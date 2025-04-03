Fantasy Football: How the 2025 NFL Draft wide receiver class performed by situation

Tre Harris stands out as a do-it-all receiver coming out of college: The Ole Miss product tops this class in several different categories as a receiver, making him one of the more intriguing Day 2 picks.



The 2025 NFL Draft gets closer by the day, and there can never be enough data to pore over when it comes to evaluating prospects. After focusing on the running backs, this piece will focus on the top wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft and how they performed in key situations.

This piece will focus on a lot of metrics that are not readily available through PFF Premium Stats in order to give an exclusive in-depth breakdown of production that can’t be found anywhere else.

Only FBS wide receivers will be included in this analysis.

Yards per route run (YPRR) represents the amount of receiving yards per route run within each specific situation.

The percentage of career receiving yards and touchdowns represents the amount of yardage and touchdowns that each wide receiver posted within each specific situation relative to the amount of total yardage and touchdowns for their career.

Targets per route run is how many times a wide receiver was targeted on the routes run within each specific situation.

Yards per target is the amount of receiving yards a wide receiver posted per the number of times they were targeted within each specific situation.

1DTD rate is the number of times a wide receiver caught a pass that went for a first down or touchdown per route run within each specific situation.

Overall Career Receiving Numbers

Starting with the basics, this is an overview of how each FBS wide receiver performed in the metrics that will be covered for their entire college career across all situations.