Preseason Week 3 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Saturday's games

• Chuba Hubbard leads the Carolina Panthers backfield: Hubbard played in 10-of-12 snaps with the starters on a long drive that ended with a touchdown.

• Pat Freiermuth continues to be part of a rotation: Freiermuth started for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a three tight end set but only played on half of the snaps on the first two drives.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

Chuba Hubbard leads running back rotation: Hubbard played in 10 snaps in all situations with the starters.

Jonathon Brooks remains out due to injury, allowing Hubbard to remain the Panthers' starter. The Panthers have a new coaching staff, so we weren’t sure if Hubbard would continue having the feature role he saw at the end of the season.

Hubbard played the first eight snaps on the first drive. He took two plays off for Miles Sanders and then returned for two plays to close out the drive. This included Hubbard playing in third-and-long situations. It’s possible that if the drive was shorter, Hubbard would have just played 100% of the team's snaps on the first drive before exiting the game. Sanders continued to play into the second and third drives while Mike Boone mixed in.

It’s certainly possible the Panthers will use more of a rotation once the regular season hits, but we at least have confirmation the coaching staff views Hubbard as the starter over Sanders. Until Brooks is healthy again, Hubbard is a borderline fantasy starter who can be drafted much later in drafts than most fantasy starters.

First look at the Panthers' wide receiver rotation: The Panthers followed a predictable rotation for their wide receivers.

Carolina traded for Diontae Johnson, who played all 12 snaps on the first drive. Adam Thielen played 11-of-12 snaps, including all nine snaps in 11 personnel and two-of-three snaps in 12 personnel. This included being the team's primary slot receiver.

Jonathan Mingo was the primary wide receiver in three-receiver sets. He took one snap from Thielen in 12 personnel but lost two to rookie Xavier Legette in 11 personnel. The two continued playing beyond the first drive, sharing the field in both 11 and 12 personnel groupings.

This is pretty much exactly how most people expected the wide receiver rotation to shape out at this point of the season, but it’s reassuring to know we shouldn’t expect many surprises in the rotation during Week 1 of the season.

Tyrell Shavers is the favorite to be the Bills' WR6: Shavers could play significantly early in the Bills' season.

Shavers was an undrafted rookie out of San Diego State who spent last season on the practice squad before signing a futures contract. The Bills' top five wide receivers seem locked in. In the first game, he was the only wide receiver outside of those five to get taken out before the fourth quarter. In the second game, he was the only wide receiver outside of the top five to play in the first half.

This week, the top five didn’t play, so Shavers started with Justin Shorter, while K.J. Hamler played in three-receiver sets. Hamler put up the best numbers of the three in the first half with two receptions for 15 yards. Considering Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are both dealing with injuries, it’s possible Shavers could be the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart in Week 1, rotating in when someone needs to take a play off.

Miscellaneous Notes

Pat Freiermuth continues in a rotation: Freiermuth only played in six of a possible 12 snaps over the first two drives.

Arthur Smith is the Steelers' new offensive coordinator, and throughout the preseason, we’ve seen a heavy rotation of tight ends. In this game, Freiermuth continued to rotate in on the second drive at a time when Najee Harris and George Pickens were both done playing for the day.

Over the entire preseason, Freiermuth played three drives in the first game, six drives in the second and two drives in the third. During that time, he played in 31-of-53 offensive snaps, or 58% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps. That included running a route on 61% of Pittsburgh's passing plays. He’s been on the field for 63% of Pittsburgh's snaps in 11 personnel, 27% in 12 personnel, 100% in 13 personnel, and 50% in 21 personnel.

None of that is close to ideal for a fantasy starting tight end. Kyle Pitts was in a similar situation last season, and Pitts couldn’t finish among the top-12 fantasy tight ends. Freiermuth still probably ranks in the top-20 fantasy tight ends due to his talent alone, but he’s going to consistently see some of the worst utilization for a lead-receiving tight end. His ADP is TE14, at 11.01, but it should be a bit lower than that.

Kaden Davis and Donovan Peoples-Jones remain favorites for the backup spots: For the second straight week, Davis and Peoples-Jones were the two starters on the Lions.

