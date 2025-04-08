Fantasy Football: Analytics strengths and weaknesses for the top 2025 rookie wide receivers

Travis Hunter has no real concerns as a wide receiver: If an NFL team chooses to deploy him as a wide receiver first, Hunter’s case for WR1 in this class should be considered a lock.



The 2025 NFL Draft‘s wide receiver class is interesting, thanks to Travis Hunter’s hybrid status and several other potential first-round wide receivers coming out this year. With a lack of consensus for how to view this class, diving into their production numbers from college and analytical profiles can help us utilize some tiebreakers as we head into the NFL Draft.

Overall percentile rank references all prospects included in the rookie wide receiver model, which takes into account a player’s career college production and metrics to create a score-based guidance system to understand who these players are and what we can expect from them for fantasy.

This model includes 259 wide receiver prospects dating back to 2019.

Strengths are considered production data points where a particular wide receiver scored the highest in comparison to the prospect pool dating back to 2019.

Weaknesses are the areas where a particular wide receiver scored below the 50th percentile in that particular production category compared to the prospect pool since 2019.

This article will spotlight the top five wide receivers on the PFF big board and Travis Hunter.

No. 1 ranked player on the PFF big board

No. 3 player on consensus big boards

Hunter’s career college analytics strengths:

Metric Value Rank among WR prospects since 2019 Career PFF receiving grade 90.7 90th percentile Career receiving grade vs press coverage 84.0 94th percentile Career receiving grade vs single coverage 91.9 88th percentile Career missed tackles forced per reception 0.28 92nd percentile

Hunter’s positional status heading into the NFL is still up in the air and will likely depend on the team drafting him. However, for this exercise, we can dive into the numbers he put up as a receiver in his college career.