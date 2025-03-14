Fantasy Football: A personnel-adjusted analysis of the 2025 wide receiver class

A different look at yards per route run: Emeka Egbuka and Travis Hunter shine in our personnel-adjusted analysis, but concerns emerge for those who did not deliver well over expectations.

The Texas wide receivers failed to deliver on their expected YPRR advantage: Both Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond earned red flags for not being able to take full advantage of running more routes with fewer wide receivers on the field.

One of the most common statistics used in evaluating wide receiver draft prospects is yards per route run. YPRR is a stable metric from college to the NFL and year-to-year in the NFL. However, like any evaluation tool, it isn’t perfect at identifying future star NFL players.

The idea with personnel-adjusted YPRR is to dive even deeper into the data and provide more context into a player’s production — specifically, which ones were put in more or less favorable situations based on how many other wide receivers were on the field with them on any given play.