The Lions rested their starters throughout the preseason, which included Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond. They are likely locked into the top three receiving spots. In the first preseason game, Daurice Fountain and Tom Kennedy were the first two receivers in the game, followed by David and Poeples-Jones. Davis and Peoples-Jones were the initial starters in the second game, followed by Kennedy and Fountain.

In this game, Davis and Peoples-Jones started while Kennedy came in for three-receiver sets. None of the wide receivers did enough in the first half to separate themselves from the group, and none of them made a single catch until their fifth drive. It wouldn’t be surprising if Davis and Peoples-Jones remain the primary backups once the season starts.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Ravens’ backup wide receiver spots are wide open: The fourth, fifth and, potentially, sixth spots on the Ravens’ depth chart are up for grabs.

Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor have sat out the entire preseason and are the top three wide receivers on the depth chart.

Tylan Wallace, Malik Cunningham and Keith Kirkwood all started the first preseason game and played the majority of the first half of those games. In the second game, those three started, but Anthony Miller and Deonte Harty also mixed in during the first quarter. Fourth-round rookie Devontez Walker didn’t play until the second half.

In this game, Wallace, Cunningham and Kirkwood again started, but Walker took over for Wallace on the second play. This was a big step up for Walker compared to his playing time in the first two preseason games. Walker, Cunningham and Kirkwood played the rest of the first and second drive. On the third drive, Wallace was back in but with Miller and Dayton Wade. The rest of the first half was various combinations of these six wide receivers.

In general, Cunningham and Wade have competed for the backup slot role. Walker and Wallace are fighting for the backup X-receiver job while Kirkwood and Miller battle for the Z-receiver spot. The Walker and Wallace battle is most interesting because Walker will make the roster as the fourth-round rookie, but Wallace is the incumbent and caught a 48-yard touchdown pass as the only notable play by a Baltimore wide receiver in this game. Rashod Bateman is the X receiver and is most likely to lose snaps. Both players may end up making the roster.

Packers' fifth receiver spot seems wide open: Four Packers wide receivers have played significantly with the primary backups throughout the preseason.

Heading into training camp, Bo Melton seemed like the clear favorite for the fifth receiving spot after catching 15 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown in the last three weeks of the regular season and earning the best receiving grade among the Packer wide receivers. However, he consistently played the same time as Malik Heath and Grant DuBose, while Samori Toure was the fourth receiver.

In the first half of games, Malik Heath has posted the best numbers with seven receptions for 68 yards. A lot of that came in this game, including a touchdown. Melton also brought in a touchdown on an 18-yard reception. The Packers will likely keep two of these four players on the roster. On the bright side, this also means we’re unlikely to see a fifth wide receiver play too many snaps for Green Bay this season unless there is an injury.

Miscellaneous Notes

Cam Akers makes a case to be the primary backup: Akers started this game and could be working his way further up the Texans depth chart.

Akers signed with the Texans shortly before the Hall of Fame game and began the preseason fifth on the depth chart behind Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale and J.J. Taylor. Last week, he only played in the second quarter, while Taylor played in the third, showing that Akers had moved up to fourth.

Ogunbowale is a third-down back and Akers is an early-down back, so the next player Akers could surpass is Pierce. It’s hard to make statistical comparisons in the preseason with the level of competition, but Akers ran 24 times for 112 yards while Pierce ran eight times for nine yards during the preseason. Some blamed Pierce’s lack of production last season on the new scheme but in both 2022 and 2023, the Texans were close to the league average in how often they use each run concept.

The problem is Pierce needs a strong offensive line. Pierce averaged 7.5 yards per carry in his career on perfectly blocked plays, which is better than 75% of running backs do on perfectly blocked plays. When it’s not perfectly blocked, he averages 2.4 yards per carry, which is among the worst in the league. Akers is worse on perfectly blocked plays than Pierce and better on non-perfectly blocked plays.

There has been speculation the Texans could be open to trading Pierce. If that happens, Akers would be the primary backup and the handcuff to Mixon if he were to get hurt.

Jordan Whittington sits for the Rams: The Rams rookie sensation was among the several players to have this game off.

Whittington shined over the first two preseason games, while his 12 receptions and 144 yards were the most among all wide receivers during that time. There has been plenty of buzz around him, and he was among the various players not playing Saturday.

