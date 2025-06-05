Fantasy Football: 4 must-draft players at their current ADP

WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars : Thomas is being drafted four positional spots lower than his 2024 rookie season finish, despite multiple factors suggesting he is due for a second-year leap.



Drafting teams throughout the offseason allows fantasy managers to exploit mispriced average draft positions (ADPs) in both half-points per reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats. Noisy data points from the most recent season, coaching changes and muddled storylines stemming from the previous NFL draft frequently contribute to these inappropriate ADPs.

The article below details four such players, whose convenient ADPs currently place them in must-draft territory.

WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: Half-PPR 2.02, WR8 and PPR 1.12, WR8

Thomas inexplicably enters 2025 via a borderline Round 1/2 ADP, coming off the board as the WR8 in both half-PPR and PPR scoring formats after banking overall WR4 results in his 2024 rookie season. Thomas’ expected improvements in his already-elite play, coupled with potential increased slot usage and significant schematic upgrades, put him firmly in contention for an overall WR1 finish. Fantasy managers should aggressively exploit Thomas’ current ADP. His 82.3 PFF offense grade ranks eighth among 40 NFL wide receivers with at least 820 offensive snaps.