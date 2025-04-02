Fantasy Football: How the 2025 NFL Draft running back class performed by situation

Get an idea of how this strong running back class delivered in different situations: With how many good running backs there are in this class, it’s often difficult to separate them in rankings, so let this guide add some more context to how each back performed in their college careers.



The 2025 NFL Draft gets closer by the day, and there can never be enough data to pore over when evaluating prospects. Beginning with the running backs, this piece will focus on how the top prospects in this year’s draft performed in key situations, helping us better understand their usage and production in college.

We will focus on a lot of metrics that are not readily available through PFF Premium Stats to give an exclusive in-depth breakdown. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Only FBS running backs will be included in this analysis.

Career attempts is how many carries each running back had in the specific situations highlighted.

Rushing grade is each running back's PFF rushing grade from within each specific situation.

Yards per carry is how many rushing yards each running back totaled divided by their number of carries in each specific situation.

1DTD rate is the number of times a running back delivered a first down or touchdown on their attempts within each specific situation.

Explosive run rate is the number of times a running back ran for 10 or more yards on a play in each specific situation.

Stuffed run rate is the number of times a running back was tackled at or behind the line of scrimmage within each specific situation.

OVERALL CAREER RUSHING NUMBERS