday. Miller cut into James Washington’s playing time a little bit throughout the game, and then Miller took over in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach. He only caught one pass, but it’s possible he earns a starting job at some point. Washington was held to two receptions or fewer for the sixth straight game.

Joe Mixon remains high-risk, high-reward: The Bengals game-plan was to get the ball to Mixon early and often, and it worked. Most running backs are game script dependent, and Mixon is no different. He only played four of 11 third-down snaps in this game, which didn’t matter for his fantasy value because the Bengals had a lead. When the Bengals need to do a lot more passing, Mixon could see a significant decrease in offensive snaps. Cincinnati should have competitive games the rest of the way with matchups against the Chargers, 49ers, Broncos, Ravens and Chiefs.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos

Coming soon…

Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers

Coming soon…

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

Coming soon…

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

Coming soon…

