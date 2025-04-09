Fantasy Football: Analytics strengths and weaknesses for the top 2025 rookie tight ends

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

The 2025 NFL Draft‘s tight end class is considered one of the best in recent years, as two will be first-round options while several more are set to go Day 2. Diving into each tight end’s production numbers from college and evaluating their analytical profiles can help us utilize some tiebreakers as we head into the NFL draft.

Overall percentile rank references all prospects included in the rookie tight end model, which takes into account a player’s career college production and metrics to create a score-based guidance system to understand who these players are and what we can expect from them for fantasy.

This model includes 132 tight end prospects dating back to 2019.

Strengths are considered production data points where a particular wide receiver scored the highest in comparison to the prospect pool dating back to 2019.

Weaknesses are the areas where a particular tight end scored below the 50th percentile in that particular production category compared to the prospect pool since 2019.

This article will spotlight the top five consensus tight ends on consensus big boards..

No. 1 ranked tight end on the PFF big board

No. 1 ranked tight end on consensus big boards

Warren’s career college analytics strengths:

Metric Value Rank among TE prospects since 2019 Career PFF receiving grade 90.6 86th percentile Career yards per route run 1.98 81st percentile Career first-down-plus-touchdown rate 13.3% 89th percentile Career yards per route run as an in-line tight end 2.62 87th percentile

As the consensus top tight end in this year’s NFL draft, it’s encouraging that Warren’s strengths in his data profile are all areas where we’d expect them to be. His best metrics are aligned similarly with top tight end prospects of years past, including T.J. Hockenson, Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid. Most of Warren’s production came from this past season as well, which allowed him to elevate to the heights of these past top prospects for his position.