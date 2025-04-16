Fantasy Football: Analytical sleepers from the 2025 rookie running back class

Bhayshul Tuten has a shot to be considered among the top-five backs in this class: Offering a strong profile and ideal speed, Tuten could emerge as the best Day 3 back in this class.



After going over some of the standout analytical data from the top-five running backs in this year’s class, we'll now shift our focus to potential sleepers who rank outside of the top five on the PFF big board and could be deserving of more love heading into the draft.

A few notes before diving into these running backs:

These “sleepers” will be players who are projected to go outside of the top-100 picks of the NFL Draft.

These sleepers will also be standouts in the running back prospect model, which was covered in detail here.

That model includes all 253 running back prospects since 2017, highlighting percentile ranks for each player’s strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths are considered production data points where a particular running back scored the highest in comparison to the prospect pool dating back to 2017.

Weaknesses are the areas where a particular running back scored below the 50th percentile in that particular production category compared to the prospect pool since 2017.

DJ GIDDENS, KANSAS STATE

No. 9 ranked running back on the PFF big board

No. 8 ranked running back on consensus big boards

Giddens’ career college analytics strengths:

Metric Value Rank among RB prospects since 2017 Career PFF rushing grade 93.4 84th percentile Career missed tackles forced per attempt 0.28 79th percentile Career yards per route run 1.24 67th percentile Career rushing grade versus a stacked box 86.7 93rd percentile

Giddens is currently projected to go just outside the top-100 players in this class, and he offers a strong enough college profile to feel encouraged about his potential to turn into a starting fantasy running back in the right situation. Giddens comes through with strong rushing metrics, but helping separate himself a little from others in this class is by having experience as a receiver, where he’s racked up one of the better yards per route run totals for this class, which will be a key to potentially taking on a larger role in the NFL.