While this should seem like a good sign, several players who played the last two weeks didn’t play this week for the Rams, including his primary competition for the sixth receiver spot, Tyler Johnson. He will make the roster, and there is a chance he could mix in, but getting to sit out this game shouldn’t get anyone too excited for him.

Miscellaneous Notes

Trent Sherfield Sr. fights for his roster spot: The veteran might not be a lock to make the Vikings roster in favor of younger backups.

Minnesota has had a clear top four wide receivers all training camp and none of those four played. Sherfield is on his fifth team in the last five seasons but has always started at least one game each season. He seemed like a safe bet for the fifth wide receiver spot, or potentially higher.

In the first preseason game, Trishton Jackson played in the first quarter while Sherfield didn’t start playing until the second. In the second, Jackson started while Sherfield didn’t start rotating in until the end of the first quarter. For the third game, both players played all 22 snaps on the first two drives. Sherfield caught one more pass than Jackson, but Jackson caught the game's first touchdown.

Lucky Jackson has consistently been one spot below Sherfield on the depth chart, but he’s also been playing punt returner the last two games, and he caught four passes for 53 yards in this game. It wouldn’t be all that surprising if Sherfield doesn’t make the initial 53-man roster.

Eagles wide receiver depth chart after the Jahan Dotson trade: Parris Campbell has gone from a penciled-in starter to being on the roster bubble.

The Eagles traded for Dotson earlier in the week to be their third wide receiver. Campbell had been a starter on their unofficial depth chart and sat out the first two preseason games.

Campbell started this week while Joseph Ngata and Ainias Smith came in for two-receiver sets. The Eagles were missing several wide receivers in the middle of their depth chart. Sixth-round rookie Johnny Wilson is out while in concussion protocol. Both he and Smith are likely to take a fourth and fifth spot on the rosters as rookies. Jacob Harris was also out with a concussion. John Ross and Britain Covey also didn’t play, presumably due to injury.

Campbell will only make it if they keep six wide receivers, and they want him over both Ross, Covey and Harris. He caught two passes for 34 yards in this game, but that is unlikely to change many opinions one way or another.

Miscellaneous Notes

Three Cowboys compete for the third running back spot: Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Royce Freeman are all fighting for one or potentially two roster spots.

Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t played at all in the preseason while Rico Dowdle only played six snaps in the first game. Davis was the only healthy one of the three in the Cowboys’ first preseason game, allowing him to play 31 snaps, but he failed to impress.

Davis started the second game. Freeman was the next one on the field, and he was followed by Vaughn. Freeman only played in the first half of that game, while the other two both played into the third quarter.

In this game, Davis started again while rotating with Vaughn throughout the first quarter. Once the second quarter began, Freeman was on the field. All three maintained high yards per carry against the Chargers' backup defenders. While Freeman and Vaughn are more well-known, Davis appears to be the favorite for the third spot. They may keep four running backs, but it’s also possible the Cowboys add a running back from a different team in the next few days.

Donald Parham Jr. fighting for a roster spot: The Chargers rested their starters and key backups, but Parham played in this game.

Parham has served as a rotational tight end for the Chargers during the last four seasons. His 73.5 receiving grade over the last four seasons is the 16th-best among tight ends with at least 1,000 offensive snaps in that time. The Chargers' projected starting receiving tight end, Hayden Hurst, has a 61.7 receiving grade in that time. That receiving hasn’t impressed the Chargers coaching staff much, as Stone Smartt has been the primary backup receiving tight end while Parham is being used more as a blocker.

Parham was the third tight end to enter the game in the first preseason game, but he played until the fourth quarter. In the second game, Parham didn’t play until after Smartt and Tucker Fisk. Parham again played late into the fourth, while in both games, Smartt was out by the end of the third quarter.

Parham was again used as a blocker in this game while Smartt was more of a receiver. Undrafted rookie Luke Benson also played as a hybrid fullback and tight end. If the Chargers only keep three tight ends, then Smartt may get the job over Parham, and if they keep four, it’s also possible they keep Benson over Parham for his blocking. That might end up being the best for Parham, as it would enable him to catch on as a backup receiving tight end for a different team.

Miscellaneous Notes

