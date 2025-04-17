Fantasy Football: Analytical IDP sleepers from the 2025 rookie class

Notre Dame’s Jack Kiser has put together a strong resume during his many college seasons: While an older prospect (24), Kiser checks a lot of boxes to emerge as a potential IDP-relevant linebacker in the right situation.



The curious case of David Walker: Walker's dominance at the FCS level makes him a somewhat unprecedented prospect that offers a low-risk/high-reward outlook based on his projected draft capital.



Walker's dominance at the FCS level makes him a somewhat unprecedented prospect that offers a low-risk/high-reward outlook based on his projected draft capital.

Heading into the NFL draft, there are plenty of deep dynasty leagues where IDP managers can potentially get more acquainted with some potential sleepers in this class, specifically ones who aren’t expected to be drafted among the top-100 picks.

These are typically low-success-rate plays as we enter Day 3 of the NFL draft, but every year, some emerge as fantasy-relevant, so we’ll look to identify who some of those players might be heading into the draft.

For more details on this IDP class, be sure to check out the free linebacker, safety or edge defender prospect models.

No. 5 ranked linebacker on the PFF big board

No. 4 ranked linebacker on consensus big boards

Paul comes in as a potential top-five linebacker in this class, so “sleeper” might be a stretch, though he is projected to go outside of the top-100 picks right now. Paul isn’t elite at any one thing based on his college data, but he’s solid across the board without any clear red flags to be concerned about. And for IDP purposes, he’s proven to be a steady tackler while boasting a 93rd percentile missed tackle rate (7.1%) for his career.